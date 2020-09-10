It's Not Too Early to Start Brainstorming Kids' Halloween Costumes. (Mmmm, Brains.)

People of all ages celebrate and look forward to Halloween every year. But when it comes down to it, the holiday is really all about the kids. The opportunity to spend an evening going door-to-door with friends, neighbors and family to get free candy and eat too many Halloween treats is one of the greatest annual childhood joys. But before they can get all that delicious candy, they need to settle on the perfect costume.

There are so many options for kids to choose from when it comes to dressing up for Halloween that it's hard to know where to begin. Do they want to dress up as characters from their favorite movie? Or be their favorite food? Do they want to go the superhero route? Or maybe they want to be scary?

Once your kid has settled on a general costume idea, it's time to think about whether or not their costume requires face makeup or masks, and whether it needs to be store bought or if it's something that you can make yourself.

No matter what path you choose, whether you plan to hit "buy" from an online store or you're ready to grab the hot glue gun to start crafting a Halloween costume from scratch, we have all the inspiration you'll need to find the perfect kid Halloween costume.

