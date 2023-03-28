EastEnders spoiler pictures show car crash horror

PureWow

You may have heard of stamp collecting or even rock collecting, but Princess Diana's family has been keeping a very unique collection going for generations. Turns out, the family has an ongoing assemblage of walking sticks. Yep, this special Spencer family collection was revealed in a new Instagram post from the late Lady Di's younger brother, Charles Spencer. The 9th Earl Spencer is a major history buff, and he uses his website, Spencer 1508, to share tidbits of the past related to his ancestor