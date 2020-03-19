Easy Rice Recipes That Are Good for Hunger Pangs

For centuries, rice has been a staple food in many regions in India and in countries like China, Japan and across South East Asia. We all know how versatile RICE is. Combine it with curries, lentils, vegetables, meats, any other masalas, spices or grains and one immediately has a dish ready to be savored, relished and thoroughly enjoyed.
Needless to say that the grain is packed with many health benefits. It has ability to provide fast and instant energy, regulate and improve bowel movements, stabilize blood levels and slow down aging process.
So lets have a look at some delectable rice recipes, which shall send our taste buds into a tizzy.
Jaggery Rice
Jaggery and rice are the main ingredients of this dish combined with cardamoms, cloves, bay leaves and raisins. The dish is fairly simple to make. Bring the water to a boil and add some rice, cloves and cardamoms. Allow the rice to cook. Drain the rice once cooked in a colander. Put a heavy bottomed pan on flame. Add ghee, cardamoms, cloves, bay leaves, rice and mix well. Lower the heat and mix in the jaggery. Stir for a couple of minutes till cooked. Sprinkle some raisins on top. “Creative Commons Gur Kay Chawal” by Miansari66 is licensed under CC BY 1.0
Bisi Bele Bhaat
A traditional Karnataka rice preparation, this dish can be relished hot, topped with ghee. Soak 1 cup rice and 3/4 th cup dal (toor dal/arhar dal) separately for half an hour and drain them. Heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Add 2 chopped onion and sauté them. Add 2-3 green chillies, curry leaves and turmeric powder. Add rice and dals with 4-5 cups of water. Bring to a boil. To this add chopped vegetables like drum sticks, potatoes, french beans, capsicum, some chopped tomatoes, asafoetida, red chilli powder, tamarind pulp and salt. Stir well and add bisi bele bhaat masala. Cover and pressure cook till soft. Continue cooking on slow flame for 5 minutes. Stir once it cools down. Some water can be added to loosen the consistency. “Creative Commons Bisi bele bath” by Food and Remedy is licensed under CC BY 3.0
Curd Rice
We have all experienced days when our stomachs have not behaved properly and our mothers have taken care of our hunger pangs by serving us this simple homemade preperation. This dish is light on the stomach and cooling to our systems. It therefore makes for a great summer dish. The dish is very popular in South India and sometimes served as Prasad to people visiting temples. Heat 1 tsp oil in a utensil. Add ¼ tsp mustard seeds and some curry leaves. When mustard seeds pop, add asafoetida (heeng), dried red chillies, some sliced ginger, and curry leaves. Fry for a few seconds and turn off the heat. In the meanwhile, mix the 1 cup curd with ½ cup milk and beat well. You can also add water instead of milk. Add the tadka of spices into the curd mixture. Then add precooked rice along with salt to this and mix well. “Creative Commons Curd Rice” by Sudharshan Shanmugasundaram is licensed under CC BY 4.0
Pineapple Fried Rice
This one is a favourite among many Thai food lovers. What makes the dish unique, is it’s final presentation. Pineapple Rice is usually served in the fruit itself – the shell of the pineapple makes for the serving bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger powder and white pepper and keep aside. Heat oil in a large wok over medium high heat. Add some chopped garlic, onion and cook till onions brown out. Add chicken/ shrimp pieces. Then add chopped carrots, corns, peas and cook, stirring constantly until vegetables are tender. Ensure that if shrimps are added, they do not overcook. Add pre cooked rice, pineapple, green onions and the mixture previously set aside in the bowl. Cook for 2 minutes and serve immediately in a Pineapple shell. “Creative Commons Pineapple Fried Rice” by Ruocaled is licensed under CC BY 2.0
Tawa Pulao
A very popular street food in Mumbai, this dish is prepared on a tawa (griddle). The dish includes boiled vegetables like potatoes, beans, carrots, cauliflower and capsicum. The most important ingredient in this preparation is the Pav Bhaji Masala. Tawa pulao is fairly simple to cook at home and makes for a very healthy and a delicious meal. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and onions. Saute till onions turn brown. Add ginger and garlic paste, tomatoes and cook till tomatoes become soft. To this add green peas, chopped carrot, pav bhaji masala, red chilli powder and a little water. Mix well and cook for two to three minutes. Add precooked rice and mix again. Add salt, coriander leaves, a dash of lemon juice and stir. Cook for sometime and a fabulous dish is ready to be served. “Creative Commons Tawa Pulao” by Mallika Bhat is licensed under CC BY 2.0