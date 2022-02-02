These Dupes Might Be Better Than The Viral Dior Lip Glow Oil

  • <p>First, TikTok became obsessed with the classic <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g37694987/clinique-black-honey-dupe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clinique Black Honey lipstick" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clinique Black Honey lipstick</a> leading to it selling out everywhere. Now people have their sights set on yet another classic product: The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814%3FskuId%3D2449130%26icid2%3Dskugrid%253Ap453814%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg38961939%2Fdior-lip-oil-dupes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior Lip Glow Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dior Lip Glow Oil</a>. It's currently sold out mostly everywhere, but never fear: As a lip gloss connoisseur, I'm here to offer you an option that doesn't require signing up for waiting lists. As gorgeous as the original Dior Lip Glow Oil is, $35 is a pretty hefty price tag for a high-shine lip moisturizer, so we've gathered up some alternatives that are just as gorgeous, shiny, more affordable, and most importantly, in stock.</p><p>Whether you're obsessed with the tint, glossy effects, or built-in hydrating ingredients, there are a ton of products on the market that rival Dior's version. Some, dare I say it, are better than the original. So if you want to see what the hype is all about, or score a great new product before the youths make it disappear again, here are nine dupes for the Dior Lip Glow Oil that will tide you ever until a restock happens.</p>
    These Dupes Might Be Better Than The Viral Dior Lip Glow Oil

    First, TikTok became obsessed with the classic Clinique Black Honey lipstick leading to it selling out everywhere. Now people have their sights set on yet another classic product: The Dior Lip Glow Oil. It's currently sold out mostly everywhere, but never fear: As a lip gloss connoisseur, I'm here to offer you an option that doesn't require signing up for waiting lists. As gorgeous as the original Dior Lip Glow Oil is, $35 is a pretty hefty price tag for a high-shine lip moisturizer, so we've gathered up some alternatives that are just as gorgeous, shiny, more affordable, and most importantly, in stock.

    Whether you're obsessed with the tint, glossy effects, or built-in hydrating ingredients, there are a ton of products on the market that rival Dior's version. Some, dare I say it, are better than the original. So if you want to see what the hype is all about, or score a great new product before the youths make it disappear again, here are nine dupes for the Dior Lip Glow Oil that will tide you ever until a restock happens.

  Created by powerhouse genius Lady Gaga, this lip oil will leave your lips feeling hydrated and looking glowy, but never sticky. Once the original application fades, you're left with a subtle tint that lasts all day.
    1) PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

    Haus Laboratories

    amazon.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    Created by powerhouse genius Lady Gaga, this lip oil will leave your lips feeling hydrated and looking glowy, but never sticky. Once the original application fades, you're left with a subtle tint that lasts all day.

  Think of this oil as a mood ring for your lips. Five of the eight shades the tint comes in reacts to the pH of your skin and adjusts accordingly, creating a hue that's all your own. Despite the rich tones in the bottle, the gloss doles out a sheer finish that looks effortlessly done.
    2) Lip Comfort Oil

    Clarins

    nordstrom.com

    $27.00

    Shop Now

    Think of this oil as a mood ring for your lips. Five of the eight shades the tint comes in reacts to the pH of your skin and adjusts accordingly, creating a hue that's all your own. Despite the rich tones in the bottle, the gloss doles out a sheer finish that looks effortlessly done.

  For intense amounts of shine, this lip gloss from Kosas will leave your lips looking juicy, luxurious, and straight out of an editorial ad.
    3) Wet Lip Oil Gloss

    Kosas

    nordstrom.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    For intense amounts of shine, this lip gloss from Kosas will leave your lips looking juicy, luxurious, and straight out of an editorial ad.

  While this may look like your standard-issue lip gloss, it's more like a lip balm but with an extra dose of shine and color. This gloss comes in four stunning, neutral shades, and never feels sticky or heavy.
    4) ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Gloss

    Tower 28 Beauty

    sephora.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    While this may look like your standard-issue lip gloss, it's more like a lip balm but with an extra dose of shine and color. This gloss comes in four stunning, neutral shades, and never feels sticky or heavy.

  Infused with hydrating jojoba oil, vitamin E, and apricot oil, this tinted lip moisturizer will make your mouth look like is your lips but better. Plus, with a $6 price tag, you can grab all five shades guilt-free.
    5) Tinted Lip Oil

    e.l.f. Cosmetics

    amazon.com

    $6.00

    Shop Now

    Infused with hydrating jojoba oil, vitamin E, and apricot oil, this tinted lip moisturizer will make your mouth look like is your lips but better. Plus, with a $6 price tag, you can grab all five shades guilt-free.

  Merit's version of this trendy product is so easy, you can apply it without even looking in a mirror. The formula taps rosehip and jojoba oils, and shea butter, to give your lips a dose of hydration as it glistens.
    6) Shade Slick Vegan Tinted Lip Oil

    MERIT

    sephora.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    Merit's version of this trendy product is so easy, you can apply it without even looking in a mirror. The formula taps rosehip and jojoba oils, and shea butter, to give your lips a dose of hydration as it glistens.

  The delicious scents of Passionfruit Coconut, Strawberry Melon, Raspberry Peach, and Cherry Lime were inspired by the yummiest fruits in the produce section. All four shades are made with natural fruit extracts alongside hydrating vitamin E and jojoba oil. One swipe will leave you with shiny, glowing lips that taste as good as they smell.
    7) Fruit Fetish Lip Oil

    Milani

    ulta.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    The delicious scents of Passionfruit Coconut, Strawberry Melon, Raspberry Peach, and Cherry Lime were inspired by the yummiest fruits in the produce section. All four shades are made with natural fruit extracts alongside hydrating vitamin E and jojoba oil. One swipe will leave you with shiny, glowing lips that taste as good as they smell.

  For the subtlest shine, this clean lip oil leaves just a hint of color, without feeling too made up or glossy. It's the best product for a "Your lips but better" look.
    8) Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

    ILIA

    amazon.com

    $26.00

    Shop Now

    For the subtlest shine, this clean lip oil leaves just a hint of color, without feeling too made up or glossy. It's the best product for a "Your lips but better" look.

  For a double dose of shine, you can use this tinted oil on both your lips and your cheeks. The deep berry shade also doubles as a shinier dupe of the viral Clinique Black Honey lipstick.
    9) Luxury Lip & Cheek Oil

    RODIN olio lusso

    nordstrom.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    For a double dose of shine, you can use this tinted oil on both your lips and your cheeks. The deep berry shade also doubles as a shinier dupe of the viral Clinique Black Honey lipstick.

