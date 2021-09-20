Cutest Cast Reunions on the Red Carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards

  • <p>Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy</p>
    <i>Schitt's Creek</i>

    Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy

  • <p>Anya Taylor-Joy and Marielle Heller</p>
    <i>The Queen's Gambit</i>

    Anya Taylor-Joy and Marielle Heller

  • <p>Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine</p>
    <i>PEN15</i>

    Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine

  • <p>GaTa and Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky</p>
    <i>Dave</i>

    GaTa and Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky

  • <p>Paul Reiser, Michael Douglas and executive producer Chuck Lorre</p>
    <i>The Kominsky Method</i>

    Paul Reiser, Michael Douglas and executive producer Chuck Lorre

  • <p>Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik and Symone</p>
    <i>RuPaul's Drag Race</i>

    Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik and Symone

Janine Puhak

These costars were happy to be back together at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

