All of the Cutest Couples at the 2022 SAG Awards

  • <p>Sorvino, who is presenting tonight for best ensemble in a comedy series, suited up for a date night with hubby Christopher Backus.</p>
    1/9

    Christopher Backus and Mira Sorvino

    Sorvino, who is presenting tonight for best ensemble in a comedy series, suited up for a date night with hubby Christopher Backus.

  • <p>Looking dapper in a three-piece suit, the <em>Succession</em> star cozied up to wife and <em>Hannah</em> actress Mireille Enos in red Monique Lhuillier.</p>
    2/9

    Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

    Looking dapper in a three-piece suit, the Succession star cozied up to wife and Hannah actress Mireille Enos in red Monique Lhuillier.

  • <p>The <em>Succession</em> actress, who is nominated with her cast tonight for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, holds hands with husband and <em>Moonfall</em> star Patrick Wilson.</p>
    3/9

    Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk

    The Succession actress, who is nominated with her cast tonight for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, holds hands with husband and Moonfall star Patrick Wilson.

  • <p><em>The Morning Show</em> star and girlfriend Charlotte Hope share a sweet red carpet kiss.</p>
    4/9

    Ruairi O'Connor and Charlotte Hope

    The Morning Show star and girlfriend Charlotte Hope share a sweet red carpet kiss.

  • <p><em>The Morning Show</em> actress was looking pretty in pink as she walked the carpet with her attorney husband.</p>
    5/9

    Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

    The Morning Show actress was looking pretty in pink as she walked the carpet with her attorney husband.

  • <p>Dhawan, who is up for best ensemble in a comedy series for <em>The Great,</em> coordinates with his partner, British actress Anjli Mohindra.</p>
    6/9

    Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra

    Dhawan, who is up for best ensemble in a comedy series for The Great, coordinates with his partner, British actress Anjli Mohindra.

  • <p>The <em>Yellowstone</em> star, who plays Kayce Dutton on the drama series, poses with his wife, model Bianca Rodrigues.</p>
    7/9

    Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues

    The Yellowstone star, who plays Kayce Dutton on the drama series, poses with his wife, model Bianca Rodrigues.

  • <p>The pair are all smiles ahead of the big night, during which Kotsur could walk away with a SAG award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for <em>CODA.</em></p>
    8/9

    Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

    The pair are all smiles ahead of the big night, during which Kotsur could walk away with a SAG award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for CODA.

  • <p>Aselton sparkles on the carpet as she leans on husband Duplass, who is nominated tonight for <em>The Morning Show</em>.</p>
    9/9

    Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton

    Aselton sparkles on the carpet as she leans on husband Duplass, who is nominated tonight for The Morning Show.

<p>Sorvino, who is presenting tonight for best ensemble in a comedy series, suited up for a date night with hubby Christopher Backus.</p>
<p>Looking dapper in a three-piece suit, the <em>Succession</em> star cozied up to wife and <em>Hannah</em> actress Mireille Enos in red Monique Lhuillier.</p>
<p>The <em>Succession</em> actress, who is nominated with her cast tonight for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, holds hands with husband and <em>Moonfall</em> star Patrick Wilson.</p>
<p><em>The Morning Show</em> star and girlfriend Charlotte Hope share a sweet red carpet kiss.</p>
<p><em>The Morning Show</em> actress was looking pretty in pink as she walked the carpet with her attorney husband.</p>
<p>Dhawan, who is up for best ensemble in a comedy series for <em>The Great,</em> coordinates with his partner, British actress Anjli Mohindra.</p>
<p>The <em>Yellowstone</em> star, who plays Kayce Dutton on the drama series, poses with his wife, model Bianca Rodrigues.</p>
<p>The pair are all smiles ahead of the big night, during which Kotsur could walk away with a SAG award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for <em>CODA.</em></p>
<p>Aselton sparkles on the carpet as she leans on husband Duplass, who is nominated tonight for <em>The Morning Show</em>.</p>
Diane J. Cho

Your favorite celebrity couples graced the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in style

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories