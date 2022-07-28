Don't Miss These Dorm Room Essentials on Sale at Amazon Right Now

  • <p> Leaving home to live in a college dorm is exciting enough on its own. And for many, the transition doesn't feel real until it's time to buy everything you need to to make your new pad stylish and comfortable rather than a utilitarian space to sleep and study. </p><p>Luckily, Amazon just dropped a crazy-good sale on dorm room essentials — we're talking <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/a30679431/best-microwave/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:microwaves" class="link ">microwaves</a>, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g39764532/amazon-mini-fridge-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fridges" class="link ">fridges</a>, bedding, and colorful area rugs to cover the (often unattractive) cold, hard floor. But here's a fun fact for you: On average, dorm rooms are roughly 225 square feet. Considering a roommate will likely share the room, you'll need to consider every item extra carefully to end up with a space that's appealing and functional.<br></p><p>To make the task of ticking off items on your checklist easier, we combed through the sale and rounded up the best college dorm room deals out there. Read on for our top picks, and keep in mind that prices are subject to change at the drop of a hat. </p><p><strong><em>For more great back-to-school gear, check out our picks for the best <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g22776102/backpacks-for-school/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backpacks" class="link ">backpacks</a>, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g35574636/best-smart-notebooks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smart notebooks" class="link ">smart notebooks</a>, and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/g37065694/best-graphing-calculators/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:graphing calculators" class="link ">graphing calculators</a>. </em></strong></p>
    Leaving home to live in a college dorm is exciting enough on its own. And for many, the transition doesn't feel real until it's time to buy everything you need to to make your new pad stylish and comfortable rather than a utilitarian space to sleep and study.

    Luckily, Amazon just dropped a crazy-good sale on dorm room essentials — we're talking microwaves, fridges, bedding, and colorful area rugs to cover the (often unattractive) cold, hard floor. But here's a fun fact for you: On average, dorm rooms are roughly 225 square feet. Considering a roommate will likely share the room, you'll need to consider every item extra carefully to end up with a space that's appealing and functional.

    To make the task of ticking off items on your checklist easier, we combed through the sale and rounded up the best college dorm room deals out there. Read on for our top picks, and keep in mind that prices are subject to change at the drop of a hat.

    For more great back-to-school gear, check out our picks for the best backpacks, smart notebooks, and graphing calculators.

  • <p><strong>Black+Decker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$200.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DZQI70K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A mini fridge is essential for any student entering the dorms for the first time. This 2.5-cubic-foot model from Black+Decker is a great option, with two removable glass shelves that expand the interior space and integrated door storage—which can hold five 12-ounce cans, small containers, plus a 2-liter bottle. </p><p>Other highlights include adjustable temperature control, a built-in freezer, and a reversible door. It also runs at an ultra-quiet 45dB, which is fantastic for a one-room dorm setting so you won't be disturbed while you sleep or study. </p>
    1) Compact Refrigerator

    A mini fridge is essential for any student entering the dorms for the first time. This 2.5-cubic-foot model from Black+Decker is a great option, with two removable glass shelves that expand the interior space and integrated door storage—which can hold five 12-ounce cans, small containers, plus a 2-liter bottle.

    Other highlights include adjustable temperature control, a built-in freezer, and a reversible door. It also runs at an ultra-quiet 45dB, which is fantastic for a one-room dorm setting so you won't be disturbed while you sleep or study.

  • <p><strong>Galanz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085JSK3JP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Takeout and leftovers are inevitable when you're in college, so you'll need a way to heat them up. The solution: a compact — and stylish — microwave that's less than 20 inches long. </p><p>The 700-watt microwave has a 0.7 cubic feet of capacity, and features a 360-degree turntable for even cooking, plus an easy-to-read LED display. There's also a defrost setting for frozen meals. and it comes in two styles (classic and retro), four sizes, and four colors, but note that prices vary. </p>
    2) Retro Microwave Oven

    Takeout and leftovers are inevitable when you're in college, so you'll need a way to heat them up. The solution: a compact — and stylish — microwave that's less than 20 inches long.

    The 700-watt microwave has a 0.7 cubic feet of capacity, and features a 360-degree turntable for even cooking, plus an easy-to-read LED display. There's also a defrost setting for frozen meals. and it comes in two styles (classic and retro), four sizes, and four colors, but note that prices vary.

  • <p><strong>Snuggle-Pedic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011U1LIK8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Long days of class followed long nights of studying call for one thing: a good night's rest. To ensure you'll sleep soundly—and comfortably—a full-body pillow is a must-have. This bestselling soft memory-foam option conforms to your body shape to aid in supporting your legs, back, and hips.</p><p>Another plus is that its cover is made of a cooling, breathable material that won't cause you to overheat in the middle of the night. It's also machine-washable and can be thrown in the dryer on a low setting. </p>
    3) Full Body Pillow

    Long days of class followed long nights of studying call for one thing: a good night's rest. To ensure you'll sleep soundly—and comfortably—a full-body pillow is a must-have. This bestselling soft memory-foam option conforms to your body shape to aid in supporting your legs, back, and hips.

    Another plus is that its cover is made of a cooling, breathable material that won't cause you to overheat in the middle of the night. It's also machine-washable and can be thrown in the dryer on a low setting.

  • <p><strong>Novogratz </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$207.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N4N4ND6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spruce up your space with this retro shag area rug—currently on sale for more than 50 percent off its original price. It's made of plush and durable polyester and the fibers have a silky finish. </p><p>The rug is also relatively lightweight and machine-washable, which is great considering it'll likely be in a super-high-traffic area, smack in the center of your dorm room floor. The rug comes in five sizes and two color combos — the one shown plus another that features multiple shades of green. </p>
    4) Bullseye Shag Area Rug

    Spruce up your space with this retro shag area rug—currently on sale for more than 50 percent off its original price. It's made of plush and durable polyester and the fibers have a silky finish.

    The rug is also relatively lightweight and machine-washable, which is great considering it'll likely be in a super-high-traffic area, smack in the center of your dorm room floor. The rug comes in five sizes and two color combos — the one shown plus another that features multiple shades of green.

  • <p><strong>Afrog</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LZ73S9Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A desk lamp that's bright but easy on the eyes is an important addition to your setup. This LED task lamp features a wireless charging base, USB port, five light color modes, and five brightness levels. </p><p>The lamp has 30- and 60-minute timer as well as a night light and auto shutoff—all ideal for late nights cramming for exams. The base of the lamp has a touch control function to adjust all the settings, so it's very easy to use. The lamp is available in three styles and black, in addition to the white that's shown. </p>
    5) LED Desk Lamp With Wireless Charger

    A desk lamp that's bright but easy on the eyes is an important addition to your setup. This LED task lamp features a wireless charging base, USB port, five light color modes, and five brightness levels.

    The lamp has 30- and 60-minute timer as well as a night light and auto shutoff—all ideal for late nights cramming for exams. The base of the lamp has a touch control function to adjust all the settings, so it's very easy to use. The lamp is available in three styles and black, in addition to the white that's shown.

  • <p><strong>Keurig</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GV2BHKC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This space-saving mini Keurig coffee maker — available in six eye-catching matte-finish colors — brews 6 to 12 ounces of joe at a time, and right now it's on sale for a steal at 40 percent off. </p><p> There's an energy-saving auto-off feature that kicks in 90 minutes after your last brew, and it's tall enough to fit a 7-ounce travel mug so you can take your coffee to class. </p><p>Other highlights include cord storage to keep your kitchen area neat, and a pull-out drip tray that holds a full brew's worth of coffee in case you forget to slide your mug underneath (hey, we've all done it ...). It also gets an average 4.6 stars from more than 67,000 reviewers. </p>
    6) K-Mini Coffee Maker

    This space-saving mini Keurig coffee maker — available in six eye-catching matte-finish colors — brews 6 to 12 ounces of joe at a time, and right now it's on sale for a steal at 40 percent off.

    There's an energy-saving auto-off feature that kicks in 90 minutes after your last brew, and it's tall enough to fit a 7-ounce travel mug so you can take your coffee to class.

    Other highlights include cord storage to keep your kitchen area neat, and a pull-out drip tray that holds a full brew's worth of coffee in case you forget to slide your mug underneath (hey, we've all done it ...). It also gets an average 4.6 stars from more than 67,000 reviewers.

  • <p><strong>Dreamcare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y2FN1KJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want soft extra-long twin sheet set with a ton of color options, your search ends here. The four-piece set, which includes two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, is another customer favorite, with a 5-star rating from 81 percent of more than 14,000 reviewers. </p><p>They're made of wrinkle-free brushed microfiber and feature elastic corner straps on the fitted sheet plus a bonus side pocket to stash your smartphone and the remote. </p>
    7) Twin XL Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set

    If you want soft extra-long twin sheet set with a ton of color options, your search ends here. The four-piece set, which includes two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, is another customer favorite, with a 5-star rating from 81 percent of more than 14,000 reviewers.

    They're made of wrinkle-free brushed microfiber and feature elastic corner straps on the fitted sheet plus a bonus side pocket to stash your smartphone and the remote.

  • <p><strong>R.W. Flame</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089GMF4Q2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A tower fan is an absolute must for any dorm room to keep you cool and prevent stale, stuffy air. This sleek 47-inch-tall option is currently more than 40 percent off, and is designed for spaces up to roughly 80 square feet. </p><p>The 360-degree oscillating fan features a built-in ionizer to freshen air, plus eight speeds, a 24 hour timer, and a compact remote control that stores at the top of the tower. It's also available in other finishes and colors, and in 40- and 59-inch models, but prices vary. </p>
    8) 47-Inch Tower Fan with Oscillation

    A tower fan is an absolute must for any dorm room to keep you cool and prevent stale, stuffy air. This sleek 47-inch-tall option is currently more than 40 percent off, and is designed for spaces up to roughly 80 square feet.

    The 360-degree oscillating fan features a built-in ionizer to freshen air, plus eight speeds, a 24 hour timer, and a compact remote control that stores at the top of the tower. It's also available in other finishes and colors, and in 40- and 59-inch models, but prices vary.

  • <p><strong>Simple Houseware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096T1ZTXH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your kicks paired up with this 24-cubby hanging closet shoe organizer. It's about 4 feet tall and less than a foot deep, with three metal hooks that connect to standard closet rods and a back panel so shoes don't slide out. The shoe rack is available in the turquoise that's shown plus three neutral shades. More than 2,700 buyers give the organizer an average 4.7 stars. </p>
    9) Hanging Closet Organizers

    Keep your kicks paired up with this 24-cubby hanging closet shoe organizer. It's about 4 feet tall and less than a foot deep, with three metal hooks that connect to standard closet rods and a back panel so shoes don't slide out. The shoe rack is available in the turquoise that's shown plus three neutral shades. More than 2,700 buyers give the organizer an average 4.7 stars.

  • <p><strong>Bare Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FIE81DK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.40711160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This down-alternative mattress topper is super-plush and is designed with all-season comfort in mind. There's a fleecy cover on one side to keep you warm in winter, and the other features a breathable microfiber weave so you won't swelter on hot late-spring days. The mattress topper is 1.5 inches thick and has an elasticized deep-fitted skirt to prevent it from sliding off the bed. Another big plus is that it comes with a 30-day manufacturer's trial. </p>
    10) Pillow-Top Mattress Topper, XL Twin

    This down-alternative mattress topper is super-plush and is designed with all-season comfort in mind. There's a fleecy cover on one side to keep you warm in winter, and the other features a breathable microfiber weave so you won't swelter on hot late-spring days. The mattress topper is 1.5 inches thick and has an elasticized deep-fitted skirt to prevent it from sliding off the bed. Another big plus is that it comes with a 30-day manufacturer's trial.

