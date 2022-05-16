The Cutest Couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
See every single star arriving on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards mark the first red carpet for the couple since they revealed in February that they are expecting their fourth child
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leaned into hot black date night attire at the Billboard Music Awards tonight in Las Vegas, with both artists in statement dark ensembles.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating
Travis Scott brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he will be performing
The Queen was honoured with a standing ovation as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off with a star-studded equestrian extravaganza that featured some of the world's leading performers.
Singer posed with fiancée Fox, who debuted bangs ahead of awards show
Rachel Pighills, 35, will now undergo life-saving surgery in Barcelona.
Cabello joins Blake Shelton, John Legend, and the returning Gwen Stefani on the 22nd season of the singing competition.
"That's completely inappropriate," James W. Bode told the woman. "If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?"
HGTV star Ant Anstead said Christina Hall creates a "dangerous" environment for their 2-year-old son, Hudson.
The Law & Order: SVU star shared a long message to her Instagram followers on Friday calling the Supreme Court majority opinion draft "immoral" and "unethical"
Billboard Music Awards are taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
The 10-year agreement will see HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales undergo dry dockings at the facility in Scotland.
"Saturday Night Live" cast members were willing to "do it" and be with a "single" Selena Gomez, but she turned them all down...mostly.
Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren were among those honouring the monarch.
At the American Freedom Tour In Austin, Texas, Donald Trump compared US deaths in Afghanistan shortly after talking about the Buffalo mass shooting.
The first performances by two of music’s most controversial figures will be part of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. That’s if host Sean “Diddy” Combs has a say.Combs gave his endorsement to planned performances by Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott in a profane video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday. […]
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan channeled her character's incredible style during the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards. See the photos here.
Ben Golliver: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: "Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy." Source: Twitter @BenGolliver What's the buzz on Twitter? John Karalis @ John_Karalis Jaylen: Giannis ...