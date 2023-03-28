EastEnders spoiler pictures show car crash horror

  • <p>She prepares to attend an awards event, where she receives the first prize of a new car after securing the title of 'Influencer of the Moment'.</p>
    1/37

    Monday, April 3: It's a big day for Kim

    She prepares to attend an awards event, where she receives the first prize of a new car after securing the title of 'Influencer of the Moment'.

    BBC
  • <p>He decides to throw a party while Kim and Howie are out.</p>
    2/37

    Monday, April 3: Denzel gets up to no good

    He decides to throw a party while Kim and Howie are out.

    BBC
  • <p>Denise is not happy.</p>
    3/37

    Monday, April 3: Chelsea and Ravi's relationship develops

    Denise is not happy.

    BBC
  • <p>She knows that Ravi is only pursuing Chelsea to wind her up.</p>
    4/37

    Monday, April 3: Denise feels uncomfortable

    She knows that Ravi is only pursuing Chelsea to wind her up.

    BBC
  • <p>Denise isn't sure what to do next.</p>
    5/37

    Monday, April 3: Ravi is pleased that his plan seems to be working

    Denise isn't sure what to do next.

    BBC
  • <p>He double-books himself, with two dates on the same night. </p>
    6/37

    Monday, April 3: Freddie faces an awkward situation

    He double-books himself, with two dates on the same night.

    BBC
  • <p>Karen and Stacey both tease him.</p>
    7/37

    Monday, April 3: Freddie's predicament sparks amusement

    Karen and Stacey both tease him.

    BBC
  • <p>But will he get caught out?</p>
    8/37

    Monday, April 3: Freddie tries to make the best of the situation

    But will he get caught out?

    BBC
  • <p>Kim crashes her new car while taking it for a test drive with Denzel. Mitch rushes over to help.</p>
    9/37

    Tuesday, April 4: There's a dramatic crash on the Square

    Kim crashes her new car while taking it for a test drive with Denzel. Mitch rushes over to help.

    BBC
  • <p>He also calls an ambulance.</p>
    10/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Mitch tries his best to help

    He also calls an ambulance.

    BBC
  • <p>Mitch, Bernie and Finlay try to deal with the situation themselves.</p>
    11/37

    Tuesday, April 4: There's no time to spare

    Mitch, Bernie and Finlay try to deal with the situation themselves.

    BBC
  • <p>Everyone is relieved to see them.</p>
    12/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Emergency services arrive

    Everyone is relieved to see them.

    BBC
  • <p>Kim is freed from the vehicle, but Denzel remains trapped inside.</p>
    13/37

    Tuesday, April 4: The situation develops further

    Kim is freed from the vehicle, but Denzel remains trapped inside.

    BBC
  • <p>She comforts Howie at the hospital.</p>
    14/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Kim is revealed to be okay

    She comforts Howie at the hospital.

    BBC
  • <p>Kim and Howie wait for news on Denzel. </p>
    15/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Kim is emotional

    Kim and Howie wait for news on Denzel.

    BBC
  • <p>When they're alone, she tells Denise that her messages <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a43293423/eastenders-spoilers-denise-fox-ravi-threat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from Ravi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">from Ravi</a> were the cause of the crash.</p>
    16/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Kim partly blames Denise

    When they're alone, she tells Denise that her messages from Ravi were the cause of the crash.

    BBC
  • <p>Can Kim ever forgive Denise?</p>
    17/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Tensions run high

    Can Kim ever forgive Denise?

    BBC
  • <p>He waits for news on his son. </p>
    18/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Howie's anxious time continues

    He waits for news on his son.

    BBC
  • <p>They check on Howie.</p>
    19/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Amy and Jack are also at the hospital

    They check on Howie.

    BBC
  • <p>Amy is also upset.</p>
    20/37

    Tuesday, April 4: Howie receives support

    Amy is also upset.

    BBC
  • <p>There has been no major change in Denzel's condition.</p>
    21/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Howie is still at the hospital

    There has been no major change in Denzel's condition.

    BBC
  • <p>Will the teen pull through?</p>
    22/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Howie wills Denzel to wake up

    Will the teen pull through?

    BBC
  • <p>She's unhappy after spotting <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a43273988/eastenders-zaraah-abrahams-predicts-chelsea-denise-ravi-drama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea and Ravi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chelsea and Ravi</a> looking loved-up.</p>
    23/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Kim lays down the law with Denise

    She's unhappy after spotting Chelsea and Ravi looking loved-up.

    BBC
  • <p>She wants to break up Chelsea and Ravi.</p>
    24/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Kim tells Denise they have to do something

    She wants to break up Chelsea and Ravi.

    BBC
  • <p>Her family is in turmoil.</p>
    25/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Kim continues to brood over the week's events

    Her family is in turmoil.

    BBC
  • <p>Denise feels guilty over how things have turned out.</p>
    26/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Denise and Kim talk again

    Denise feels guilty over how things have turned out.

    BBC
  • <p>Can they sabotage Ravi's relationship with Chelsea before any more damage is done?</p>
    27/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Denise and Kim are now on a mission

    Can they sabotage Ravi's relationship with Chelsea before any more damage is done?

    BBC
  • <p>They sit outside the cafe. </p>
    28/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Ben and Callum spend time together

    They sit outside the cafe.

    BBC
  • <p>He briefly speaks to Callum.</p>
    29/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Nugget heads over

    He briefly speaks to Callum.

    BBC
  • <p>His relationship with Ravi is in a bad place again.</p>
    30/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Nugget walks off

    His relationship with Ravi is in a bad place again.

    BBC
  • <p>Before long, Callum has to rush off to arrest Ravi following a surprising turn of events.</p>
    31/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Ben watches on

    Before long, Callum has to rush off to arrest Ravi following a surprising turn of events.

    BBC
  • <p>How will Nugget deal with the latest drama involving his father?</p>
    32/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Chelsea comforts Nugget

    How will Nugget deal with the latest drama involving his father?

    BBC
  • <p>He wants to confront his former teacher Mr Hawthorne, who used to humiliate him when he was at school.</p>
    33/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Freddie heads to his old school

    He wants to confront his former teacher Mr Hawthorne, who used to humiliate him when he was at school.

    BBC
  • <p>Will he get an apology?</p>
    34/37

    Wednesday, April 5: Freddie reminds Mr Hawthorne of his past behaviour

    Will he get an apology?

    BBC
  • <p>The repercussions continue.</p>
    35/37

    Thursday, April 6: Denise and Kim are shocked by recent events

    The repercussions continue.

    BBC
  • <p>They're still worried about Chelsea's relationship with Ravi.</p>
    36/37

    Thursday, April 6: Denise and Kim discuss the situation

    They're still worried about Chelsea's relationship with Ravi.

    BBC
  • <p>What can they do? </p>
    37/37

    Thursday, April 6: Denise and Kim discuss their next move

    What can they do?

    BBC
<p>She prepares to attend an awards event, where she receives the first prize of a new car after securing the title of 'Influencer of the Moment'.</p>
<p>He decides to throw a party while Kim and Howie are out.</p>
<p>Denise is not happy.</p>
<p>She knows that Ravi is only pursuing Chelsea to wind her up.</p>
<p>Denise isn't sure what to do next.</p>
<p>He double-books himself, with two dates on the same night. </p>
<p>Karen and Stacey both tease him.</p>
<p>But will he get caught out?</p>
<p>Kim crashes her new car while taking it for a test drive with Denzel. Mitch rushes over to help.</p>
<p>He also calls an ambulance.</p>
<p>Mitch, Bernie and Finlay try to deal with the situation themselves.</p>
<p>Everyone is relieved to see them.</p>
<p>Kim is freed from the vehicle, but Denzel remains trapped inside.</p>
<p>She comforts Howie at the hospital.</p>
<p>Kim and Howie wait for news on Denzel. </p>
<p>When they're alone, she tells Denise that her messages <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a43293423/eastenders-spoilers-denise-fox-ravi-threat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from Ravi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">from Ravi</a> were the cause of the crash.</p>
<p>Can Kim ever forgive Denise?</p>
<p>He waits for news on his son. </p>
<p>They check on Howie.</p>
<p>Amy is also upset.</p>
<p>There has been no major change in Denzel's condition.</p>
<p>Will the teen pull through?</p>
<p>She's unhappy after spotting <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a43273988/eastenders-zaraah-abrahams-predicts-chelsea-denise-ravi-drama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea and Ravi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chelsea and Ravi</a> looking loved-up.</p>
<p>She wants to break up Chelsea and Ravi.</p>
<p>Her family is in turmoil.</p>
<p>Denise feels guilty over how things have turned out.</p>
<p>Can they sabotage Ravi's relationship with Chelsea before any more damage is done?</p>
<p>They sit outside the cafe. </p>
<p>He briefly speaks to Callum.</p>
<p>His relationship with Ravi is in a bad place again.</p>
<p>Before long, Callum has to rush off to arrest Ravi following a surprising turn of events.</p>
<p>How will Nugget deal with the latest drama involving his father?</p>
<p>He wants to confront his former teacher Mr Hawthorne, who used to humiliate him when he was at school.</p>
<p>Will he get an apology?</p>
<p>The repercussions continue.</p>
<p>They're still worried about Chelsea's relationship with Ravi.</p>
<p>What can they do? </p>
Digital Spy

All the latest EastEnders spoilers, pictures and gossip from Albert Square.

Latest Stories