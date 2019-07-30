The Do's & Don'ts Of Playing Golf At A Private Club

You shouldn’t be intimidated as a guest at a country club. Maybe in the past, but more than ever, private-club regulations are changing to be increasingly inclusive. Still, it’s nice to have some guidelines on what you can and can’t do. Can you take that phone call? Should you be taking photos? In general, asking your member-host is a good rule of thumb. This guide will answer most of your questions—so you’re prepared to enjoy the golf when you pull up to the club.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

