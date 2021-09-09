A Dishy New Biography of Prince Harry and Prince William Is Among the Season's Must-Read Books

The Canadian Press

Alphonso Davies, who missed Canada's World Cup qualifying win over El Salvador in Toronto on Wednesday, returned to training with Bayern Munich on Thursday. "He took a knock on his knee. He's in good shape, feels well and trained today. We expect him to be available on Saturday," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Bayern plays at RB Leipzig on Saturday. Davies looked in pain when he left Sunday's 1-1 tie with the U.S. in the 75th minute and was immediately greeted by trainers when