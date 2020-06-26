Demi Lovato's Cutest Photos with Her Boyfriend, Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato's Cutest Photos with Her Boyfriend, Max EhrichPeopleJune 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. UTCLovato and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, have been linked since March 2020 and are already relationship goals Demi Lovato's Cutest Photos with Her Boyfriend, Max EhrichDemi's Got a BoyfriendIn March 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer was dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless. No MakeupEhrich loves Lovato just the way she is. The singer shared on her Instagram story, "I now spend my days in a bathing suit with no makeup with someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all." She added, "I love you @maxehrich." Scroll to continue with contentAdCouple's VacationThe pair went to Joshua Tree National Park in California and took gorgeous photos at sunset. Sweet SmoochLovato wrote of the trip on Instagram, "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days." She also thanked her new love "for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️"Take a HikeFor his part, Ehrich wrote of their adventure, "magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life 💘."Sultry SelfiesThe pair are masters of the sultry pool selfie. Poolside PDAEhrich posted a photo of the pair kissing in the pool on his birthday writing, "blessed birthday 🎂 thanks for all the love." Smile BigThe singer looks totally happy to be with the actor. Look at those smiles! Total BlissThe pair are not afraid of a little P.D.A. Flower PowerThe singer wrote of her boyfriend, "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich."