The digital dermatologist will see you now

Say hello to the age of the digital skincare consultation. Designed to bring the expertise of a dermatologist or skin expert straight to your door, innovative new apps and beauty brands are making it possible to not only get the advice you need to tackle your skin concerns – from acne and rosacea to fine lines and sun spots – but also the prescription-strength and expert-backed products you require to really see a difference.

Traditionally, it was unusual for us Brits to have a dermatologist on speed-dial – unlike our American cousins – with trips to a clinic reserved for more serious complexion issues. Unfortunately, that often meant that many of us were left feeling more than a little overwhelmed in our attempts to build an effective, active-based skincare routine from the wealth of products on the market.



Now, in response to the pandemic, we're experiencing a boom in new digital-first services. The virtual shift spans all sectors, but there's particular innovation to be found in health, wellness and beauty. From video and phone-based dermatologist consultations to personalised product recommendations, these are the best online services for treating your skin concerns, wherever you may be...