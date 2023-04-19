The Downsides of Stimulus Checks That Nobody Talks About

ABC News
At least three Republican senators have said they will not support a move to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on the Senate Judiciary Committee -- saying they wouldn't want to help Democrats advance President Joe Biden's agenda. On Monday afternoon, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who sits on the committee, became the most recent Republican to voice his opposition to temporarily replacing Feinstein while she recovers at home from having shingles, signaling an uphill battle Senate Democrats face in securing a replacement.