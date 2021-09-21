Dear White People Is Ending, but You Can Catch the Cast in Their Next Projects

After four seasons, Dear White People will take its final bow on Netflix this year. As much as we'll miss seeing the characters we've come to love over the past several years, we also can't wait to see the show's incredibly talented stars take the next steps in their careers! For some cast members, Dear White People has been their big break, while others had extensive resumes before the show. Regardless of where they started, we hope all of them will be lining up amazing new projects for years to come.

A few of the show's stars have already announced (or even begun filming) their next big projects, while others haven't revealed their upcoming plans. Ahead, find out more about where you can see your faves after Dear White People debuts its fourth and final season on Sept. 22.