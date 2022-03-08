EastEnders spoiler pictures show aftermath of Gray downfall
Monday, March 14: Tommy is strugglingBBC
Monday, March 14: Sid strikes againBBC
Monday, March 14: Tommy spots Sid up to no goodBBC
Monday, March 14: Tommy tries to interveneBBC
Monday, March 14: Billy gets angryBBC
Monday, March 14: Billy gets the wrong ideaBBC
Monday, March 14: Tommy runs awayBBC
Monday, March 14: Ben pays a visit to KatBBC
Monday, March 14: Ben explains the situationBBC
Monday, March 14: Kat isn't sure what to doBBC
Tuesday, March 15: Kat visits Phil in prisonBBC
Tuesday, March 15: Phil asks Kat to reconsiderBBC
Tuesday, March 15: Kat is uncertainBBC
Tuesday, March 15: Kat accepts the parcelBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Tommy is still facing a tough timeBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Tommy approaches BillyBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Billy is surprisedBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Things are tense for the TaylorsBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Mitch is preparing to move onBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Bailey is upsetBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Keegan is blaming himselfBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Karen tries to reassure KeeganBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Keegan argues with KarenBBC
Wednesday, March 16: Karen breaks downBBC
Thursday, March 17: Tiffany returnsBBC
Thursday, March 17: Tiffany tries to get through to KeeganBBC
Thursday, March 17: Janine tries to help MickBBC
Thursday, March 17: Janine takes Mick awayBBC
Thursday, March 17: Janine tries to give Mick some time to reflectBBC
Thursday, March 17: Mick finds the process difficultBBC
Thursday, March 17: Janine gives Mick some spaceBBC
Thursday, March 17: Mick and Janine's time away continuesBBC