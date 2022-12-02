The Cutest Christmas Party Outfits for All Your Holiday Gatherings

  • <p>There are a few guaranteed events during the holiday season: <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g5027/best-artificial-christmas-trees/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trimming the tree" class="link ">trimming the tree</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plenty of shopping" class="link ">plenty of shopping</a>, and all the Christmas parties. From casual gatherings with friends to work parties where you get to dress to impress, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g2218/christmas-party-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday soirées" class="link ">holiday soirées</a> are a time to deck out in the most festive and fun outfits. </p><p>This season, get ready for all the velvet, sequins, and holiday prints you can handle, because these outfits have tons. The perfect mix of glitz and glam and cozy and cute, any of these are perfect for just about any Christmas party you'll attend this year. Trying to stay on a holiday budget? No worries! We've included tons of under $50 outfits that will get heads turning. Your bargain buy secret is safe with us, though. </p>
    There are a few guaranteed events during the holiday season: trimming the tree, plenty of shopping, and all the Christmas parties. From casual gatherings with friends to work parties where you get to dress to impress, holiday soirées are a time to deck out in the most festive and fun outfits.

    This season, get ready for all the velvet, sequins, and holiday prints you can handle, because these outfits have tons. The perfect mix of glitz and glam and cozy and cute, any of these are perfect for just about any Christmas party you'll attend this year. Trying to stay on a holiday budget? No worries! We've included tons of under $50 outfits that will get heads turning. Your bargain buy secret is safe with us, though.

  • <p><strong>CUPSHE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09X34JDKL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Silk and satin are classic choices for the holiday season, but this one-shoulder dress is a twist on the usual and we couldn't love it more. It comes in nine colors/prints and sizes S-XL. </p>
    1) Satin One Shoulder Dress

    CUPSHE

    $35.99

    Silk and satin are classic choices for the holiday season, but this one-shoulder dress is a twist on the usual and we couldn't love it more. It comes in nine colors/prints and sizes S-XL.

  • <p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-party-edit%2Fproducts%2Faria-velvet-jumpsuit-sapphire&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jumpsuits are easily the most practical yet pretty choice when it comes to holiday party outfits. Forget shaving your legs or the need for stockings, ladies, because this jumpsuit has you covered...literally. </p>
    2) Aria Velvet Jumpsuit

    $79.00

    Jumpsuits are easily the most practical yet pretty choice when it comes to holiday party outfits. Forget shaving your legs or the need for stockings, ladies, because this jumpsuit has you covered...literally.

  • <p><strong>LightlyKiss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XYMTFVX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're channelling <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a41296852/trisha-yearwood-concert-sequins-jumpsuit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trisha Yearwood energy" class="link ">Trisha Yearwood energy</a> with this sequin jumpsuit. It comes in sizes S-2XL and a whopping 10 different colors in the sequin option (velvet is available as well). </p>
    3) Sequin Jumpsuit

    LightlyKiss

    $35.99

    We're channelling Trisha Yearwood energy with this sequin jumpsuit. It comes in sizes S-2XL and a whopping 10 different colors in the sequin option (velvet is available as well).

  • <p><strong>BBX Lephsnt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MW985NQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't have a classic wrap dress in your closet, then now is the time to get one. There's no wrong occasion for a wrap dress, holiday parties included! They're classy yet comfy and are so easy to dress up or down. </p>
    4) Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

    BBX Lephsnt

    $45.99

    If you don't have a classic wrap dress in your closet, then now is the time to get one. There's no wrong occasion for a wrap dress, holiday parties included! They're classy yet comfy and are so easy to dress up or down.

  • <p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-dresses%2Fproducts%2Fmagnolia-dress-wine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Proof that you are the real present: the bow on this festive and flowy dress. It also comes in a light sage hue and classic black. </p>
    5) Magnolia Dress

    $84.00

    Proof that you are the real present: the bow on this festive and flowy dress. It also comes in a light sage hue and classic black.

  • <p><strong>VINCE CAMUTO</strong></p><p>nordstromrack.com</p><p><strong>$54.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fimagine-vince-camuto-chiffon-velvet-halter-jumpsuit%2F7152564&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the most elegant work affairs, we love this jumpsuit. Combining velvet pants with a chiffon top, it just doesn't get classier than that, right?</p>
    6) Chiffon & Velvet Halter Jumpsuit

    VINCE CAMUTO

    $54.97

    For the most elegant work affairs, we love this jumpsuit. Combining velvet pants with a chiffon top, it just doesn't get classier than that, right?

  • <p><strong>The Pioneer Woman</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F1350912395%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're suckers for a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Velvet-Knit-Dress-Sizes-XS-XXXL-Women-s%2F1350912395&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:good mini me matching moment" class="link ">good mini me matching moment</a>, but consider us absolutely smitten when both dresses are so darn cute. Wear this to your holiday party with or without your little one and you'll still be getting all the compliments. </p>
    7) Velvet Knit Dress

    The Pioneer Woman

    $32.99

    We're suckers for a good mini me matching moment, but consider us absolutely smitten when both dresses are so darn cute. Wear this to your holiday party with or without your little one and you'll still be getting all the compliments.

  • <p><strong>Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F1574765352%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Faux leather is everything right now. Pair it with an empire waist and one-shoulder neckline for a look that replaces the edginess with on-trend class. </p>
    8) Plus Size One Shoulder Faux Leather Dress

    Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

    $39.00

    Faux leather is everything right now. Pair it with an empire waist and one-shoulder neckline for a look that replaces the edginess with on-trend class.

  • <p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-dresses%2Fproducts%2Flouise-scoop-back-embellished-midi-dress-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If there was ever the perfect classy work Christmas party dress, it's this. It's modest enough for coworkers but still gives that sexy festive flair that's made for holiday parties. Also, who <em>doesn't </em>love a scoop back?</p>
    9) Louise Scoop Back Embellished Midi Dress

    $99.00

    If there was ever the perfect classy work Christmas party dress, it's this. It's modest enough for coworkers but still gives that sexy festive flair that's made for holiday parties. Also, who doesn't love a scoop back?

  • <p><strong>DR2 BY DANIEL RAINN</strong></p><p>nordstromrack.com</p><p><strong>$44.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fdr2-by-daniel-rainn-silver-lane-mesh-midi-dress%2F7182819&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from a chiffon-style fabric interwoven with a tinsel-like sheen, the glittering lights on the tree won't have anything on the sparkle of this dress. </p>
    10) Silver Lane Mesh Midi Dress

    DR2 BY DANIEL RAINN

    $44.97

    Made from a chiffon-style fabric interwoven with a tinsel-like sheen, the glittering lights on the tree won't have anything on the sparkle of this dress.

  • <p>Hill House</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-ellie-nap-dress-emerald-gingham%3Fvariant%3D40071242711083&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The viral nap dress is mainly known for being a summer go-to, but pair it with a basic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Long-Sleeve-T-Shirt-X-Large/dp/B079HHCJDQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black crew neck long-sleeve shirt" class="link ">black crew neck long-sleeve shirt</a> and some stockings and you've got a festive dress that's ready for any party. Bonus: you can now get use out of this dress all four seasons, making it totally worth the splurge. </p>
    11) The Ellie Nap Dress

    Hill House

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    The viral nap dress is mainly known for being a summer go-to, but pair it with a basic black crew neck long-sleeve shirt and some stockings and you've got a festive dress that's ready for any party. Bonus: you can now get use out of this dress all four seasons, making it totally worth the splurge.

  • <p><strong>STEVE MADDEN</strong></p><p>nordstromrack.com</p><p><strong>$44.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fsteve-madden-sleeveless-sequin-midi-dress%2F7182672&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want to go a little less modest and a little more fun? Opt for this spaghetti strap sequin dress. It has slit sides to show some leg. </p>
    12) Sleeveless Sequin Midi Dress

    STEVE MADDEN

    $44.97

    Want to go a little less modest and a little more fun? Opt for this spaghetti strap sequin dress. It has slit sides to show some leg.

  • <p>oldnavy.gap.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D5269270020001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Plaid has a season, and it's Christmas. </p>
    13) Puff-Sleeve Plaid Seersucker Mini Wrap Dress

    $49.99

    Plaid has a season, and it's Christmas.

  • <p><strong>KIRUNDO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B38ZX2MD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get ready for this to be your new go-to frock this holiday season, from date night to a casual winter party. </p>
    14) Gold and Green Polka Dot Dress

    KIRUNDO

    $40.99

    Get ready for this to be your new go-to frock this holiday season, from date night to a casual winter party.

  • <p><strong>The Holiday Party Edit</strong></p><p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-party-edit%2Fproducts%2Flenny-set-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We can almost guarantee no one at your holiday party will be wearing anything close to this silk set. We love the looser fit of the top paired with the straight leg pants. It was absolutely made to be paired with gorgeous statement earrings and a classic clutch. </p>
    15) Lenny Set

    The Holiday Party Edit

    $89.00

    We can almost guarantee no one at your holiday party will be wearing anything close to this silk set. We love the looser fit of the top paired with the straight leg pants. It was absolutely made to be paired with gorgeous statement earrings and a classic clutch.

  • <p><strong>JASAMBAC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BZM8N9L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic little black dress for the win. Wear this beauty to any holiday party and you'll be sure to turn a few heads!</p>
    16) Off Shoulder Midi Dress

    JASAMBAC

    $40.99

    Classic little black dress for the win. Wear this beauty to any holiday party and you'll be sure to turn a few heads!

  • <p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$74.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-dresses%2Fproducts%2Fopal-dress-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep this look minimalist classy and pair it with a high-pony and basic jewelry like shown here or give it a festive touch with a statement necklace or earrings. Either way, you'll be the life of the party. </p>
    17) Opal Dress

    $74.00

    Keep this look minimalist classy and pair it with a high-pony and basic jewelry like shown here or give it a festive touch with a statement necklace or earrings. Either way, you'll be the life of the party.

  • <p><strong>CALVIN KLEIN</strong></p><p>nordstromrack.com</p><p><strong>$74.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fcalvin-klein-velvet-burnout-tie-sleeve-dress%2F7146658&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love an above-the-knee velvet dress like this because they're so versatile. Dress them up with heels or down with booties and poncho. </p>
    18) Velvet Burnout Tie Sleeve Dress

    CALVIN KLEIN

    $74.97

    We love an above-the-knee velvet dress like this because they're so versatile. Dress them up with heels or down with booties and poncho.

  • <p><strong>Zeagoo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QPVXH49?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Silk and satin skirts have dominated the fashion scene for years now, and we don't expect that to go away anytime soon. Get this deep red number for a festive touch on a classic. </p>
    19) Midi Length Satin Skirt

    Zeagoo

    $36.99

    Silk and satin skirts have dominated the fashion scene for years now, and we don't expect that to go away anytime soon. Get this deep red number for a festive touch on a classic.

  • <p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-party-edit%2Fproducts%2Fkarina-v-neck-satin-top-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your Christmas party looks more like a casual get-together or an after-work dinner, then snag this twist top immediately. It has a small button closure at the bust for added modest and zipper back that reaches almost the entirety of the shirt for a flattering fit. </p>
    20) Karina V Neck Satin Top

    $59.00

    If your Christmas party looks more like a casual get-together or an after-work dinner, then snag this twist top immediately. It has a small button closure at the bust for added modest and zipper back that reaches almost the entirety of the shirt for a flattering fit.

  • <p><strong>EXLURA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B61KZ1KV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love a good sweater dress, but we don't always love how tight they can be through the waist and hips. In a classic wrap style, this sweater dress leaves a little extra room for flow on the bottom half. </p>
    21) Knit Sweater Dress

    EXLURA

    $41.89

    We love a good sweater dress, but we don't always love how tight they can be through the waist and hips. In a classic wrap style, this sweater dress leaves a little extra room for flow on the bottom half.

  • <p><strong>Mansy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YS4YF1N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a more casual affair, a classic sweater dress is a great go-to. This option takes a trendier approach with batwing sleeves. </p>
    22) Batwing Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

    Mansy

    $42.99

    For a more casual affair, a classic sweater dress is a great go-to. This option takes a trendier approach with batwing sleeves.

  • <p><strong>HUHOT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B934GLS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's just not a Christmas party without a velvet dress! This option is fairly fitted through the bottom and has a higher slit. If you're looking for something a bit more modest, we recommend <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fproducts%2Flisse-twist-front-long-sleeve-velvet-midi-dress-emerald&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this midi dress" class="link ">this midi dress</a>. We also love this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BerryGo-Womens-Velvet-Cocktail-Emerald/dp/B09TR8Q2KW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plus-size option" class="link ">plus-size option</a>!</p>
    23) Velvet Midi Dress

    HUHOT

    amazon.com

    $45.99

    Shop Now

    It's just not a Christmas party without a velvet dress! This option is fairly fitted through the bottom and has a higher slit. If you're looking for something a bit more modest, we recommend this midi dress. We also love this plus-size option!

    Amazon
  • <p>petalandpup.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetalandpup.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-party-edit%2Fproducts%2Fpoppy-cursive-cheer-knit-sweater-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for a cozy, casual Christmas party, this comfy sweater is beyond festive. </p>
    24) Poppy Cursive Cheer Knit Sweater

    $75.00

    Perfect for a cozy, casual Christmas party, this comfy sweater is beyond festive.

  • <p><strong>ALEXIA ADMOR</strong></p><p>nordstromrack.com</p><p><strong>$69.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ffaux-leather-pants%2F6955477&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg42121653%2Fchristmas-party-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fun and festive, these faux leather pants are definitely a twist on the usual holiday outfit. Pair them with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Escalier-Womens-Sleeve-Button-Casual/dp/B088NN54WV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white silk button down" class="link ">white silk button down</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Classic-fit-Soft-Touch-Long-Sleeve/dp/B08T7SXYZL/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white sweater" class="link ">white sweater</a>, or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/MANGOPOP-Womens-Square-Bodysuit-Jumpsuit/dp/B07VPQJMK6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.42121653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body suit" class="link ">body suit</a>. </p>
    25) Faux Leather Pants

    ALEXIA ADMOR

    $69.97

    Fun and festive, these faux leather pants are definitely a twist on the usual holiday outfit. Pair them with a white silk button down, a white sweater, or a body suit.

