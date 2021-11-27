Damn! Parachute’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Some Bomb-Ass Deals RN

  • <p>At the risk of being <em>that</em> gal, the holidays are finally here (bring on <em>Home Alone</em>, <em>Home Alone 2</em>, and, uh, maybe even <em>Home Alone 3</em>). Many retailers are getting a head start on the festivities with fab <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a37776201/black-friday-cyber-monday-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals</a>, which kicked off on November 26. Take <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parachute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parachute</a>, for example. Now through November 29, the direct-to-consumer brand is taking 20 percent off e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g, including its bedding, bath essentials, and home decor.</p><p>Over the past few years, Parachute has become one of my <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g31275980/best-bed-sheets-to-buy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite bedding brands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite bedding brands</a>. Not only do its sheets have a California-cool style, but Parachute has also taught me valuable lessons about <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/bedding-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quality sleep products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quality sleep products</a>, like how thread count might not be as crucial as you’d think. And although Parachute is definitely one of the most popular bedding brands out there, its inventory <em>rarely </em>goes on sale. So if you want to stock up on some <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g28890727/luxury-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:high-quality sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">high-quality sheets</a>—but don’t want to spend a small fortune—now’s the time to shop. Even though basically everything is worth buying, these are my favorite deals.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home </strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fessential-quilt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$249</del> $199 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Found: a chic quilt that will elevate your bed in a snap. </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-towels&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$114</del> $90 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Give your bathroom a soothing, spa-like vibe with this popular towel set. Made with Parachute’s Aerocotton technology, this pick is equal parts soft and absorbent.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fvenice-set-brushed-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$339</del> $271 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Want to make your bed ridiculously cozy once the temperature drops? Parachute’s brushed-cotton fabric has a luxe, buttery-smooth feel. It’s like your favorite T-shirt but for your bed. You can also add on an optional top sheet. </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-waffle-tabletop&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$29</del> $23 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Go ahead, dress up your holiday table with these effortlessly cool linen napkins. </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fdown-alternative-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$59</del></strong><strong><del> to $89</del> $47 to $71 (20% off)</strong></p><p>No dreamy bed is complete without a great set of pillows. Parachute’s Down Alternative Pillow is available in three different densities—soft, medium, and firm—and two sizes, so you can score a pillow that suits your sleeping preferences.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Falpaca-boucle-throw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$249</del> $199 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Made with an ultra-plush alpaca wool, this throw blanket will make your next Netflix and chill session oh-so-cozy.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fsateen-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$149</del> $119 (20% off)</strong></p><p>You can’t go wrong with Parachute’s signature sateen sheets. (There’s a reason they’re a consistent crowd-pleaser!) Plus, if you need an extra layer, you can add a top sheet for an extra fee.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fcozy-bootie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$59</del> $47 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Thanks to its super-soft sherpa material, this pair of booties is like a blanket for your feet.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-linen-top&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$74</del> $59 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Made with breezy linen, this super-soft sleep top is ideal for lounging (and it looks extra cute when paired with the matching <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-linen-pant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:linen pants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">linen pants</a>!). </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg34776293%2Fparachute-black-friday-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$99</del> $79 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Treat your loved ones to a fluffy Turkish cotton robe. </p>

