You Should Definitely Read This List of the Best Sweatpants for Women

<p>Uhhh, IDK about you, but all I want to do is wear <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g28262345/best-workout-leggings-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leggings</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g31817208/best-loungewear-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loungewear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loungewear</a>, and sweatpants now that we're all practicing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a31703642/social-distancing-productivity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:social distancing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">social distancing</a> and <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-stay-at-home-order.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:staying indoors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">staying indoors</a> as much as possible. It's for your own good and for the health of others during the COVID-19 pandemic; the CDC says so! So whether you're <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/career/a27182062/best-work-from-home-jobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:working from home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">working from home</a>, snuggling up with a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/books/g31216333/best-young-adult-books-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:YA book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">YA book</a>, lounging and watching, like, three movies in a row, going on a safe social distancing walk around your neighborhood, or taking a midday nap, you can trust that these comfy sweats are the thing to wear for all kinds of activities. And while some of you might love a pair of tried and true gray or black ones, we've also included more colorful options with playful patterns and bright hues too. Here, 20 best sweatpants for women that you'll want to wear 24/7. </p><p>(Need more inspo now that you're a lil bored at home? Here are some cute <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g31916628/jigsaw-puzzle-for-adults/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jigsaw puzzles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jigsaw puzzles</a> to work on, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/health-fitness/a29513914/best-glute-stretches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glute stretches to try" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glute stretches to try</a>, and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g31817042/best-dip-powder-nail-kit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dip-powder nail kits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dip-powder nail kits</a> to check out too.) </p>
Uhhh, IDK about you, but all I want to do is wear leggings, loungewear, and sweatpants now that we're all practicing social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible. It's for your own good and for the health of others during the COVID-19 pandemic; the CDC says so! So whether you're working from home, snuggling up with a YA book, lounging and watching, like, three movies in a row, going on a safe social distancing walk around your neighborhood, or taking a midday nap, you can trust that these comfy sweats are the thing to wear for all kinds of activities. And while some of you might love a pair of tried and true gray or black ones, we've also included more colorful options with playful patterns and bright hues too. Here, 20 best sweatpants for women that you'll want to wear 24/7.

<p><strong>everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-renew-fleece-sweatpant-oat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sherpa sweatpants? Sign me up. These guys a 4.47-star rating out of 5, and they also have a <a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-renew-teddy-raglan-sweatshirt-oat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching sweatshirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching sweatshirt</a> that you can buy. We stan sweat sets!</p>
Sherpa sweatpants? Sign me up. These guys a 4.47-star rating out of 5, and they also have a matching sweatshirt that you can buy. We stan sweat sets!

<p><strong>n:Philanthropy</strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$198.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fnight-jogger1%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These hand-dipped tie-dye sweats are anything but plain. Roll them all the way down or scrunch 'em up at the ankles.</p>
These hand-dipped tie-dye sweats are anything but plain. Roll them all the way down or scrunch 'em up at the ankles.

<p><strong>NORDSTROM LINGERIE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-lingerie-lazy-mornings-lounge-pants%2F3883858&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With over 600 reviews, you know these are gonna be good. They come in navy and black, have a thicker waistband, and a dramatic length so your feet are mostly covered. </p>
With over 600 reviews, you know these are gonna be good. They come in navy and black, have a thicker waistband, and a dramatic length so your feet are mostly covered.

<p><strong>superdown</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSPDW-WP54%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sweats are über comfy thanks to their extra high waist. Pair with a cute cropped sweatshirt and a good pair of white sneakers to venture (safely!) outside and it's a look. Don't believe me? Just look at the rave reviews. </p>
These sweats are über comfy thanks to their extra high waist. Pair with a cute cropped sweatshirt and a good pair of white sneakers to venture (safely!) outside and it's a look. Don't believe me? Just look at the rave reviews.

<p><strong>SUNDRY</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$122.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSDRY-WP327%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up your sweatpants game with this cute pair from Sundry. The subtle star and heart pattern makes them a little ~different~ without going overboard if you prefer to keep things simple. </p>
Spice up your sweatpants game with this cute pair from Sundry. The subtle star and heart pattern makes them a little ~different~ without going overboard if you prefer to keep things simple.

<p><strong>Asos design</strong></p><p>us.asos.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-curve%2Fasos-design-curve-two-piece-fine-fluffy-knit-sweatpants%2Fprd%2F13381141&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These ultra-fuzzy sweatpants are knit with a figure-hugging silhouette and are super lightweight, so you can be both comfy and stylish while you binge your latest Netflix obsession (<em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a31915390/netflix-tiger-king-season-2-date-news-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiger King" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tiger King</a></em>, anyone?). </p>
These ultra-fuzzy sweatpants are knit with a figure-hugging silhouette and are super lightweight, so you can be both comfy and stylish while you binge your latest Netflix obsession (Tiger King, anyone?).

<p><strong>Nasty Gal</strong></p><p>nastygal.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nastygal.com%2Fall-together-now-plus-hoodie-and-jogger-sett%2FAGG55388.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>PSA: This comes as a pair, which is a downright steal at just $35?! You'll love the relaxed, slightly slouchy fit of these bottoms if you prefer less constricting styles. </p>
PSA: This comes as a pair, which is a downright steal at just $35?! You'll love the relaxed, slightly slouchy fit of these bottoms if you prefer less constricting styles.

<p><strong>Beyond Yoga</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fwonders-never-fleece-legging-beyond%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1571024989.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A hybrid between leggings and sweatpants, this baby blue style will become your everyday go-to now that you're at home all the time. They'll transition easily from your sofa to your yoga mat. </p>
A hybrid between leggings and sweatpants, this baby blue style will become your everyday go-to now that you're at home all the time. They'll transition easily from your sofa to your yoga mat.

<p><strong>LOU & GREY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$41.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flou-grey-signaturesoft-plush-wide-leg-pants%2F5072827%2Flite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A pair of navy sweats will go with just as many tops as your gray ones, and these have a fancy lil side slit on each leg that add an extra detail. </p>
A pair of navy sweats will go with just as many tops as your gray ones, and these have a fancy lil side slit on each leg that add an extra detail.

<p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$79.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FAH406&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get yourself a pair with bold stripes down the side for an old-school look. They add a pop of fun color when you turn to the side. </p>
Get yourself a pair with bold stripes down the side for an old-school look. They add a pop of fun color when you turn to the side.

<p><strong>LNA</strong></p><p>11honore.com</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2F11honore.com%2Fproducts%2Ftidal-tie-dye-sweatpant%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3D945f36ec5%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another pair featuring a cute side detail is these navy-and-white tie-dye ones. If you're just trying to dip your toe into the summery trend, these sweats are a great option. </p>
Another pair featuring a cute side detail is these navy-and-white tie-dye ones. If you're just trying to dip your toe into the summery trend, these sweats are a great option.

<p><strong>Naadam</strong></p><p>naadam.co</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaadam.co%2Fcollections%2Flounge-sleep-womens%2Fproducts%2Fcashmere-lounge-pants-heathered-brown%3Fvariant%3D20169855664224&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not all sweats are cotton you know! A pair of ribbed cashmere ones will seriously elevate your loungewear game; plus, this style comes in a bunch of other colors. (Yes, they're a pit pricey, but they have a perfect 5-star rating if that sways your decision...) </p>
Not all sweats are cotton you know! A pair of ribbed cashmere ones will seriously elevate your loungewear game; plus, this style comes in a bunch of other colors. (Yes, they're a pit pricey, but they have a perfect 5-star rating if that sways your decision...)

<p><strong>Leset</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Flori-jogger-pant-leset%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1590734975.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ok, hear me out: They might be more than what you're trying spend, but thanks their color combo, you'll get twice the use outta them. The brand is known for its extra comfy sweats, so trust me when I say, these will quickly become your loungewear staple. </p>
Ok, hear me out: They might be more than what you're trying spend, but thanks their color combo, you'll get twice the use outta them. The brand is known for its extra comfy sweats, so trust me when I say, these will quickly become your loungewear staple.

<p><strong>ENTIREWORLD</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fentireworld-french-terry-sweatpants-women-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5630869&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Entireworld makes some truly quality sweats that are perfect if you're into solid colors and monochromatic dressing. The fabric is a thicker and more durable too, so they'll really hold up through all those wears. </p>
Entireworld makes some truly quality sweats that are perfect if you're into solid colors and monochromatic dressing. The fabric is a thicker and more durable too, so they'll really hold up through all those wears.

<p><strong>iets frans...</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fiets-frans-embroidered-purple-jogger-pant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>UO's own brand iets frans... has some of the best sweats out there. Case in point? These cute joggers have a 4.3-star rating out of 5 and 60 reviews, and look just as good with Birkenstocks as they do with Converse. </p>
UO's own brand iets frans... has some of the best sweats out there. Case in point? These cute joggers have a 4.3-star rating out of 5 and 60 reviews, and look just as good with Birkenstocks as they do with Converse.

<p><strong>Forever21</strong></p><p>forever21.com</p><p><strong>$10.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forever21.com%2Fus%2Fshop%2Fcatalog%2Fproduct%2Fplus%2Fplus_size-main%2F2000398768&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The knit material of this style is super soft and they're perfect if you prefer a snug fit. Based on reviews, these are on the thinner side FYI, but that makes them more suited for the warmer months ahead. </p>
The knit material of this style is super soft and they're perfect if you prefer a snug fit. Based on reviews, these are on the thinner side FYI, but that makes them more suited for the warmer months ahead.

<p><strong>HONEYDEW INTIMATES</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhoneydew-intimates-easy-rider-sweatpants%2F5487579&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A bright blue hue will add color to your sweat collection. This style has a slouchy fit that'll make you feel all cozy when you're curled up on your sofa reading a book (or scrolling on your phone). </p>
A bright blue hue will add color to your sweat collection. This style has a slouchy fit that'll make you feel all cozy when you're curled up on your sofa reading a book (or scrolling on your phone).

<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fwarm-tie-dye-love-sweatpants-MA068.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Madewell and Warm released a super cute collab, which includes these mauve sweats with contrasting embroidery and a drawstring. Yes, these are made for lounging, but you'll definitely want to take them for spin outdoors too. </p>
Madewell and Warm released a super cute collab, which includes these mauve sweats with contrasting embroidery and a drawstring. Yes, these are made for lounging, but you'll definitely want to take them for spin outdoors too.

<p><strong>Saturday/Sunday </strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$40.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Flisa-cropped-wide-leg-pants&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't like long sweats, opt for a pair that ends right above the ankle instead. These breezy wide-leg ones have a 4.2-star rating out of 5 and come in gray as well. </p>
If you don't like long sweats, opt for a pair that ends right above the ankle instead. These breezy wide-leg ones have a 4.2-star rating out of 5 and come in gray as well.

<p><strong>Champion</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fchampion-uo-exclusive-reverse-weave-jogger-pant2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg31814564%2Fbest-sweatpants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Champion makes some killer sweatpants that are perfect if you're into more of an athleisure look with logos. This style has a 4.8-star rating out of 5, so, yeah, they're pretty dang great. </p>
Champion makes some killer sweatpants that are perfect if you're into more of an athleisure look with logos. This style has a 4.8-star rating out of 5, so, yeah, they're pretty dang great.

