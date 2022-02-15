EastEnders spoiler pictures show Gray and Kheerat in showdown
Monday, February 21: Kim has made a decisionBBC
Monday, February 21: Howie visits the cafeBBC
Monday, February 21: Howie speaks to Kim about the school situationBBC
Monday, February 21: Kim continues to consider Pearl's futureBBC
Monday, February 21: Kheerat ignores Whitney's adviceBBC
Monday, February 21: Gray has made a desperate call to KheeratBBC
Monday, February 21: There's a tense atmosphereBBC
Monday, February 21: The conversation takes a turnBBC
Monday, February 21: Accusations are made as the row continuesBBC
Monday, February 21: Things are about to get out of handBBC
Monday, February 21: Tommy wants Phil's helpBBC
Monday, February 21: Sharon checks in with PhilBBC
Monday, February 21: Sharon says that she can't take over Phil's business when he goes to prisonBBC
Monday, February 21: Phil gets a further distraction from Tommy's requestBBC
Monday, February 21: Phil can't resist interruptingBBC
Monday, February 21: Kat reacts to Phil's behaviourBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Whitney is anxiousBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Stacey notices Whitney waitingBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Stacey asks Whitney if she's waiting for KheeratBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Kim prepares for Pearl's futureBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Howie visitsBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Howie has a way to helpBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Patrick is curious over Howie's intentionsBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Kim is flatteredBBC
Tuesday, February 22: Kat makes a big decisionBBC
Thursday, February 24: It's a big day for HoneyBBC
Thursday, February 24: Honey chats to JayBBC
Thursday, February 24: Mr Lister arrivesBBC
Thursday, February 24: Things start off wellBBC
Thursday, February 24: Mr Lister's behaviour disappoints HoneyBBC
Thursday, February 24: Honey is fed upBBC
Thursday, February 24: Kat makes a big decisionBBC
Thursday, February 24: Kat proposes to PhilBBC
Friday, February 25: It's time for the school run at Phil'sBBC
Friday, February 25: Phil puts Tommy through his pacesBBC
Friday, February 25: Phil's idea didn't go wellBBC
Friday, February 25: Ben confronts PhilBBC
Friday, February 25: Phil is given food for thoughtBBC
Friday, February 25: Ben continues to make his pointBBC
Friday, February 25: Vinny vents to DottyBBC
Friday, February 25: Dotty listensBBC