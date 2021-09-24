Dermatologists Say These Foods Will Help You Grow Thicker, Stronger Hair

  • <p>Lovely locks aren’t just the result of a stellar styling routine. Mounting scientific evidence is showing that you can eat your way to stronger, thicker, and shinier hair.</p><p>“Hair follicle cells are some of the most metabolically active and have amongst the highest cell turnover rate in the body,” says Alan J Bauman, M.D., a hair restoration physician and hair transplant surgeon at <a href="https://www.baumanmedical.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bauman Medical Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bauman Medical Group</a> in Boca Raton, FL. “Restricting calories or falling short on protein, minerals, essential fatty acids and vitamins can lead to abnormalities in hair fiber structure and production, pigmentation changes as well as <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20450254/9-causes-of-hair-loss-and-thinning-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair loss</a>. If you’re deficient in the basic nutritional building blocks like protein, your body won’t produce healthy hair.”</p><h3>The best vitamins and nutrients for hair growth</h3><p>Hair growth is most prolific from age 15 to 30, and may slow or change after 40. While there’s no vitamin H to reboot your hair, building a menu that’s rich in these nutrients will offer the biggest benefits:</p><ul><li>Protein</li><li>Iron</li><li>Vitamins A, C, D, and E </li><li>B vitamins</li><li>Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids</li><li>Zinc</li><li>Selenium</li><li>Magnesium</li></ul><p>If altering your diet doesn’t do the trick, speak to your doctor, suggests <a href="https://www.caremountmedical.com/directory/people/show/salvatore-j-di-grandi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salvatore J. Di Grandi, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Salvatore J. Di Grandi, M.D.</a>, a dermatologist at CareMount Medical in Pawling, NY. Hair loss or drastic hair health changes could be a symptom of an internal disease, like an <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g25937106/thyroid-problems/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:under-active thyroid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">under-active thyroid</a>, a liver issue, or an <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a28103519/autoimmune-disease-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:autoimmune condition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">autoimmune condition</a> like <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a20078361/lupus-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lupus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lupus</a>. </p><p>It could also be linked to “<a href="https://www.aocd.org/page/telogeneffluviumha" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:telogen effluvium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">telogen effluvium</a>,” the name for hair loss caused by a major life stressor, such as giving birth, a death in the family, a new job, or moving. These triggers will likely require a more multifaceted treatment approach.</p><p>But if you’ve ruled out more serious conditions and simply want to boost volume and amp up shine, what you put on your plate matters. Here, dermatologists share the best foods for hair growth you should be eating regularly.</p>
    1/11

    Dermatologists Say These Foods Will Help You Grow Thicker, Stronger Hair

    Lovely locks aren’t just the result of a stellar styling routine. Mounting scientific evidence is showing that you can eat your way to stronger, thicker, and shinier hair.

    “Hair follicle cells are some of the most metabolically active and have amongst the highest cell turnover rate in the body,” says Alan J Bauman, M.D., a hair restoration physician and hair transplant surgeon at Bauman Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL. “Restricting calories or falling short on protein, minerals, essential fatty acids and vitamins can lead to abnormalities in hair fiber structure and production, pigmentation changes as well as hair loss. If you’re deficient in the basic nutritional building blocks like protein, your body won’t produce healthy hair.”

    The best vitamins and nutrients for hair growth

    Hair growth is most prolific from age 15 to 30, and may slow or change after 40. While there’s no vitamin H to reboot your hair, building a menu that’s rich in these nutrients will offer the biggest benefits:

    • Protein
    • Iron
    • Vitamins A, C, D, and E
    • B vitamins
    • Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids
    • Zinc
    • Selenium
    • Magnesium

    If altering your diet doesn’t do the trick, speak to your doctor, suggests Salvatore J. Di Grandi, M.D., a dermatologist at CareMount Medical in Pawling, NY. Hair loss or drastic hair health changes could be a symptom of an internal disease, like an under-active thyroid, a liver issue, or an autoimmune condition like lupus.

    It could also be linked to “telogen effluvium,” the name for hair loss caused by a major life stressor, such as giving birth, a death in the family, a new job, or moving. These triggers will likely require a more multifaceted treatment approach.

    But if you’ve ruled out more serious conditions and simply want to boost volume and amp up shine, what you put on your plate matters. Here, dermatologists share the best foods for hair growth you should be eating regularly.

  • <p>Fueling up with enough calories and healthy fats does more than keep your muscles and heart healthy. Research in a <a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jocd.12127?userIsAuthenticated=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:January 2015 study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">January 2015 study</a> from the <em>Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology </em>showed that omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids could help reduce hair loss and improve hair growth.</p><p>“Nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20428276/coconut-oil-cures-for-your-skin-and-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coconut oil</a> are natural emollients for the skin and hair follicle and also moisturize the hair shaft, leaving it glossy,” says <a href="https://www.bellaskininstitute.com/who-we-are/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anna D Guanche, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anna D Guanche, M.D.</a>, a board-certified dermatologist at Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, CA.</p><p>Nuts and seeds are also rich in B vitamins, magnesium, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20734052/zinc-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zinc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zinc</a>, and vitamin E, adds Rhonda Q. Klein, M.D., a dermatologist at <a href="https://www.moderndermct.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Modern Dermatology" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Modern Dermatology</a> in Westport, CT. Vitamin E teams up with selenium to keep cell membranes strong and provide antioxidant defense.</p>
    2/11

    1) Nuts

    Fueling up with enough calories and healthy fats does more than keep your muscles and heart healthy. Research in a January 2015 study from the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology showed that omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids could help reduce hair loss and improve hair growth.

    “Nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, and coconut oil are natural emollients for the skin and hair follicle and also moisturize the hair shaft, leaving it glossy,” says Anna D Guanche, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, CA.

    Nuts and seeds are also rich in B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin E, adds Rhonda Q. Klein, M.D., a dermatologist at Modern Dermatology in Westport, CT. Vitamin E teams up with selenium to keep cell membranes strong and provide antioxidant defense.

  • <p>It’s probably clear as the Caribbean Sea by now that protein is important. “Sudden weight loss, or poor diets <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g27149894/protein-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low in protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">low in protein</a>, low in healthy fats and low in phytonutrients found in fresh vegetable and fruits can contribute to shedding and limp, unhealthy hair. Women need to get about 50 grams of protein a day,” Mary Wendel, M.D., the medical director at <a href="https://www.meditresse.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Medi Tresse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Medi Tresse</a> in Boston, Massachusetts.</p><p>Fatty fish, like salmon, herring, tuna and sardines offer protein, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a20437976/foods-high-in-vitamin-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin D" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin D</a>, omega-3 fats and other hair-boosting components (like linoleum acid, an essential fatty acid) to “nourish the skin and thicken the fat layer around the hair follicle, resulting in healthier hair growth,” she adds.</p>
    3/11

    2) Fatty fish

    It’s probably clear as the Caribbean Sea by now that protein is important. “Sudden weight loss, or poor diets low in protein, low in healthy fats and low in phytonutrients found in fresh vegetable and fruits can contribute to shedding and limp, unhealthy hair. Women need to get about 50 grams of protein a day,” Mary Wendel, M.D., the medical director at Medi Tresse in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Fatty fish, like salmon, herring, tuna and sardines offer protein, vitamin D, omega-3 fats and other hair-boosting components (like linoleum acid, an essential fatty acid) to “nourish the skin and thicken the fat layer around the hair follicle, resulting in healthier hair growth,” she adds.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The World Health Organization ranks <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a20479000/iron-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iron deficiency" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iron deficiency</a> as the world’s most common deficiency, "affecting up to 80% of the population,” Dr. Bauman says. “Even small changes in iron levels without the presence of anemia can trigger hair loss and thinning.”</p><p>While <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a29323347/is-red-meat-bad-for-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red meat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red meat</a>, leafy greens, whole grains, beans, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20508054/are-eggs-healthy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:egg yolks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">egg yolks</a> provide iron as well, Dr. Wendel and Dr. Klein are particularly fond of oysters since they offer a one-two punch of iron and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20734052/zinc-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zinc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zinc</a>—the latter of which is “an essential mineral that aids in hair growth and repairs hair cycle support,” according to Dr. Klein. A <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/337932/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:3.5-ounce serving of smoked oysters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">3.5-ounce serving of smoked oysters</a> will add about 7 milligrams (mg) of iron and a whopping 63 mg of zinc to your diet.</p>
    4/11

    3) Oysters

    The World Health Organization ranks iron deficiency as the world’s most common deficiency, "affecting up to 80% of the population,” Dr. Bauman says. “Even small changes in iron levels without the presence of anemia can trigger hair loss and thinning.”

    While red meat, leafy greens, whole grains, beans, and egg yolks provide iron as well, Dr. Wendel and Dr. Klein are particularly fond of oysters since they offer a one-two punch of iron and zinc—the latter of which is “an essential mineral that aids in hair growth and repairs hair cycle support,” according to Dr. Klein. A 3.5-ounce serving of smoked oysters will add about 7 milligrams (mg) of iron and a whopping 63 mg of zinc to your diet.

  • <p>Popeye’s favorite leafy green is also in the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g20465791/8-foods-that-have-more-iron-than-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iron-rich camp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iron-rich camp</a>. Spinach is one of Dr. Wendel’s top vegan-friendly iron sources, a nutrient that can help prevent <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g20493665/10-best-products-for-thinning-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thinning hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thinning hair</a>.</p><p>Beyond beefing up your iron levels, spinach is full of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a23012367/folate-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:folate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">folate</a>, along with vitamins A and C. “While <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20511745/9-foods-with-more-vitamin-c-than-an-orange/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a> deficiency is rare in our current society, it’s essential for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20456639/collagen-supplements/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collagen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">collagen</a> synthesis and cross-linking of keratin fibers, which occurs in hair fiber production,” says Dr. Bauman.</p>
    5/11

    4) Spinach

    Popeye’s favorite leafy green is also in the iron-rich camp. Spinach is one of Dr. Wendel’s top vegan-friendly iron sources, a nutrient that can help prevent thinning hair.

    Beyond beefing up your iron levels, spinach is full of folate, along with vitamins A and C. “While vitamin C deficiency is rare in our current society, it’s essential for collagen synthesis and cross-linking of keratin fibers, which occurs in hair fiber production,” says Dr. Bauman.

  • <p>Get cracking! “Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, which are both important for healthy hair and growth,” Dr. Klein says. <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g23724399/best-vitamins-hair-growth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Biotin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Biotin</a> keeps enzymes buzzing to metabolize nutrients, like fats and carbs, that nourish hair follicles. </p><p>Plus, eggs yolks in particular are potent in vitamin D, which is important to get via diet or supplementation since our bodies don’t produce it naturally, says <a href="http://www.dryoun.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthony Youn, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthony Youn, M.D.</a>, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Troy, MI. Just <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one large egg has about 41 IU" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">one large egg has about 41 IU</a> of vitamin D, or 10% of your daily value.</p>
    6/11

    5) Eggs

    Get cracking! “Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, which are both important for healthy hair and growth,” Dr. Klein says. Biotin keeps enzymes buzzing to metabolize nutrients, like fats and carbs, that nourish hair follicles.

    Plus, eggs yolks in particular are potent in vitamin D, which is important to get via diet or supplementation since our bodies don’t produce it naturally, says Anthony Youn, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon in Troy, MI. Just one large egg has about 41 IU of vitamin D, or 10% of your daily value.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dr. Wendel also recommends beans as another vegan-friendly source of iron and protein. Just <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/175203/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1/2 cup of white beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1/2 cup of white beans</a> gets you nearly 9 grams of plant protein and 3.5 grams of iron, not to mention about 6 grams of gut-filling fiber, some zinc, selenium, and folate, too. </p><p>Not feeling white beans? Black beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas, and other pulses will help you switch things up and still pack tons of hair-healthy protein, iron, and fiber.</p>
    7/11

    6) Beans

    Dr. Wendel also recommends beans as another vegan-friendly source of iron and protein. Just 1/2 cup of white beans gets you nearly 9 grams of plant protein and 3.5 grams of iron, not to mention about 6 grams of gut-filling fiber, some zinc, selenium, and folate, too.

    Not feeling white beans? Black beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas, and other pulses will help you switch things up and still pack tons of hair-healthy protein, iron, and fiber.

  • <p>If you’re a meat-eater, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more lock-loving menu addition than lean red meat. “Grass-fed beef is rich in iron and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which can help thicken hair and make it healthier and more luxurious,” says Dr. Youn.</p><p>A <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/448165/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4-ounce portion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4-ounce portion</a> will score you 23 grams of protein, nearly 3 mg of iron, and roughly 6 grams of unsaturated fats.</p>
    8/11

    7) Grass-fed beef

    If you’re a meat-eater, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more lock-loving menu addition than lean red meat. “Grass-fed beef is rich in iron and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which can help thicken hair and make it healthier and more luxurious,” says Dr. Youn.

    A 4-ounce portion will score you 23 grams of protein, nearly 3 mg of iron, and roughly 6 grams of unsaturated fats.

  • <p>Whether you whip up <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20520657/maple-roasted-sweet-potato-wedges/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthier fries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthier fries</a>, turn them <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20511938/cinnamon-sweet-potatoes-with-vanilla/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:into a dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">into a dessert</a>, or <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20518884/avocado-and-roasted-sweet-potato-salad-cups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toss them in a salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">toss them in a salad</a>, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a23285646/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potatoes</a> served any style are hair-healthy, thanks to their abundance of vitamins A and B6. </p><p>In fact, the average sweet potato packs <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminA-HealthProfessional/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nearly six times your daily value of vitamin A" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nearly six times your daily value of vitamin A</a>, “which aids in sebum (a.k.a. oil) production and also may help speed up the rate of hair growth,” Dr. Klein says. Plus, all that vitamin A benefits your eye health and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20503059/power-foods-that-boost-immunity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:immune function" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">immune function</a>, too.</p>
    9/11

    8) Sweet potatoes

    Whether you whip up healthier fries, turn them into a dessert, or toss them in a salad, sweet potatoes served any style are hair-healthy, thanks to their abundance of vitamins A and B6.

    In fact, the average sweet potato packs nearly six times your daily value of vitamin A, “which aids in sebum (a.k.a. oil) production and also may help speed up the rate of hair growth,” Dr. Klein says. Plus, all that vitamin A benefits your eye health and immune function, too.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Not only is vitamin C crucial for healthy hair because it aids in collagen fiber synthesis, but it also plays a crucial role in the amount of iron your body actually absorbs, <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6380979/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">research</a> shows. </p><p>Of course, you can find plenty of vitamin C in fruits like oranges, strawberries, and kiwi, but red bell peppers will easily knock your daily value out of the park with <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminC-HealthProfessional/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:95 mg per 1/2 cup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">95 mg per 1/2 cup</a>. Plus, they also pack vitamin A and some iron, zinc, selenium, and folate, too.</p>
    10/11

    9) Bell peppers

    Not only is vitamin C crucial for healthy hair because it aids in collagen fiber synthesis, but it also plays a crucial role in the amount of iron your body actually absorbs, research shows.

    Of course, you can find plenty of vitamin C in fruits like oranges, strawberries, and kiwi, but red bell peppers will easily knock your daily value out of the park with 95 mg per 1/2 cup. Plus, they also pack vitamin A and some iron, zinc, selenium, and folate, too.

  • <p>Go for the unsweetened stuff, and you’ll pack <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/336118/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:24 grams of protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">24 grams of protein</a> (remember, the building blocks of your hair!) without all the added sugar that many yogurts pack. Not to mention, you’ll get a nice dose of calcium at 282 mg, which plays a role in keeping hair healthy, but many women start to lack past age 49, <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4828511/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">research</a> shows. Eat on its own with vitamin C-rich berries, throw into <span>protein smoothies</span>, or make a healthier dip and skip the sour cream.</p><p><em>Additional reporting by Alisa Hrustic</em></p>
    11/11

    10) Greek yogurt

    Go for the unsweetened stuff, and you’ll pack 24 grams of protein (remember, the building blocks of your hair!) without all the added sugar that many yogurts pack. Not to mention, you’ll get a nice dose of calcium at 282 mg, which plays a role in keeping hair healthy, but many women start to lack past age 49, research shows. Eat on its own with vitamin C-rich berries, throw into protein smoothies, or make a healthier dip and skip the sour cream.

    Additional reporting by Alisa Hrustic

<p>Lovely locks aren’t just the result of a stellar styling routine. Mounting scientific evidence is showing that you can eat your way to stronger, thicker, and shinier hair.</p><p>“Hair follicle cells are some of the most metabolically active and have amongst the highest cell turnover rate in the body,” says Alan J Bauman, M.D., a hair restoration physician and hair transplant surgeon at <a href="https://www.baumanmedical.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bauman Medical Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bauman Medical Group</a> in Boca Raton, FL. “Restricting calories or falling short on protein, minerals, essential fatty acids and vitamins can lead to abnormalities in hair fiber structure and production, pigmentation changes as well as <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20450254/9-causes-of-hair-loss-and-thinning-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair loss</a>. If you’re deficient in the basic nutritional building blocks like protein, your body won’t produce healthy hair.”</p><h3>The best vitamins and nutrients for hair growth</h3><p>Hair growth is most prolific from age 15 to 30, and may slow or change after 40. While there’s no vitamin H to reboot your hair, building a menu that’s rich in these nutrients will offer the biggest benefits:</p><ul><li>Protein</li><li>Iron</li><li>Vitamins A, C, D, and E </li><li>B vitamins</li><li>Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids</li><li>Zinc</li><li>Selenium</li><li>Magnesium</li></ul><p>If altering your diet doesn’t do the trick, speak to your doctor, suggests <a href="https://www.caremountmedical.com/directory/people/show/salvatore-j-di-grandi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salvatore J. Di Grandi, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Salvatore J. Di Grandi, M.D.</a>, a dermatologist at CareMount Medical in Pawling, NY. Hair loss or drastic hair health changes could be a symptom of an internal disease, like an <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/g25937106/thyroid-problems/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:under-active thyroid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">under-active thyroid</a>, a liver issue, or an <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a28103519/autoimmune-disease-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:autoimmune condition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">autoimmune condition</a> like <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a20078361/lupus-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lupus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lupus</a>. </p><p>It could also be linked to “<a href="https://www.aocd.org/page/telogeneffluviumha" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:telogen effluvium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">telogen effluvium</a>,” the name for hair loss caused by a major life stressor, such as giving birth, a death in the family, a new job, or moving. These triggers will likely require a more multifaceted treatment approach.</p><p>But if you’ve ruled out more serious conditions and simply want to boost volume and amp up shine, what you put on your plate matters. Here, dermatologists share the best foods for hair growth you should be eating regularly.</p>
<p>Fueling up with enough calories and healthy fats does more than keep your muscles and heart healthy. Research in a <a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jocd.12127?userIsAuthenticated=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:January 2015 study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">January 2015 study</a> from the <em>Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology </em>showed that omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids could help reduce hair loss and improve hair growth.</p><p>“Nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/a20428276/coconut-oil-cures-for-your-skin-and-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coconut oil</a> are natural emollients for the skin and hair follicle and also moisturize the hair shaft, leaving it glossy,” says <a href="https://www.bellaskininstitute.com/who-we-are/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anna D Guanche, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anna D Guanche, M.D.</a>, a board-certified dermatologist at Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, CA.</p><p>Nuts and seeds are also rich in B vitamins, magnesium, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20734052/zinc-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zinc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zinc</a>, and vitamin E, adds Rhonda Q. Klein, M.D., a dermatologist at <a href="https://www.moderndermct.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Modern Dermatology" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Modern Dermatology</a> in Westport, CT. Vitamin E teams up with selenium to keep cell membranes strong and provide antioxidant defense.</p>
<p>It’s probably clear as the Caribbean Sea by now that protein is important. “Sudden weight loss, or poor diets <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g27149894/protein-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low in protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">low in protein</a>, low in healthy fats and low in phytonutrients found in fresh vegetable and fruits can contribute to shedding and limp, unhealthy hair. Women need to get about 50 grams of protein a day,” Mary Wendel, M.D., the medical director at <a href="https://www.meditresse.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Medi Tresse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Medi Tresse</a> in Boston, Massachusetts.</p><p>Fatty fish, like salmon, herring, tuna and sardines offer protein, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a20437976/foods-high-in-vitamin-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin D" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin D</a>, omega-3 fats and other hair-boosting components (like linoleum acid, an essential fatty acid) to “nourish the skin and thicken the fat layer around the hair follicle, resulting in healthier hair growth,” she adds.</p>
<p>The World Health Organization ranks <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a20479000/iron-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iron deficiency" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iron deficiency</a> as the world’s most common deficiency, "affecting up to 80% of the population,” Dr. Bauman says. “Even small changes in iron levels without the presence of anemia can trigger hair loss and thinning.”</p><p>While <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a29323347/is-red-meat-bad-for-you/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red meat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red meat</a>, leafy greens, whole grains, beans, and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20508054/are-eggs-healthy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:egg yolks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">egg yolks</a> provide iron as well, Dr. Wendel and Dr. Klein are particularly fond of oysters since they offer a one-two punch of iron and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20734052/zinc-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zinc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zinc</a>—the latter of which is “an essential mineral that aids in hair growth and repairs hair cycle support,” according to Dr. Klein. A <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/337932/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:3.5-ounce serving of smoked oysters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">3.5-ounce serving of smoked oysters</a> will add about 7 milligrams (mg) of iron and a whopping 63 mg of zinc to your diet.</p>
<p>Popeye’s favorite leafy green is also in the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/g20465791/8-foods-that-have-more-iron-than-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iron-rich camp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iron-rich camp</a>. Spinach is one of Dr. Wendel’s top vegan-friendly iron sources, a nutrient that can help prevent <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g20493665/10-best-products-for-thinning-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thinning hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thinning hair</a>.</p><p>Beyond beefing up your iron levels, spinach is full of <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a23012367/folate-deficiency-symptoms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:folate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">folate</a>, along with vitamins A and C. “While <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20511745/9-foods-with-more-vitamin-c-than-an-orange/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a> deficiency is rare in our current society, it’s essential for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20456639/collagen-supplements/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collagen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">collagen</a> synthesis and cross-linking of keratin fibers, which occurs in hair fiber production,” says Dr. Bauman.</p>
<p>Get cracking! “Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, which are both important for healthy hair and growth,” Dr. Klein says. <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g23724399/best-vitamins-hair-growth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Biotin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Biotin</a> keeps enzymes buzzing to metabolize nutrients, like fats and carbs, that nourish hair follicles. </p><p>Plus, eggs yolks in particular are potent in vitamin D, which is important to get via diet or supplementation since our bodies don’t produce it naturally, says <a href="http://www.dryoun.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthony Youn, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthony Youn, M.D.</a>, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Troy, MI. Just <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one large egg has about 41 IU" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">one large egg has about 41 IU</a> of vitamin D, or 10% of your daily value.</p>
<p>Dr. Wendel also recommends beans as another vegan-friendly source of iron and protein. Just <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/175203/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1/2 cup of white beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1/2 cup of white beans</a> gets you nearly 9 grams of plant protein and 3.5 grams of iron, not to mention about 6 grams of gut-filling fiber, some zinc, selenium, and folate, too. </p><p>Not feeling white beans? Black beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas, and other pulses will help you switch things up and still pack tons of hair-healthy protein, iron, and fiber.</p>
<p>If you’re a meat-eater, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more lock-loving menu addition than lean red meat. “Grass-fed beef is rich in iron and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which can help thicken hair and make it healthier and more luxurious,” says Dr. Youn.</p><p>A <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/448165/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4-ounce portion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4-ounce portion</a> will score you 23 grams of protein, nearly 3 mg of iron, and roughly 6 grams of unsaturated fats.</p>
<p>Whether you whip up <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20520657/maple-roasted-sweet-potato-wedges/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthier fries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthier fries</a>, turn them <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20511938/cinnamon-sweet-potatoes-with-vanilla/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:into a dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">into a dessert</a>, or <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/recipes/a20518884/avocado-and-roasted-sweet-potato-salad-cups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toss them in a salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">toss them in a salad</a>, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a23285646/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potatoes</a> served any style are hair-healthy, thanks to their abundance of vitamins A and B6. </p><p>In fact, the average sweet potato packs <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminA-HealthProfessional/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nearly six times your daily value of vitamin A" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nearly six times your daily value of vitamin A</a>, “which aids in sebum (a.k.a. oil) production and also may help speed up the rate of hair growth,” Dr. Klein says. Plus, all that vitamin A benefits your eye health and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20503059/power-foods-that-boost-immunity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:immune function" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">immune function</a>, too.</p>
<p>Not only is vitamin C crucial for healthy hair because it aids in collagen fiber synthesis, but it also plays a crucial role in the amount of iron your body actually absorbs, <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6380979/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">research</a> shows. </p><p>Of course, you can find plenty of vitamin C in fruits like oranges, strawberries, and kiwi, but red bell peppers will easily knock your daily value out of the park with <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminC-HealthProfessional/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:95 mg per 1/2 cup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">95 mg per 1/2 cup</a>. Plus, they also pack vitamin A and some iron, zinc, selenium, and folate, too.</p>
<p>Go for the unsweetened stuff, and you’ll pack <a href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/336118/nutrients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:24 grams of protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">24 grams of protein</a> (remember, the building blocks of your hair!) without all the added sugar that many yogurts pack. Not to mention, you’ll get a nice dose of calcium at 282 mg, which plays a role in keeping hair healthy, but many women start to lack past age 49, <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4828511/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:research" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">research</a> shows. Eat on its own with vitamin C-rich berries, throw into <span>protein smoothies</span>, or make a healthier dip and skip the sour cream.</p><p><em>Additional reporting by Alisa Hrustic</em></p>

They’re rich in vitamins and minerals that do your body good.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories