You Should Definitely Read This List of the Best Sweatpants for Women

Uhhh, IDK about you, but all I want to do is wear leggings, loungewear, and sweatpants now that we're all practicing social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible. It's for your own good and for the health of others during the COVID-19 pandemic; the CDC says so! So whether you're working from home, snuggling up with a YA book, lounging and watching, like, three movies in a row, going on a safe social distancing walk around your neighborhood, or taking a midday nap, you can trust that these comfy sweats are the thing to wear for all kinds of activities. And while some of you might love a pair of tried and true gray or black ones, we've also included more colorful options with playful patterns and bright hues too. Here, 20 best sweatpants for women that you'll want to wear 24/7.

(Need more inspo now that you're a lil bored at home? Here are some cute jigsaw puzzles to work on, glute stretches to try, and dip-powder nail kits to check out too.)