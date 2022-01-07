These Decadent Valentine’s Day Desserts Are Way Better Than Roses
- 1/72
These Decadent Valentine’s Day Desserts Are Way Better Than Roses
- 2/72
Flourless Chocolate Cake
- 3/72
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownies
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/72
Heart-Shaped Cake
- 5/72
Vodka Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
- 6/72
Conversation Heart Bark
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/72
Red Velvet Cake
- 8/72
Heart-Shaped Sugar Cookies
- 9/72
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/72
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bites
- 11/72
Chocolate Fondue
- 12/72
Chocolate Pom Poms
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/72
Raspberry Linzer Cookies
- 14/72
Heart-Shaped Red Velvet Cake
- 15/72
Millionaire Shortbread
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/72
Cannoli
- 17/72
No-Bake Oreo Truffles
- 18/72
Strawberry Cake
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/72
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
- 20/72
Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecakes
- 21/72
Strawberry Shortcake Fudge
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/72
Prosecco Grapes
- 23/72
Chocolate-Covered Cake Balls
- 24/72
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/72
Cookie Dough Fudge
- 26/72
Pink Champagne Truffles
- 27/72
Valentine's Day Dark Chocolate Cake
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/72
Red Wine Brownies
- 29/72
Oreogasm Dip
- 30/72
Cookie Dough Hearts
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/72
Conversation Heart Cookies
- 32/72
Red Velvet Blondies
- 33/72
Inside Out Red Velvet Cookies
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/72
Campfire Strawberries
- 35/72
Oreogasm Bark
- 36/72
Moscato Cheesecake Bites
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/72
Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
- 38/72
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cubes
- 39/72
Valentine Strawberry Roll-Ups
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/72
Heart Cookie Pops
- 41/72
Mocha Truffle Bars
- 42/72
Cherry Garcia Brownies
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 43/72
Red Velvet Waffles
- 44/72
Valentine's Day Bark
- 45/72
Death by Chocolate Skillet Brownie
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 46/72
Strawberry Love Notes
- 47/72
Oreogasm Cheesecake Bars
- 48/72
Drunken Strawberries
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 49/72
Red Velvet Skillet
- 50/72
Chocolate Swirl Fudge
- 51/72
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 52/72
Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichangas
- 53/72
Death by Chocolate Cake
- 54/72
Red Velvet Cookies and Cream Bars
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 55/72
Red Velvet Swirl Fudge
- 56/72
Seven Minutes in Heaven Cake
- 57/72
Skillet Slutty Brownie
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 58/72
Chocolate Magic Cake
- 59/72
Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies
- 60/72
Tiramisu Pie
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 61/72
Cookie Dough Trifle
- 62/72
Oreogasm Skillet Brownie
- 63/72
Death By Chocolate Cheesecake
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 64/72
Slutty Brownie Pie
- 65/72
Death by Chocolate Cookies
- 66/72
Hot Chocolate Float
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 67/72
Oreogasm Lush
- 68/72
Molten Chocolate Cakes
- 69/72
Salted Caramel Fondue
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 70/72
White Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberry Swirl
- 71/72
Nutella Cheesecake
- 72/72
Red-Velvet No-Churn Ice Cream