All the Easter-Themed Treats You Need to Fill Your Gift Basket This Year

People

From bunny-shaped noodles to chocolate-flavored red wine, there are plenty of delicious treats to fill any kind of Easter basket

<p>What's better than a bunny-shaped box of chocolates? Nothing. That's right, nothing.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$7.99, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fferrero-rocher-easter-hazelnut-chocolates-5-7oz%2F-%2FA-77676673" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Ferrero Rocher Easter Hazelnut Chocolates

What's better than a bunny-shaped box of chocolates? Nothing. That's right, nothing.

BUY IT! $7.99, target.com

<p>If you're in the market for a Spring basket stuffer that's completely on-theme, look no further than this carrot-shaped bag full of tangerine Jelly Beans. They look like they came straight from the garden, except they're citrus-flavored, kosher, gluten-, dairy-, and peanut-free. Perfect for every upcoming holiday.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$4.99, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10957-131940-141030?sid=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jellybelly.com%2Fjelly-belly-baby-carrot-jelly-beans-bag-4-25-oz%2Fp%2F98013" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jellybelly.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jellybelly.com</a></p>
Jelly Belly Tangerine Baby Carrot Bag

If you're in the market for a Spring basket stuffer that's completely on-theme, look no further than this carrot-shaped bag full of tangerine Jelly Beans. They look like they came straight from the garden, except they're citrus-flavored, kosher, gluten-, dairy-, and peanut-free. Perfect for every upcoming holiday.

BUY IT! $4.99, jellybelly.com

<p>Every basket needs a box of chocolates, and these ones are just a little fancier than your average. The hand-painted treats have a decadent, gourmet flavor and come in traditional Easter shapes like eggs, ducks, and carrots.</p><p><strong>Buy It! </strong>$48, <a href="https://www.maggielouiseconfections.com/collections/easter-spring-gourmet-chocolate/products/bunny-trail-gourmet-easter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maggielouiseconfections.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maggielouiseconfections.com</a></p>
Maggie Louise Confections Spring Gourmet Chocolate Box

Every basket needs a box of chocolates, and these ones are just a little fancier than your average. The hand-painted treats have a decadent, gourmet flavor and come in traditional Easter shapes like eggs, ducks, and carrots.

Buy It! $48, maggielouiseconfections.com

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>The <a href="https://krispykreme.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donut shop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">donut shop</a> is still open for delivery, drive-thru, and pick-up, where possible, so you'll definitely want to pick up a box of these miniature donuts. The seasonal springtime treats are decorated to look like chick, bunny, and spring flowers just in time for Easter, and they're super cute. The bunny bum donuts even have little edible bunny feet sticking out the donut hole.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$18.99, <a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/product-detail/22054772" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:krispykreme.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">krispykreme.com</a></p>
Krispy Kreme Spring Assorted Minis

The donut shop is still open for delivery, drive-thru, and pick-up, where possible, so you'll definitely want to pick up a box of these miniature donuts. The seasonal springtime treats are decorated to look like chick, bunny, and spring flowers just in time for Easter, and they're super cute. The bunny bum donuts even have little edible bunny feet sticking out the donut hole.

BUY IT! $18.99, krispykreme.com

<p>These adorable bunny-shaped noodles will liven up your Easter dinner. Just add your favorite sauce to taste and <em>voilà</em>!</p><p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $13, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pastabilities-Bunny-Hop-Pasta-Pack/dp/B01M0GV618/ref=sr_1_1_sspa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
Pastabilities Bunny Hop Pasta

These adorable bunny-shaped noodles will liven up your Easter dinner. Just add your favorite sauce to taste and voilà!

Buy It! $13, amazon.com

<p>Calling all dark chocolate lovers! Your loved ones will absolutely love this deliciously sweet, foil-wrapped Easter bunny.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$4.95, <a href="https://www.godiva.com/dark-chocolate-bunny/11694.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:godiva.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">godiva.com</a></p>
Godiva Dark Chocolate Foil Wrapped Bunny

Calling all dark chocolate lovers! Your loved ones will absolutely love this deliciously sweet, foil-wrapped Easter bunny.

BUY IT! $4.95, godiva.com

<p>If you're looking for a dozen milk chocolate hazelnut eggs, you've come to the right place. These adorable Easter treats come in an egg carton filled with flavors like caramel and sea salt.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$6.49, <a href="https://tonyschocolonely.com/us/en/chocoshop/product/great-big-chocolate-eggs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tonyschocolonely.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tonyschocolonely.com</a></p>
Tony's Chocolonely Great Big Chocolate Eggs

If you're looking for a dozen milk chocolate hazelnut eggs, you've come to the right place. These adorable Easter treats come in an egg carton filled with flavors like caramel and sea salt.

BUY IT! $6.49, tonyschocolonely.com

<p>Looking for some gourmet sweets this Easter holiday? You can choose from options like the Salted White Chocolate Egg lined with crunchy Sicilian almonds, lightly-salted pistachios, and Piedmont hazelnuts, or the White Chocolate Allegro Egg with an inner layer of crunchy raspberry crystals, toffee flakes, and cacao nibs.</p><p><b>BUY IT! </b>$51.90, <a href="https://us.venchi.com/catalog/product/view/id/788/s/white-chocolate-allegro-egg-with-raspberry-and-nibs-in-a-cylindrical-tin-280g/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:us.venchi.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">us.venchi.com</a>; $77, <a href="https://us.venchi.com/catalog/product/view/id/774/s/gran-gourmet-salted-white-chocolate-egg-500g/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:us.venchi.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">us.venchi.com</a></p>
Venchi Chocolate Eggs

Looking for some gourmet sweets this Easter holiday? You can choose from options like the Salted White Chocolate Egg lined with crunchy Sicilian almonds, lightly-salted pistachios, and Piedmont hazelnuts, or the White Chocolate Allegro Egg with an inner layer of crunchy raspberry crystals, toffee flakes, and cacao nibs.

BUY IT! $51.90, us.venchi.com; $77, us.venchi.com

<p>The season's most iconic treats come in a new lineup of flavors this year, so if you're looking to spice up your basket, make sure to include this 2-pack of mini marshmallow chicks.</p><p><strong>Buy it! </strong>$23.97, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Individually-Wrapped-Marshmallow-Inside-Standard/dp/B084SRC8BV/ref=sr_1_2?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
Peeps Egg Hunt 2-Pack

The season's most iconic treats come in a new lineup of flavors this year, so if you're looking to spice up your basket, make sure to include this 2-pack of mini marshmallow chicks.

Buy it! $23.97, amazon.com

<p>These multi-colored, sour-coated treats are perfect for every sour candy lover, and they come in five fruity flavors: blue raspberry, lemon, lime, orange, and redberry.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$2.99, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsour-patch-easter-jelly-beans-13oz%2F-%2FA-77679249" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Sour Patch Kids Easter Jelly Beans

These multi-colored, sour-coated treats are perfect for every sour candy lover, and they come in five fruity flavors: blue raspberry, lemon, lime, orange, and redberry.

BUY IT! $2.99, target.com

<p>Upload proof that you purchased a Lindt Gold Bunny to <a href="https://mygoldbunny.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MyGoldBunny.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MyGoldBunny.com</a> and they'll mail you a personalized ribbon - ideal for Easter basket surprises.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$4.29, <a href="https://www.target.com/p/lindt-easter-milk-chocolate-gold-bunny-3-5oz/-/A-77677951?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Lindt Personalized Chocolate Bunny

Upload proof that you purchased a Lindt Gold Bunny to MyGoldBunny.com and they'll mail you a personalized ribbon - ideal for Easter basket surprises.

BUY IT! $4.29, target.com

<p>Create springtime memories with these chocolate cookie decorating kits. They include everything you'll need to build your own bunny hutch: multi-colored icing, sprinkles, two types of candy, and even some adorable bunny butt decorations.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$13.59, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwilton-chocolate-cookie-bunny-hutch%2F-%2FA-78135221" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Wilton Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit

Create springtime memories with these chocolate cookie decorating kits. They include everything you'll need to build your own bunny hutch: multi-colored icing, sprinkles, two types of candy, and even some adorable bunny butt decorations.

BUY IT! $13.59, target.com

<p>The donut chain teamed up with Cadbury to introduce mini eggs donuts and we couldn't be more excited. They come topped with white fondant, green sprinkles, and 3 Cadbury mini eggs, and they'll be available until April 12 at participating U.S. locations.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$1.49, <a href="https://www.timhortons.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:timhortons.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">timhortons.com</a></p>
Tim Hortons Cadbury Mini Eggs Donut

The donut chain teamed up with Cadbury to introduce mini eggs donuts and we couldn't be more excited. They come topped with white fondant, green sprinkles, and 3 Cadbury mini eggs, and they'll be available until April 12 at participating U.S. locations.

BUY IT! $1.49, timhortons.com

<p>This red wine from The Chocolate Cellar combines dark fruit flavors and decadent dark chocolate to create a long and lingering finish. Perfect for any adult Easter basket!</p><p><strong>Buy It! </strong>$10.99, <a href="https://www.wespeakwine.com/products/The-Chocolate-Cellar-Chocolate-Red-Wine-NV-750ML.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wespeakwine.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wespeakwine.com</a></p>
The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine

This red wine from The Chocolate Cellar combines dark fruit flavors and decadent dark chocolate to create a long and lingering finish. Perfect for any adult Easter basket!

Buy It! $10.99, wespeakwine.com

<p>These fudgey bunnies come in so many different flavors, we can't count them. But with options including sour blue raspberry, peanut butter, and strawberries & cream, there's definitely something out there for every chocolate lover.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$1.59, <a href="https://www.russellstover.com/solid-white-pastelle-sour-blue-raspberry-flatback-rabbit-3-oz-6424" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:russellstover.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">russellstover.com</a></p>
Russell Stover Easter Bunnies

These fudgey bunnies come in so many different flavors, we can't count them. But with options including sour blue raspberry, peanut butter, and strawberries & cream, there's definitely something out there for every chocolate lover.

BUY IT! $1.59, russellstover.com

<p>These limited-edition cookies are an Easter basket necessity. The egg-shaped cookie is a festive, pink-tinted golden Oreo — so no fancy new flavor, but hey, you can’t go wrong with a classic.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$11.47, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oreo-Limited-Easter-Egg-pack/dp/B08414CWS7/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=easter+oreo&qid=1586197679&s=grocery&sr=1-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
Easter Egg Oreo's

These limited-edition cookies are an Easter basket necessity. The egg-shaped cookie is a festive, pink-tinted golden Oreo — so no fancy new flavor, but hey, you can’t go wrong with a classic.

BUY IT! $11.47, amazon.com

<p>The bunny-shaped treat comes in an adorable orange and yellow foil and it will satisfy all your peanut butter cravings — and your kids' too!</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$4.29, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Freese-39-s-peanut-butter-bunny-unboxed-4-25oz%2F-%2FA-77677456" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny&nbsp;

The bunny-shaped treat comes in an adorable orange and yellow foil and it will satisfy all your peanut butter cravings — and your kids' too!

BUY IT! $4.29, target.com

<p>You're going to want to load up on these Easter egg candies. Check out all the different flavors and order a couple for your basket.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$2.99, <a href="https://www.aldi.us/en/grocery-goods/new-at-aldi/new-at-aldi-detail/ps/p/moser-roth-finest-easter-eggs-assorted-varieties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aldi.us" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">aldi.us</a></p>
Moser Roth Chocolate Easter Eggs

You're going to want to load up on these Easter egg candies. Check out all the different flavors and order a couple for your basket.

BUY IT! $2.99, aldi.us

<p>Stuff your basket with one of Welch's new Easter Eggs — it's filled with six pouches off mixed fruit snacks and will make for the best snack.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$2.99, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwelch-39-s-fruit-snacks-mixed-fruit-easter-egg-3oz%2F-%2FA-77574248" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Welch's Fruit Snacks Easter Egg

Stuff your basket with one of Welch's new Easter Eggs — it's filled with six pouches off mixed fruit snacks and will make for the best snack.

BUY IT! $2.99, target.com

<p>Looking for a fun activity to partake in this holiday season? Then you'll love these sugar cookie kits. Each one comes with pre-baked sugar cookies, icing, and confetti sprinkles. Plus, they come in multiple fun designs.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$4.99, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Feaster-egg-sugar-cookie-kit-7-7oz-archer-farms-8482%2F-%2FA-54060591" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Archer Farms Easter Egg Sugar Cookie Kit

Looking for a fun activity to partake in this holiday season? Then you'll love these sugar cookie kits. Each one comes with pre-baked sugar cookies, icing, and confetti sprinkles. Plus, they come in multiple fun designs.

BUY IT! $4.99, target.com

<p>The candy company's chocolate marshmallow eggs come in too many flavors to count. If you're looking for a classic this Easter season, you should stock up on some of these.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$0.55, <a href="https://www.russellstover.com/-milk-chocolate-chocolate-marshmallow-egg--1-oz-0308" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:russellstover.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">russellstover.com</a></p>
Russell Stover Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs

The candy company's chocolate marshmallow eggs come in too many flavors to count. If you're looking for a classic this Easter season, you should stock up on some of these.

BUY IT! $0.55, russellstover.com

<p>These strawberry, lemon, blueberry, and marshmallow-flavored jelly beans are sure to liven up your Easter basket.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$2.99, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpeeps-easter-jelly-beans-stand-up-bag-10oz%2F-%2FA-77645604" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Peeps Easter Jelly Beans Stand-Up Bag

These strawberry, lemon, blueberry, and marshmallow-flavored jelly beans are sure to liven up your Easter basket.

BUY IT! $2.99, target.com

<p>This 2-in-1 Reese's snack functions as a toy and a delicious treat. Give it a good rattle and then break open the milk chocolate shell for dessert. It's even filled with Reese's Pieces, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$1.49, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Freese-39-s-pieces-shake-38-break-milk-chocolate-easter-egg-w-reese-39-s-pieces-1-2oz%2F-%2FA-77677388" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Reese's Pieces Shake &amp; Break Milk Chocolate Easter Egg w/Reese's Pieces

This 2-in-1 Reese's snack functions as a toy and a delicious treat. Give it a good rattle and then break open the milk chocolate shell for dessert. It's even filled with Reese's Pieces, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.

BUY IT! $1.49, target.com

<p>Transform any Easter recipe into a fancy feast with these seasonal sprinkles blends. They're the perfect topping for those store-bought cupcakes, a simple bowl of ice cream, or any other sweet treat!</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$8, <a href="https://www.fancysprinkles.com/collections/all-products/products/funny-bunny" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fancysprinkles.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fancysprinkles.com</a></p>
Fancy Sprinkles Easter Blends

Transform any Easter recipe into a fancy feast with these seasonal sprinkles blends. They're the perfect topping for those store-bought cupcakes, a simple bowl of ice cream, or any other sweet treat!

BUY IT! $8, fancysprinkles.com

<p>The seasonal lemon-flavored wafer will brighten up every Easter basket.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$3.59, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkit-kat-easter-lemon-crisp-miniatures-wafer-bar-9oz%2F-%2FA-77677504" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Kit Kat Easter Lemon Crisp Miniatures Wafer Bar

The seasonal lemon-flavored wafer will brighten up every Easter basket.

BUY IT! $3.59, target.com

<p>It's only Easter once you've had your first Cadbury Creme Egg — and this year is no different. The iconic milk chocolate treat is the perfect addition to any basket.</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$3.19, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcadbury-creme-easter-egg-4-8oz-4ct%2F-%2FA-77676463" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
All the Easter-Themed Treats You Need to Fill Your Gift Basket This Year

It's only Easter once you've had your first Cadbury Creme Egg — and this year is no different. The iconic milk chocolate treat is the perfect addition to any basket.

BUY IT! $3.19, target.com

<p>This elegant, gold foil-wrapped Easter egg box is perfectly in-theme, and it's stuffed with 13 delicious Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies. What more can you ask for to celebrate the holiday?</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$7.99, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fferrero-rocher-easter-hazelnut-chocolates-5-7oz%2F-%2FA-77676672" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Ferrero Rocher Easter Hazelnut Chocolates

This elegant, gold foil-wrapped Easter egg box is perfectly in-theme, and it's stuffed with 13 delicious Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies. What more can you ask for to celebrate the holiday?

BUY IT! $7.99, target.com

<p>These tasty bunny-shaped marshmallows come in flavors like apple, cherry, grape, and lemonade. Pucker up!</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$2.99, <a href="https://www.jellybelly.com/sour-bunnies-3-oz-grab-go-bags/p/95171" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jellybelly.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jellybelly.com</a></p>
Jelly Belly Sour Bunnies

These tasty bunny-shaped marshmallows come in flavors like apple, cherry, grape, and lemonade. Pucker up!

BUY IT! $2.99, jellybelly.com

<p>The 6-pack of snack-sized peanut butter eggs are here just for the Easter season, so don't miss out on your chance to try them this year!</p><p><strong>BUY IT! </strong>$3.59, <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CAlltheEaster-ThemedTreatsYouNeedtoFillYourGiftBasketThisYear%2Cmorganchaseraum%2CFoo%2CGal%2C7716326%2C202004%2CI&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Freese-39-s-peanut-butter-eggs-snack-size-10-8oz%2F-%2FA-77676756" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">target.com</a></p>
Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

The 6-pack of snack-sized peanut butter eggs are here just for the Easter season, so don't miss out on your chance to try them this year!

BUY IT! $3.59, target.com

What to Read Next

Back