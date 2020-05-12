Don’t Forget About Grandpa With These Great Father’s Day Gifts

Don’t Forget About Grandpa With These Great Father’s Day GiftsBest ProductsMay 12, 2020, 8:00 p.m. UTCJune 21 is just around the corner!From Best ProductsDon’t Forget About Grandpa With These Great Father’s Day GiftsSo, you already scored an awesome Father's Day gift for your dad, and maybe your father-in-law, too. If you're still holding out for the perfect gift for your Grandpa, skip the stale grill gadgets and golf sets and opt for one of these original options, including a personalized puzzle, retro radio, cigar set, and a supremely tasty stash of snacks. These thoughtful and useful items are a sweet way to show Gramps some gratitude, so go ahead and give him a gift he'll never forget.1) New York Times Custom Front Page PuzzleUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$49.95Shop NowGrandpa could sit for hours with his nose in a puzzle. Surprise him with a custom option that features the front page of the New York Times from any significant day in history (pick his birthday, wedding anniversary, or date of a memorable milestone). With 500 pieces, this one may take a while for him to get through, but once it's complete, he'll be eager to give it a thorough read.

2) Crosley Mockingbird Radio

Whether he enjoys humming along to the oldies, or is happier hearing 21st-century tunes, this versatile AM/FM radio and speaker combo lets him listen to whatever his heart desires. Its '50s-inspired analog dial will seamlessly blend in with his home's retro vibe, while its uncomplicated Bluetooth connectivity is a modern sensibility that'll make it easy to stream all of his favorite songs.

3) Flaviar Subscription

If Grandpa is always sipping the same specific Scotch, this spirited subscription will help him experiment with tastings of some of the rarest and most unique liquors on the market. Once a quarter, he'll receive three 50-millimeter samples and a full-sized bottle of his choice. 4) ThinOPTICS Compact Reading Glasses with Case

He's always forgetting his reading glasses in odd places (and asking you to go get them). These frameless reading glasses fit inside of a slim, credit-card-sized case that can be slipped inside his wallet or pocket for on the go use. This is the practical father's day gift for grandpa you've been looking for.

5) Aura Mason Frame

Grandpa will get a kick out of this freestanding stone-carved digital frame that features sharp resolution, automatic color correction, and light balance. Set him up with gift setup mode, so he can view your photos the second he opens up the box, and as you take new ones, instantly share them by sending pics directly to his frame.

6) Man Crates Bass Whisperer Crate

Grandpa is a skilled fisherman, and with the right tools, you can always count on him coming home with a giant catch. This giftable crate comes with everything he needs to score a win on the water, including a portable dial scale, insulated cooler, and needle-nose pliers.7) Lexon Miami Sunrise Alarm ClockLEXONnordstrom.com$79.99Shop NowIf Gramps still isn’t totally on board with setting alarms on his phone, this light-up alarm clock is a slightly smarter upgrade to the one he has on his nightstand. Before the alarm goes off, a built-in light will gradually get brighter to stimulate a sunrise. He can choose from six loud, natural sounds to wake up to, and use touch controls to dim the light and snooze.8) Custom Lake Art Cribbage BoardUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$69.00Shop NowPops and his pals will enjoy gathering around this custom cherry wood board for a competitive game of cribbage. They'll move their markers around a laser-etched map of a meaningful lake (there are more than 4,000 to choose from), featuring topographical rings that show the shifting depths of the water, and details on the major roads and cities in the surrounding area.9) Book of the Month SubscriptionBook of the Monthbookofthemonth.com$49.99Shop NowGramps has shared plenty of his own stories with you over the years. Now, indulge him in a little tale telling with a monthly book subscription that'll encourage him to keep turning the pages. Every month, he can choose from five featured titles, including award winners and early releases. It's a father's day gift for grandpa that keeps on giving.10) Good Cigar Co. Classic PackGood Cigar Co.bespokepost.com$32.00Shop NowThere's a time and place for a good cigar, and at Grandpa's house, that time is all the time. This premium puffing pack features two hand-selected cigars, a cutter, matches, and detailed tasting notes, so he gets a good sense of what to expect before lighting up.11) Mouth Snack It To Me BoxMouthmouth.com$50.00Shop NowGrandpa is guaranteed to be grinning from ear-to-ear when he dives into this box of snackable goodies. Inside, crispy potato chips, salted pistachios, and perfectly chewy chocolate oatmeal cookies are some of the many delicious edible options he can munch on.