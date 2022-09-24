Dominic Cooper Giving Girlfriend Gemma Chan A 'Nosey' Is Actually Good For Their 'Ship

With the rest of the Don’t Worry Darling cast having the internet worrying, darling, you may not have noticed one of the most notable stars of the drama-filled ensemble, Gemma Chan (and her stellar Louis Vuitton gown) standing right there during the Venice premiere of the film. TBH, with everything that was going on, I don’t blame you.

But one person who only has eyes for The Eternals actress? Her boyfriend Dominic Cooper. ICYMI, the Stratton co-stars began dating in late 2018. The low-key couple made their first public appearance together at a British Fashion Awards afterparty in London later that same year, per Us Weekly. Since then, they’ve been feeding their fans with an endless assortment of cute couple photos on the ‘gram (exhibit A and B). In a 2019 birthday post made out to the Crazy Rich Asians star, Dominic referred to Gemma as “gorgeous girl.” (Aw, these two!)

Even more recently, in a July 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Gemma opened up about her ‘ship with supportive BF Dominic. “I’m really, really lucky,” the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them star told the magazine, referring to the Mamma Mia! actor.

These two are clearly smitten with each other, and if that wasn’t clear from their comments and photos, trust body language expert Karen Donaldson. She analyzed the couple’s hand placements and gestures over the last few years and shared what Gemma and Dominic’s body language reveals about their relationship.

Getty + Design Taia Leituala