We Tested a Dozen Dehumidifiers to Find the 4 Best Ones for Your Home

  • <p><em>We updated this article in November 2022 to ensure the information reflected current prices, features and more. Our top picks, based on testing notes from the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>, remain the same.</em><br></p><hr><p>Humid, sticky air doesn't always stay outside. It can creep into your home and make already wet spaces, like bathrooms and basements, even more damp. For most of us, keeping the air in our home between 30% and 50% humidity is ideal (higher in the summer, lower in the winter). But when humidity creeps above 50%, the rooms in your home can become a breeding ground for black mold, mildew, dust mites and other critters.</p><p>That's where a dehumidifier can help. Unlike a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/a25597339/best-humidifier/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:humidifier" class="link ">humidifier</a>, which <em>adds</em> moisture to the air, the purpose of<strong> a dehumidifier is to <em>remove</em> excess water, helping to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/a38770063/black-mold-removal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prevent black mold" class="link ">prevent black mold</a>, mildew and other issues that can harm your health and your home.</strong> Most dehumidifiers draw humid air in through an inlet using an internal compressor and fan. The air goes through cool coils that pull out excess moisture and condense it into a reservoir, which you must regularly empty. Dry air is then propelled back into the room. That dry air can feel hot on its way out of the dehumidifier, so most people position their unit in a spot that's out of the way of their daily routines.</p><p>Over this past year, our product analysts in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Media & Tech Lab" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute Media & Tech Lab</a> have<strong> tested a dozen of the leading-brand condensing dehumidifiers for performance, noisiness and efficiency</strong>. We grade ease of use, including portability, operation, controls and emptying of the reservoir bucket. Our top picks for the best humidifiers are based on comprehensive testing and our industry expertise within this category for reviewing specifications and documentation. </p> <h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></h2><p>Continue reading to learn more about the most important features to understand when purchasing a dehumidifier, and for advice on how to find the best dehumidifier for your needs.</p>
  • <p><strong>Frigidaire</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$229.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5PMDD3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27192069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dehumidifier came out on top in our tests because it has so many<strong> simple, helpful </strong><strong>features that make it easy for daily use.</strong> A digital read-out helps you monitor the current humidity and customize how much moisture you want in the air. A red light indicates when the bucket needs a change, or you can connect a hose for continuous drainage. </p><p>We found it easy to access the reservoir bucket, since it's right in the front of the unit. The bucket features a built-in carrying handle that made it simple for us to hoist it up and empty the water down a drain or into the yard. (For a win-win, try using the water you've pulled out of the air to water your plants!) Its cord wraps around hooks on the back for easy storage, and the side handles and wheels make it a breeze to move this 40-pound dehumidifier around on both hardwood floors and carpeting. While the manufacturer doesn't list the square feet the unit can handle, it claims to be appropriate for a "medium" room — and in our tests, we found that it could handle more than that.</p><p>If your humidity is on the lighter side, Frigidaire offers a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5MV9K6/ref=twister_B09TL6FKTL?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27192069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smaller 22-pint capacity version for $199" class="link ">smaller 22-pint capacity version for $199</a>. If you've got high humidity to fight, the larger <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5QD1KY/ref=twister_B09TL6FKTL?_encoding=UTF8&th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27192069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:60-pint version for $419" class="link ">60-pint version for $419</a> might be the best option for you.</p>
    This dehumidifier came out on top in our tests because it has so many simple, helpful features that make it easy for daily use. A digital read-out helps you monitor the current humidity and customize how much moisture you want in the air. A red light indicates when the bucket needs a change, or you can connect a hose for continuous drainage.

    We found it easy to access the reservoir bucket, since it's right in the front of the unit. The bucket features a built-in carrying handle that made it simple for us to hoist it up and empty the water down a drain or into the yard. (For a win-win, try using the water you've pulled out of the air to water your plants!) Its cord wraps around hooks on the back for easy storage, and the side handles and wheels make it a breeze to move this 40-pound dehumidifier around on both hardwood floors and carpeting. While the manufacturer doesn't list the square feet the unit can handle, it claims to be appropriate for a "medium" room — and in our tests, we found that it could handle more than that.

    If your humidity is on the lighter side, Frigidaire offers a smaller 22-pint capacity version for $199. If you've got high humidity to fight, the larger 60-pint version for $419 might be the best option for you.

  • <p><strong>Midea</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$189.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NRC42PJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27192069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dehumidifier from Midea, a reputable manufacturer in the category, comes in<strong> under $200 while still being able to clear humidity out of 3,000 square feet of space</strong>. Based on our experts' experience with similar Midea models, we expect the unit to do a superb job removing up to 35 pints of moisture from the air per day, with minimal noise from the motor or fan. The 33-pound dehumidifier sits on wheels for easy transportation from room to room. Though standing nearly 25 inches, it's a fairly bulky piece of equipment, so you might want to consider more compact units if you're looking to dry out a smaller space. <br></p><p>In past reports, our experts tested <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZMY8BC8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27192069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Midea's Cube 20-Pint Dehumidifier" class="link ">Midea's Cube 20-Pint Dehumidifier</a> and found it to be an excellent option. The only issue is it's been a little harder to find this season, but keep an eye out for it if your goal is a compact unit that packs plenty of dehumidifying power. <br></p>
    This dehumidifier from Midea, a reputable manufacturer in the category, comes in under $200 while still being able to clear humidity out of 3,000 square feet of space. Based on our experts' experience with similar Midea models, we expect the unit to do a superb job removing up to 35 pints of moisture from the air per day, with minimal noise from the motor or fan. The 33-pound dehumidifier sits on wheels for easy transportation from room to room. Though standing nearly 25 inches, it's a fairly bulky piece of equipment, so you might want to consider more compact units if you're looking to dry out a smaller space.

    In past reports, our experts tested Midea's Cube 20-Pint Dehumidifier and found it to be an excellent option. The only issue is it's been a little harder to find this season, but keep an eye out for it if your goal is a compact unit that packs plenty of dehumidifying power.

  • <p><strong>LG Electronics</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$329.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FLG-Electronics-PuriCare-50-Pint-Clear-Bucket-with-Handle-Dehumidifier-UD501KOG5%2F310828348&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27192069%2Fbest-dehumidifier%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pick from LG has a sleek design, including wheels that make it a breeze to move around. <strong>The clear bucket lets you monitor water as it rises (with an audible alert when it's full)</strong> and it has a splash guard with a large handle to make dumping easier. You also have the option of connecting a hose to the back for continuous drainage. </p><p>It rests every 23 hours to help prevent overheating. The LED control panel lights up in white against the black dehumidifier, so we found it easy to read the level of humidity even in dim light. Between the large capacity, portability and user-friendly control panel, we think this pick is ideal for tackling a basement space. It also promises to work down to 41º, so if your basement is both chilly and damp, this unit can handle it.</p><p>At 26.2 inches tall, this is one of the taller dehumidifiers on the market. It can handle a space of 1,000 square feet.</p>
    This pick from LG has a sleek design, including wheels that make it a breeze to move around. The clear bucket lets you monitor water as it rises (with an audible alert when it's full) and it has a splash guard with a large handle to make dumping easier. You also have the option of connecting a hose to the back for continuous drainage.

    It rests every 23 hours to help prevent overheating. The LED control panel lights up in white against the black dehumidifier, so we found it easy to read the level of humidity even in dim light. Between the large capacity, portability and user-friendly control panel, we think this pick is ideal for tackling a basement space. It also promises to work down to 41º, so if your basement is both chilly and damp, this unit can handle it.

    At 26.2 inches tall, this is one of the taller dehumidifiers on the market. It can handle a space of 1,000 square feet.

  • <p><strong>GE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$309.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083V8B92L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27192069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If draining via a hose straight into a drain isn’t an option for you, <strong>this model from GE has a built-in pump so you can drain out a window or into an elevated sink</strong> up to 16 feet away. This could be key if you're facing flooding or water damage in a room such as your kitchen.</p><p>Our testers loved the "set it and forget it" aspect of having the water pumped directly out and away. Since it can remove moisture in a space up to 4,000 square feet, this durable pick is also ideal for tackling widespread dehumidification. For instance if your entire house feels too humid during a particularly wet season, this is a great solution. We found it easy to roll around thanks to its pocket handles and wheels, and the LED controls are easy to read. If you choose not to use the pump, you can either attach a hose for continuous drainage or empty the reservoir after it fills. It alerts you when the bucket is full. </p>
    If draining via a hose straight into a drain isn’t an option for you, this model from GE has a built-in pump so you can drain out a window or into an elevated sink up to 16 feet away. This could be key if you're facing flooding or water damage in a room such as your kitchen.

    Our testers loved the "set it and forget it" aspect of having the water pumped directly out and away. Since it can remove moisture in a space up to 4,000 square feet, this durable pick is also ideal for tackling widespread dehumidification. For instance if your entire house feels too humid during a particularly wet season, this is a great solution. We found it easy to roll around thanks to its pocket handles and wheels, and the LED controls are easy to read. If you choose not to use the pump, you can either attach a hose for continuous drainage or empty the reservoir after it fills. It alerts you when the bucket is full.

