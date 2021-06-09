Your Dad Wants Beauty Products For Father's Day

  • <p>Oh, fathers, arguably the most difficult people to shop for. The last few Father's Days, I have gotten my dad flowers (fail), a dowsing rod (win, surprisingly), a fancy corkscrew (fail), and binoculars (win). None of these are things I would personally want myself, which makes shopping for them an incredibly tough journey. But the last time I came home and handed my mom a huge bundle of beauty products, my father–who has never washed his face in his life–looked at my sourly and said, "Why does she get all the fun stuff?" Cue shock and horror, and me digging through the bag to gift him a toothbrush that he genuinely looked excited to try. The lesson here? Give your dad some beauty products! In my experience, they make ideal gifts, since many fathers are reluctant to buy them for themselves but love the idea of smelling better, looking cuter, and, yes, having unopened products to maybe regift down the line. Below, find tk beauty gifts to get your dad this Father's Day. Whether he's sporty, loves a good shave, revels in a fancy cologne, or just wants to look a few years younger, add these to your cart and watch his face light up when he opens them.</p>
<p><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></p><p>louisvuitton.com</p><p><strong>$265.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/imagination-nvprod2970067v#LP0219" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Swap out Old Spice for the coolest new cologne from Louis Vuitton. Tell your dad it cost $50 so he doesn't get mad at you for reckless spending.</p>
<p><strong>Malin+Goetz</strong></p><p>malinandgoetz.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.malinandgoetz.com%2Fdark-rum-candle-9oz-e260g&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg36652775%2Ffathers-day-beauty-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Following doctor's orders, tell your dad to give up hard alcohol but soften the blow with this booze-inspired candle. Lie and say, "Isn't this better than a cocktail anyway?"</p>
<p><strong>Braun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B7FUATM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.36652775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Sleek German design is always a point of interest for fathers, and this beard trimmer won't let him down.</p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3x4Ypg9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Let's face it, your dad probably won't wear sunscreen unless it feels like nothing. This invisible SPF will trick his mind while protecting his skin.</p>
<p><strong>Aesop</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3gnnSLn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>We love a callused dad but make gruff handshakes more enjoyable with some delectable Aesop hand cream.</p>
<p><strong>OUAI</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2TV09ut" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Style shorter hair without making it <em>look</em> too styled. This matte pomade is invisible but somehow adds imperceptible handsomeness.</p>
<p><strong>Cartier</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2TSing0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Your mom wants a Cartier watch, but don't make dad feel left out. This gift set comes with a yummy cologne and deodorant for all-day freshness.</p>
<p><strong>Bare Hands</strong></p><p>violetgrey.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2RDjW0C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Maybe he won't go to the salon with you, but this at-home manicure kit will let your dad buff his nails, push back cuticles, and add some softening oil without any fuss.</p>
<p><strong>Acqua di Parma</strong></p><p>niemanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3cr9UqA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If your dad waxes his car more than his chest, forget the cologne and get him this stylish (and delicious) car diffuser.</p>
<p><strong>Burst</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PQ2RWRP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.36652775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Trick your dad into taking care of his teeth with this sleek, high powered water pick that will make him feel like he just went to the dentist.</p>
<p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3w6uAf9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Dads get pimples too! This line of products for men by Chanel includes a concealer ("Cover-up," my dad insists) for those times when an unexpected guest shows up on his face.</p>
<p><strong>Kiehl's Since 1851</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2RDpp7E" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Not skincare–skin <em>fuel</em>. This gift set includes everything your father needs: An exfoliator, cleanser, and moisturizer.</p>
<p><strong>Furtuna Skin</strong></p><p>furtunaskin.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3g30DXL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>This soothing aftershave doubles as a serum that heals damaged skin, and smells pretty nice, too.</p>
<p><strong>First Aid Beauty</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3pvfJbO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Your dad probably has a couple untouched first aid kits he's stashed all over the house, but this eye cream from First Aid Beauty will definitely get used.</p>
<p><strong>Susanne Kaufmann</strong></p><p>susannekaufmann.com</p><p><strong>$53.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.susannekaufmann.com/products/beard-oil-line-m" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Instead of saying, "Your hugs give me rug burn," hand him this beard-softening oil and don't return his calls till he uses it.</p>
<p><strong>Native</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GB41NF9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.36652775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If he's going to insist on some one-on-one basketball, make sure he applies some of this natural deodorant first.</p>
<p><strong>Jack Black</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2TT1IZJ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you're going to say, "Looking a little sparse there, Dad!" at least do it while handing him some thickening shampoo.</p>
<p><strong>Le Labo</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/3irDxvO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Repeat after me: Hand soap is not the same as shaving cream. This luxe lotion makes shaving easy, painless, and yes, fancy. </p>
<p><strong>Sierra Nevada</strong></p><p>sierranevada.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.sierranevada.com/products/hop-soap" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For the beer drinker, get him this brewery-made bar soap ("It's made with real hops, Dad!") for an aromatic and clean Father's Day. Bonus points if you hand him a beer at the same time.</p>
<p><strong>The Art of Shaving</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$76.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0758LZJLB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.36652775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>He might have aged out of playing James Bond, but this travel shaving kit includes everything a 007 spy would need for a clean jaw.</p>
<p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZPDPKN2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.36652775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Just get him some Burt's Bees and call it a day.</p>

Because good kids don't let their dad use body wash as face wash.

