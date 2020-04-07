EastEnders spoiler pictures show Whitney Dean hassled by Leo King's mum

There's more trouble after Leo's death.

Monday, April 13: Leo's mum Michaela is back in Walford

Ruby is concerned over what this could mean for Whitney.

Monday, April 13: Whitney agrees to talk to Michaela

At first, things go well.

Monday, April 13: Michaela turns nasty

She quickly shows her true colours by blaming Whitney for what happened to Leo.

Monday, April 13: Gray intervenes

He tries his best to stop the situation from escalating.

Monday, April 13: Michaela isn't finished yet

She continues to hassle Whitney.

Monday, April 13: Michaela makes life difficult for Whitney

Now we know where Leo got the stalker gene from. 😲

Monday, April 13: Whitney tries to get away from Michaela

But how far will Michaela go on her new mission?

Monday, April 13: Life is different for the Slaters

Kat's absence is being felt.

Monday, April 13: Mo speaks to Tommy

Something doesn't seem right with the schoolboy.

Monday, April 13: Kush is also worried about Tommy

But what's wrong?

Monday, April 13: Kush feels the pressure

In Kat's absence, he's in charge of the kids.

Monday, April 13: Kush tries to get Tommy to open up

Tommy seems reluctant.

Monday, April 13: Tommy starts to confide in Kush

He explains how much he hates school – but why?

Monday, April 13: Jean's loved ones continue to support her

Mo and Shirley have some fun with wigs.

Monday, April 13: Kush takes a picture

Maybe he'll send it to Kat?

Monday, April 13: Jean makes a decision

She shares the news that she won't be wearing her wig anymore.

Monday, April 13: Jean also tells Kush

Her loved ones continue to rally round.

Monday, April 13: Keegan has a surprise for Tiffany

He presents her with Karen's old engagement ring.

Monday, April 13: Keegan puts the ring on Tiffany's finger

He's trying to make up for the one that was stolen a few weeks ago.

Monday, April 13: Tiffany is touched by Keegan's efforts

Are the young couple getting back on track?

Monday, April 13: Vinny throws a party

A number of the local residents attend.

Monday, April 13: Vinny catches up with some old friends

But the party may be about to get out of hand.

Monday, April 13: Ash and Iqra are among the guests

The couple enjoy their chance for some fun.

Monday, April 13: Dotty has an idea

She has a plan to cash in during the party – but will her actions spell trouble?

Tuesday, April 14: Whitney's problems continue

Michaela interrupts as she spends time at the Queen Vic.

Tuesday, April 14: Michaela is not giving up

Chantelle tries to intervene.

Tuesday, April 14: Gray has had enough of Michaela

He gives her a warning, hoping it'll be enough to get rid of her.

Tuesday, April 14: Gray isn't happy with Whitney

Believing that some of her actions today may have made matters worse, Gray rebukes Whitney.

Tuesday, April 14: Whitney confides in Sonia

She's now more convinced than ever that she'll be going to prison.

Tuesday, April 14: Keegan has been arrested

The party got out of hand – and Keegan was wrongly accused when someone threw a brick through a police car window.

Tuesday, April 14: Jack gets involved in the situation

Tiffany has asked him to help with Keegan.

Tuesday, April 14: Jack quizzes Keegan about what happened

Keegan protests his innocence.

Tuesday, April 14: Keegan fails to get Jack on side

With all the evidence against him, things aren't looking good for Keegan.

Tuesday, April 14: Keegan returns home after his arrest

He has been released under investigation.

Tuesday, April 14: Tiffany has another bombshell to drop on Keegan

Even more bad news...

Tuesday, April 14: Tiffany feels terrible

Her marriage may be at breaking point.

Tuesday, April 14: Ash takes control

With the police investigating the party, Ash wants to keep her family out of trouble.

Tuesday, April 14: Ash shows a calculating side

Suki would be proud!

Tuesday, April 14: Iqra is unsettled

She hasn't seen this side of Ash before.

Tuesday, April 14: Ash and Iqra try to talk things through

As a result of the night's events, Iqra is left wondering whether she knows Ash at all.

