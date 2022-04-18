Easter 2022: See How the Stars Are Celebrating!

Sky News

Teachers will debate how to tackle the growing problem of "incel" culture in schools after seven in 10 staff said they had experienced misogyny at work. Kathryn Downs, a secondary school teacher from Leeds, proposed the motion at the NASUWT union's annual conference in Birmingham after a survey of members revealed 72% had been the victim of misogyny at their school. Incel, an abbreviation of the term "involuntary celibate", refers to an online subculture involving men who feel unable to have sex or find love and express extreme resentment towards women.