10 Stylish Ways To Dress For Work When It's Boiling Outside

<p>The British weather is all over the place at the moment, with blazing heat punctuated intermittently by raging thunder storms. It can be very hard to know what to wear at the best of times, without also having to worry whether you're work appropriate. Here's a load of inspiration to help you get through the season in style.</p>
<p>Suiting needn't be off the menu for the days when you need to look more formal. Luckily for you, oversized fits are super in this season. So head for a slouchy, breathable shirt that you can tug over one shoulder and pair with a wide peg leg or palazzo-style trouser. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.withnothingunderneath.com/collections/linen-boyfriend-shirts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:With Nothing Underneath - Linen Boyfriend Shirt - £100">With Nothing Underneath - Linen Boyfriend Shirt - £100</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.cos.com/en_gbp/women/womenswear/trousers/product.relaxed-fit-tailored-trousers-beige.1060202001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS - Relaxed Fit Tailored Trousers - £99">COS - Relaxed Fit Tailored Trousers - £99</a></p>
<p>Often when you're off to work, outerwear is a must. If not to cover bare shoulders, then for the purpose of carrying your travelcard in the pocket. But for obvious reasons, leather and wool are big no-nos in the sweltering heat. Linen blazers, lightweight trenches and silky duster jackets are your new best friends. Feeling fashion-forward (and particularly sweaty)? Opt for a sleeveless style.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/jackets-coats/trenchcoats/product.relaxed-belted-cotton-trench-coat-beige.0943203001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&Other Stories - Relaxed Cotton Trench Coat - £120">&Other Stories - Relaxed Cotton Trench Coat - £120</a></p>
<p>Just step inside <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link ">Zara </a>and <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a> for a whole range of suiting options for the summer months (and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g40483479/best-summer-suits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:check out our round up of the best ones here" class="link ">check out our round up of the best ones here</a>). Lighter-weight fabrics and paler, summery colours are everywhere and many have the addition of interesting stitching details or fancy buttons.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/jackets-and-suit-jackets-blazers/double-breasted-suit-blazer_27035751.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango - Double Breasted Suit Blazer - £49.99">Mango - Double Breasted Suit Blazer - £49.99</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/trousers-straight/suit-cropped-trousers_27055750.html?c=14" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango - Suit Cropped Trousers - £19.99">Mango - Suit Cropped Trousers - £19.99</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/-pT0796258251.html?v1=200442548&v2=2113873" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara - Oversize Linen Suit - £159.98">Zara - Oversize Linen Suit - £159.98</a></p>
<p>Again, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g30585/best-summer-dresses-maxi-midi-mini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer dresses" class="link ">summer dresses</a> aren't always unsuitable for work, as long as you pay attention to two crucial things: length (below the knee is usually a much safer option) and shoulder (whether you can dare to bare is totally up to how seriously your office takes its dress code).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/doen/clothing/midi-dresses/veredis-belted-ruffled-floral-print-cotton-midi-dress/29419655932710189" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dôen - Ruffled Cotton Midi Dress - £515">Dôen - Ruffled Cotton Midi Dress - £515</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/polka-dot-print-midi-dress-p03198240.html?v1=177649159" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara - Polka Dot Midi Dress - £49.99">Zara - Polka Dot Midi Dress - £49.99</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://kalita.co/collections/shop-all/products/thalia-maxi-dress-navy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kalita - Thalia Maxi Dress - £475">Kalita - Thalia Maxi Dress - £475 </a></p>
<p>As contradictory as it might seem, because sleepwear doesn't immediately feel office-appropriate, some of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g30928/pyjamas-trend-you-can-wear-all-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pyjama co-ords" class="link ">pyjama co-ords</a> currently on the market are absolutely ideal. Often with a shirting vibe, but mostly in super slinky lightweight fabrics, this is basically just another summer suit – but even more comfortable.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/sleeper/lingerie/pajamas/feather-trimmed-crepe-de-chine-pajama-set/43769801097739108" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sleeper - Feathered Crepe De Chine Pyjama Set - £267">Sleeper - Feathered Crepe De Chine Pyjama Set - £267</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/sleeping-with-jacques/lingerie/pajamas/t-boz-two-tone-silk-and-satin-pajama-set/45666037504964305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sleeping With Jacques - Two Tone Pyjama Set - £486">Sleeping With Jacques - Two Tone Pyjama Set - £486</a> </p>
<p>Your favourite summer dresses with the cut outs and the spaghetti straps needn't be completely off limits. A simple tee or a cap sleeved shirt worn underneath makes things instantly more work appropriate.</p><a class="link " href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/ninety-percent/clothing/t-shirts/plus-net-sustain-drew-organic-cotton-jersey-t-shirt/36093695688977433" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ninety Percent - Organic Cotton T-Shirt - £35">Ninety Percent - Organic Cotton T-Shirt - £35</a>
<p>Khakis, camels and nudes are just smart enough to pass and they'll keep you cooler than denims, cords and suiting.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.meandem.com/satined-cotton-wide-leg-culotte-belt-summer-khaki" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ME+EM - Summer Culottes - £165">ME+EM - Summer Culottes - £165 </a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/classic-waistcoat-with-pockets-p03724587.html?v1=183300075" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara - Classic Waistcoat - £49.99">Zara - Classic Waistcoat - £49.99</a></p>
<p>A <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g21081646/shirt-dress-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shirt dress" class="link ">shirt dress</a> is the obvious option. But warning to the wise - beware the see-through factor and plan undergarments accordingly. There's nothing charming about spotting a distracting VPL as you're walking into a meeting. Street stylers' hot tip? Leave it open atop loose matching trousers on cooler days. </p><a class="link " href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/frankie-shop-yellow-carla-striped-button-down-cotton-dress-18612794" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankie Shop - Striped Shirt Dress - £160">Frankie Shop - Striped Shirt Dress - £160</a><br><a class="link " href="https://www.asceno.com/products/lisbon-black-organic-linen-shirt-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asceno - Organic Linen Shirt Dress - £425"><br>Asceno - Organic Linen Shirt Dress - £425</a><br><br><br>
<p>Not the most immediately work-appropriate fabric, but denim can be smartened up. Keep an eye on length and pair with something smart, plus think carefully about footwear.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/see-by-chloe/clothing/midi/denim-midi-skirt/1647597280568526" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See By Chloé - Denim Midi Skirt - £310">See By Chloé - Denim Midi Skirt - £310 </a></p>
<p>Even darker colours can work on a stupidly hot day, if you're careful not to let them sit too closely to your skin. Just as looser shirts are comfier in the heat, so too will A-line skirts feel breezier, letting the air blow next to your skin.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/silas-linen-skirt/1310293BLK.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation - Silas Linen Skirt - £150">Reformation - Silas Linen Skirt - £150 </a></p>

