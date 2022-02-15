EastEnders spoiler pictures show Gray and Kheerat in showdown

    1/41

    Monday, February 21: Kim has made a decision

    She wants to tell the private school that Pearl will be leaving because she can't afford the fees.

    BBC
    2/41

    Monday, February 21: Howie visits the cafe

    He continues to look out for Kim.

    BBC
    3/41

    Monday, February 21: Howie speaks to Kim about the school situation

    Does he have any solutions in mind?

    BBC
    4/41

    Monday, February 21: Kim continues to consider Pearl's future

    What will she do?

    BBC
    5/41

    Monday, February 21: Kheerat ignores Whitney's advice

    Whitney has urged him to stay away from Gray, as he seems to be getting in too deep.

    BBC
    6/41

    Monday, February 21: Gray has made a desperate call to Kheerat

    Wanting to continue the pretence that they're friends, Kheerat turned up straight away.

    BBC
    7/41

    Monday, February 21: There's a tense atmosphere

    What has unsettled Gray?

    BBC
    8/41

    Monday, February 21: The conversation takes a turn

    Kheerat and Gray start to argue.

    BBC
    9/41

    Monday, February 21: Accusations are made as the row continues

    This fake friendship certainly seems to be over.

    BBC
    10/41

    Monday, February 21: Things are about to get out of hand

    When the situation turns physical, one life is left hanging in the balance.

    BBC
    11/41

    Monday, February 21: Tommy wants Phil's help

    Worried about being bullied, he hopes Phil will pick him up from school for protection.

    BBC
    12/41

    Monday, February 21: Sharon checks in with Phil

    She has some bad news to share.

    BBC
    13/41

    Monday, February 21: Sharon says that she can't take over Phil's business when he goes to prison

    She insists that she's too busy.

    BBC
    14/41

    Monday, February 21: Phil gets a further distraction from Tommy's request

    Kat is being charmed by a new love interest.

    BBC
    15/41

    Monday, February 21: Phil can't resist interrupting

    He tells Henry to go.

    BBC
    16/41

    Monday, February 21: Kat reacts to Phil's behaviour

    How will she feel about him meddling in her love life?

    BBC
    17/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Whitney is anxious

    She's waiting for a call from Kheerat over his latest meeting with Gray.

    BBC
    18/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Stacey notices Whitney waiting

    She suspects that Kheerat is involved.

    BBC
    19/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Stacey asks Whitney if she's waiting for Kheerat

    When Whitney confirms it, Stacey gets the wrong idea and feels jealous.

    BBC
    20/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Kim prepares for Pearl's future

    She's making a video application for Pearl to secure a scholarship at the school.

    BBC
    21/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Howie visits

    He's here to see Kim.

    BBC
    22/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Howie has a way to help

    He has some professional camera equipment that he can lend to Kim.

    BBC
    23/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Patrick is curious over Howie's intentions

    He points out that Howie may have a crush on Kim.

    BBC
    24/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Kim is flattered

    She wonders whether Patrick's theory could be true.

    BBC
    25/41

    Tuesday, February 22: Kat makes a big decision

    She decides to move out of Phil's place, realising she needs to rip the plaster off for the kids' sake before he goes to prison.

    BBC
    26/41

    Thursday, February 24: It's a big day for Honey

    She awaits her performance review with Mr Lister.

    BBC
    27/41

    Thursday, February 24: Honey chats to Jay

    She has put in some hard work at the market since taking over as inspector.

    BBC
    28/41

    Thursday, February 24: Mr Lister arrives

    He chats to Honey.

    BBC
    29/41

    Thursday, February 24: Things start off well

    Honey is keen to impress.

    BBC
    30/41

    Thursday, February 24: Mr Lister's behaviour disappoints Honey

    He seems more interested in getting the drinks in.

    BBC
    31/41

    Thursday, February 24: Honey is fed up

    Will the review end on a sour note?

    BBC
    32/41

    Thursday, February 24: Kat makes a big decision

    She realises that she can't lose Phil.

    BBC
    33/41

    Thursday, February 24: Kat proposes to Phil

    Will he accept?

    BBC
    34/41

    Friday, February 25: It's time for the school run at Phil's

    But when Tommy doesn't want to go, Phil agrees to look after him for the day.

    BBC
    35/41

    Friday, February 25: Phil puts Tommy through his paces

    He teaches him some boxing skills.

    BBC
    36/41

    Friday, February 25: Phil's idea didn't go well

    Tommy rushed off when Phil pushed him too hard.

    BBC
    37/41

    Friday, February 25: Ben confronts Phil

    He knows that Phil told Tommy to "man up".

    BBC
    38/41

    Friday, February 25: Phil is given food for thought

    Ben points out how damaging Phil's behaviour can be.

    BBC
    39/41

    Friday, February 25: Ben continues to make his point

    Will Phil listen?

    BBC
    40/41

    Friday, February 25: Vinny vents to Dotty

    He complains about Suki.

    BBC
    41/41

    Friday, February 25: Dotty listens

    Does she have any ideas on how to deal with the Suki situation?

    BBC
All the latest EastEnders spoilers, pictures and gossip from Albert Square.

