Cutest Cast Reunions on the Red Carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards

A five-run first inning from his Blue Jays teammates was all starter Jose Berrios required to shut down his former club.
After all of that, one of the two teams not playing on Sunday snuck in.
Derek Carr has been a fantasy afterthought, but the Raiders QB is making us rethink that thanks to his strong start. Scott Pianowski runs down Week 2's fantasy winners and losers.
Bo Bichette lifts a two-run home run to right-center field to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead
Week 1 overreactions — in either direction — are almost always premature. Just ask these teams.
Tom Brady is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.
Classy move from the Dodgers star.
It’s either brilliant or straight out of the mind of someone at the bar at closing time.
Ryu felt "significant tightness" on his neck the day after his last start, a loss to the Twins.
Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury on a big hig by A.J. Epenesa.
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
We run down the notable inactive players for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
The Bringer of Rain is also the Bringer of Compliments.
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
SCOREBOARD Monday, Sept. 20 Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. EDT. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, coming off a Week 1 blowout loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville, Florida, will try to win their ninth straight home opener when they host their NFC North rivals. Detroit is coming off a 41-33 home loss to San Francisco. The Packers have beaten the Lions four straight times overall. Green Bay still has high expectations after consecutive appearances in the NFC title game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons found themselves down by three in the fourth quarter with a real chance for a potential upset of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those hopes were dashed in a disastrous finish that saw the Bucs score 20 points during the final quarter en route to a 48-25 win over Atlanta on Sunday. "Everybody feels sick when you see that box score, but there were some positives," Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith said.
Going unbeaten is extremely difficult, but BYU has shown to be the kind of team that can at least entertain it. A 12-0 team would have a very strong argument depending on how the top of the Power 5 leagues shake out.