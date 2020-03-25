You Should Definitely Read This List of the Best Sweatpants for Women

You Should Definitely Read This List of the Best Sweatpants for WomenCosmopolitanMarch 25, 2020, 9:04 p.m. UTCIt's not like you're doing anything else at home, right?From CosmopolitanYou Should Definitely Read This List of the Best Sweatpants for WomenUhhh, IDK about you, but all I want to do is wear leggings, loungewear, and sweatpants now that we're all practicing social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible. It's for your own good and for the health of others during the COVID-19 pandemic; the CDC says so! So whether you're working from home, snuggling up with a YA book, lounging and watching, like, three movies in a row, going on a safe social distancing walk around your neighborhood, or taking a midday nap, you can trust that these comfy sweats are the thing to wear for all kinds of activities. And while some of you might love a pair of tried and true gray or black ones, we've also included more colorful options with playful patterns and bright hues too. Here, 20 best sweatpants for women that you'll want to wear 24/7. (Need more inspo now that you're a lil bored at home? Here are some cute jigsaw puzzles to work on, glute stretches to try, and dip-powder nail kits to check out too.) 1) The ReNew Fleece Sweatpanteverlaneeverlane.com$60.00Shop NowSherpa sweatpants? Sign me up. These guys a 4.47-star rating out of 5, and they also have a matching sweatshirt that you can buy. We stan sweat sets!2) Night Joggern:Philanthropyfreepeople.com$198.00Shop NowThese hand-dipped tie-dye sweats are anything but plain. Roll them all the way down or scrunch 'em up at the ankles.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) 'Lazy Mornings' Lounge PantsNORDSTROM LINGERIEnordstrom.com$39.00Shop NowWith over 600 reviews, you know these are gonna be good. They come in navy and black, have a thicker waistband, and a dramatic length so your feet are mostly covered. 4) Dallas Joggers in Bluesuperdownrevolve.com$56.00Shop NowThese sweats are über comfy thanks to their extra high waist. Pair with a cute cropped sweatshirt and a good pair of white sneakers to venture (safely!) outside and it's a look. Don't believe me? Just look at the rave reviews. 5) Stars & Hearts Basic Sweatpants in Pigment SeashellSUNDRYrevolve.com$122.00Shop NowSpice up your sweatpants game with this cute pair from Sundry. The subtle star and heart pattern makes them a little ~different~ without going overboard if you prefer to keep things simple. 6) Two-Piece Fine Fluffy Knit SweatpantsAsos designus.asos.com$45.00Shop NowThese ultra-fuzzy sweatpants are knit with a figure-hugging silhouette and are super lightweight, so you can be both comfy and stylish while you binge your latest Netflix obsession (Tiger King, anyone?). 7) All Together Now Hoodie and Jogger SetNasty Galnastygal.com$35.00Shop NowPSA: This comes as a pair, which is a downright steal at just $35?! You'll love the relaxed, slightly slouchy fit of these bottoms if you prefer less constricting styles. 8) Wonders Never LeggingsBeyond Yogashopbop.com$80.00Shop NowA hybrid between leggings and sweatpants, this baby blue style will become your everyday go-to now that you're at home all the time. They'll transition easily from your sofa to your yoga mat. 9) Plush Wide Leg SweatpantsLOU & GREYnordstrom.com$41.70Shop NowA pair of navy sweats will go with just as many tops as your gray ones, and these have a fancy lil side slit on each leg that add an extra detail. 10) Retro Striped Jogger Pant in Original Cotton TerryJ.Crewjcrew.com$79.50Shop NowGet yourself a pair with bold stripes down the side for an old-school look. They add a pop of fun color when you turn to the side. 11) Tidal Tie Dye SweatpantLNA11honore.com$148.00Shop NowAnother pair featuring a cute side detail is these navy-and-white tie-dye ones. If you're just trying to dip your toe into the summery trend, these sweats are a great option. 12) Cashmere Lounge Pants Heathered BrownNaadamnaadam.co$105.00Shop NowNot all sweats are cotton you know! A pair of ribbed cashmere ones will seriously elevate your loungewear game; plus, this style comes in a bunch of other colors. (Yes, they're a pit pricey, but they have a perfect 5-star rating if that sways your decision...) 13) Lori Cb Jogger PantsLesetshopbop.com$148.00Shop NowOk, hear me out: They might be more than what you're trying spend, but thanks their color combo, you'll get twice the use outta them. The brand is known for its extra comfy sweats, so trust me when I say, these will quickly become your loungewear staple. 14) French Terry SweatpantsENTIREWORLDnordstrom.com$88.00Shop NowEntireworld makes some truly quality sweats that are perfect if you're into solid colors and monochromatic dressing. The fabric is a thicker and more durable too, so they'll really hold up through all those wears. 15) Embroidered Jogger Pantiets frans...urbanoutfitters.com$49.00Shop NowUO's own brand iets frans... has some of the best sweats out there. Case in point? These cute joggers have a 4.3-star rating out of 5 and 60 reviews, and look just as good with Birkenstocks as they do with Converse. 16) Marled JoggersForever21forever21.com$10.39Shop NowThe knit material of this style is super soft and they're perfect if you prefer a snug fit. Based on reviews, these are on the thinner side FYI, but that makes them more suited for the warmer months ahead. 17) Easy Rider SweatpantsHONEYDEW INTIMATESnordstrom.com$48.00Shop NowA bright blue hue will add color to your sweat collection. This style has a slouchy fit that'll make you feel all cozy when you're curled up on your sofa reading a book (or scrolling on your phone). 18) Warm Tie-Dye Love SweatpantsMadewellmadewell.com$180.00Shop NowMadewell and Warm released a super cute collab, which includes these mauve sweats with contrasting embroidery and a drawstring. Yes, these are made for lounging, but you'll definitely want to take them for spin outdoors too. 19) Lisa Cropped Wide-Leg PantsSaturday/Sunday anthropologie.com$40.80Shop NowIf you don't like long sweats, opt for a pair that ends right above the ankle instead. These breezy wide-leg ones have a 4.2-star rating out of 5 and come in gray as well. 20) Reverse Weave Jogger PantChampionurbanoutfitters.com$65.00Shop NowChampion makes some killer sweatpants that are perfect if you're into more of an athleisure look with logos. This style has a 4.8-star rating out of 5, so, yeah, they're pretty dang great.