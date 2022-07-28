The Cutest Photos From the<em> HSMTMTS </em>Season 3 Premiere
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Joshua Bassett and Meg Donnelly at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
JoJo Siwa and Saylor Bell at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Kate Reinders and Jason Earles at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The HSMTMTS Cast at the Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The HSMTMTS Cast at the Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Joe Serafini and Frankie A. Rodriguez at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and JoJo Siwa at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Sasha Clements, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and JoJo Siwa at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Dara Reneé and JoJo Siwa at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Kelsie Gibson
The cast of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series celebrated the show's season 3 premiere on July 27. See all the pictures from the star-studded red carpet event, including Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's reunion and OG Wildcats Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman's sweet interaction