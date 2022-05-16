The Cutest Couples at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

  • <p>The bride- and groom-to-be <a href="https://people.com/style/billboard-music-awards-2022-machine-gun-kelly-diamond-manicure-megan-fox-bangs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spent the eve of her 36th birthday" class="link ">spent the eve of her 36th birthday</a> at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. </p>
    1/8

    Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

    The bride- and groom-to-be spent the eve of her 36th birthday at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

  • <p>The couple — who recently welcomed their second child, a son — <a href="https://people.com/parents/billboard-music-awards-2022-kylie-jenner-travis-scott-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought daughter Stormi Webster" class="link ">brought daughter Stormi Webster</a>, 4 (not pictured), to watch Dad's performance. </p>
    2/8

    Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

    The couple — who recently welcomed their second child, a son — brought daughter Stormi Webster, 4 (not pictured), to watch Dad's performance.

  • <p>The parents-to-be <a href="https://people.com/parents/billboard-music-awards-2022-michael-buble-cradles-wife-luisana-lopilato-baby-bump-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had a sweet moment" class="link ">had a sweet moment</a> as they walked the carpet together. </p>
    3/8

    Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato

    The parents-to-be had a sweet moment as they walked the carpet together.

  • <p>Zalia had a kiss for her man as they posted for photos. </p>
    4/8

    Zalia & Ty Dolla Sign

    Zalia had a kiss for her man as they posted for photos.

  • <p>Always the perfect red carpet date, Lambert's husband held her close ahead of the singer's performance with pal Elle King.</p>
    5/8

    Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

    Always the perfect red carpet date, Lambert's husband held her close ahead of the singer's performance with pal Elle King.

  • <p>Do Bailey and Tiller know this is a framer?!</p>
    6/8

    Kendra Bailey & Bryson Tiller

    Do Bailey and Tiller know this is a framer?!

  • <p>The pair had some cute coordination going in their ensembles with hints of black. </p>
    7/8

    Illenium & Lara McWhorter

    The pair had some cute coordination going in their ensembles with hints of black.

  • <p>Klum was happy to plant one on her husband as they hit the carpet. </p>
    8/8

    Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

    Klum was happy to plant one on her husband as they hit the carpet.

<p>The bride- and groom-to-be <a href="https://people.com/style/billboard-music-awards-2022-machine-gun-kelly-diamond-manicure-megan-fox-bangs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spent the eve of her 36th birthday" class="link ">spent the eve of her 36th birthday</a> at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. </p>
<p>The couple — who recently welcomed their second child, a son — <a href="https://people.com/parents/billboard-music-awards-2022-kylie-jenner-travis-scott-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought daughter Stormi Webster" class="link ">brought daughter Stormi Webster</a>, 4 (not pictured), to watch Dad's performance. </p>
<p>The parents-to-be <a href="https://people.com/parents/billboard-music-awards-2022-michael-buble-cradles-wife-luisana-lopilato-baby-bump-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had a sweet moment" class="link ">had a sweet moment</a> as they walked the carpet together. </p>
<p>Zalia had a kiss for her man as they posted for photos. </p>
<p>Always the perfect red carpet date, Lambert's husband held her close ahead of the singer's performance with pal Elle King.</p>
<p>Do Bailey and Tiller know this is a framer?!</p>
<p>The pair had some cute coordination going in their ensembles with hints of black. </p>
<p>Klum was happy to plant one on her husband as they hit the carpet. </p>
Kate Hogan

It was date night in Sin City for these pairs, who only had eyes for each other on the red carpet Sunday night

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories