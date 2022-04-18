Easter 2022: See How the Stars Are Celebrating!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Publix, one of the largest Southern grocery chains, is closed on Easter Sunday. For any last-minute shopping needs, the popular grocery store will be open on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Monday.
The Reds saw off Premier League title rivals Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.
The Reds saw off Premier League title rivals Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.
We were all rooting for you! Originally Appeared on Glamour
Sacrilege never sounded better…
Teachers will debate how to tackle the growing problem of "incel" culture in schools after seven in 10 staff said they had experienced misogyny at work. Kathryn Downs, a secondary school teacher from Leeds, proposed the motion at the NASUWT union's annual conference in Birmingham after a survey of members revealed 72% had been the victim of misogyny at their school. Incel, an abbreviation of the term "involuntary celibate", refers to an online subculture involving men who feel unable to have sex or find love and express extreme resentment towards women.
"The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol – what they are doing now – can put an end to any format of negotiations," Zelenskyy said on Saturday.
At least 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, have been infected with salmonella in a recent outbreak
Are Target and Best Buy open on Easter? No, and Macy's, Kohl's and JCPenney also are closed for the holiday while Walmart and Bass Pro Shops are open.
As Roache turns 90, he credits playground-style games with keeping his fitness levels high.
The California father traveled to Ukraine in December to try to return his son, who has been kidnapped by his mother, to the US.
The actor also revealed that he did not spend much time playing the acclaimed video game before beginning work on the show.
Pope Francis responded to speculation that he hasn't condemned Vladimir Putin by name by penning a letter accusing journalists of "coprophilia."
Michelle and Barack Obama are parents to two daughters: Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20
Mother and daughter were joined by Prince William and Prince George
I tried frozen cheese pizza from DiGiorno, Cappello's, California Pizza Kitchen, Red Baron, Celeste, Amy's, and American Flatbread to find the best.
Yet another reason why we are obsessed with Kate Middleton!
The U.S. provided Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,550 Javelin missiles, 7,000 small arms, 50 million rounds of ammo and more.
Flying isn't cheap, but flight attendants pick up tricks for saving money on everything from food and water to currency exchanges while traveling.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy praised his country's bravery. Meanwhile, Russia promises to 'scale up missile attacks' on Kyiv. Live updates