Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald and 48 More of the Highest-Paid NFL Players Who Aren’t Quarterbacks

  Ask even the most casual observer of football who the most important player on the team is and you'll get the same answer: quarterback. However, ask them to rattle off the next one and you'll suddenly find wildly divergent opinions. A workhorse running back? A sure-handed receiver? A defensive end to get at the opponent's quarterback? Or a left tackle to protect your own?

Aside from the quarterback, there's no consensus on which position is the most essential. The right player at the right position can make or break a game, but depending on the game, that can be just about any position.

There is, however, one way to get a good measure as to just how valuable a player is to his team. Player salaries in today's NFL are determined after hundreds of hours of careful scouting and statistical analysis, and those getting paid the biggest bucks are game-changers at a team's position of need.

To better illustrate this, GOBankingRates compiled the 50 highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL. By perusing which positions pop up the most often, you can also get a better sense of the ones that matter the most to the people making decisions for NFL teams. Check out which non-quarterbacks are making the most.
    Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald and 48 More of the Highest-Paid NFL Players Who Aren’t Quarterbacks

    Ask even the most casual observer of football who the most important player on the team is and you'll get the same answer: quarterback. However, ask them to rattle off the next one and you'll suddenly find wildly divergent opinions. A workhorse running back? A sure-handed receiver? A defensive end to get at the opponent's quarterback? Or a left tackle to protect your own?

    Aside from the quarterback, there's no consensus on which position is the most essential. The right player at the right position can make or break a game, but depending on the game, that can be just about any position.

    There is, however, one way to get a good measure as to just how valuable a player is to his team. Player salaries in today's NFL are determined after hundreds of hours of careful scouting and statistical analysis, and those getting paid the biggest bucks are game-changers at a team's position of need.

    To better illustrate this, GOBankingRates compiled the 50 highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL. By perusing which positions pop up the most often, you can also get a better sense of the ones that matter the most to the people making decisions for NFL teams. Check out which non-quarterbacks are making the most.

  Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Defensive end
2022 Cap Hit: $13,700,000
2022 Base Salary: $3,725,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,475,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $900,000
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,600,000
    Frank Clark

    • Team: Kansas City Chiefs
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $13,700,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $3,725,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,475,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $900,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,600,000

  Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: Guard
2022 Cap Hit: $13,754,000
2022 Base Salary: N/A
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Quenton Nelson

    • Team: Indianapolis Colts
    • Position: Guard
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $13,754,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: N/A
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Washington Commanders
Position: Cornerback
2022 Cap Hit: $13,812,500
2022 Base Salary: $5,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $5,562,500
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $250,000
    William Jackson

    • Team: Washington Commanders
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $13,812,500
    • 2022 Base Salary: $5,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $5,562,500
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $250,000

  Team: Denver Broncos
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 Cap Hit: $13,926,000
2022 Base Salary: $13,926,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Bradley Chubb

    • Team: Denver Broncos
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $13,926,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $13,926,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Left tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $13,987,647
2022 Base Salary: $7,250,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $6,020,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $617,647
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $100,000
    Trent Williams

    • Team: San Francisco 49ers
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $13,987,647
    • 2022 Base Salary: $7,250,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $6,020,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $617,647
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $100,000

  Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: Wide receiver
2022 Cap Hit: $14,000,000
2022 Base Salary: $7,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Mike Williams

    • Team: Los Angeles Chargers
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $7,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Defensive end
2022 Cap Hit: $14,000,000
2022 Base Salary: $3,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $8,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,000,000
    DeMarcus Lawrence

    • Team: Dallas Cowboys
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $3,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $8,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,000,000

  Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Defensive end
2022 Cap Hit: $14,488,235
2022 Base Salary: $5,800,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,500,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $6,188,235
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Trey Hendrickson

    • Team: Cincinnati Bengals
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,488,235
    • 2022 Base Salary: $5,800,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $6,188,235
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Detroit Lions
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 Cap Hit: $14,500,000
2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,500,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Romeo Okwara

    • Team: Detroit Lions
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,500,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: Left tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $14,693,791
2022 Base Salary: $12,900,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,793,971
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Taylor Lewan

    • Team: Tennessee Titans
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,693,791
    • 2022 Base Salary: $12,900,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,793,971
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: Safety
2022 Cap Hit: $14,775,000
2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,775,000
    Budda Baker

    • Team: Arizona Cardinals
    • Position: Safety
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,775,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,775,000

  Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 Cap Hit: $14,785,000
2022 Base Salary: $12,500,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,285,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Lavonte David

    • Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,785,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $12,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,285,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: New England Patriots
Position: Wide receiver
2022 Cap Hit: $14,882,345
2022 Base Salary: $9,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $882,345
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Nelson Agholor

    • Team: New England Patriots
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $14,882,345
    • 2022 Base Salary: $9,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $882,345
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: New England Patriots
Position: Tight end
2022 Cap Hit: $15,000,000
2022 Base Salary: $9,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $1,000,000
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Hunter Henry

    • Team: New England Patriots
    • Position: Tight end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $9,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $1,000,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: Running back
2022 Cap Hit: $15,000,000
2022 Base Salary: $12,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Derrick Henry

    • Team: Tennessee Titans
    • Position: Running back
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $12,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Chicago Bears
Position: Safety
2022 Cap Hit: $15,090,000
2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,400,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,690,000
    Eddie Jackson

    • Team: Chicago Bears
    • Position: Safety
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,090,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,400,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,690,000

  Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Left tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $15,189,200
2022 Base Salary: $1,500,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,289,200
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $8,400,000
    Jake Matthews

    • Team: Atlanta Falcons
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,189,200
    • 2022 Base Salary: $1,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,289,200
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $8,400,000

  Team: New York Jets
Position: Defensive end
2022 Cap Hit: $15,333,333
2022 Base Salary: $15,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $333,333
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Carl Lawson

    • Team: New York Jets
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,333,333
    • 2022 Base Salary: $15,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $333,333
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: Cornerback
2022 Cap Hit: $15,500,000
2022 Base Salary: $10,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,500,000
    Marcus Peters

    • Team: Baltimore Ravens
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,500,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $10,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,500,000

  Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: Right tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $15,763,000
2022 Base Salary: $7,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $600,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $8,163,000
    Lane Johnson

    • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
    • Position: Right tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,763,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $7,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $600,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $8,163,000

  Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: Defensive end
2022 Cap Hit: $15,900,000
2022 Base Salary: $11,250,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,400,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $2,250,000
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    J.J. Watt

    • Team: Arizona Cardinals
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $15,900,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,250,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,400,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $2,250,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: Defensive tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $16,000,000
2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
2022 Roster Bonus: $5,000,000
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    DeForest Buckner

    • Team: Indianapolis Colts
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $16,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $5,000,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: Cornerback
2022 Cap Hit: $16,403,755
2022 Base Salary: $9,950,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,100,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $661,755
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,692,000
    Tre'Davious White

    • Team: Buffalo Bills
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $16,403,755
    • 2022 Base Salary: $9,950,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,100,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $661,755
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,692,000

  Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: Cornerback
2022 Cap Hit: $16,441,176
2022 Base Salary: $11,500,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,000,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $441,176
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $500,000
    Shaquill Griffin

    • Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $16,441,176
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $441,176
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $500,000

  Team: New England Patriots
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 Cap Hit: $16,500,000
2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,500,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $1,000,000
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Matt Judon

    • Team: New England Patriots
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $16,500,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $11,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $1,000,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Left tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $16,662,000
2022 Base Salary: $16,662,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Orlando Brown, Jr.

    • Team: Kansas City Chiefs
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $16,662,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $16,662,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Chicago Bears
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 Cap Hit: $17,137,500
2022 Base Salary: $12,800,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,100,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $1,237,500
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    Robert Quinn

    • Team: Chicago Bears
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,137,500
    • 2022 Base Salary: $12,800,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,100,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $1,237,500
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: Defensive tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $17,406,250
2022 Base Salary: $6,500,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,050,000
2022 Roster Bonus: $4,500,000
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,356,250
    Cameron Heyward

    • Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,406,250
    • 2022 Base Salary: $6,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,050,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $4,500,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,356,250

  Team: New York Jets
Position: Inside linebacker
2022 Cap Hit: $17,500,000
2022 Base Salary: $16,000,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,500,000
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A
    C.J. Moseley

    • Team: New York Jets
    • Position: Inside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,500,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $16,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Left tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $17,505,000
2022 Base Salary: $13,500,000
2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,005,000
    Tyron Smith

    • Team: Dallas Cowboys
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,505,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $13,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,005,000

  Team: Houston Texans
Position: Left tackle
2022 Cap Hit: $17,707,988
2022 Base Salary: $1
    Laremy Tunsil

    • Team: Houston Texans
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,707,988
    • 2022 Base Salary: $1,035,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,250,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $13,422,988

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Los Angeles Rams</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Wide receiver</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$17,800,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$10,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$5,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$2,300,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Mark J Terrill/AP</small></p>
    Cooper Kupp

    • Team: Los Angeles Rams
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,800,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $10,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,300,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Philadelphia Eagles</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Defensive tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$17,802,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$12,750,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$2,450,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$2,602,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: AP / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    Javon Hargrave

    • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,802,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $12,750,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,450,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,602,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Arizona Cardinals</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Wide receiver</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$17,950,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$6,650,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$5,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$5,800,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    DeAndre Hopkins

    • Team: Arizona Cardinals
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $17,950,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $6,650,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $5,800,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Dallas Cowboys</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Running back</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$18,220,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$12,400,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$1,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$4,320,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: AP/REX/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Ezekiel Elliott

    • Team: Dallas Cowboys
    • Position: Running back
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $18,220,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $12,400,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,320,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Tampa Bay Buccaneers</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Left tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$18,400,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$15,750,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$2,650,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Kevin Sabitus/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Donovan Smith

    • Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $18,400,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $15,750,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,650,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Baltimore Ravens</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Left tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$18,552,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$9,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$4,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$4,552,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Gene Puskar/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Ronnie Stanley

    • Team: Baltimore Ravens
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $18,552,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $9,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,552,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Denver Broncos</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Free safety</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$18,850,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$15,100,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$3,750,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Justin Simmons

    • Team: Denver Broncos
    • Position: Free safety
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $18,850,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $15,100,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,750,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Detroit Lions</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Left tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$18,900,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$14,750,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$1,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$2,650,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Ben Margot/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Taylor Decker

    • Team: Detroit Lions
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $18,900,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $14,750,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,650,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Los Angeles Chargers</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Wide receiver</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$19,200,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$16,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$2,700,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Keenan Allen

    • Team: Los Angeles Chargers
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $19,200,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $16,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,700,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Tennessee Titans</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Defensive end</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$19,200,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$16,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$3,200,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: John Amis/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Bud Dupree

    • Team: Tennessee Titans
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $19,200,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $16,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,200,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Atlanta Falcons</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Inside linebacker</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$20,018,431</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$9,640,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$2,200,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>$5,037,647</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$1,750,000</li> </ul>
    Deion Jones

    • Team: Atlanta Falcons
    • Position: Inside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $20,018,431
    • 2022 Base Salary: $9,640,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,200,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $5,037,647
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,750,000
  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Denver Broncos</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Left tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$21,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$17,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$4,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Jack Dempsey/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Garett Bolles

    • Team: Denver Broncos
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $21,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $17,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>New York Giants</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Wide receiver</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$21,150,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$13,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$3,400,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>$4,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$250,000</li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Paul Sancya/AP</small></p>
    Kenny Golladay

    • Team: New York Giants
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $21,150,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $13,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,400,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $4,500,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $250,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Los Angeles Rams</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Cornerback</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$23,200,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$15,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$5,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$3,200,000 </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Alex Menendez/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Jalen Ramsey

    • Team: Los Angeles Rams
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $23,200,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $15,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,200,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Los Angeles Rams</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Defensive tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$24,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$1,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$13,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>$5,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$4,500,000</li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Mark J Terrill/AP</small></p>
    Aaron Donald

    • Team: Los Angeles Rams
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $24,000,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $1,500,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $13,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $5,000,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,500,000

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>New York Giants</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Defensive end</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$27,300,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$19,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$7,500,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Matt Rourke/AP</small></p>
    Leonard Williams

    • Team: New York Giants
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $27,300,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $19,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,500,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Los Angeles Chargers</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Defensive end</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$28,250,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$21,250,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$7,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: Brett Carlsen/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Joey Bosa

    • Team: Los Angeles Chargers
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $28,250,000
    • 2022 Base Salary: $21,250,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,000,000
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Kansas City Chiefs</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Defensive tackle</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$29,415,667</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$3,750,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>$18,124,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>$7,541,667</li> </ul> <p><small>Image Credits: David Becker/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Chris Jones

    • Team: Kansas City Chiefs
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $29,415,667
    • 2022 Base Salary: $3,750,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: $18,124,000
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: $7,541,667

  • <ul> <li><strong>Team: </strong>Pittsburgh Steelers</li> <li><strong>Position: </strong>Outside linebacker</li> <li><strong>2022 Cap Hit: </strong>$31,118,694</li> <li><strong>2022 Base Salary: </strong>$24,000,000</li> <li><strong>2022 Signing Bonus Pay: </strong>$7,118,694</li> <li><strong>2022 Roster Bonus: </strong>N/A</li> <li><strong>2022 Miscellaneous Pay: </strong>N/A </li> </ul> <p><strong><em>More From GOBankingRates</em></strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/costco-fall-items-to-stock-up-on-now/?utm_campaign=1186837&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=7&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco" class="link "><strong><em>5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco</em></strong></a></li> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/food/food-stamps-schedule-october-2022-snap-payments/?utm_campaign=1186837&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=8&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?" class="link ">Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?</a></em></strong></li> <li><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/easy-things-you-can-do-to-start-preparing-for-retirement-now-1165700/?utm_campaign=1186837&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=9&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals" class="link "><strong><em>7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals</em></strong></a></li> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/credit/credit-monitoring/6-best-ways-to-help-you-keep-your-identity-and-credit-safe/?utm_campaign=1186837&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=10&utm_medium=rss" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:6 Best Ways to Help You Keep Your Identity and Credit Safe" class="link ">6 Best Ways to Help You Keep Your Identity and Credit Safe</a></em></strong></li> </ul> <p><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/author/janderson/?utm_campaign=1186837&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=11&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joel Anderson" class="link ">Joel Anderson</a> contributed to the reporting for this article. </em></p> <p class="has-small-font-size"><em>Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to determine the 50 highest-paid NFL players who aren't quarterbacks, used Spotrac's NFL salary rankings took the 50 players with the highest cap hit for the 2022 season and ranked them from highest to lowest total cap hit. For the top 50 highest paid non-quarterbacks GOBankingRates also found (where applicable) each players 2022 base salary, 2022 signing bonuses, 2022 roster bonuses, and 2022 miscellaneous pay including restructuring, contract incentives, and workout bonuses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 23, 2022.</em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Keith Srakocic/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    T.J. Watt

    • Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 Cap Hit: $31,118,694
    • 2022 Base Salary: $24,000,000
    • 2022 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,118,694
    • 2022 Roster Bonus: N/A
    • 2022 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

    More From GOBankingRates

    Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to determine the 50 highest-paid NFL players who aren't quarterbacks, used Spotrac's NFL salary rankings took the 50 players with the highest cap hit for the 2022 season and ranked them from highest to lowest total cap hit. For the top 50 highest paid non-quarterbacks GOBankingRates also found (where applicable) each players 2022 base salary, 2022 signing bonuses, 2022 roster bonuses, and 2022 miscellaneous pay including restructuring, contract incentives, and workout bonuses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 23, 2022.

