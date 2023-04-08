Daisy Ridley Beams While at a 'Star Wars' Celebration, Plus Cindy Crawford, The Jonas Brothers and More

  • <p>Daisy Ridley shines while onstage during the studio panel at <em>Star Wars</em> Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.</p>
  • <p>Cindy Crawford is a vision in white as she speaks for product line Meaningful Beauty at the WWD Beauty Forum held on April 6.</p>
  • <p>Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas pose for a flick while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York on April 7. </p>
  • <p><em>Ahsoka</em> stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for pics at <em>Star Wars</em> Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.</p>
  • <p><em>Atlanta</em> costars <a href="https://people.com/tv/atlanta-debuts-teaser-for-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zazie Beetz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Zazie Beetz</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-glover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donald Glover;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Donald Glover</a> match in green while attending the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mila-kunis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mila Kunis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mila Kunis</a> sports a baby bump while on set in L.A. filming <em>Goodrich</em> on April 6.</p>
  • <p>Honoree <a href="https://people.com/tv/squid-game-star-jung-ho-yeon-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hoyeon Jung;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hoyeon Jung</a> holds her trophy while at the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-ratajkowski/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Ratajkowski;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Emily Ratajkowski</a> is spotted looking oh-so-chic while out and about in the West Village in New York City on April 6.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/alexander-skarsgard/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexander Skarsgård;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Alexander Skarsgård</a> is cool, calm and collected in all black while stepping out in New York City on April 5. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/julia-garner-hopes-madonna-biopic-could-still-happen-despite-film-being-put-on-hold-fingers-crossed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Garner;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Julia Garner</a> and hubby <a href="https://people.com/tv/who-is-mark-foster-julia-garner-husband/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Foster;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mark Foster</a> attend the opening of Yggdrasil new paintings by Katya Zvereva held at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles on April 6.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sofia-vergara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sofia Vergara;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sofia Vergara</a> gets cheeky in an "I Will Accomplish Nothing Today" sweatshirt as she arrives to a taping of <em>America's Got Talent</em> on April 6 in Pasadena, California. </p>
  • <p>Stylist <a href="https://people.com/style/rachel-zoe-posts-throwback-to-celebrate-31-year-anniversary-with-rodger-berman-we-met-in-kindergarten/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Zoe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rachel Zoe</a> is seen enjoying her beach vacay in Mexico on April 7. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/taraji-p-henson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taraji P. Henson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Taraji P. Henson</a> waves to onlookers in a fuzzy beige dress and bronze-colored gloves on her way out of <i>The View </i>in New York City on April 6.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/chloe-bailey-shows-love-to-her-stretch-marks-in-new-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chloe Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chloe Bailey</a> brings her fire to the <i>Today </i>show in N.Y.C. wearing an all-red ensemble on April 6.</p>
  • <p>Looking happy to be in N.Y.C., <a href="https://people.com/music/lewis-capaldi-says-he-could-quit-music-if-his-tourette-syndrome-worsens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lewis Capaldi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lewis Capaldi</a> poses at his visit to SiriusXM Studios for an appearance on Hits 1 with Mikey Piff on April 6.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/guy-fieri/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guy Fieri;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Guy Fieri</a> buys local first responders lunch at his restaurant Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, Florida, where he hung out with fans and debuted a new spring menu addition: the Huckleberry Shake.</p>
  • <p>Longtime costars <a href="https://people.com/tag/mariska-hargitay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariska Hargitay;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mariska Hargitay</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ice-t/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ice-T;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ice-T</a> have a laugh on the set of <em>Law and Order: Special Victims Unit</em> in New York City on April 5. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/khloe-kardashian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Khloé Kardashian;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Khloé Kardashian</a> confirms that her son's name, which she has yet to publicly announce, starts with a T during an appearance on <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-hudson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Hudson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jennifer Hudson</a>'s eponymous talk show in L.A. on April 4. </p>
  • <p>Dressed in a striped ensemble, <a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a> sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/kaia-gerber-jacob-elordi-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jacob Elordi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jacob Elordi</a> steps out for a coffee in Los Feliz, California, on April 5 sporting a mustache, overalls, a trucker hat and dark sunglasses. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Legend;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">John Legend</a> takes the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5. </p>
  • <p>Huma Abedin poses with <a href="https://people.com/tag/shonda-rhimes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shonda Rhimes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shonda Rhimes</a> at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City for an event celebrating the upcoming <em>Bridgerton</em> spinoff, <em>Queen Charlotte, </em>on April 4. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/heidi-klum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heidi Klum;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Heidi Klum</a> rocks an open-back, sequined top at the studios for<em> America's Got Talent</em> in Pasadena, California, on April 5. </p>
  • <p>Jason Crabb, <a href="https://people.com/tag/eric-decker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eric Decker;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Eric Decker</a> and JT Hodges pose together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner benefiting the Covenant School on April 4 in Nashville. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/tinashe-says-it-may-take-her-second-to-figure-out-the-direction-for-next-album/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tinashe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tinashe</a> is dressed for the occasion as she poses courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5. </p>
  • <p>Jodie Comer flashes a wave at<em> The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in New York City on April 5. </p>
  • <p>Anthony Allen Ramos and <a href="https://people.com/style/law-roach-partners-with-the-runway-tj-maxx-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Law Roach;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Law Roach</a> pose together at Netflix's <em>BEEF</em> "Release Your Rage" event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on April 5.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gordon-ramsay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gordon Ramsay;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Gordon Ramsay</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tag/ed-sheeran/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ed Sheeran;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Ed Sheeran</a> share a moment at the <em>GQ</em> Food & Drink Awards 2023 at London's St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jon-hamm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon Hamm;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jon Hamm</a> keeps it casual in shorts and a cardigan for a hike in Los Angeles on April 5.</p>
  • <p><em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </em>star <a href="https://people.com/tv/marvelous-mrs-maisels-alex-borstein-has-seen-only-2-episodes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alex Borstein;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Alex Borstein</a> strikes a pose at PaleyFest in L.A. on April 4.</p>
  • <p>At opening night of Broadway's new production <em>Shucked </em>on April 4, Jennifer Nettles poses for a photo with the band members of <a href="https://people.com/tag/little-big-town/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Big Town;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Little Big Town</a>, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook.</p>
  • <p>At a USO concert in Europe on March 25, <a href="https://people.com/country/blanco-brown-releases-ill-never-music-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blanco Brown;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Blanco Brown</a> (center) poses for a photo with Capt. Dave Pollard, Capt. Nicholas DeLeo and Command Mast Chief Nicholas Wallace.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelsea Ballerini;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kelsea Ballerini</a> and <a href="https://people.com/country/2023-cmt-awards-kelsea-ballerini-chase-stokes-red-carpet-debut/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chase Stokes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chase Stokes</a> celebrate the premiere of Broadway's new production <em>Shucked</em> in New York City on April 4.</p>
  • <p>On her way out of <em>Good Morning America </em>on April 5<em>,</em> an elegantly dressed <a href="https://people.com/parents/ali-wong-bringing-daughters-tour-so-beautiful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ali Wong;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ali Wong</a> smiles and waves to New York City onlookers.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/oscars-2023-ariana-debose-cries-as-she-names-ke-huy-quan-a-winner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana DeBose;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ariana DeBose</a> accessorizes her black trench coat with oversized sunglasses and a peace sign as she arrives at <em>The View</em> in N.Y.C. on April 5.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/allison-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allison Williams;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Allison Williams</a> joins her fiancé, <a href="https://people.com/movies/who-is-alexander-dreymon-allison-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexander Dreymon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Alexander Dreymon</a>, at a screening of his Netflix film <em>The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die</em> on April 4 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>Surrounded by skulls, <a href="https://people.com/food/colman-domingo-was-a-really-good-bartender-for-15-years-before-fame/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colman Domingo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Colman Domingo</a> enjoys a drink at the well-decorated Smirnoff and Fat Ham Juicy Disco afterparty on April 1 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brooke-shields/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooke Shields;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Brooke Shields</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/naomi-watts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Watts;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Naomi Watts</a> show their love during the New York Academy of Art's Annual Tribeca Ball on April 4.</p>
  • <p>Wearing warm, neutral tones <a href="https://people.com/tag/ashlee-simpson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashlee Simpson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ashlee Simpson</a> supports <a href="https://people.com/tag/emma-roberts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Roberts;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Emma Roberts</a> at the launch of her Crown Vintage Spring Collection with DSW on April 4 at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cindy-crawford/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cindy Crawford;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cindy Crawford</a> steps out for lunch at Nobu Malibu on April 4.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/rachel-brosnahan-was-told-she-was-not-funny-for-years-before-marvelous-mrs-maisel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Brosnahan;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rachel Brosnahan</a> embraces her <em>Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> costar <a href="https://people.com/tag/tony-shalhoub/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tony Shalhoub;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tony Shalhoub</a> at the 2023 PaleyFest LA at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on April 4.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/chainsmokers-drew-taggart-chantel-jeffries-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chantel Jeffries;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chantel Jeffries</a> snaps a selfie while swimming in the Miami Beach waves on April 4.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brooke-shields/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooke Shields;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Brooke Shields</a> flashes a smile while visiting SiriusXM's <em>The Howard Stern Show</em> in New York City on April 4. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/christian-siriano/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Siriano;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Christian Siriano</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonathan-van-ness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Van Ness;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jonathan Van Ness</a> pose together at a private viewing of the <em>Crown to Couture </em>exhibit at Kensington Palace on April 4. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sofia-vergara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sofia Vergara;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sofia Vergara</a> sports a bright neon trench coat while arriving at the studio for <em>America's Got Talent</em> in Pasadena, California, on April 4. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/spike-lee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spike Lee;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Spike Lee</a> and <a href="https://people.com/parents/chilli-reacts-matthew-lawrence-statement-having-kids-together/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chilli;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chilli</a> pose together at <em>Variety</em>'s Power of Women event in N.Y.C. on April 4. </p>
  • <p>Also at Tuesday's Power of Women soirée, <a href="https://people.com/tag/natasha-lyonne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha Lyonne;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Natasha Lyonne</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/in-the-heights-dascha-polanco-had-to-overcome-fear-to-feel-comfortable-in-her-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dascha Polanco;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Dascha Polanco</a> strike a pose. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bruce-springsteen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bruce Springsteen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bruce Springsteen</a> hits the stage with <a href="https://people.com/tag/steven-van-zandt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steven Van Zandt;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Steven Van Zandt</a> and the rest of the E Street Band at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3. </p>
  • <p><em>Yellowjackets </em>stars <a href="https://people.com/tag/lauren-ambrose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Ambrose;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lauren Ambrose</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/melanie-lynskey-shares-what-has-saved-jason-ritter-relationship-amid-darkest-most-difficult-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Melanie Lynskey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Melanie Lynskey</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/yellowjackets-casts-simone-kessell-to-play-adult-lottie-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simone Kessell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Simone Kessell</a> pose together at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 3.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Williams;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Michelle Williams</a> stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em> on April 3 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/chloe-bailey-says-too-sexy-criticism-was-killing-her-inside-interview-new-album-in-pieces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chlöe Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chlöe Bailey</a> and Quavo celebrate the premiere of their upcoming film, <i>Praise This</i>, at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3 in Atlanta.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rachel-weisz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Weisz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rachel Weisz</a> stuns in red at the world premiere of her series, <i>Dead Ringers, </i>in N.Y.C. on April 3. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/krysten-ritter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Krysten Ritter;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Krysten Ritter</a> is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on April 3 following the news that she's set to star in the <i>Orphan Black</i> spinoff <i>Echoes</i>. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jeff-goldblum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeff Goldblum;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jeff Goldblum</a> takes the stage in Berlin, Germany, on April 3. </p>
  • <p>Dressed in a striking, red ensemble, <a href="https://people.com/tag/coco-rocha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco Rocha;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Coco Rocha</a> poses with James Conran at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala hosted by <a href="https://people.com/tag/karlie-kloss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karlie Kloss;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Karlie Kloss</a> and honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 3. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/parents/josh-brolin-wife-kathryn-rare-photo-young-daughters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin</a> pose together at the Vision Dinner during the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on April 2. </p>
  • <p>In a coordinated blue look, <a href="https://people.com/tv/thuso-mbedu-talks-role-the-underground-railroad-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thuso Mbedu;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Thuso Mbedu</a> throws up a peace sign at the world premiere of the English dub version of <em>Suzume</em> at David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 3. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/florence-pugh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Pugh;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Florence Pugh</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tag/andrew-garfield/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Garfield;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Andrew Garfield</a> pair up nicely while filming a scene from their upcoming production <em>We Live in Time</em> in London on April 3.</p>
  • <p>A shirtless <a href="https://people.com/tag/shawn-mendes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shawn Mendes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shawn Mendes</a> soaks up the L.A. sun during a hike on April 2.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-stamos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Stamos;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">John Stamos</a> flashes a peace sign while running errands in Manhattan on April 3.</p>
  • <p>Looking cool and colorful, Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang takes the stage during the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix on April 1.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/snoop-dogg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snoop Dogg;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Snoop Dogg</a> presents the winner's belt at SoFi Stadium for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event on April 2.</p>
  • <p>A colorfully dressed <a href="https://people.com/tag/priyanka-chopra/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priyanka Chopra;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Priyanka Chopra</a> poses with her husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Jonas;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nick Jonas</a> at the April 1 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/megan-thee-stallion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Megan Thee Stallion;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Megan Thee Stallion</a> brings the heat onstage at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/diplo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diplo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Diplo</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Demi Lovato;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Demi Lovato</a> suit up to brave the cold Park City weather on April 1 for Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-pattinson-and-suki-waterhouse-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Suki Waterhouse;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Suki Waterhouse</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/robert-pattinson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Pattinson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Robert Pattinson</a> link hands for a romantic stroll through downtown N.Y.C. on April 1.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/wu-tang-an-american-saga-cast-members-on-the-shows-impact-showcases-black-culture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RZA of Wu-Tang Clan;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">RZA of Wu-Tang Clan</a> lights up the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 2.</p>
  • <p>Olivier Awards host <a href="https://people.com/parents/hannah-waddingham-opens-up-daughters-health-scare-five-years-ago-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hannah Waddingham;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hannah Waddingham</a> performs on the London stage during the 2023 ceremony on April 2.</p>
  • <p>Olivier Award winners <a href="https://people.com/movies/paul-mescal-says-phoebe-bridgers-breakup-is-difficult-to-talk-about/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Mescal;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Paul Mescal</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/jodie-comer-ignoring-social-media-after-boyfriend-trump-support-rumors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jodie Comer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jodie Comer</a> hang out backstage at the ceremony in London on April 2.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/james-corden-breaks-down-as-reggie-watts-tearfully-discusses-racism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reggie Watts;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Reggie Watts</a> salutes photographers at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 at the Dolby Theatre on April 2.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/frankie-grande-is-completely-free-of-anxiety-since-marrying-hale-leon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankie Grande;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Frankie Grande</a> shares a seat with his dog Appa at the New York City premiere of <em>Summoning Sylvia</em> on April 2.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/health/howie-mandel-is-recovering-from-being-depressed-neurotic-in-covid-isolation-i-went-insane/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Howie Mandel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Howie Mandel</a> greets an interesting admirer outside of <em>America's Got Talent </em>in Pasadena, California, on April 1.</p>
  • <p>Also at <em>America's Got Talent, </em><a href="https://people.com/tag/heidi-klum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heidi Klum;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Heidi Klum</a> waves to the cameras on April 1. </p>
  • <p>And <em>AGT </em>costar <a href="https://people.com/tag/sofia-vergara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sofia Vergara;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sofia Vergara</a> has her own stylish stop in Pasadena, California, on April 1. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-black/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Black;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jack Black</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/seth-rogen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seth Rogen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Seth Rogen</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/charlie-day-jokes-about-top-secret-super-mario-bros-this-is-serious-stuff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlie Day;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Charlie Day</a> of <em>The Super Mario Bros. Movie </em>have some fun at the film's L.A. premiere on April 1.</p>
  • <p>Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 1. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jaden-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaden Smith;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jaden Smith</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/chloe-bailey-says-too-sexy-criticism-was-killing-her-inside-interview-new-album-in-pieces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chlöe Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chlöe Bailey</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/willow-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Willow Smith;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Willow Smith</a> get together for Bailey's <em>In Pieces</em> album release party in L.A. on March 30. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pratt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Pratt;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chris Pratt</a> brings a touch of Nintendo to <em>Today</em> on March 31 with a visit to Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. to promote <em>The Super Mario Bros. Movie.</em></p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-graham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Graham;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ashley Graham</a> goes glam for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 31. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/pedro-pascal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pedro Pascal;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Pedro Pascal</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jon-favreau/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon Favreau;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jon Favreau</a> get together at the PaleyFest presentation for <em>The Mandalorian </em>at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 31. </p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to