Easy Rice Recipes That Are Good for Hunger Pangs

For centuries, rice has been a staple food in many regions in India and in countries like China, Japan and across South East Asia. We all know how versatile RICE is. Combine it with curries, lentils, vegetables, meats, any other masalas, spices or grains and one immediately has a dish ready to be savored, relished and thoroughly enjoyed.

Needless to say that the grain is packed with many health benefits. It has ability to provide fast and instant energy, regulate and improve bowel movements, stabilize blood levels and slow down aging process.

So lets have a look at some delectable rice recipes, which shall send our taste buds into a tizzy.