Dreaming of sun? Here are Airbnb's top wish-listed homes in Australia

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia won the first Olympic ski jumping mixed team gold medal on Monday. The team of Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc had 1,000.5 points, dominating the competition by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters (333 feet) and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians. Russia won silver and Canada, in a surprise, earned bronze. Germany, one of the favorites to win, was disqualified after the first