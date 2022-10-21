Your Friends Will Swoon Over These Sustainable Gifts That Keep The Planet In Mind

  • <p>From the pounds of wrapping paper to the non-<a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g37211356/best-reusable-grocery-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reusable shopping bags" class="link ">reusable shopping bags</a> that are about to fill up your living space, the holiday season can be a frustrating time of the year for any sustainability-minded person. But, the good news is that the array of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/beauty/skin/a708358/sustainable-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sustainable, eco-friendly gifts" class="link ">sustainable, eco-friendly gifts</a> available in shops this holiday season is unparalleled. </p><p>So, what makes a gift eco-friendly? “A truly eco-friendly product is sustainable for its entire lifecycle–from the materials and the manufacturing process, to the packaging, and ultimately to the disposal of the product,” says Micaela Preston, founder of <a href="https://mindfulmomma.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mindful Momma" class="link ">Mindful Momma</a>, a site where she helps eco-conscious moms make health and earth-friendly lifestyle and product choices.</p><p><em>See some of the best eco-friendly gifts below:</em></p><p>When choosing eco-friendly gifts, you’ll want to search for products that use “sustainable, plant-based or upcycled materials, biodegradable ingredients, or recyclable or compostable packaging,” Micaela adds. Reusable products that replace single-use items are also great for the environment.</p><p>Sounds easy enough, amirite? If you need some inspo, here are some of the best eco-friendly gifts you can shop for your friends and fam right now. </p>
    1/29

    Your Friends Will Swoon Over These Sustainable Gifts That Keep The Planet In Mind

    From the pounds of wrapping paper to the non-reusable shopping bags that are about to fill up your living space, the holiday season can be a frustrating time of the year for any sustainability-minded person. But, the good news is that the array of sustainable, eco-friendly gifts available in shops this holiday season is unparalleled.

    So, what makes a gift eco-friendly? “A truly eco-friendly product is sustainable for its entire lifecycle–from the materials and the manufacturing process, to the packaging, and ultimately to the disposal of the product,” says Micaela Preston, founder of Mindful Momma, a site where she helps eco-conscious moms make health and earth-friendly lifestyle and product choices.

    See some of the best eco-friendly gifts below:

    When choosing eco-friendly gifts, you’ll want to search for products that use “sustainable, plant-based or upcycled materials, biodegradable ingredients, or recyclable or compostable packaging,” Micaela adds. Reusable products that replace single-use items are also great for the environment.

    Sounds easy enough, amirite? If you need some inspo, here are some of the best eco-friendly gifts you can shop for your friends and fam right now.

    Christine Giordano
  • <p><strong>Petal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p>If you want your friend or loved one to feel good about protecting the environment every time they wash their hands, Petal's low-waste soap dispenser is the perfect gift. The soap pods even come with refreshing citrus ginger and lemongrass scents. </p>
    2/29

    1) Zero-Waste Soap Dispenser

    Petal

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    If you want your friend or loved one to feel good about protecting the environment every time they wash their hands, Petal's low-waste soap dispenser is the perfect gift. The soap pods even come with refreshing citrus ginger and lemongrass scents.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Ethique</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.11</strong></p><p>Forget shampoo and conditioner in plastic bottles. The latest sustainable beauty trend is shampoo and conditioner in bar form, and your friend will def appreciate you for putting them onto it. Even better, these bars are infused with fair-trade cocoa butter and coconut oil for the best-smelling hair they've ever had. </p>
    3/29

    2) Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Variety Pack

    Ethique

    amazon.com

    $13.11

    Forget shampoo and conditioner in plastic bottles. The latest sustainable beauty trend is shampoo and conditioner in bar form, and your friend will def appreciate you for putting them onto it. Even better, these bars are infused with fair-trade cocoa butter and coconut oil for the best-smelling hair they've ever had.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>NATURAL NORCAL ORGANIC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p>If they're vegan for environmental reasons, they'll seriously appreciate you introducing them to water-free brand Joi. They can use their oat milk powder to get a creamy consistency in tea, lattes, sauces, desserts, and more. </p>
    4/29

    3) Organic Oat Milk Powder

    NATURAL NORCAL ORGANIC

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    If they're vegan for environmental reasons, they'll seriously appreciate you introducing them to water-free brand Joi. They can use their oat milk powder to get a creamy consistency in tea, lattes, sauces, desserts, and more.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Dossier</strong></p><p>dossier.co</p><p><strong>$17.40</strong></p><p>Luxury doesn't have to break the bank (or planet), thanks to Dossier's luxe fragrances. Inspired by Chanel's iconic No. 5 fragrance, this planet-friendly alternative is vegan and cruelty-free.</p>
    5/29

    4) Floral Aldehydes

    Dossier

    dossier.co

    $17.40

    Luxury doesn't have to break the bank (or planet), thanks to Dossier's luxe fragrances. Inspired by Chanel's iconic No. 5 fragrance, this planet-friendly alternative is vegan and cruelty-free.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Munjoi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p>Algae waste and other plant-based waste materials, like sugar cane, make these sneakers as sustainable as they are classic and cute. Be sure to tell your giftee that these sneakers come from carbon neutral brand Munjoi.</p>
    6/29

    5) Unisex Convertible All-Dai Shoe

    Munjoi

    amazon.com

    $98.00

    Algae waste and other plant-based waste materials, like sugar cane, make these sneakers as sustainable as they are classic and cute. Be sure to tell your giftee that these sneakers come from carbon neutral brand Munjoi.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Girlfriend Collective</strong></p><p>girlfriend.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p>There aren’t enough good things to say about Girlfriend Collective leggings. Not only are they size-inclusive, but they’re also made from recycled products. These high-rise compression leggings are are made from 25 recycled water bottles.</p>
    7/29

    6) Black Compressive High-Rise Legging

    Girlfriend Collective

    girlfriend.com

    $78.00

    There aren’t enough good things to say about Girlfriend Collective leggings. Not only are they size-inclusive, but they’re also made from recycled products. These high-rise compression leggings are are made from 25 recycled water bottles.

    girlfriend.com
  • <p><strong>EarthLove</strong></p><p>earthlove.co</p><p><strong>$94.95</strong></p><p>If you're shopping for a person who keeps talking about leading a more sustainable lifestyle, the Earthlove subscription box is the perfect way to get them started. From books to teas to face masks, it’s filled to the brim with seasonally-appropriate sustainable products they'll love learning more about. </p>
    8/29

    7) Sustainable Summer Fun Box

    EarthLove

    earthlove.co

    $94.95

    If you're shopping for a person who keeps talking about leading a more sustainable lifestyle, the Earthlove subscription box is the perfect way to get them started. From books to teas to face masks, it’s filled to the brim with seasonally-appropriate sustainable products they'll love learning more about.

    earthlove.co
  • <p><strong>VAHDAM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p>Fact: Tea bags generate a ton of waste, and so loose-leaf is probably best for the sustainable tea lover in your life. This traditional Indian chai brand is on the list of Oprah's Favorite Things. They're also big supporters of the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and life-saving programs in impoverished communities across the world.</p>
    9/29

    8) Chai Tea Trio

    VAHDAM

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    Fact: Tea bags generate a ton of waste, and so loose-leaf is probably best for the sustainable tea lover in your life. This traditional Indian chai brand is on the list of Oprah's Favorite Things. They're also big supporters of the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and life-saving programs in impoverished communities across the world.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Sani</strong></p><p>sanidesigns.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p>The delightful print on this loungewear set and the fact that it is made from sustainably-sourced viscose (rayon fabric) makes this an unbeatable gift. </p><p>Plus, family-owned brand Sani makes all their products in India in small batches using deadstock fabrics to reduce waste.</p>
    10/29

    9) Leopard Loungewear Set

    Sani

    sanidesigns.com

    $130.00

    The delightful print on this loungewear set and the fact that it is made from sustainably-sourced viscose (rayon fabric) makes this an unbeatable gift.

    Plus, family-owned brand Sani makes all their products in India in small batches using deadstock fabrics to reduce waste.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Bionicraft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p>With this gift, your friend can say bye to their food waste with this composter they can use right at home. All they need to do is add food scraps and well, worms, to this odorless composter to watch it turn waste into fertilizer. </p><p>The practice enriches soil, reduces methane emissions from landfills, and lowers their carbon footprint, according to the <a href="https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/reducing-impact-wasted-food-feeding-soil-and-composting#benefits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Environmental Protection Agency" class="link ">Environmental Protection Agency</a> (EPA). </p>
    11/29

    10) Living Composter

    Bionicraft

    amazon.com

    $199.00

    With this gift, your friend can say bye to their food waste with this composter they can use right at home. All they need to do is add food scraps and well, worms, to this odorless composter to watch it turn waste into fertilizer.

    The practice enriches soil, reduces methane emissions from landfills, and lowers their carbon footprint, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.87</strong></p><p>The tourism industry takes a toll on the planet, but with this guidebook, any adventure-seeker can learn to travel sustainably. From choosing eco-friendly destinations to traveling without waste, this book covers everything your wanderlust-obsessed friend needs to know about sustainable travel.</p>
    12/29

    11) Go Lightly: How To Travel Without Hurting The Planet

    Laurence King Publishing

    amazon.com

    $10.87

    The tourism industry takes a toll on the planet, but with this guidebook, any adventure-seeker can learn to travel sustainably. From choosing eco-friendly destinations to traveling without waste, this book covers everything your wanderlust-obsessed friend needs to know about sustainable travel.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Tinggly</strong></p><p>Tinggly</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p>Why purchase an item when you could gift an experience instead? Save on wrapping paper and escape the worry about whether they'll need the gift receipt. This experience package allows them to decide what their next adventure will be, courtesy of you.</p>
    13/29

    12) Bucketlist

    Tinggly

    Tinggly

    $239.00

    Why purchase an item when you could gift an experience instead? Save on wrapping paper and escape the worry about whether they'll need the gift receipt. This experience package allows them to decide what their next adventure will be, courtesy of you.

    Tinggly
  • <p><strong>LOAM & LORE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.97</strong></p><p>While most phone cases are made of plastic, this biodegradable beauty is made from plants—and it's completely compostable, too.</p>
    14/29

    13) Recyclable Phone Case

    LOAM & LORE

    amazon.com

    $13.97

    While most phone cases are made of plastic, this biodegradable beauty is made from plants—and it's completely compostable, too.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Ten Speed Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.79</strong></p><p>If your sis is trying to avoid plastic in the new year, she can learn everything she needs to know about plastic-free and low-waste living in this book. You might want to peek inside to see if you can add some extra items to her gift and create a whole sustainable-living kit.</p>
    15/29

    14) Simply Sustainable: Moving Toward Plastic-Free, Low-Waste Living

    Ten Speed Press

    amazon.com

    $15.79

    If your sis is trying to avoid plastic in the new year, she can learn everything she needs to know about plastic-free and low-waste living in this book. You might want to peek inside to see if you can add some extra items to her gift and create a whole sustainable-living kit.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Robin Wall Kimmerer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p>This book embraces the idea that plants and animals are our oldest teachers, and seeks to pass on wisdom derived straight from nature. For example, the author compares and finds surprising similarities between the relationship of corn, beans, and squash to that of human families. Essentially, it's a book about botanical science, written in a readable style. </p>
    16/29

    15) Braiding Sweetgrass

    Robin Wall Kimmerer

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    This book embraces the idea that plants and animals are our oldest teachers, and seeks to pass on wisdom derived straight from nature. For example, the author compares and finds surprising similarities between the relationship of corn, beans, and squash to that of human families. Essentially, it's a book about botanical science, written in a readable style.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Homeostasis Living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>Paper towels are so last year. Help your friend level up their sustainability game by gifting them reusable "paper" towels this holiday. These are much prettier than those basic white ones.</p>
    17/29

    16) Reusable Paper Towels

    Homeostasis Living

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Paper towels are so last year. Help your friend level up their sustainability game by gifting them reusable "paper" towels this holiday. These are much prettier than those basic white ones.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Corkor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$164.00</strong></p><p>This backpack is proof that eco-friendly can be cute. Made of iconically-sustainable cork, this bag is good for the earth and chic enough to go with any outfit any season.</p>
    18/29

    17) Vegan Backpack

    Corkor

    amazon.com

    $164.00

    This backpack is proof that eco-friendly can be cute. Made of iconically-sustainable cork, this bag is good for the earth and chic enough to go with any outfit any season.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Nordic By Nature</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p>If you’re buying for the parents in your life, give them these reusable sandwich bags. They’re machine-washable and come in cute patterns to make packing their kids' lunch feel like less of a chore.</p>
    19/29

    18) Reusable Sandwich Bags

    Nordic By Nature

    amazon.com

    $16.97

    If you’re buying for the parents in your life, give them these reusable sandwich bags. They’re machine-washable and come in cute patterns to make packing their kids' lunch feel like less of a chore.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Women's Health Shop</strong></p><p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p>Reusable bags are the gift that keeps on giving. Your pal can tote this everywhere from the gym to the farmer's market to pick up their CSA share. </p>
    20/29

    19) Sweat Changes Everything Tote

    Women's Health Shop

    womenshealthmag.com

    $28.00

    Reusable bags are the gift that keeps on giving. Your pal can tote this everywhere from the gym to the farmer's market to pick up their CSA share.

    womenshealthmag.com
  • <p><strong>Stumptown Coffee Roasters</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>A brand with a sustainable mission, Stumptown Coffee has committed to producing zero landfill waste by 2025. They also work directly with farmers to source their beans. Your friend that loves a sweet, dark roast will definitely add Stumptown to their favorites list after they've tasted this gift. </p>
    21/29

    20) Stumptown Coffee

    Stumptown Coffee Roasters

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    A brand with a sustainable mission, Stumptown Coffee has committed to producing zero landfill waste by 2025. They also work directly with farmers to source their beans. Your friend that loves a sweet, dark roast will definitely add Stumptown to their favorites list after they've tasted this gift.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Christy Dawn</strong></p><p>christydawn.com</p><p><strong>$378.00</strong></p><p>We love sustainable clothes, and this dress is perfect for a picnic or stroll along the beach. The cotton is grown in India with farmers who practice regenerative farming, which the brand notes is proven to reverse climate change through carbon sequestration.</p>
    22/29

    21) The Fiona Dress

    Christy Dawn

    christydawn.com

    $378.00

    We love sustainable clothes, and this dress is perfect for a picnic or stroll along the beach. The cotton is grown in India with farmers who practice regenerative farming, which the brand notes is proven to reverse climate change through carbon sequestration.

    christydawn.com
  • <p><strong>Hyggelight</strong></p><p>earthhero.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p>Soy candles are in, and this one from Hyggelight is a two-in-one gift. After the 10 hours of burn time, they'll have a ceramic planter they can use to throw some plant babies in. </p>
    23/29

    22) Vegan Soy Candle And Planter

    Hyggelight

    earthhero.com

    $33.99

    Soy candles are in, and this one from Hyggelight is a two-in-one gift. After the 10 hours of burn time, they'll have a ceramic planter they can use to throw some plant babies in.

    earthhero.com
  • <p><strong>DL1961</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p>Sustainable denim will never go out of style. And the brand notes that while the average pair of jeans uses 1,500 gallons of water to produce; the average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons.<br></p>
    24/29

    23) High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Bootcut Jeans

    DL1961

    nordstrom.com

    $209.00

    Sustainable denim will never go out of style. And the brand notes that while the average pair of jeans uses 1,500 gallons of water to produce; the average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>The Sill </strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p>I mean, what is more eco-friendly than a plant? Help convert more carbon dioxide to oxygen by gifting your friend this low-maintenance green leafy friend.</p>
    25/29

    24) ZZ Plant

    The Sill

    thesill.com

    $88.00

    I mean, what is more eco-friendly than a plant? Help convert more carbon dioxide to oxygen by gifting your friend this low-maintenance green leafy friend.

    thesill.com
  • <p><strong>Manduka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$80.75</strong></p><p>The yogi in your life will thank you for this quality yoga mat from Manduka. It’s made from tree rubber that is biodegradable, and perfect for the yogi who wears down mats quickly.</p>
    26/29

    25) Yoga Mat

    Manduka

    amazon.com

    $80.75

    The yogi in your life will thank you for this quality yoga mat from Manduka. It’s made from tree rubber that is biodegradable, and perfect for the yogi who wears down mats quickly.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Conscious Step</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p>Gone are the days when getting socks as a gift was deemed “boring.” Conscious Step socks are vegan, and each pair plants four crop trees through its partnership with Trees for the Future. Boring where???</p>
    27/29

    26) Organic Cotton Socks

    Conscious Step

    amazon.com

    $44.95

    Gone are the days when getting socks as a gift was deemed “boring.” Conscious Step socks are vegan, and each pair plants four crop trees through its partnership with Trees for the Future. Boring where???

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p>Madewell is known for its sustainably-sourced products, like its famous jeans. But if you don’t know the jeans size of the person you’re buying for, then just spring for these super comfy, wear-them-anywhere slippers. They're just as good. </p>
    28/29

    27) The Allweek Slipper

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $78.00

    Madewell is known for its sustainably-sourced products, like its famous jeans. But if you don’t know the jeans size of the person you’re buying for, then just spring for these super comfy, wear-them-anywhere slippers. They're just as good.

    madewell.com
  • <p><strong>Artifact Uprising</strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$15.30</strong></p><p>Looking for a sustainable gift that's also sentimental? This photo book is it. The softcover photo album is made with 100 percent recycled interior pages. You get to choose what sweet moments you want to treat your giftee to. </p>
    29/29

    28) Softcover Photo Book

    Artifact Uprising

    artifactuprising.com

    $15.30

    Looking for a sustainable gift that's also sentimental? This photo book is it. The softcover photo album is made with 100 percent recycled interior pages. You get to choose what sweet moments you want to treat your giftee to.

    artifactuprising.com
<p>From the pounds of wrapping paper to the non-<a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g37211356/best-reusable-grocery-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reusable shopping bags" class="link ">reusable shopping bags</a> that are about to fill up your living space, the holiday season can be a frustrating time of the year for any sustainability-minded person. But, the good news is that the array of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/beauty/skin/a708358/sustainable-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sustainable, eco-friendly gifts" class="link ">sustainable, eco-friendly gifts</a> available in shops this holiday season is unparalleled. </p><p>So, what makes a gift eco-friendly? “A truly eco-friendly product is sustainable for its entire lifecycle–from the materials and the manufacturing process, to the packaging, and ultimately to the disposal of the product,” says Micaela Preston, founder of <a href="https://mindfulmomma.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mindful Momma" class="link ">Mindful Momma</a>, a site where she helps eco-conscious moms make health and earth-friendly lifestyle and product choices.</p><p><em>See some of the best eco-friendly gifts below:</em></p><p>When choosing eco-friendly gifts, you’ll want to search for products that use “sustainable, plant-based or upcycled materials, biodegradable ingredients, or recyclable or compostable packaging,” Micaela adds. Reusable products that replace single-use items are also great for the environment.</p><p>Sounds easy enough, amirite? If you need some inspo, here are some of the best eco-friendly gifts you can shop for your friends and fam right now. </p>
<p><strong>Petal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p>If you want your friend or loved one to feel good about protecting the environment every time they wash their hands, Petal's low-waste soap dispenser is the perfect gift. The soap pods even come with refreshing citrus ginger and lemongrass scents. </p>
<p><strong>Ethique</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.11</strong></p><p>Forget shampoo and conditioner in plastic bottles. The latest sustainable beauty trend is shampoo and conditioner in bar form, and your friend will def appreciate you for putting them onto it. Even better, these bars are infused with fair-trade cocoa butter and coconut oil for the best-smelling hair they've ever had. </p>
<p><strong>NATURAL NORCAL ORGANIC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p>If they're vegan for environmental reasons, they'll seriously appreciate you introducing them to water-free brand Joi. They can use their oat milk powder to get a creamy consistency in tea, lattes, sauces, desserts, and more. </p>
<p><strong>Dossier</strong></p><p>dossier.co</p><p><strong>$17.40</strong></p><p>Luxury doesn't have to break the bank (or planet), thanks to Dossier's luxe fragrances. Inspired by Chanel's iconic No. 5 fragrance, this planet-friendly alternative is vegan and cruelty-free.</p>
<p><strong>Munjoi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p>Algae waste and other plant-based waste materials, like sugar cane, make these sneakers as sustainable as they are classic and cute. Be sure to tell your giftee that these sneakers come from carbon neutral brand Munjoi.</p>
<p><strong>Girlfriend Collective</strong></p><p>girlfriend.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p>There aren’t enough good things to say about Girlfriend Collective leggings. Not only are they size-inclusive, but they’re also made from recycled products. These high-rise compression leggings are are made from 25 recycled water bottles.</p>
<p><strong>EarthLove</strong></p><p>earthlove.co</p><p><strong>$94.95</strong></p><p>If you're shopping for a person who keeps talking about leading a more sustainable lifestyle, the Earthlove subscription box is the perfect way to get them started. From books to teas to face masks, it’s filled to the brim with seasonally-appropriate sustainable products they'll love learning more about. </p>
<p><strong>VAHDAM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p>Fact: Tea bags generate a ton of waste, and so loose-leaf is probably best for the sustainable tea lover in your life. This traditional Indian chai brand is on the list of Oprah's Favorite Things. They're also big supporters of the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and life-saving programs in impoverished communities across the world.</p>
<p><strong>Sani</strong></p><p>sanidesigns.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p>The delightful print on this loungewear set and the fact that it is made from sustainably-sourced viscose (rayon fabric) makes this an unbeatable gift. </p><p>Plus, family-owned brand Sani makes all their products in India in small batches using deadstock fabrics to reduce waste.</p>
<p><strong>Bionicraft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p>With this gift, your friend can say bye to their food waste with this composter they can use right at home. All they need to do is add food scraps and well, worms, to this odorless composter to watch it turn waste into fertilizer. </p><p>The practice enriches soil, reduces methane emissions from landfills, and lowers their carbon footprint, according to the <a href="https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/reducing-impact-wasted-food-feeding-soil-and-composting#benefits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Environmental Protection Agency" class="link ">Environmental Protection Agency</a> (EPA). </p>
<p><strong>Laurence King Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.87</strong></p><p>The tourism industry takes a toll on the planet, but with this guidebook, any adventure-seeker can learn to travel sustainably. From choosing eco-friendly destinations to traveling without waste, this book covers everything your wanderlust-obsessed friend needs to know about sustainable travel.</p>
<p><strong>Tinggly</strong></p><p>Tinggly</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p>Why purchase an item when you could gift an experience instead? Save on wrapping paper and escape the worry about whether they'll need the gift receipt. This experience package allows them to decide what their next adventure will be, courtesy of you.</p>
<p><strong>LOAM & LORE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.97</strong></p><p>While most phone cases are made of plastic, this biodegradable beauty is made from plants—and it's completely compostable, too.</p>
<p><strong>Ten Speed Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.79</strong></p><p>If your sis is trying to avoid plastic in the new year, she can learn everything she needs to know about plastic-free and low-waste living in this book. You might want to peek inside to see if you can add some extra items to her gift and create a whole sustainable-living kit.</p>
<p><strong>Robin Wall Kimmerer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p>This book embraces the idea that plants and animals are our oldest teachers, and seeks to pass on wisdom derived straight from nature. For example, the author compares and finds surprising similarities between the relationship of corn, beans, and squash to that of human families. Essentially, it's a book about botanical science, written in a readable style. </p>
<p><strong>Homeostasis Living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>Paper towels are so last year. Help your friend level up their sustainability game by gifting them reusable "paper" towels this holiday. These are much prettier than those basic white ones.</p>
<p><strong>Corkor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$164.00</strong></p><p>This backpack is proof that eco-friendly can be cute. Made of iconically-sustainable cork, this bag is good for the earth and chic enough to go with any outfit any season.</p>
<p><strong>Nordic By Nature</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p>If you’re buying for the parents in your life, give them these reusable sandwich bags. They’re machine-washable and come in cute patterns to make packing their kids' lunch feel like less of a chore.</p>
<p><strong>Women's Health Shop</strong></p><p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p>Reusable bags are the gift that keeps on giving. Your pal can tote this everywhere from the gym to the farmer's market to pick up their CSA share. </p>
<p><strong>Stumptown Coffee Roasters</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>A brand with a sustainable mission, Stumptown Coffee has committed to producing zero landfill waste by 2025. They also work directly with farmers to source their beans. Your friend that loves a sweet, dark roast will definitely add Stumptown to their favorites list after they've tasted this gift. </p>
<p><strong>Christy Dawn</strong></p><p>christydawn.com</p><p><strong>$378.00</strong></p><p>We love sustainable clothes, and this dress is perfect for a picnic or stroll along the beach. The cotton is grown in India with farmers who practice regenerative farming, which the brand notes is proven to reverse climate change through carbon sequestration.</p>
<p><strong>Hyggelight</strong></p><p>earthhero.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p>Soy candles are in, and this one from Hyggelight is a two-in-one gift. After the 10 hours of burn time, they'll have a ceramic planter they can use to throw some plant babies in. </p>
<p><strong>DL1961</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p>Sustainable denim will never go out of style. And the brand notes that while the average pair of jeans uses 1,500 gallons of water to produce; the average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons.<br></p>
<p><strong>The Sill </strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p>I mean, what is more eco-friendly than a plant? Help convert more carbon dioxide to oxygen by gifting your friend this low-maintenance green leafy friend.</p>
<p><strong>Manduka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$80.75</strong></p><p>The yogi in your life will thank you for this quality yoga mat from Manduka. It’s made from tree rubber that is biodegradable, and perfect for the yogi who wears down mats quickly.</p>
<p><strong>Conscious Step</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p>Gone are the days when getting socks as a gift was deemed “boring.” Conscious Step socks are vegan, and each pair plants four crop trees through its partnership with Trees for the Future. Boring where???</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p>Madewell is known for its sustainably-sourced products, like its famous jeans. But if you don’t know the jeans size of the person you’re buying for, then just spring for these super comfy, wear-them-anywhere slippers. They're just as good. </p>
<p><strong>Artifact Uprising</strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$15.30</strong></p><p>Looking for a sustainable gift that's also sentimental? This photo book is it. The softcover photo album is made with 100 percent recycled interior pages. You get to choose what sweet moments you want to treat your giftee to. </p>

The best eco-friendly, sustainable gift ideas in 2022 environmentally-conscious people will love are low waste, reusable, ethical, and good for the planet.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Dak Prescott returns to assert QB1 status

    Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.