Dear White People Is Ending, but You Can Catch the Cast in Their Next Projects

  Following four seasons as series lead Samantha, Browning hasn't announced her next project. She did hint at one thing she'd love to do next, though: Broadway!

On the red carpet for Cinderella, Variety asked Browning if she'd ever do a Broadway musical. "As soon as they hire me!" she immediately responded, revealing she's auditioned for musicals before. "I want to make EGOT status."
    Logan Browning

    Following four seasons as series lead Samantha, Browning hasn't announced her next project. She did hint at one thing she'd love to do next, though: Broadway!

    On the red carpet for Cinderella, Variety asked Browning if she'd ever do a Broadway musical. "As soon as they hire me!" she immediately responded, revealing she's auditioned for musicals before. "I want to make EGOT status."

  Robertson already had an impressive resume when she started playing Coco, including major roles on Hart of Dixie and The Haves and the Have Nots. After Dear White People ends, you can catch her starring in Block Party, a Juneteenth holiday comedy. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Robertson will play Harvard grad Keke McQueen, who returns from a lucrative career in Atlanta to her hometown of Grand Rapids when she discovers her once sharp Grandma Janice is showing early signs of dementia." As she attempts to salvage her grandma's famous Juneteenth party, she remembers what she loved so much about her hometown.
    Antoinette Robertson

    Robertson already had an impressive resume when she started playing Coco, including major roles on Hart of Dixie and The Haves and the Have Nots. After Dear White People ends, you can catch her starring in Block Party, a Juneteenth holiday comedy.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Robertson will play Harvard grad Keke McQueen, who returns from a lucrative career in Atlanta to her hometown of Grand Rapids when she discovers her once sharp Grandma Janice is showing early signs of dementia." As she attempts to salvage her grandma's famous Juneteenth party, she remembers what she loved so much about her hometown.

  Horton has already started making moves beyond his four seasons of playing Lionel! In 2019, he co-starred in American Horror Story: 1984, and he also worked on the 2020 Hulu movie Bad Hair. His most recent project is the Amazon movie Bliss, released in early 2021.
    DeRon Horton

    Horton has already started making moves beyond his four seasons of playing Lionel! In 2019, he co-starred in American Horror Story: 1984, and he also worked on the 2020 Hulu movie Bad Hair. His most recent project is the Amazon movie Bliss, released in early 2021.

  Bell has been with Dear White People for several years, playing Troy in both the 2014 movie and in the Netflix TV series. He hasn't yet revealed what his post-show plans are.
    Brandon P. Bell

    Bell has been with Dear White People for several years, playing Troy in both the 2014 movie and in the Netflix TV series. He hasn't yet revealed what his post-show plans are.

  Featherson reunited with Dear White People costar Horton in 2020's Bad Hair. She hasn't announced her next big on-screen project after wrapping her role as Joelle on the Netflix series. Featherson was also in the 2014 Dear White People movie.
    Ashley Blaine Featherson

    Featherson reunited with Dear White People costar Horton in 2020's Bad Hair. She hasn't announced her next big on-screen project after wrapping her role as Joelle on the Netflix series. Featherson was also in the 2014 Dear White People movie.

  Like costars Featherson and Bell, Richardson reprised his role as Reggie from the 2014 Dear White People movie for the series. Most recently, we saw him in Genius: Aretha as King Curtis and in the thriller Antebellum. His next project hasn't been officially announced yet.
    Marque Richardson as Reggie Green

    Like costars Featherson and Bell, Richardson reprised his role as Reggie from the 2014 Dear White People movie for the series. Most recently, we saw him in Genius: Aretha as King Curtis and in the thriller Antebellum. His next project hasn't been officially announced yet.

  Amedori has played Gabe since 2017, although he's also found time for other gigs in between, including a few episodes of The Good Doctor. He's currently filming a new movie, Sock & Buskin.
    John Patrick Amedori

    Amedori has played Gabe since 2017, although he's also found time for other gigs in between, including a few episodes of The Good Doctor. He's currently filming a new movie, Sock & Buskin.

Amanda Prahl

After four seasons, Dear White People will take its final bow on Netflix this year. As much as we'll miss seeing the characters we've come to love over the past several years, we also can't wait to see the show's incredibly talented stars take the next steps in their careers! For some cast members, Dear White People has been their big break, while others had extensive resumes before the show. Regardless of where they started, we hope all of them will be lining up amazing new projects for years to come.

A few of the show's stars have already announced (or even begun filming) their next big projects, while others haven't revealed their upcoming plans. Ahead, find out more about where you can see your faves after Dear White People debuts its fourth and final season on Sept. 22.

