EastEnders spoiler pictures show Phil Mitchell make his return

Monday, March 30: It's the day of Dennis's funeral

But Sharon is insisting that all of the Mitchells are banned.

Monday, March 30: It's a big day for Linda too

She has told Mick that she's ready to return to work full-time.

Monday, March 30: Mick kisses Linda

He's proud of his wife, but they may be celebrating too soon.

Monday, March 30: Linda is tempted

She finds Shirley's bottle of vodka.

Monday, March 30: It's a big setback for Linda

She gives into temptation.

Monday, March 30: Phil has made a shock return

He makes an appearance during Dennis's wake at the Queen Vic.

Monday, March 30: Phil tries to explain himself

Sharon is stunned to see him.

Monday, March 30: The situation gets heated

Sharon is quick to give Phil a piece of her mind.

Monday, March 30: Things threaten to spiral out of control

Sharon prepares to lash out at Phil.

Monday, March 30: Ian holds Sharon back

Can he calm things down?

Monday, March 30: Vinny is going through a tough time

He's struggling to come to terms with what Suki did.

Monday, March 30: Dotty spots Vinny creating some graffiti

It's a way of taking out his frustrations.

Monday, March 30: Dotty joins in with Vinny

The pair strike up a friendship.

Tuesday, March 31: Phil is determined to speak to Sharon

He kicks down Ian's door after Sharon tries to get away from him.

Tuesday, March 31: Sharon is distraught

She hurls insults at Phil, forcing Ian to call the police when things get out of hand.

Tuesday, March 31: Linda is caught red-handed

Shirley spots her with the bottle of vodka.

Tuesday, March 31: Shirley confronts Linda for drinking again

It's not long before Mick is alerted to the commotion.

Tuesday, March 31: Linda is backed into a corner

She's forced to tell Mick that she had a drink.

Tuesday, March 31: Peter involves himself in Dotty's dramas

She's being chased by a man after stealing his wallet.

Tuesday, March 31: Peter plays peacemaker

Will Dotty show any remorse?

Tuesday, March 31: Peter wants to check Dotty is okay

He continues showing his support.

Tuesday, March 31: Ian finds Dotty at the Beale house

He rifles through her bag.

Tuesday, March 31: Ian finds the keys to The Arches

He sees an opportunity to destroy the evidence that Dotty has against him.

Tuesday, March 31: It's the morning after for Habiba and Jags

They spent the night together, but what's next for them?

Tuesday, March 31: Phil makes a big decision after speaking to Sharon

He knows exactly what he needs to do next...

