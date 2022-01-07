These Decadent Valentine’s Day Desserts Are Way Better Than Roses

  • <p>If Ina, Chrissy, and Joanna have taught us one thing, it's that the best way to say I love you is with dessert. These cakes, cookies, brownies, and more will warm the heart of your mom, friends, partner, kids...whoever needs something sweet come February 14. </p>
    These Decadent Valentine’s Day Desserts Are Way Better Than Roses

    If Ina, Chrissy, and Joanna have taught us one thing, it's that the best way to say I love you is with dessert. These cakes, cookies, brownies, and more will warm the heart of your mom, friends, partner, kids...whoever needs something sweet come February 14.

  • <p>This cake is a showoff. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19473626/best-flourless-chocolate-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Flourless Chocolate Cake

    This cake is a showoff.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Love at first bite.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25846375/heart-shaped-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownies

    Love at first bite.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It doesn't get much more festive than this...</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25846375/heart-shaped-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Heart-Shaped Cake

    It doesn't get much more festive than this...

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The classic we all know and love—with a boozy twist.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26103966/vodka-chocolate-covered-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Vodka Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

    The classic we all know and love—with a boozy twist.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Conversation hearts are just better with chocolate.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45765/candy-heart-bark-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Conversation Heart Bark

    Conversation hearts are just better with chocolate.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The official cake of love (and Southern hospitality).</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58093/best-red-velvet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Cake

    The official cake of love (and Southern hospitality).

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The sweetest treat for your kiddos (or friends!). </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/valentines-day/a25811459/heart-shaped-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Heart-Shaped Sugar Cookies

    The sweetest treat for your kiddos (or friends!).

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There is simply nothing better.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58094/how-to-make-chocolate-covered-strawberries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Covered Strawberries

    There is simply nothing better.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Best of luck not eating them all yourself.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45228/red-velvet-cheesecake-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Cheesecake Bites

    Best of luck not eating them all yourself.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Uses two kinds of chocolate, so you know it's legit. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25416004/easy-chocolate-fondue-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Chocolate Fondue

    Uses two kinds of chocolate, so you know it's legit.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Not as basic as chocolate covered strawberries.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51011/chocolate-pom-poms-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Pom Poms

    Not as basic as chocolate covered strawberries.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Wear your heart on your sleeve, and your cookie.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/christmas/a25400083/classic-linzer-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Raspberry Linzer Cookies

    Wear your heart on your sleeve, and your cookie.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Cream cheese frosting? Yes please.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25846375/heart-shaped-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Heart-Shaped Red Velvet Cake

    Cream cheese frosting? Yes please.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>With a buttery shortbread crust, caramel middle, and thick chocolate top, it doesn't get much richer than this. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a25781497/millionaire-shortbread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Millionaire Shortbread

    With a buttery shortbread crust, caramel middle, and thick chocolate top, it doesn't get much richer than this.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Nothing says "I love you" like a pastry stuffed with sweet ricotta filling. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28626292/homemade-classic-cannoli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cannoli

    Nothing says "I love you" like a pastry stuffed with sweet ricotta filling.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without truffles.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/news/a42472/youve-got-to-try-no-bake-oreo-truffles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    No-Bake Oreo Truffles

    It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without truffles.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This pink cake couldn't be cuter.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19624120/homemade-strawberry-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cake

    This pink cake couldn't be cuter.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A little powdered sugar + a lot of love. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24749596/red-velvet-crinkle-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

    A little powdered sugar + a lot of love.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Chocolate covered strawberries + cheesecake = OMG.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51437/chocolate-strawberry-cheesecakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecakes

    Chocolate covered strawberries + cheesecake = OMG.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pretty 'n pink!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22076143/strawberry-shortcake-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Fudge

    Pretty 'n pink!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Desserts for you couples that are 21+.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53420/prosecco-grapes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Prosecco Grapes

    Desserts for you couples that are 21+.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Use your Valentine's favorite kind of cake!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25621097/cake-balls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Chocolate-Covered Cake Balls

    Use your Valentine's favorite kind of cake!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Get ready for the most decadent cake of your life.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58500/strawberry-chocolate-mousse-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake

    Get ready for the most decadent cake of your life.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Cookie doughn't you want some?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54830/cookie-dough-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Cookie Dough Fudge

    Cookie doughn't you want some?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Celebrate your Valentine with some bubbly truffles. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25607921/pink-champagne-truffles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Pink Champagne Truffles

    Celebrate your Valentine with some bubbly truffles.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Really impress your sweetheart this year.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57842/valentines-day-dark-chocolate-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Valentine's Day Dark Chocolate Cake

    Really impress your sweetheart this year.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Taking wine and chocolate night to a whole new fudgy level.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a50529/red-wine-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Wine Brownies

    Taking wine and chocolate night to a whole new fudgy level.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Warning, this dip may be NSFW.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54240/oreogasm-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Oreogasm Dip

    Warning, this dip may be NSFW.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The type of heart your Valentine is truly looking for.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58071/cookie-dough-hearts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Cookie Dough Hearts

    The type of heart your Valentine is truly looking for.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Be Mine.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57796/conversation-heart-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Conversation Heart Cookies

    Be Mine.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Our version of hittin' the bars.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51114/red-velvet-blondies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Blondies

    Our version of hittin' the bars.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>For the person you love from the inside out. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19633262/inside-out-red-velvet-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Inside Out Red Velvet Cookies

    For the person you love from the inside out.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A fun twist on chocolate covered strawberries.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53040/campfire-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Campfire Strawberries

    A fun twist on chocolate covered strawberries.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Take your love of Oreos to the next level.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51461/oreogasm-bark-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oreogasm Bark

    Take your love of Oreos to the next level.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A cheesecake that's as fancy as you.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58291/moscato-cheesecake-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Moscato Cheesecake Bites

    A cheesecake that's as fancy as you.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This fun and fruity dessert is the perfect no-bake treat.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47073/cheesecake-stuffed-strawberries-dessert-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

    This fun and fruity dessert is the perfect no-bake treat.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The perfect chocolate to strawberry ratio.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58069/chocolate-covered-strawberry-cubes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cubes

    The perfect chocolate to strawberry ratio.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>SO much better than the store bought.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57824/valentine-strawberry-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Valentine Strawberry Roll-Ups

    SO much better than the store bought.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This hack for making heart-shaped cookies is amazing.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51432/heart-cookie-pops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Heart Cookie Pops

    This hack for making heart-shaped cookies is amazing.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Frappuccino fans, this decadent dessert is made for you.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44594/mocha-truffle-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Mocha Truffle Bars

    Frappuccino fans, this decadent dessert is made for you.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Skip the Ben & Jerry's for something a little more creative. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48932/cherry-garcia-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cherry Garcia Brownies

    Skip the Ben & Jerry's for something a little more creative.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You've never seen red velvet like this before. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55621/red-velvet-waffles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Waffles

    You've never seen red velvet like this before.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The perfect sweet for your sweetie. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51304/valentines-day-bark-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Valentine's Day Bark

    The perfect sweet for your sweetie.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This brownie uses only enough flour to keep it all together, keeping the center super rich and fudgy.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45839/death-by-chocolate-skillet-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Death by Chocolate Skillet Brownie

    This brownie uses only enough flour to keep it all together, keeping the center super rich and fudgy.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The best kind of love note.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58065/strawberry-love-notes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Love Notes

    The best kind of love note.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Ore-woah.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54890/oreogasm-cheesecake-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oreogasm Cheesecake Bars

    Ore-woah.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These strawberries know how to have a good time.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52596/drunken-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Drunken Strawberries

    These strawberries know how to have a good time.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Two spoons, please!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49424/red-velvet-skillet-cookie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Skillet

    Two spoons, please!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Mmm... fudge.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51945/best-homemade-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Swirl Fudge

    Mmm... fudge.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Ben & Jerry's just isn't special enough for V-Day.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/videos/a45907/strawberry-shortcake-ice-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

    Ben & Jerry's just isn't special enough for V-Day.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Dessert just got way more fun.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52627/strawberry-cheesecake-chimichangas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

    Dessert just got way more fun.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Brb, dying.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54546/death-by-chocolate-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Death by Chocolate Cake

    Brb, dying.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We can never turn down an Oreo center.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58116/red-velvet-cookies-and-cream-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Red Velvet Cookies and Cream Bars

    We can never turn down an Oreo center.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>As pretty as it is tasty!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51419/red-velvet-swirl-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Red Velvet Swirl Fudge

    As pretty as it is tasty!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We want <em>more</em> than seven minutes with a slice of this decadent cake.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51178/seven-minutes-in-heaven-food-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Seven Minutes in Heaven Cake

    We want more than seven minutes with a slice of this decadent cake.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The most decadent celebratory dessert ever.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51274/skillet-slutty-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Skillet Slutty Brownie

    The most decadent celebratory dessert ever.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>So light it might just float off your plate.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51090/chocolate-magic-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Magic Cake

    So light it might just float off your plate.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>When 2 become 1...</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51058/raspberry-cheesecake-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

    When 2 become 1...

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Tiramisu pie > regular tiramisu.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50585/tiramisu-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Tiramisu Pie

    Tiramisu pie > regular tiramisu.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This no-bake treat is every cookie dough lover's dream.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50270/cookie-dough-trifle-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cookie Dough Trifle

    This no-bake treat is every cookie dough lover's dream.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Only true Oreo lovers need apply.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a45933/oreogasm-skillet-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oreogasm Skillet Brownie

    Only true Oreo lovers need apply.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>SO. MUCH. CHOCOLATE.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50419/death-by-chocolate-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Death By Chocolate Cheesecake

    SO. MUCH. CHOCOLATE.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You know those brownies you love? Here they are in pie form.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44836/slutty-brownie-pie-recipe-cool-whip-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Slutty Brownie Pie

    You know those brownies you love? Here they are in pie form.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You've been warned.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50447/death-by-chocolate-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Death by Chocolate Cookies

    You've been warned.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Hot cocoa is the new hot fudge.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50291/hot-chocolate-float-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Hot Chocolate Float

    Hot cocoa is the new hot fudge.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This layered dessert "lasagna" is heaven for Oreo lovers.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a50062/oreogasm-lush-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oreogasm Lush

    This layered dessert "lasagna" is heaven for Oreo lovers.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Now you don't have to go out to a fancy restaurant for your favorite dessert.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49852/molten-chocolate-cakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Molten Chocolate Cakes

    Now you don't have to go out to a fancy restaurant for your favorite dessert.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Don't mind if we fonDUE!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51660/salted-caramel-fondue-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Salted Caramel Fondue

    Don't mind if we fonDUE!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>With a decadent raspberry swirl, this cheesecake looks as decadent as it tastes.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45124/white-chocolate-cheesecake-raspberry-swirl-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    White Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberry Swirl

    With a decadent raspberry swirl, this cheesecake looks as decadent as it tastes.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>What better way to celebrate than Nutella and cheesecake at the same time?<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45125/nutella-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Nutella Cheesecake

    What better way to celebrate than Nutella and cheesecake at the same time?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p><span>Make it extra decadent by topping with hot fudge.</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45151/red-velvet-no-churn-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a><span>.</span> </p>
    Red-Velvet No-Churn Ice Cream

    Make it extra decadent by topping with hot fudge.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

