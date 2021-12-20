You Need This Grab-and-Go Crock-Pot for the Holidays

  • <p><em><em>We updated this story in December 2021 to include a large slow cooker from Hamilton Beach and a small slow cooker from Crock-Pot. We also added additional expertise, updated the pricing and checked the stock of each product.</em></em><br></p><hr><p>With so many types of cooking appliances on the market, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/pressure-cooker-reviews/g204/electric-pressure-cooker-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electric pressure cookers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">electric pressure cookers</a> to multi-cookers to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/multi-cooker-reviews/a28645556/what-is-an-instant-pot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pots</a> and more, it’s hard to tell <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/multi-cooker-reviews/a28799610/instant-pot-vs-crock-pot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:which cooker is right for you" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">which cooker is right for you</a>. The tried-and-true slow cooker is a freestanding cooking appliance that allows food to be cooked at a low and steady temperature, similar to braising in a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/cookware-reviews/a34932688/what-is-a-dutch-oven/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dutch oven" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dutch oven</a>. It requires at least a little bit of liquid to prevent the bottom from burning, although most slow cooked foods are liquidy like a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g32127901/crockpot-chicken-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chicken soup</a> or saucy like a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a35863800/bbq-jackfruit-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBQ jackfruit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BBQ jackfruit</a>. </p><p>Slow cookers are great for meal prepping with <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g1364/myplate-inspired-slow-cooker-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy slow cooker recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy slow cooker recipes</a> and for easy, hands-off <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g34834132/easy-slow-cooker-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lunch and dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lunch and dinner</a>. They require a little planning ahead, but there’s something beautiful about setting it, forgetting it and coming home to a warm, home-cooked meal. When you want to cook low and slow, choose a top-tested slow cooker from the <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Culinary Innovation Lab.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How we test</h2><p>During our side-by-side analysis, our culinary experts tested slow cookers by making everything from beef stew to chicken soup to roast beef. We made 72 servings of beef stew, cooked up 28 whole chickens, simmered 13 pounds of onion, 14 pounds of celery and 16 pounds of carrot all over the span of 432 hours. <strong>We checked for good temperature control (by measuring the temperature with a thermometer throughout the cook time) and consistency during cooking and evaluated each slow cooker’s design, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/slow-cooker-reviews/news/a47822/slow-cooker-fire-safety-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:safety" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">safety</a> features and ease of use without the help of an instruction manual. </strong>We also assessed the “keep warm” function, meat tenderness and flavor development of dishes. What we found out impressed us: traditional slow cookers performed well and were consistent. Pressure cooker models that have slow cook features did well also, but with slightly lower results. </p><p>Based on our Kitchen Appliances Lab tests, here are our <strong>top picks for the best slow cookers of 2021:</strong></p><hr><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fall-clad-deluxe-slow-cooker-with-aluminum-insert%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fslow-cooker-reviews%2Fg1996%2Ftop-rated-slow-cookers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All-Clad Deluxe Slow Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">All-Clad Deluxe Slow Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Best Value Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-DECKER-SCD7007SSD-Temperature-Precision/dp/B084DWS7Q3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black+Decker 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black+Decker 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Best Programmable Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calphalon-Digital-Saut%C3%A9-Cooker-Stainless/dp/B07GH89F6H/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Best Multi-Cooker for Slow Cooking:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fcrock-pot-express-6-quart-easy-release-multi-cooker-stainless-steel%2F6421850.p%3FskuId%3D6421850&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fslow-cooker-reviews%2Fg1996%2Ftop-rated-slow-cookers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Most Customizable Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B013I40R8E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Breville Fast Slow Pro Multi Function Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Breville Fast Slow Pro Multi Function Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Most Consistent Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005MMNBDO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Standard Lid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Standard Lid</a></li><li><strong>Most Innovative Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wolf-Gourmet-WGSC100S-Programmable-Temperature/dp/B077KB28JC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wolf Gourmet Multi Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wolf Gourmet Multi Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Most Versatile Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H9VJJQF/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zojirushi Multicooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zojirushi Multicooker</a></li><li><strong>Best Slow Cooker for Entertaining:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000VA48PM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuisinart Programmable Slow Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cuisinart Programmable Slow Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Best Large Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHamilton-Beach-Slow-Cooker-Extra-Large-Capacity-Serves-10-8-Quarts-Black-33185%2F172518969&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fslow-cooker-reviews%2Fg1996%2Ftop-rated-slow-cookers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Slow Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Slow Cooker</a></li><li><strong>Best Small Slow Cooker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crock-Pot-SCR300-SS-3-Quart-Manual-Cooker/dp/B003UCG8II/ref=sr_1_4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crock-Pot 3-Quart Slow Cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crock-Pot 3-Quart Slow Cooker</a> </li></ul><hr><h2 class="body-h2">How does a slow cooker work?</h2><p>Traditional slow cookers have a high and low setting. The high temperature usually cooks around 212°F, while the low hovers above 200°F. Some slow cookers also have a “keep warm” setting (165°F), which is above the food-safe temperature of 145°F without overcooking the food. Newer models can brown and others have specific settings for rice and even sous vide. Not having to take out an extra pan to perform these tasks saves time and clean up!</p><p>The newest way to slow cook is in a multi-cooker that can also pressure cook (<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-Programmable-TenderCrisp-Technology-OP101/dp/B07S652D97/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1996%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some even air fry!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">some even air fry!</a>). Large cuts of meat, like pork shoulder for pulled pork, cook well in a slow cooker because the tough muscle fibers break down over time, allowing the meat to get nice and tender. Stews also work well because cheaper cuts of meat benefit from low and slow cooking, and you can control when you add the vegetables so they won’t get overcooked.</p><h2 class="body-h2">What to consider when shopping for a slow cooker</h2><p><strong><strong>✔️</strong>Capacity: </strong>The main thing to consider when shopping for a slow cooker is the size of the pot and how large a batch you generally cook. Slow cookers pots can range from as small as 1½ quarts to as large as 8 quarts, so you can find the size that suits your household.</p><p><strong>✔️</strong><strong>Footprint</strong>: Consider how much space this appliance will take up on your countertop. Is it too tall to fit under your cabinets? Will it hog an entire shelf if you stow it in a cabinet? These are all things to keep in mind before you buy.</p><p><strong><strong>✔️</strong>Features:</strong> Time to consider bells and whistles: Will you be using the appliance solely to slow cook, or would you prefer added functionality like the ability to sear, air fry, pressure cook or sous vide? We loved models that came with a temperature probe that allows you to monitor the internal temperature of foods without opening the lid. We also recommend an automatic “keep warm” setting to keep your meal at a safe temperature after it finishes cooking.</p><p><strong><strong>✔️</strong>Programmable slow cookers:</strong> Some slow cookers have a “delay start” feature that allows you to start cooking without physically pressing any buttons. This is very handy, but we don’t recommend using this feature for longer than two hours, especially when cooking with meat; <a href="https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/are-you-storing-food-safely" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to the FDA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">according to the FDA</a>, when food sits out at room temperature for more than two hours, bacteria starts to increase exponentially, putting you at risk for illness.<br></p>
