Dax Shepard Travels Safe with His Own Wipes in L.A., Plus Sophia Bush, Henry Golding and More

Dax Shepard Travels Safe with His Own Wipes in L.A., Plus Sophia Bush, Henry Golding and MorePeopleApril 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m. UTCFrom Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up toStaying SanitaryDax Shepard was spotted heading to a store while wearing an arm cast, glove and carrying disinfecting wipes in Los Angeles.Borat BikesSacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher enjoyed a fun couples bike ride in Los Angeles.Stylish Self-IsolationSophia Bush looked chic for her walk in Los Angeles, wearing a striped shirt, high waisted jeans and blue shoes.Scroll to continue with contentAdPuppy LoveHenry Golding and wife Liv Lo had a family walk with their newly fostered dog Stella.9021-On the GoJason Priestley and wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley stocked up on food in Los Angeles during an outing.What's the Spin?Anderson Cooper makes his way through New York City by bike on Friday. Arm-y of OneCole Sprouse hangs out near home on Friday in Los Angeles.Star TurnNina Dobrev gets dressed up for a quick outing in L.A. on Friday.Take a WalkLaura Dern takes a walk through the neighborhood in Santa Monica on Thursday. Apart, TogetherAmy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, take a walk together in N.Y.C. on Thursday Bundled UpMegan Fox looks cozy as she goes grocery shopping in L.A. on Thursday. Social Distance DatePatrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion grab a drink and go for a walk together in L.A. on Thursday. Furry FriendOlivia Wilde steps out in athleisure to walk her dog on Thursday in L.A. Street Stylin'Another day, another workout for Reese Witherspoon, who goes for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.Coffee KlatchLucy Hale and her dog take a break on Thursday after grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. Scratch & SniffHugh Jackman and his French bulldog go for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday.Staying SanitaryA smiling Emmy Rossum practices good hand hygiene while walking her dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Calm, Cool & CollectedPierce Brosnan meditates on a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday.Red HotKate Bosworth steps out in red leggings and matching sunglasses for a walk with husband Michael Polish and their dog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.Fresh FacedSara Sampaio goes for a makeup-free grocery run at celebrity-loved organic grocer Erewhon in L.A. on Wednesday.New Beau?Irina Shayk takes a late-night walk with art dealer and rumored new love interest Vito Schnabel in New York City on Wednesday.Green ScreenLily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell soak up some sunshine on a leafy street while walking their dog in L.A. on Wednesday.Kiss for His MissAnother day, another romantic stroll for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who walk dogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Run AlongRyan Phillippe goes for a solo jog in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.Dog DaysLucy Hale and her pup keep it moving on Wednesday in West Hollywood.Positive VibesReese Witherspoon beams like a bright ray of sunshine while on a bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.Essential ErrandsMargot Robbie sports a bun and sneakers as she steps out to get groceries on Tuesday in L.A.Family FunAdam Sandler and his wife Jackie cruise the streets of Malibu, California, on Tuesday to get some fresh air and exercise.Virtual RealityKing Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are seen attending a video conference with merchants from Oviedo at Zarzuela Palace on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.Chit ChatPedro Pascal chats on the phone while going for a walk on Tuesday in his Los Feliz, California, neighborhood.Puppy LoveBrooke Burke cuddles up to her pup before going for a walk in sunny Malibu, California, on Tuesday.Out and AboutDavid Spade rocks black sunnies, a blue sweater and sneakers while out in L.A. on Monday.No SecretSerena Williams does a shoot with Secret Deodorant for the brand's Secret Clinical Strength.Sunshine StateCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a walk through Coral Gables, Florida, on Tuesday.For WheelAnother day, another bike ride for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who pedals his way through L.A. on Tuesday.Star in StripesJordana Brewster takes a solo walk on Tuesday in Los Angeles.Rather PuzzlingMelissa Gorga does a puzzle with her daughter, Antonia, while staying at home and social distancing on Monday in Montville, New Jersey. Love Is in the AirBen Affleck, Ana de Armas and her dogs take a stroll in the sun on Monday in L.A. Eye CandyTyler Cameron works out shirtless in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday. Power Walking CoupleTed Danson and Mary Steenburgen wear gloves as they take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Monday.Headphone It InSam Smith listens to some tunes while strolling in London on Monday. Hang Ten!Jaden Smith catches a few waves on Monday in L.A. Pup on ParadeEmmy Rossum takes a walk with her husband, Sam Esmail (not pictured), and their dogs in L.A. on Monday. Walk It OutElizabeth Olsen goes on a walk with her fiancé, Robbie Arnett, in L.A. on Monday. Cruising CoupleCamila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes hit the streets for a bike ride on Monday in sunny Miami.Paw PatrolCalista Flockhart steps out in Santa Monica, California, to walk her three dogs on Monday.Afternoon RideJennifer Garner gets some fresh air while out for a bike ride on Monday in Pacific Palisades, California.Grocery RunKelly Osbourne takes her pup to pick up groceries on Sunday in L.A.Wave RiderJoel Kinnaman catches a few waves at the beach on Sunday in L.A. Vitamin D-lightKate Hudson keeps it cozy while soaking up some sunshine on a walk on Friday in Los Angeles. Walk it OutShia LaBeouf steps out in slippers for a stroll around his neighborhood in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.Dog DaysGwyneth Paltrow wears a chic all-black ensemble while taking her dog for a walk on Sunday in L.A.Spaced OutMatt Smith and Lily James give each other space during a walk on Sunday in London.Staying ActiveOn Saturday in L.A., Wells Adams gets some fresh air during a solo bike ride.Meal PrepSarah Jessica Parker loads up on groceries on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.Terrific TrioRobin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet bring their dog along for some afternoon exercise on Saturday in L.A.Big WaveLiam Hemsworth shows off his surfing skills on Sunday on Phillip Island in Australia.Romantic StrollDakota Johnson and Chris Martin link arms during a walk in Malibu, California, with her dog on Saturday.Wheel-ie Good TimeArnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bicycle ride in Los Angeles on Saturday.Quality TimeBen Affleck and Ana de Armas stroll in Los Angeles together with her dog as they show some PDA during their Saturday outing.Checking InKelly Osbourne leaves her brother Jack's house in Los Angeles on Saturday with her dog.His SeñoritaCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stay hand-in-hand for their morning walk in Florida on Saturday, complete with cups of coffee.Coco on WheelsConan O'Brien rides his bike in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Saturday.Four-Legged FriendEwan McGregor steps out in Santa Monica, California, wearing rubber gloves while walking his dog on Saturday.Pretty Little WalkerLucy Hale goes on a coffee run in Los Angeles dressed in casual wear on Saturday.City PrettyA smiling Katie Holmes totes her suitcase on Friday in New York City.Flower PowerMark Wahlberg steps out after a sweat session in Los Angeles on Friday.Sunny DayLiev Schreiber takes a stroll on Friday in Los Angeles.On a RollArnold Schwarzenegger gets all covered up to ride his motorcycle in Malibu on Friday.Feeling NeutralKate Hudson goes out for her daily exercise on Friday in Los Angeles. Good VibesKelly Killoren Bensimon stays home in style on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.Walk It OutJennifer Garner puts on her running gear to go for a power walk on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.Puppy ParentsAshley Benson and Cara Delevingne take their new foster puppy with them to go for a grocery run at Erewhon Market in L.A on Thursday.Positive VibesJordana Brewster wears a jacket that says, “Have a nice day,” and a big smile while on a walk through sunny Brentwood, California, on Thursday.Spring Has SprungAmy Poehler brightens up her Thursday by purchasing a bouquet of spring flowers in Beverly Hills.Cute & ComfyStella Maxwell wears a black cropped T-shirt and tie-dye pants to make a quick coffee run on Thursday in L.A.Flower PowerHelena Christensen carries fresh-cut flowers on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.Run AlongExes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber go for a run with the family dog on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.Just Passing ByA shirtless Tyler Cameron takes a break on Thursday while out for a jog in Palm Beach, Florida.No Plain JaneJane Lynch soaks up the sunshine solo on Thursday in Los Angeles. Sibling StrollOlivia Wilde and her younger brother Charlie Cockburn enjoy some fresh air together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Staying ActiveDays after donating $1 million to frontline responders of the coronavirus crisis, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride around his neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday.Vision in a VisorGoldie Hawn gets her steps in during L.A.’s shelter-in-place mandate on Wednesday.Royal VisitPrincess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visit the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to get updates on research for a coronavirus test on Wednesday in Stockholm.Brown Bagging ItLucy Hale stocks up on groceries on Wednesday in L.A.No Athleisure HereAlia Shawkat looks chic and cozy as she grabs some essentials on Wednesday in L.A.Hamptons HideawayAlec Baldwin maintains his distance from friends (not pictured) while chatting outside in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.Grocery Get-upOn Wednesday in L.A., Tyra Banks hits up celeb-favorite organic grocer Erewhon Market with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin (not pictured).The White StuffA solo Nina Dobrev goes for a walk with her pup in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Running StartLuke Wilson gets in a workout on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.What to 'Due'Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith — due with their first child together on Thursday — keep things moving with their dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.Gray LadyMargaret Qualley goes for a quick coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Who Let the Dog Out?Orlando Bloom takes his pup, Mighty, for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday. Hey Neighbor!Aubrey Plaza stops to chat with a neighbor while out for a walk with her dogs in L.A. on Tuesday. Running AroundWells Adams goes for a run with his dog on Tuesday in L.A. Grab and GoMom-to-be Katy Perry stops at a gas station in L.A. on Tuesday, looking comfy and cozy in an all-gray outfit. Strolling AlongVictoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor steps out on Tuesday in L.A. to walk her dog. Walk Through the NeighborhoodSneaky Pete actor Giovanni Ribisi takes a walk in L.A. on Tuesday in a monochrome, all-khaki look. Paper or Plastic?Annabelle Wallis grabs a few groceries with boyfriend Chris Pine (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.