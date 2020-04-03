Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite MomentsPeopleApril 3, 2020, 9:30 p.m. UTCFrom collaborating with Carrie Underwood to performing at the Grand Ole Opry — see some of Easton Corbin's most memorable moments over the past decadeEaston Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments“Played at a pop up show in the park at Columbus Circle in 2017. It was amazing to have so many fans show up to hear a few of the new tracks.”Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments "Warming up for a show on my tour bus in 2016."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"On the Storyteller Tour with Carrie Underwood in my home state of Florida in 2016."Scroll to continue with contentAdEaston Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"Gobbler Theater in Minnesota in 2016." Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"Grizzly Rose is one of my favorite venues to play — this was in 2017."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"Columbus Circle pop up show."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments“Live at 35 with Southwest in 2013 — being able to surprise those fans on the Southwest flight that afternoon was an experience I'll never forget."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"Storyteller Tour with Carrie Underwood in 2016." Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"World's Toughest Rodeo in Ohio in 2019."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"One of my Grand Ole Opry performances in 2016."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"Soundchecking for of the Academy of Country Music After Party in 2017."Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"Storyteller Tour with Carrie Underwood and the Swon Brothers, everyone performed the encore with Carrie in 2016." Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments“Taking a minute during each show to talk to my fans will never get old.”Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments"House of Blues in San Diego in 2017." Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments“This was at CMA Fest in 2015. I always perform on the Riverfront Stage and it's been my favorite thing to see repeat fans come year after year.”Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments“Huddling up with the best band in the world before we took the stage at Madison Square Garden.” Easton Corbin Celebrates 10 Years of Country Music Touring and Reflects on His Favorite Moments“The H2O tour was my first time touring with Brad Paisley. Brad was really inspirational and I was so fortunate to be given the chance to hit the road with him on my first tour back in 2010.”