The Cutest Couples at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

    The Cutest Couples at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jana-kramer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jana Kramer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jana Kramer</a> and her Scottish beau <a href="https://people.com/country/2023-iheartradio-music-awards-jana-kramer-red-carpet-debut-allan-russell-marriage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allan Russell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Allan Russell</a> were smoldering hot while posing for cameras. Kramer went <a href="https://people.com/country/jana-kramer-goes-instagram-official-with-soccer-coach-boyfriend-allan-russell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram officia;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Instagram officia</a>l with the former Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player in January this year. </p>
    Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

    Jana Kramer and her Scottish beau Allan Russell were smoldering hot while posing for cameras. Kramer went Instagram official with the former Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player in January this year.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/country/jordan-davis-interview-new-album-bluebird-days-married-life-and-short-temper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Davis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jordan Davis</a> and wife <a href="https://people.com/parents/jordan-davis-wife-kristen-welcome-second-baby-boy-son/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristen O'Connor;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kristen O'Connor</a> proudly showed off her <a href="https://people.com/parents/jordan-davis-wife-kristen-expecting-third-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:growing baby bump;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">growing baby bump</a> while on the carpet. </p>
    Jordan Davis & Kristen O'Connor

    Jordan Davis and wife Kristen O'Connor proudly showed off her growing baby bump while on the carpet.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/country/cole-swindell-releases-stereotype-talks-new-girlfriend-loss-of-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cole Swindell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cole Swindell</a> walked the carpet with his girlfriend Courtney Little before winning the country song of the year trophy later in the night. </p>
    Cole Swindell & Courtney Little

    Cole Swindell walked the carpet with his girlfriend Courtney Little before winning the country song of the year trophy later in the night.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/revisit-pat-benatar-essential-hits-on-her-70th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Benatar;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Benatar</a> walked hand in hand with her husband of 41 years. </p>
    Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

    Benatar walked hand in hand with her husband of 41 years.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sharna-burgess/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sharna Burgess;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sharna Burgess</a> sparkled while snuggled in husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/brian-austin-green/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brian Austin Green;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Brian Austin Green</a>'s arms. </p>
    Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

    Sharna Burgess sparkled while snuggled in husband Brian Austin Green's arms.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/hannah-godwin-dylan-barbour-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hannah Godwin;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hannah Godwin</a> showed off her ripped abs in an all white ensemble, while her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum <a href="https://people.com/tv/hannah-godwin-dylan-barbour-pause-wedding-planning-for-new-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dylan Barbour;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Dylan Barbour</a>, went for a more laid back look. </p>
    Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

    Hannah Godwin showed off her ripped abs in an all white ensemble, while her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dylan Barbour, went for a more laid back look.

  • <p>The TikTokers were all smiles while posing for photographers. </p>
    Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon

    The TikTokers were all smiles while posing for photographers.

  • <p>Famed singer/songwriter <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-muni-long-says-she-hasnt-yet-processed-earning-three-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Muni Long;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Muni Long</a> walked the carpet alongside her husband, Masimba Chibanda. </p>
    Muni Long & Masimba Chibanda

    Famed singer/songwriter Muni Long walked the carpet alongside her husband, Masimba Chibanda.

Stephanie Sengwe

These stars made the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards the perfect occasion for date night

