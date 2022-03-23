All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

  • <p>Singer-songwriter Jenny Tolman and Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard <a href="https://people.com/country/jenny-tolman-marries-dave-brainard-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot" class="link ">tied the knot</a> outside, and the bride says the weather was "absolutely perfect," with the sun shining down upon a fresh layer of snow that had fallen the day before.</p>
    1/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    Singer-songwriter Jenny Tolman and Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard tied the knot outside, and the bride says the weather was "absolutely perfect," with the sun shining down upon a fresh layer of snow that had fallen the day before.

  • <p>The ceremony took place at the Split Creek Ranch, and Tolman, 26, rode in on an emerald green Cadillac with longhorns on the front.</p> <p>"It was even warm enough outside to put the top down," she says. "I rode in sitting on top of the backseat with my veil and train draped over the entire back of the car."</p>
    2/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    The ceremony took place at the Split Creek Ranch, and Tolman, 26, rode in on an emerald green Cadillac with longhorns on the front.

    "It was even warm enough outside to put the top down," she says. "I rode in sitting on top of the backseat with my veil and train draped over the entire back of the car."

  • <p>Tolman and Brainard, 47, started dating in September 2015 after Brainard was attacked in Nashville, and suffered a broken jaw, shattered teeth and multiple face lacerations.</p> <p>"I think we both knew for a while that we had very intense feelings for each other, but we never expressed them," remembers Tolman. "But, as soon as I found out about Dave's attack, I knew that he was my person. It really was that indescribable moment of just knowing. I felt the overwhelming need to be near him and make sure he was okay." </p>
    3/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    Tolman and Brainard, 47, started dating in September 2015 after Brainard was attacked in Nashville, and suffered a broken jaw, shattered teeth and multiple face lacerations.

    "I think we both knew for a while that we had very intense feelings for each other, but we never expressed them," remembers Tolman. "But, as soon as I found out about Dave's attack, I knew that he was my person. It really was that indescribable moment of just knowing. I felt the overwhelming need to be near him and make sure he was okay."

  • <p>Brainard, who proposed last October after six years of dating, says that "from the very first kiss, it was obvious to me that we were inseparable."</p>
    4/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    Brainard, who proposed last October after six years of dating, says that "from the very first kiss, it was obvious to me that we were inseparable."

  • <p>"I absolutely loved the high neckline detail on this dress," Tolman says of her Martina Liana gown. "This dress is never something I would've pictured going for, but I just felt so regal and special in it."</p>
    5/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    "I absolutely loved the high neckline detail on this dress," Tolman says of her Martina Liana gown. "This dress is never something I would've pictured going for, but I just felt so regal and special in it."

  • <p>The couple held their reception at the National Museum of Wildlife Art, where guests dined on food like a Korean beef bulgogi and gluten-free cake.</p>
    6/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    The couple held their reception at the National Museum of Wildlife Art, where guests dined on food like a Korean beef bulgogi and gluten-free cake.

  • <p>Tolman walked down the aisle to the classic bridal march and wedding march, as she's a fan of tradition "when it comes to such meaningful events as this."</p> <p>"I just think it makes the event feel so classy and elegant, and something about real strings playing those traditional pieces makes it feel like we are in a historical moment that much more," she says.</p>
    7/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    Tolman walked down the aisle to the classic bridal march and wedding march, as she's a fan of tradition "when it comes to such meaningful events as this."

    "I just think it makes the event feel so classy and elegant, and something about real strings playing those traditional pieces makes it feel like we are in a historical moment that much more," she says.

  • <p>Tolman completed her look with a white mink coat borrowed from a family friend, earrings from <a href="https://www.davidsbridal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David's Bridal" class="link ">David's Bridal</a> and her grandmother's earrings, which she tucked into her bouquet.</p>
    8/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    Tolman completed her look with a white mink coat borrowed from a family friend, earrings from David's Bridal and her grandmother's earrings, which she tucked into her bouquet.

  • <p>For flowers, Tolman turned to Shania Jensen from <a href="https://www.historiaflorals.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Historia Florals" class="link ">Historia Florals</a>.</p> <p>When Tolman prepared for her traditional garter toss, however, she quickly realized she'd forgotten to put her garter on.</p> <p>"I decided to have one of my bridesmaids cut the ribbon from my bouquet and tie it around my thigh for a makeshift garter," she says. "It worked perfectly."</p>
    9/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    For flowers, Tolman turned to Shania Jensen from Historia Florals.

    When Tolman prepared for her traditional garter toss, however, she quickly realized she'd forgotten to put her garter on.

    "I decided to have one of my bridesmaids cut the ribbon from my bouquet and tie it around my thigh for a makeshift garter," she says. "It worked perfectly."

  • <p>"I'm excited to have a partner for life to do everything with," says Tolman, who jetted off on a Costa Rican honeymoon after saying "I do." "Not only have my best friend by my side, but also my favorite creative brain in the whole world to make music with forever!"</p>
    10/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    "I'm excited to have a partner for life to do everything with," says Tolman, who jetted off on a Costa Rican honeymoon after saying "I do." "Not only have my best friend by my side, but also my favorite creative brain in the whole world to make music with forever!"

  • <p>After the reception, Tolman changed into a white jumpsuit and donned a cowboy hat for an afterparty at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.</p> <p>"More than anything, I'm excited about having a family, especially knowing the kind of person who their mother is going to be," Brainard says.</p>
    11/11

    All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding

    After the reception, Tolman changed into a white jumpsuit and donned a cowboy hat for an afterparty at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.

    "More than anything, I'm excited about having a family, especially knowing the kind of person who their mother is going to be," Brainard says.

<p>Singer-songwriter Jenny Tolman and Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard <a href="https://people.com/country/jenny-tolman-marries-dave-brainard-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot" class="link ">tied the knot</a> outside, and the bride says the weather was "absolutely perfect," with the sun shining down upon a fresh layer of snow that had fallen the day before.</p>
<p>The ceremony took place at the Split Creek Ranch, and Tolman, 26, rode in on an emerald green Cadillac with longhorns on the front.</p> <p>"It was even warm enough outside to put the top down," she says. "I rode in sitting on top of the backseat with my veil and train draped over the entire back of the car."</p>
<p>Tolman and Brainard, 47, started dating in September 2015 after Brainard was attacked in Nashville, and suffered a broken jaw, shattered teeth and multiple face lacerations.</p> <p>"I think we both knew for a while that we had very intense feelings for each other, but we never expressed them," remembers Tolman. "But, as soon as I found out about Dave's attack, I knew that he was my person. It really was that indescribable moment of just knowing. I felt the overwhelming need to be near him and make sure he was okay." </p>
<p>Brainard, who proposed last October after six years of dating, says that "from the very first kiss, it was obvious to me that we were inseparable."</p>
<p>"I absolutely loved the high neckline detail on this dress," Tolman says of her Martina Liana gown. "This dress is never something I would've pictured going for, but I just felt so regal and special in it."</p>
<p>The couple held their reception at the National Museum of Wildlife Art, where guests dined on food like a Korean beef bulgogi and gluten-free cake.</p>
<p>Tolman walked down the aisle to the classic bridal march and wedding march, as she's a fan of tradition "when it comes to such meaningful events as this."</p> <p>"I just think it makes the event feel so classy and elegant, and something about real strings playing those traditional pieces makes it feel like we are in a historical moment that much more," she says.</p>
<p>Tolman completed her look with a white mink coat borrowed from a family friend, earrings from <a href="https://www.davidsbridal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David's Bridal" class="link ">David's Bridal</a> and her grandmother's earrings, which she tucked into her bouquet.</p>
<p>For flowers, Tolman turned to Shania Jensen from <a href="https://www.historiaflorals.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Historia Florals" class="link ">Historia Florals</a>.</p> <p>When Tolman prepared for her traditional garter toss, however, she quickly realized she'd forgotten to put her garter on.</p> <p>"I decided to have one of my bridesmaids cut the ribbon from my bouquet and tie it around my thigh for a makeshift garter," she says. "It worked perfectly."</p>
<p>"I'm excited to have a partner for life to do everything with," says Tolman, who jetted off on a Costa Rican honeymoon after saying "I do." "Not only have my best friend by my side, but also my favorite creative brain in the whole world to make music with forever!"</p>
<p>After the reception, Tolman changed into a white jumpsuit and donned a cowboy hat for an afterparty at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.</p> <p>"More than anything, I'm excited about having a family, especially knowing the kind of person who their mother is going to be," Brainard says.</p>
Tricia Despres

The couple wed Saturday in picture-perfect Jackson, Wyoming

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Trailblazer Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: 'I Will Keep Showing Up'

    "I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing," the rapper said while accepting the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.