Dermatologists Say These Foods Will Help You Grow Thicker, Stronger Hair

Lovely locks aren’t just the result of a stellar styling routine. Mounting scientific evidence is showing that you can eat your way to stronger, thicker, and shinier hair.
“Hair follicle cells are some of the most metabolically active and have amongst the highest cell turnover rate in the body,” says Alan J Bauman, M.D., a hair restoration physician and hair transplant surgeon at Bauman Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL. “Restricting calories or falling short on protein, minerals, essential fatty acids and vitamins can lead to abnormalities in hair fiber structure and production, pigmentation changes as well as hair loss. If you’re deficient in the basic nutritional building blocks like protein, your body won’t produce healthy hair.”
The best vitamins and nutrients for hair growth
Hair growth is most prolific from age 15 to 30, and may slow or change after 40. While there’s no vitamin H to reboot your hair, building a menu that’s rich in these nutrients will offer the biggest benefits:
- Protein
- Iron
- Vitamins A, C, D, and E
- B vitamins
- Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids
- Zinc
- Selenium
- Magnesium
If altering your diet doesn’t do the trick, speak to your doctor, suggests Salvatore J. Di Grandi, M.D., a dermatologist at CareMount Medical in Pawling, NY. Hair loss or drastic hair health changes could be a symptom of an internal disease, like an under-active thyroid, a liver issue, or an autoimmune condition like lupus.
It could also be linked to “telogen effluvium,” the name for hair loss caused by a major life stressor, such as giving birth, a death in the family, a new job, or moving. These triggers will likely require a more multifaceted treatment approach.
But if you’ve ruled out more serious conditions and simply want to boost volume and amp up shine, what you put on your plate matters. Here, dermatologists share the best foods for hair growth you should be eating regularly.