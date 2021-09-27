Don't Stress, There's A Dupe For Clinique's Black Honey Viral Lipstick

  In the age of 10,000 renaissances (See: mullets, shags, Twilight, and streaky highlights), here's one most of my pals in the beauty world weren't expecting: Clinique's lipstick in Black Honey. It's a phenomenal product on so many fronts: It's creamy, has a gorgeous sheen, works on every skin tone, and makes it look like you just ate a whole bag of cherries. But for you guys to make it sell out everywhere? That's a twist. And who do we have to thank for the viral sensation? None other than TikTok Lord of the Rings superfan who discovered that Liv Tyler wore the lipstick in the movies. Cue millions upon millions flying to beauty stores trying to get their hands on one.

While we're patiently awaiting a restock, let me just share some insight that comes with age: As good as the product is, there are dupes that will make you feel silly for putting your name down on a mile-long waiting list. Below, find the best Black Honey dupes that will make all your TikTok famous friends sad they didn't snag one when they had the chance.
    1/11

    Don't Stress, There's A Dupe For Clinique's Black Honey Viral Lipstick

    In the age of 10,000 renaissances (See: mullets, shags, Twilight, and streaky highlights), here's one most of my pals in the beauty world weren't expecting: Clinique's lipstick in Black Honey. It's a phenomenal product on so many fronts: It's creamy, has a gorgeous sheen, works on every skin tone, and makes it look like you just ate a whole bag of cherries. But for you guys to make it sell out everywhere? That's a twist. And who do we have to thank for the viral sensation? None other than TikTok Lord of the Rings superfan who discovered that Liv Tyler wore the lipstick in the movies. Cue millions upon millions flying to beauty stores trying to get their hands on one.

    While we're patiently awaiting a restock, let me just share some insight that comes with age: As good as the product is, there are dupes that will make you feel silly for putting your name down on a mile-long waiting list. Below, find the best Black Honey dupes that will make all your TikTok famous friends sad they didn't snag one when they had the chance.

  Glossier

$14.00

Shop Now

The favorite of megafans like Olivia Rodrigo, Glossier's Ultralip is shiny, hydrating, and berry-toned like we all want.
    2/11

    1) Ultralip

    Glossier

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    The favorite of megafans like Olivia Rodrigo, Glossier's Ultralip is shiny, hydrating, and berry-toned like we all want.

  Gucci

sephora.com

$42.00

Shop Now

For a fancier twist, Gucci's lipsticks are some of the most moisturizing and gorgeous shades on the market today. The color Jody Wild Mauve is a perfect dupe for Clinique's version.
    3/11

    2) Rouge de Beauté Brillant Glow & Care Shine Lipstick

    Gucci

    sephora.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    For a fancier twist, Gucci's lipsticks are some of the most moisturizing and gorgeous shades on the market today. The color Jody Wild Mauve is a perfect dupe for Clinique's version.

  Clinique

amazon.com

$18.86

Shop Now

Keep it in the family by trying one of Clinique's Chubby Sticks. This raisin toned lipstick is sheer but buildable for Black Honey levels of sweetness.
    4/11

    3) Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Richer Raisin

    Clinique

    amazon.com

    $18.86

    Shop Now

    Keep it in the family by trying one of Clinique's Chubby Sticks. This raisin toned lipstick is sheer but buildable for Black Honey levels of sweetness.

  e.l.f. Cosmetics

ulta.com

$6.00

Shop Now

One of the most commonly listed dupes on the market, this lip shine by e.l.f. is a low-cost berry-toned lipstick that will leave your lips looking bitten.
    5/11

    4) Cosmetics Hydrating Core Lip Shine

    e.l.f. Cosmetics

    ulta.com

    $6.00

    Shop Now

    One of the most commonly listed dupes on the market, this lip shine by e.l.f. is a low-cost berry-toned lipstick that will leave your lips looking bitten.

  Undone Beauty

ulta.com

$10.00

Shop Now

For an extra shine, this lipstick has light-reflecting particles that give it an extra oomph.
    6/11

    5) Light On Lip

    Undone Beauty

    ulta.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    For an extra shine, this lipstick has light-reflecting particles that give it an extra oomph.

  Revlon

target.com

$6.99

Shop Now

Revlon makes some of the best lipsticks on the market, and this wine-colored shimmery lipstick is a stand-out among them. Layer it for a deeper color, or give it one-swipe for a beautiful sheen.
    7/11

    6) Super Lustrous Glass Shine Moisturizing Lipstick

    Revlon

    target.com

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    Revlon makes some of the best lipsticks on the market, and this wine-colored shimmery lipstick is a stand-out among them. Layer it for a deeper color, or give it one-swipe for a beautiful sheen.

  ILIA

sephora.com

$28.00

Shop Now

For the clean beauty enthusiast, these hydrating balms by ILIA are not only planet-friendly, but they also give a natural flush to your lips that will make your friends envious.
    8/11

    7) Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

    ILIA

    sephora.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    For the clean beauty enthusiast, these hydrating balms by ILIA are not only planet-friendly, but they also give a natural flush to your lips that will make your friends envious.

  Burt's Bees

amazon.com

$10.98

Shop Now

Burt's Bees Lip Shimmers are seriously underrated, and this product proves it. This color is an ultra-hydrating, lightly shimmery alternative to Clinique's classic.
    9/11

    8) Lip Shimmer in Fig

    Burt's Bees

    amazon.com

    $10.98

    Shop Now

    Burt's Bees Lip Shimmers are seriously underrated, and this product proves it. This color is an ultra-hydrating, lightly shimmery alternative to Clinique's classic.

  Julep

amazon.com

$12.00

Shop Now

This product packs a surprising amount of pigment for something called a balm. It has that hydrating, glossy finish we love but with a color that says, "I just drank a bottle of red wine."
    10/11

    9) It's Balm Lip Balm Crayon

    Julep

    amazon.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    This product packs a surprising amount of pigment for something called a balm. It has that hydrating, glossy finish we love but with a color that says, "I just drank a bottle of red wine."

  Revlon

amazon.com

$3.92

Shop Now

If you want that hydrating finish without having to reapply ten times a day, this stain by Revlon is your go-to.
    11/11

    10) Balm Stain

    Revlon

    amazon.com

    $3.92

    Shop Now

    If you want that hydrating finish without having to reapply ten times a day, this stain by Revlon is your go-to.

