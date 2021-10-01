Disney World Turns 50! See Princess Diana, Julie Andrews and More Stars Who've Visited Since the Park Opened

  • <p>The royals braved a five-story drop on Splash Mountain during a 1993 vacation.</p>
    1/10

    Princess Diana, Prince William & Prince Harry

    The royals braved a five-story drop on Splash Mountain during a 1993 vacation.

  • <p>The former foursome — Michelle Williams, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Farrah Franklin — performed alongside Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias in 2000.</p>
    2/10

    Destiny's Child

    The former foursome — Michelle Williams, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Farrah Franklin — performed alongside Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias in 2000.

  • <p>The award-winning actress — <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2016/07/29/ever-after-best-cinderella-movie-ever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who has had a Cinderella moment of her own" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who has had a Cinderella moment of her own</a> — had a magical meet-and-greet at Magic Kingdom while on vacation with her family and friends in 2017. </p>
    3/10

    Drew Barrymore

    The award-winning actress — who has had a Cinderella moment of her own — had a magical meet-and-greet at Magic Kingdom while on vacation with her family and friends in 2017.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The <em>Property Brothers</em> stars (and avid Disney fans) screamed for joy during a ride on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train rollercoaster while visiting the Magic Kingdom in 2016.</p>
    4/10

    Drew & Jonathan Scott

    The Property Brothers stars (and avid Disney fans) screamed for joy during a ride on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train rollercoaster while visiting the Magic Kingdom in 2016.

  • <p>The <em>Mary Poppins</em> star performed in front of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at the park's grand opening in 1971.</p>
    5/10

    Julie Andrews

    The Mary Poppins star performed in front of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at the park's grand opening in 1971.

  • <p>In 1993 the action stars helped Mickey break ground on Planet Hollywood at what's now Disney Springs.</p>
    6/10

    Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone

    In 1993 the action stars helped Mickey break ground on Planet Hollywood at what's now Disney Springs.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The tennis pro was one of the first to visit Animal Kingdom's new <em>Avatar</em>-themed land, while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.</p>
    7/10

    Serena Williams

    The tennis pro was one of the first to visit Animal Kingdom's new Avatar-themed land, while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

  • <p>The legendary comedian rubbed noses with Mickey while serving as grand marshal of the park's 10th-anniversary parade in 1981. </p>
    8/10

    Bob Hope

    The legendary comedian rubbed noses with Mickey while serving as grand marshal of the park's 10th-anniversary parade in 1981.

  • <p>During a visit to the Magic Kingdom in 2011, the star mean-mugged alongside another fearsome leading lady: <em>Snow White'</em>s Evil Queen.</p>
    9/10

    Lady Gaga

    During a visit to the Magic Kingdom in 2011, the star mean-mugged alongside another fearsome leading lady: Snow White's Evil Queen.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The force was certainly with boy banders Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas when they checked out <em>Star </em><em>Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge shortly after it opened in 2019. </p>
    10/10

    The Jonas Brothers

    The force was certainly with boy banders Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas when they checked out Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge shortly after it opened in 2019.

<p>The royals braved a five-story drop on Splash Mountain during a 1993 vacation.</p>
<p>The former foursome — Michelle Williams, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Farrah Franklin — performed alongside Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias in 2000.</p>
<p>The award-winning actress — <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2016/07/29/ever-after-best-cinderella-movie-ever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who has had a Cinderella moment of her own" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who has had a Cinderella moment of her own</a> — had a magical meet-and-greet at Magic Kingdom while on vacation with her family and friends in 2017. </p>
<p>The <em>Property Brothers</em> stars (and avid Disney fans) screamed for joy during a ride on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train rollercoaster while visiting the Magic Kingdom in 2016.</p>
<p>The <em>Mary Poppins</em> star performed in front of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at the park's grand opening in 1971.</p>
<p>In 1993 the action stars helped Mickey break ground on Planet Hollywood at what's now Disney Springs.</p>
<p>The tennis pro was one of the first to visit Animal Kingdom's new <em>Avatar</em>-themed land, while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.</p>
<p>The legendary comedian rubbed noses with Mickey while serving as grand marshal of the park's 10th-anniversary parade in 1981. </p>
<p>During a visit to the Magic Kingdom in 2011, the star mean-mugged alongside another fearsome leading lady: <em>Snow White'</em>s Evil Queen.</p>
<p>The force was certainly with boy banders Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas when they checked out <em>Star </em><em>Wars</em>: Galaxy's Edge shortly after it opened in 2019. </p>
Mackenzie Schmidt

The beloved Walt Disney World Resort in Florida opened in 1971 with just 23 attractions — now, it's the largest park in the country. For its golden anniversary, we've put together a look back at some of the stars who've enjoyed the magic through the years!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories