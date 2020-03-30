EastEnders spoiler pictures show Phil Mitchell make his return

EastEnders spoiler pictures show Phil Mitchell make his returnDigital SpyMarch 30, 2020, 6:00 a.m. UTCThere's a showdown with Sharon.From Digital SpyMonday, March 30: It's the day of Dennis's funeralBut Sharon is insisting that all of the Mitchells are banned.Monday, March 30: It's a big day for Linda tooShe has told Mick that she's ready to return to work full-time.Monday, March 30: Mick kisses LindaHe's proud of his wife, but they may be celebrating too soon.Scroll to continue with contentAdMonday, March 30: Linda is temptedShe finds Shirley's bottle of vodka.Monday, March 30: It's a big setback for LindaShe gives into temptation.Monday, March 30: Phil has made a shock returnHe makes an appearance during Dennis's wake at the Queen Vic.Monday, March 30: Phil tries to explain himselfSharon is stunned to see him.Monday, March 30: The situation gets heatedSharon is quick to give Phil a piece of her mind.Monday, March 30: Things threaten to spiral out of controlSharon prepares to lash out at Phil.Monday, March 30: Ian holds Sharon backCan he calm things down?Monday, March 30: Vinny is going through a tough timeHe's struggling to come to terms with what Suki did.Monday, March 30: Dotty spots Vinny creating some graffitiIt's a way of taking out his frustrations.Monday, March 30: Dotty joins in with VinnyThe pair strike up a friendship.Tuesday, March 31: Phil is determined to speak to SharonHe kicks down Ian's door after Sharon tries to get away from him.Tuesday, March 31: Sharon is distraughtShe hurls insults at Phil, forcing Ian to call the police when things get out of hand.Tuesday, March 31: Linda is caught red-handedShirley spots her with the bottle of vodka.Tuesday, March 31: Shirley confronts Linda for drinking againIt's not long before Mick is alerted to the commotion.Tuesday, March 31: Linda is backed into a cornerShe's forced to tell Mick that she had a drink.Tuesday, March 31: Peter involves himself in Dotty's dramasShe's being chased by a man after stealing his wallet.Tuesday, March 31: Peter plays peacemakerWill Dotty show any remorse?Tuesday, March 31: Peter wants to check Dotty is okayHe continues showing his support.Tuesday, March 31: Ian finds Dotty at the Beale houseHe rifles through her bag.Tuesday, March 31: Ian finds the keys to The ArchesHe sees an opportunity to destroy the evidence that Dotty has against him.Tuesday, March 31: It's the morning after for Habiba and JagsThey spent the night together, but what's next for them?Tuesday, March 31: Phil makes a big decision after speaking to SharonHe knows exactly what he needs to do next...