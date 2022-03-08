EastEnders spoiler pictures show aftermath of Gray downfall

  • <p>He wants to get Kat off his back over the stolen money. </p>
    Monday, March 14: Tommy is struggling

    He wants to get Kat off his back over the stolen money.

  • <p>The school bully tries to steal from Billy's cash box.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Sid strikes again

    The school bully tries to steal from Billy's cash box.

  • <p>Sid is busted.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Tommy spots Sid up to no good

    Sid is busted.

  • <p>When he interrupts Sid and the other bullies, a scuffle ensues.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Tommy tries to intervene

    When he interrupts Sid and the other bullies, a scuffle ensues.

  • <p>He spots Tommy next to the cash box.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Billy gets angry

    He spots Tommy next to the cash box.

  • <p>He suspects Tommy of stealing.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Billy gets the wrong idea

    He suspects Tommy of stealing.

  • <p>The schoolboy faces more wrongful accusations. </p>
    Monday, March 14: Tommy runs away

    The schoolboy faces more wrongful accusations.

  • <p>He has a job for her.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Ben pays a visit to Kat

    He has a job for her.

  • <p>Kat is asked to sign for a package and stash it for Phil.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Ben explains the situation

    Kat is asked to sign for a package and stash it for Phil.

  • <p>She's reluctant, but Ben insists that this is her problem now.</p>
    Monday, March 14: Kat isn't sure what to do

    She's reluctant, but Ben insists that this is her problem now.

  • <p>Earlier, she refused to accept the package for him.</p>
    Tuesday, March 15: Kat visits Phil in prison

    Earlier, she refused to accept the package for him.

  • <p>He says that if she helps out, it could help to guarantee his safety inside.</p>
    Tuesday, March 15: Phil asks Kat to reconsider

    He says that if she helps out, it could help to guarantee his safety inside.

  • <p>She wonders what she's getting herself into.</p>
    Tuesday, March 15: Kat is uncertain

    She wonders what she's getting herself into.

  • <p>But she's stunned by what she finds inside.</p>
    Tuesday, March 15: Kat accepts the parcel

    But she's stunned by what she finds inside.

  • <p>He continues to deny that he has been stealing money.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Tommy is still facing a tough time

    He continues to deny that he has been stealing money.

  • <p>He asks if he can be Billy's apprentice.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Tommy approaches Billy

    He asks if he can be Billy's apprentice.

  • <p>He agrees to show Tommy the ropes.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Billy is surprised

    He agrees to show Tommy the ropes.

  • <p>Karen has decided to kick Mitch out.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Things are tense for the Taylors

    Karen has decided to kick Mitch out.

  • <p>He needs a new place to stay.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Mitch is preparing to move on

    He needs a new place to stay.

  • <p>She pleads with Keegan to intervene in the family row, unaware of how much he is struggling himself.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Bailey is upset

    She pleads with Keegan to intervene in the family row, unaware of how much he is struggling himself.

  • <p>He thinks he should have spotted the signs over what was happening to Chantelle.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Keegan is blaming himself

    He thinks he should have spotted the signs over what was happening to Chantelle.

  • <p>But she may be underestimating her son's troubled mood.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Karen tries to reassure Keegan

    But she may be underestimating her son's troubled mood.

  • <p>Tensions are reignited.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Keegan argues with Karen

    Tensions are reignited.

  • <p>Keegan has said some hurtful things.</p>
    Wednesday, March 16: Karen breaks down

    Keegan has said some hurtful things.

  • <p>She comes back to Walford to check on Keegan.</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Tiffany returns

    She comes back to Walford to check on Keegan.

  • <p>Can she help him through his grief?</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Tiffany tries to get through to Keegan

    Can she help him through his grief?

  • <p>Mick is struggling after Tina's death.</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Janine tries to help Mick

    Mick is struggling after Tina's death.

  • <p>She shows her support.</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Janine takes Mick away

    She shows her support.

  • <p>Mick talks about the past.</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Janine tries to give Mick some time to reflect

    Mick talks about the past.

  • <p>He feels like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Mick finds the process difficult

    He feels like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

  • <p>Mick needs time alone.</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Janine gives Mick some space

    Mick needs time alone.

  • <p>Can Janine get through to Mick?</p>
    Thursday, March 17: Mick and Janine's time away continues

    Can Janine get through to Mick?

All the latest EastEnders spoilers, pictures and gossip from Albert Square.

