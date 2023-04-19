The Downsides of Stimulus Checks That Nobody Talks About

Associated Press

Tennessee budget writers on Tuesday said they will funnel $20 million of taxpayer dollars to help fund anti-abortion centers, marking a dramatic reduction from the original $100 million proposed by Gov. Bill Lee several months prior. “After a considerable conversation, both negotiating teams agreed that we would leave $20 million in the budget for crisis pregnancy centers," said state Sen. Bo Watson, chairman of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee. "We would also like to have further discussions on exactly who these crisis pregnancy centers are and what they do.”