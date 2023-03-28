EastEnders spoiler pictures show car crash horror
Monday, April 3: It's a big day for KimBBC
Monday, April 3: Denzel gets up to no goodBBC
Monday, April 3: Chelsea and Ravi's relationship developsBBC
Monday, April 3: Denise feels uncomfortableBBC
Monday, April 3: Ravi is pleased that his plan seems to be workingBBC
Monday, April 3: Freddie faces an awkward situationBBC
Monday, April 3: Freddie's predicament sparks amusementBBC
Monday, April 3: Freddie tries to make the best of the situationBBC
Tuesday, April 4: There's a dramatic crash on the SquareBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Mitch tries his best to helpBBC
Tuesday, April 4: There's no time to spareBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Emergency services arriveBBC
Tuesday, April 4: The situation develops furtherBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Kim is revealed to be okayBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Kim is emotionalBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Kim partly blames DeniseBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Tensions run highBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Howie's anxious time continuesBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Amy and Jack are also at the hospitalBBC
Tuesday, April 4: Howie receives supportBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Howie is still at the hospitalBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Howie wills Denzel to wake upBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Kim lays down the law with DeniseBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Kim tells Denise they have to do somethingBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Kim continues to brood over the week's eventsBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Denise and Kim talk againBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Denise and Kim are now on a missionBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Ben and Callum spend time togetherBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Nugget heads overBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Nugget walks offBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Ben watches onBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Chelsea comforts NuggetBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Freddie heads to his old schoolBBC
Wednesday, April 5: Freddie reminds Mr Hawthorne of his past behaviourBBC
Thursday, April 6: Denise and Kim are shocked by recent eventsBBC
Thursday, April 6: Denise and Kim discuss the situationBBC
Thursday, April 6: Denise and Kim discuss their next moveBBC