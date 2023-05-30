EastEnders spoiler pictures show Lola's death aftermath

Digital SpyEastEnders spoiler pictures show Lola's death aftermathMay 30, 2023 at 2:00 a.m.1/59EastEnders spoiler pictures show Lola's death aftermathNext week on EastEnders, Lola Pearce-Brown's loved ones are in mourning following her tragic death.Elsewhere, Linda Carter is on a mission to get newcomer George Knight out of her pub, and there's a change in ownership at The Arches too.Our 58-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store. (BBC)2/59Monday, June 5: Ben and Billy take Lexi to the pubEveryone is struggling following Lola's tragic death. (BBC)3/59Monday, June 5: Phil checks in with JayLife has changed forever for the Mitchells. (BBC)4/59Monday, June 5: Newcomer George Knight continues to settle inGeorge arrived at the pub the previous week, introducing himself as Elaine's partner. (BBC)5/59Monday, June 5: Linda continues to struggle with the situationShe isn't happy that Elaine went behind her back by arranging to move the Knight family in. (BBC)6/59Monday, June 5: Linda lays down the lawThere are some early tensions. (BBC)7/59Monday, June 5: George gets to know more of the localsElaine and George make their presence felt. (BBC)8/59Monday, June 5: George chats with PhilThe men already know each other, thanks to George's past as a championship boxer. (BBC)9/59Monday, June 5: George and Phil arrange a collaboration between The Vic and The Boxing DenThey settle on a 'pie and fight' concept. (BBC)10/59Monday, June 5: Linda has to make the best of the situationIt's clear that the Knights will have their own plans for the pub. (BBC)11/59Monday, June 5: Eve checks in with SukiThe pair continue to spend brief moments together wherever they can. (BBC)12/59Monday, June 5: Nish arrivesHow much will he see? (BBC)13/59Monday, June 5: Nish's presence is becoming unbearable for SukiThe strain is starting to show. (BBC)14/59Monday, June 5: Suki feels trapped in her marriage to NishBut Eve may already have an idea of how to handle the situation. (BBC)15/59Monday, June 5: Martin works on the stallSharon soon heads over. (BBC)16/59Monday, June 5: Sharon catches up with MartinThey chat at the stall. (BBC)17/59Monday, June 5: Sharon is making plansShe has a treat in store for Keanu. (BBC)18/59Monday, June 5: Ben has decided to sell The Arches to SharonThe deal is being finalised. (BBC)19/59Monday, June 5: Sharon has an agenda for buying The ArchesShe wants to set Keanu up with a business. (BBC)20/59Tuesday, June 6: George proposes to ElaineHe tries to cement their future as a couple. (BBC)21/59Tuesday, June 6: Elaine has a big decision to makeGeorge's proposal comes following warnings from Linda that he can't be trusted. (BBC)22/59Tuesday, June 6: Gina works behind the barGeorge's daughters are getting settled in at the pub. (BBC)23/59Tuesday, June 6: Anna also works at the barShe enjoys getting to know the locals. (BBC)24/59Tuesday, June 6: Gina and Anna are enjoying their time so farBut with Linda still unhappy over their presence, there's a fear that their days at The Vic could be numbered. (BBC)25/59Tuesday, June 6: Ben tries to focus on LexiHe makes his daughter his top priority after selling The Arches. (BBC)26/59Tuesday, June 6: Ben struggles with LexiLexi is reluctant to open up to him. (BBC)27/59Tuesday, June 6: Ben persists with LexiHe wants the youngster to confide in him. (BBC)28/59Tuesday, June 6: The situation grows increasingly difficultBen doesn't know what to do. (BBC)29/59Tuesday, June 6: Suki has a dilemmaEve has overheard Nish plotting a dodgy deal and has suggested using the information to report him to the police. (BBC)30/59Tuesday, June 6: Eve explains her ideaThey'll need more details before tipping off the police. (BBC)31/59Tuesday, June 6: Suki agrees that it's a good ideaShe finally wants to be rid of Nish. (BBC)32/59Tuesday, June 6: Nish and Vinny continue to work closely togetherBoth are oblivious to Suki's plans. (BBC)33/59Tuesday, June 6: It's an emotional time for SukiStarting a new life with Eve would mean leaving her son behind. (BBC)34/59Tuesday, June 6: Vinny remains unawareBut will Suki's plan play out as she hopes? (BBC)35/59Tuesday, June 6: Sharon springs her surprise on KeanuShe explains her decision to buy The Arches for him. (BBC)36/59Tuesday, June 6: Sharon makes it a public displayEveryone reacts to the news. (BBC)37/59Tuesday, June 6: Keanu is uneasyHe thinks that he should be the one supporting Sharon, not the other way around. (BBC)38/59Wednesday, June 7: Nish is unaware that he's falling into a trapAs he heads off for his dodgy meet-up, Suki is planning to report him to the police. (BBC)39/59Wednesday, June 7: Suki is ready to report NishBut her efforts go wrong when Nish later blames Vinny. (BBC)40/59Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay unite for LexiThey're concerned that Lexi still isn't opening up over Lola. (BBC)41/59Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay encourage LexiThey want her to talk about her mum. (BBC)42/59Wednesday, June 7: Jay finds the experience emotionalHe's still struggling with his own grief. (BBC)43/59Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay's efforts pay offLexi finally starts to talk about how she's feeling. (BBC)44/59Wednesday, June 7: Ben and Jay comfort each otherThey need each other's support. (BBC)45/59Wednesday, June 7: Linda takes Gina and Anna out for lunchBut she has a hidden agenda. (BBC)46/59Wednesday, June 7: Linda quizzes the girls about GeorgeShe wants to dig up some dirt. (BBC)47/59Wednesday, June 7: Gina and Anna share some informationBut will they realise what Linda is up to? (BBC)48/59Wednesday, June 7: It's all change at The ArchesSharon unveils the new name – Taylor's Autos. (BBC)49/59Wednesday, June 7: Everyone applaudsIt's an exciting fresh start for Keanu. (BBC)50/59Wednesday, June 7: Everyone raises a glass to KeanuHe has strong support from his family. (BBC)51/59Wednesday, June 7: Sharon makes a speechShe has every faith in Keanu... for now. (BBC)52/59Wednesday, June 7: Some early problems crop upSharon suddenly starts to doubt Keanu's ability to run a business. (BBC)53/59Thursday, June 8: Jay invites Billy and Kim to share out more items from Lola's memory boxThe emotional week continues. (BBC)54/59Thursday, June 8: Jay is struggling to hold it togetherHis grief overwhelms him. (BBC)55/59Thursday, June 8: Reiss and Sonia invite themselves over to see Sharon and KeanuThey're pleased as Sharon has hired Reiss to do the books for Keanu's new business. (BBC)56/59Thursday, June 8: The timing is awkward for Sharon and KeanuThey've been arguing over Sharon's decision. (BBC)57/59Thursday, June 8: Keanu reluctantly plays hostBut he still feels undermined by Sharon. (BBC)58/59Thursday, June 8: Reiss is unaware that his new job has caused tensionsKeanu thinks he's more than capable of doing the books himself. (BBC)59/59Thursday, June 8: The awkward atmosphere continuesCan any solution be reached? (BBC)All the latest EastEnders spoilers, pictures and gossip from Albert Square.