Easter 2022: See How the Stars Are Celebrating!

<p>The TV personality, 37, celebrated her daughter <a href="https://people.com/parents/meghan-mccain-daughter-liberty-first-concert-peppa-pig-adventure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liberty Sage" class="link ">Liberty Sage</a>'s second Easter with a sun-soaked walk in the park over the weekend, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of her pushing a grinning Liberty in a stroller.</p> <p>The pair even rocked matching headpieces, Liberty in an adorable pink bow and McCain rocking classic pink-and-white bunny ears.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/kardashians/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kardashian/Jenner" class="link ">Kardashian/Jenner</a> family celebrated Easter in the style of <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kris Jenner" class="link ">Kris Jenner</a> on Sunday.</p> <p>The <em>Kardashians</em> stars got together at the momager's house to observe the spring holiday with each family member being served their own giant chocolate egg with their name engraved on it!</p>
<p>On Sunday, the 13-month-old commemorated the festive holiday alongside parents <a href="https://people.com/tag/bindi-irwin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bindi Irwin" class="link ">Bindi Irwin</a>, 23, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chandler-powell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chandler Powell" class="link ">Chandler Powell</a>, 25, and was gifted a pair of red and yellow shakers. </p> <p>Irwin and Powell posted a clip of their daughter playing with her cool new toys in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcbkhBHhf1n/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram Reel" class="link ">Instagram Reel</a> from Easter. "Groovy Easter celebrations brought to you by Grace Warrior. 💞," the couple captioned the joint post.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link ">Kate Middleton</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William" class="link ">Prince William</a>'s two eldest children had a new first on Sunday: joining the royal family at the Easter Sunday church service. </p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George" class="link ">Prince George</a>, 8, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Charlotte" class="link ">Princess Charlotte</a>, 6, attended the mass at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle marking the Cambridge kids' first Easter church outing. </p>
<p>The "Austin" singer got into full character this Easter, rocking a pink, one-piece bunny costume in a hilarious video shared by his wife, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwen Stefani" class="link ">Gwen Stefani</a>.</p> <p>In the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcdWu4ZgWGJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clip" class="link ">clip</a>, Shelton wears a festive, pink onesie complete with bunny ears and bunny-face slippers to celebrate Easter with his family.</p> <p>"hoppy <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/easter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:#Easter" class="link ">#Easter</a> from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰gx,' Stefani captioned the video.</p>
<p>In honor of Easter Sunday, Hillary shared a throwback picture from her White House days with husband and former President <a href="http://people.com/tag/bill-clinton" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bill Clinton" class="link ">Bill Clinton</a>, where the two celebrated alongside a life-size bunny mascot.</p> <p>"Happy Easter!" Hillary <a href="https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1515680226537349128?s=20&t=rt7mQnOFjdCVFeUcdoyWkA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned" class="link ">captioned</a> the photo, which depicted Bill and the bunny waving happily to an audience from a flowered dais, while the former first lady looked on proudly from behind.</p>
The bunny brought lots of happiness to these adorable celeb families this Easter Sunday 2022

