Don’t Forget About Grandpa With These Great Father’s Day Gifts

June 21 is just around the corner!

<p>So, you already scored an awesome <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g1453/fathers-day-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day gift for your dad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's Day gift for your dad</a>, and maybe your father-in-law, too. If you're <em>still </em>holding out for the perfect gift for your Grandpa, skip the stale grill gadgets and golf sets and opt for one of these original options, including a personalized puzzle, retro radio, cigar set, and a supremely tasty stash of snacks. These thoughtful and useful items are a sweet way to show Gramps some gratitude, so go ahead and give him a gift he'll never forget.</p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-custom-front-page-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grandpa could sit for hours with his nose in <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g20054950/cool-jigsaw-puzzles-for-adults/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a puzzle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a puzzle</a>. Surprise him with a custom option that features the front page of the <em>New York Times </em>from any significant day in history (pick his birthday, <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a27091772/one-year-anniversary-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding anniversary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wedding anniversary</a>, or date of a memorable milestone). </p><p>With 500 pieces, this one may take a while for him to get through, but once it's complete, he'll be eager to give it a thorough read.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g20730637/gifts-for-grandpa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grandpa Will Enjoy These Gifts for Any Occasion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grandpa Will Enjoy These Gifts for Any Occasion</a></p>
Grandpa could sit for hours with his nose in a puzzle. Surprise him with a custom option that features the front page of the New York Times from any significant day in history (pick his birthday, wedding anniversary, or date of a memorable milestone).

With 500 pieces, this one may take a while for him to get through, but once it's complete, he'll be eager to give it a thorough read.

<p><strong>Crosley Electronics</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdecor-pillows%2Fpdp%2Fcrosley-electronics-mockingbird-radio-dvtx1009.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he enjoys humming along to the oldies, or is happier hearing 21st-century tunes, this versatile AM/FM radio and speaker combo lets him listen to whatever his heart desires. </p><p>Its ’50s-inspired analog dial will seamlessly blend in with his home's retro vibe, while its uncomplicated <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/tech/electronics/a14250893/reviews-top-portable-bluetooth-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bluetooth connectivity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bluetooth connectivity</a> is a modern sensibility that'll make it easy to stream all of his favorite songs.</p>
Whether he enjoys humming along to the oldies, or is happier hearing 21st-century tunes, this versatile AM/FM radio and speaker combo lets him listen to whatever his heart desires.

Its ’50s-inspired analog dial will seamlessly blend in with his home's retro vibe, while its uncomplicated Bluetooth connectivity is a modern sensibility that'll make it easy to stream all of his favorite songs.

<p><strong>Flaviar</strong></p><p>flaviar.com</p><p><strong>$600.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflaviar.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If Grandpa is always sipping the <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/eats/drinks/g3497/best-scotch-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:same specific Scotch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">same specific Scotch</a>, this spirited subscription will help him experiment with tastings of some of the rarest and most unique liquors on the market. Once a quarter, he'll receive three 50-millimeter samples and a full-sized bottle of his choice.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g32259359/last-minute-fathers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Did You Wait Until the Last Minute? These Father's Day Gifts Have You Covered" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Did You Wait Until the Last Minute? These Father's Day Gifts Have You Covered</a></p>
If Grandpa is always sipping the same specific Scotch, this spirited subscription will help him experiment with tastings of some of the rarest and most unique liquors on the market. Once a quarter, he'll receive three 50-millimeter samples and a full-sized bottle of his choice.

<p><strong>ThinOPTICS</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fthinoptics-compact-reading-glasses-with-flashcard-case%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjw4871BRAjEiwAbxXi27EQGZXKjxexw9eOFRb0RNu7fNVnZzov6AvxH-Am8Fi1MmQ8Pnf3dBoC_6UQAvD_BwE%23Color%3DCrystal%2BClear%26Prescription%2BStrength%3D%252B2.50&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He's always forgetting his reading glasses in odd places (and asking you to go get them). These frameless reading glasses fit inside of a slim, credit-card-sized case that can be slipped inside his wallet or pocket for on the go use. This is the practical father's day gift for grandpa you've been looking for.</p>
He's always forgetting his reading glasses in odd places (and asking you to go get them). These frameless reading glasses fit inside of a slim, credit-card-sized case that can be slipped inside his wallet or pocket for on the go use. This is the practical father's day gift for grandpa you've been looking for.

<p><strong>Aura</strong></p><p>auraframes.com</p><p><strong>$9.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauraframes.com%2Fdigital-frames%2Fcolor%2Fgraphite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grandpa will get a kick out of this freestanding stone-carved <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/tech/gadgets/g2323/best-digital-picture-photo-frames/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:digital frame" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">digital frame</a> that features sharp resolution, automatic color correction, and light balance. Set him up with gift setup mode, so he can view your photos the second he opens up the box, and as you take new ones, instantly share them by sending pics directly to his frame.</p>
Grandpa will get a kick out of this freestanding stone-carved digital frame that features sharp resolution, automatic color correction, and light balance. Set him up with gift setup mode, so he can view your photos the second he opens up the box, and as you take new ones, instantly share them by sending pics directly to his frame.

<p><strong>Man Crates</strong></p><p>mancrates.com</p><p><strong>$84.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fbass-whisperer-crate&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grandpa is a skilled fisherman, and with the right tools, you can always count on him coming home with a giant catch. This giftable crate comes with everything he needs to score a win on the water, including a portable dial scale, insulated cooler, and needle-nose pliers.</p>
Grandpa is a skilled fisherman, and with the right tools, you can always count on him coming home with a giant catch. This giftable crate comes with everything he needs to score a win on the water, including a portable dial scale, insulated cooler, and needle-nose pliers.

<p><strong>LEXON</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flexon-miami-sunrise-alarm-clock%2F5335009&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If Gramps still isn’t totally on board with setting alarms on his phone, this light-up <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/appliances/small/g885/cool-alarm-clocks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:alarm clock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">alarm clock</a> is a slightly smarter upgrade to the one he has on his nightstand. </p><p>Before the alarm goes off, a built-in light will gradually get brighter to stimulate a sunrise. He can choose from six loud, natural sounds to wake up to, and use touch controls to dim the light and snooze.</p>
If Gramps still isn’t totally on board with setting alarms on his phone, this light-up alarm clock is a slightly smarter upgrade to the one he has on his nightstand.

Before the alarm goes off, a built-in light will gradually get brighter to stimulate a sunrise. He can choose from six loud, natural sounds to wake up to, and use touch controls to dim the light and snooze.

<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-lake-art-cribbage-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pops and his pals will enjoy gathering around this custom cherry wood board for <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/parenting/kids/g985/best-family-board-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a competitive game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a competitive game</a> of cribbage. They'll move their markers around a laser-etched map of a meaningful lake (there are more than 4,000 to choose from), featuring topographical rings that show the shifting depths of the water, and details on the major roads and cities in the surrounding area.</p>
Pops and his pals will enjoy gathering around this custom cherry wood board for a competitive game of cribbage. They'll move their markers around a laser-etched map of a meaningful lake (there are more than 4,000 to choose from), featuring topographical rings that show the shifting depths of the water, and details on the major roads and cities in the surrounding area.

<p><strong>Book of the Month</strong></p><p>bookofthemonth.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bookofthemonth.com%2Fgift%2Fpurchase%2Fgive&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gramps has shared plenty of his own stories with you over the years. Now, indulge him in a little tale telling with a monthly book subscription that'll encourage him to keep turning the pages. Every month, he can choose from five <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g30631432/best-books-for-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:featured titles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">featured titles</a>, including award winners and early releases. It's a father's day gift for grandpa that keeps on giving.</p>
Gramps has shared plenty of his own stories with you over the years. Now, indulge him in a little tale telling with a monthly book subscription that'll encourage him to keep turning the pages. Every month, he can choose from five featured titles, including award winners and early releases. It's a father's day gift for grandpa that keeps on giving.

<p><strong>Good Cigar Co.</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fgood-cigar-co-cigar-pack-classic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a time and place for a good cigar, and at Grandpa's house, that time is <em>all </em>the time. This premium puffing pack features two hand-selected cigars, a cutter, matches, and detailed tasting notes, so he gets a good sense of what to expect before lighting up.</p>
There's a time and place for a good cigar, and at Grandpa's house, that time is all the time. This premium puffing pack features two hand-selected cigars, a cutter, matches, and detailed tasting notes, so he gets a good sense of what to expect before lighting up.

<p><strong>Mouth</strong></p><p>mouth.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fcollections%2Ffor-another-mother%2Fproducts%2Fsnack-it-to-me%23variant%3D12556094963746&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32404805%2Ffathers-day-gifts-for-grandpa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grandpa is guaranteed to be grinning from ear-to-ear when he dives into this <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/eats/food/g2079/tasty-food-gifts-for-foodies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:box of snackable goodies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">box of snackable goodies</a>. Inside, crispy potato chips, salted pistachios, and perfectly chewy chocolate oatmeal cookies are some of the many delicious edible options he can munch on.</p>
Grandpa is guaranteed to be grinning from ear-to-ear when he dives into this box of snackable goodies. Inside, crispy potato chips, salted pistachios, and perfectly chewy chocolate oatmeal cookies are some of the many delicious edible options he can munch on.

