EastEnders spoiler pictures show Lola's death aftermath

Next week on EastEnders, Lola Pearce-Brown's loved ones are in mourning following her tragic death.

Elsewhere, Linda Carter is on a mission to get newcomer George Knight out of her pub, and there's a change in ownership at The Arches too.

Our 58-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, June 5: Ben and Billy take Lexi to the pub

Everyone is struggling following Lola's tragic death.

Monday, June 5: Phil checks in with Jay

Life has changed forever for the Mitchells.

Monday, June 5: Newcomer George Knight continues to settle in

George arrived at the pub the previous week, introducing himself as Elaine's partner.

Monday, June 5: Linda continues to struggle with the situation

She isn't happy that Elaine went behind her back by arranging to move the Knight family in.

Monday, June 5: Linda lays down the law

There are some early tensions.

Monday, June 5: George gets to know more of the locals

Elaine and George make their presence felt.

Monday, June 5: George chats with Phil

The men already know each other, thanks to George's past as a championship boxer.

Monday, June 5: George and Phil arrange a collaboration between The Vic and The Boxing Den

They settle on a 'pie and fight' concept.

Monday, June 5: Linda has to make the best of the situation

It's clear that the Knights will have their own plans for the pub.

Monday, June 5: Eve checks in with Suki

The pair continue to spend brief moments together wherever they can.

Monday, June 5: Nish arrives

How much will he see?

Monday, June 5: Nish's presence is becoming unbearable for Suki

The strain is starting to show.

Monday, June 5: Suki feels trapped in her marriage to Nish

But Eve may already have an idea of how to handle the situation.

Monday, June 5: Martin works on the stall

Sharon soon heads over.

Monday, June 5: Sharon catches up with Martin

They chat at the stall.

Monday, June 5: Sharon is making plans

She has a treat in store for Keanu.

Monday, June 5: Ben has decided to sell The Arches to Sharon

The deal is being finalised.

Monday, June 5: Sharon has an agenda for buying The Arches

She wants to set Keanu up with a business.

Tuesday, June 6: George proposes to Elaine

He tries to cement their future as a couple.

Tuesday, June 6: Elaine has a big decision to make

George's proposal comes following warnings from Linda that he can't be trusted.

Tuesday, June 6: Gina works behind the bar

George's daughters are getting settled in at the pub.

Tuesday, June 6: Anna also works at the bar

She enjoys getting to know the locals.

Tuesday, June 6: Gina and Anna are enjoying their time so far

But with Linda still unhappy over their presence, there's a fear that their days at The Vic could be numbered.

Tuesday, June 6: Ben tries to focus on Lexi

He makes his daughter his top priority after selling The Arches.

Tuesday, June 6: Ben struggles with Lexi

Lexi is reluctant to open up to him.

Tuesday, June 6: Ben persists with Lexi

He wants the youngster to confide in him.

Tuesday, June 6: The situation grows increasingly difficult

Ben doesn't know what to do.

Tuesday, June 6: Suki has a dilemma

Eve has overheard Nish plotting a dodgy deal and has suggested using the information to report him to the police.

Tuesday, June 6: Eve explains her idea

They'll need more details before tipping off the police.

Tuesday, June 6: Suki agrees that it's a good idea

She finally wants to be rid of Nish.

Tuesday, June 6: Nish and Vinny continue to work closely together

Both are oblivious to Suki's plans.

Tuesday, June 6: It's an emotional time for Suki

Starting a new life with Eve would mean leaving her son behind.

Tuesday, June 6: Vinny remains unaware

But will Suki's plan play out as she hopes?

Tuesday, June 6: Sharon springs her surprise on Keanu

She explains her decision to buy The Arches for him.

Tuesday, June 6: Sharon makes it a public display

Everyone reacts to the news.

Tuesday, June 6: Keanu is uneasy

He thinks that he should be the one supporting Sharon, not the other way around.

Wednesday, June 7: Nish is unaware that he's falling into a trap

As he heads off for his dodgy meet-up, Suki is planning to report him to the police.

Wednesday, June 7: Suki is ready to report Nish

But her efforts go wrong when Nish later blames Vinny.

Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay unite for Lexi

They're concerned that Lexi still isn't opening up over Lola.

Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay encourage Lexi

They want her to talk about her mum.

Wednesday, June 7: Jay finds the experience emotional

He's still struggling with his own grief.

Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay's efforts pay off

Lexi finally starts to talk about how she's feeling.

Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay comfort each other

They need each other's support.

Wednesday, June 7: Linda takes Gina and Anna out for lunch

But she has a hidden agenda.

Wednesday, June 7: Linda quizzes the girls about George

She wants to dig up some dirt.

Wednesday, June 7: Gina and Anna share some information

But will they realise what Linda is up to?

Wednesday, June 7: It's all change at The Arches

Sharon unveils the new name – Taylor's Autos.

Wednesday, June 7: Everyone applauds

It's an exciting fresh start for Keanu.

Wednesday, June 7: Everyone raises a glass to Keanu

He has strong support from his family.

Wednesday, June 7: Sharon makes a speech

She has every faith in Keanu... for now.

Wednesday, June 7: Some early problems crop up

Sharon suddenly starts to doubt Keanu's ability to run a business.

Thursday, June 8: Jay invites Billy and Kim to share out more items from Lola's memory box

The emotional week continues.

Thursday, June 8: Jay is struggling to hold it together

His grief overwhelms him.

Thursday, June 8: Reiss and Sonia invite themselves over to see Sharon and Keanu

They're pleased as Sharon has hired Reiss to do the books for Keanu's new business.

Thursday, June 8: The timing is awkward for Sharon and Keanu

They've been arguing over Sharon's decision.

Thursday, June 8: Keanu reluctantly plays host

But he still feels undermined by Sharon.

Thursday, June 8: Reiss is unaware that his new job has caused tensions

Keanu thinks he's more than capable of doing the books himself.

Thursday, June 8: The awkward atmosphere continues

Can any solution be reached?

