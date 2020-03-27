DIY Toy Boxes to Store Your Child's Favorite Playthings

DIY Toy Boxes to Store Your Child's Favorite PlaythingsCountry LivingMarch 27, 2020, 11:02 p.m. UTCOrganize your kid's room with these timeless DIY toy boxes.From Country LivingDIY Toy Boxes to Store Your Child's Favorite PlaythingsThese days, there are plenty of clever storage solutions to organize kids' toys and games. But sometimes it's better to not think outside the box. Instead of baskets and bins, why not consider a classic toy box to hold all of your child's most treasured possessions? Equal parts adorable and functional, a toy box is a timeless staple that will be at home in any child's bedroom or playroom. And it will mean all the more to your child if it's built with your own loving hands. The good news is that a DIY toy box is the perfect project for a novice woodworker—especially with the help of these easy-to-follow, step-by-step guides. There's something for everyone in this collection of DIY tutorials, whether you're looking to create a pirate-themed chest, a lidless toy box on wheels, or one that doubles as a cozy window seat for your child. There's even a dog toy box to hold your favorite furry friend's playthings. No matter which plan you choose, your hard work is bound to pay off, since you'll be building a precious family heirloom that can be passed down through generations. 

DIY Toy Box with Casters
Take a simple wooden crate to the next level by adding colorful casters and a cushioned seat. This mobile toy box makes it easier for kids to transport their toys—and clean up when they're done playing.
See more at This Little Street.

DIY Vintage-Inspired Toy Box
This classic white toy box has a vintage feel thanks to curved edges and decorative face trim. Be sure to add toy box hinges to help protect tiny fingers. 
See more at Home Beautifully. DIY Industrial Toy Box
This DIY wood crate toy box features industrial hardware and fun star stencils for a unique look. Addicted 2 DIY's easy-to-follow tutorial includes step-by-step pictures to help make sure you're on the right track. 
See more at Addicted 2 DIY.

DIY Toy Box with Furry Seat
This functional toy box would be right at home in front of a window in your child's room. The pretty floral design is topped off with a soft, furry seat cushion that your child will love to cozy up on. 
See more at Oh Everything Handmade.

DIY Wood Crate Toy Box
This DIY wood crate toy box is as adorable as it is functional. Plus, it's lidless for easy access—and avoiding squished fingers! 
See more at A Night Owl.

DIY Outdoor Toy Storage Chest
This DIY outdoor toy box is beautiful, functional, and large enough to hold everything from buckets and balls to toy lawn mowers and diggers. It even features a hinged lid and slatted sides to allow damp toys to dry.
See more at Lemon Thistle.

DIY Dog Toy Box
Kids aren't the only ones who need toy boxes! This fun dog toy box will help organize all of your furry friend's favorite playthings. 
See more at Breanna Spain Blog.

DIY Chalkboard Toy Box
Personalize your little one's toy box with a decorative chalkboard label. Kids will love being able to draw their own doodles, too!
See more at The Kim Six Fix.

DIY Chalk Paint Toy Box
White chalk paint can transform a thrift store find into a shabby chic toy box that's sophisticated enough to blend in with your home decor. Place it in the family room to help store your child's stray toys. 
See more at Our Southern Home.

DIY Shiplap Toy Box
This DIY shiplap toy box is brimming with farmhouse charm. Once you assemble the box, you can choose to paint it, stain it, or leave it unfinished for a more rustic look. See more at TwinPickle.

DIY Treasure Chest Toy Box
What better place for your child's most treasured possessions than a pirate-themed toy box? This project features side handles so you can easily move the toy box around the house, or even outside. 
See more at Houseful of Handmade.

DIY Rustic Toy Box
This solid wood crate features nailhead trim and a rich, dark wood stain for an elegant look that will fit right in with your decor. The crate is easy to build and you can customize it to be any size.
See more at Not Just a Housewife.

DIY Designer-Inspired Toy Box
This project was inspired by a designer toy box that costs hundreds of dollars. Get the classic, personalized look for less with this easy-to-follow tutorial.
See more at Jaime Costiglio.

DIY Personalized Toy Box
Another designer-inspired project, this toy box features a classic design with a playful pattern. Pro tip: Try using a paint roller instead of a brush to avoid visible brush strokes.
See more at My Frugal Adventures.

DIY Farmhouse Toy Box
This farmhouse toy box offers toy storage and playroom seating all in one. This project is built using an advanced technique but there are plenty of helpful diagrams in the tutorial.
See More at In Her Garage.