EastEnders spoiler pictures show Whitney Dean hassled by Leo King's mum

There's more trouble after Leo's death.Monday, April 13: Leo's mum Michaela is back in WalfordRuby is concerned over what this could mean for Whitney.Monday, April 13: Whitney agrees to talk to MichaelaAt first, things go well.Monday, April 13: Michaela turns nastyShe quickly shows her true colours by blaming Whitney for what happened to Leo.Monday, April 13: Gray intervenesHe tries his best to stop the situation from escalating.Monday, April 13: Michaela isn't finished yetShe continues to hassle Whitney.Monday, April 13: Michaela makes life difficult for WhitneyNow we know where Leo got the stalker gene from. 😲Monday, April 13: Whitney tries to get away from MichaelaBut how far will Michaela go on her new mission?Monday, April 13: Life is different for the SlatersKat's absence is being felt. Monday, April 13: Mo speaks to TommySomething doesn't seem right with the schoolboy.Monday, April 13: Kush is also worried about TommyBut what's wrong?Monday, April 13: Kush feels the pressureIn Kat's absence, he's in charge of the kids.Monday, April 13: Kush tries to get Tommy to open upTommy seems reluctant.Monday, April 13: Tommy starts to confide in KushHe explains how much he hates school – but why?Monday, April 13: Jean's loved ones continue to support herMo and Shirley have some fun with wigs.Monday, April 13: Kush takes a pictureMaybe he'll send it to Kat?Monday, April 13: Jean makes a decisionShe shares the news that she won't be wearing her wig anymore.Monday, April 13: Jean also tells KushHer loved ones continue to rally round.Monday, April 13: Keegan has a surprise for TiffanyHe presents her with Karen's old engagement ring.Monday, April 13: Keegan puts the ring on Tiffany's fingerHe's trying to make up for the one that was stolen a few weeks ago.Monday, April 13: Tiffany is touched by Keegan's effortsAre the young couple getting back on track?Monday, April 13: Vinny throws a partyA number of the local residents attend.Monday, April 13: Vinny catches up with some old friendsBut the party may be about to get out of hand.Monday, April 13: Ash and Iqra are among the guestsThe couple enjoy their chance for some fun.Monday, April 13: Dotty has an ideaShe has a plan to cash in during the party – but will her actions spell trouble?Tuesday, April 14: Whitney's problems continueMichaela interrupts as she spends time at the Queen Vic.Tuesday, April 14: Michaela is not giving upChantelle tries to intervene.Tuesday, April 14: Gray has had enough of MichaelaHe gives her a warning, hoping it'll be enough to get rid of her.Tuesday, April 14: Gray isn't happy with WhitneyBelieving that some of her actions today may have made matters worse, Gray rebukes Whitney.Tuesday, April 14: Whitney confides in SoniaShe's now more convinced than ever that she'll be going to prison.Tuesday, April 14: Keegan has been arrestedThe party got out of hand – and Keegan was wrongly accused when someone threw a brick through a police car window.Tuesday, April 14: Jack gets involved in the situationTiffany has asked him to help with Keegan. Tuesday, April 14: Jack quizzes Keegan about what happenedKeegan protests his innocence.Tuesday, April 14: Keegan fails to get Jack on sideWith all the evidence against him, things aren't looking good for Keegan.Tuesday, April 14: Keegan returns home after his arrestHe has been released under investigation.Tuesday, April 14: Tiffany has another bombshell to drop on KeeganEven more bad news...Tuesday, April 14: Tiffany feels terribleHer marriage may be at breaking point.Tuesday, April 14: Ash takes controlWith the police investigating the party, Ash wants to keep her family out of trouble.Tuesday, April 14: Ash shows a calculating sideSuki would be proud!Tuesday, April 14: Iqra is unsettledShe hasn't seen this side of Ash before.Tuesday, April 14: Ash and Iqra try to talk things throughAs a result of the night's events, Iqra is left wondering whether she knows Ash at all.