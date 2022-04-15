Cute and Trendy Square-Toe Sandals to Obsess Over This Season

  Square-toe sandals are here to claim their throne as the leading footwear of the summer. Considering the fact they've reigned for a while now, though, it's not a huge surprised. And according to Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, we aren't saying goodbye to these shoes any time soon: "Although the trend has been here for the past couple of seasons, we are still loving it!" (Honestly, TG.) The box-like shoe shape has stolen the hearts of fashionistas worldwide. And to be honest, I can't remember the last time my shoe wasn't a square toe. Originally, I was convinced they were no more than a fleeting fad—but now I'm left wondering why I've ever owned any other shoe. (I still love you, round-toe footwear.)

Thankfully for us all (and our closets), designers have found more than enough ways to play on the geometric shoe shape, making them all the more revolutionary. Whether you're looking to add a bit of edginess to your look or keep it soft and sleek, the ever-so-popular silhouette is available in multiple variations. A lifesaver for the wide-foot girlies and a breath of fresh air for the pragmatic folks of the fashion world, the square-toe trend continues to take over our hearts.

Our top picks for cute square-toe sandals:

Without further ado, I've rounded up the best square-toe sandals to shop right now (and wear forever), below.
  SCHUTZ

$118.00

Pair these with jeans, a skirt, a sporty dress, or even an evening gown—you name it! These low-heeled sandals are an everyday staple that'll complete any outfit.
    Pair these with jeans, a skirt, a sporty dress, or even an evening gown—you name it! These low-heeled sandals are an everyday staple that'll complete any outfit.

  vince camuto

$99.00

A thong moment? Yes, please. This silhouette is back and better than ever, folks. And the crisp white hue is a can't-miss pick.

Glowing Review: Well-made (as usual), stylish, comfortable, and true to size.
    A thong moment? Yes, please. This silhouette is back and better than ever, folks. And the crisp white hue is a can't-miss pick.

    Glowing Review: Well-made (as usual), stylish, comfortable, and true to size.

  The Drop

$49.90

Finally the perfect shoe for those who thrive on the dance floor (read: me)! No one wants to be the person carrying their shoes at the end of the night—and thanks to wide-set heel on these cuties, you'll never have to be.

Glowing Review: These shoes are super cute, comfortable, and completely on-trend. They definitely give that square-toed '90s vibe!
    Finally the perfect shoe for those who thrive on the dance floor (read: me)! No one wants to be the person carrying their shoes at the end of the night—and thanks to wide-set heel on these cuties, you'll never have to be.

    Glowing Review: These shoes are super cute, comfortable, and completely on-trend. They definitely give that square-toed '90s vibe!

  Ermonn

$45.98

While this is a great wedding pump, it's also ideal for brunch, graduations, and even baby showers. Just overall the perfect shoes for celebrating major moments with comfort and style.

Glowing Review: These heels are really cute they are perfect for summer and spring. I have flat fat feet and the chunky braid makes for a very comfortable fit. The heel isn't too high and the zipper in the back of the shoe makes for a cute design.
    While this is a great wedding pump, it's also ideal for brunch, graduations, and even baby showers. Just overall the perfect shoes for celebrating major moments with comfort and style.

    Glowing Review: These heels are really cute they are perfect for summer and spring. I have flat fat feet and the chunky braid makes for a very comfortable fit. The heel isn't too high and the zipper in the back of the shoe makes for a cute design.

  $180.00

The perfect slide does not exis–oh wait. These pretzel-like padded strap sandals prove that the perfect slides are available after all! This will serve you well all season long, paired with all your cutest casual 'fits.
    The perfect slide does not exis–oh wait. These pretzel-like padded strap sandals prove that the perfect slides are available after all! This will serve you well all season long, paired with all your cutest casual 'fits.

  Truffle Collection

$12.80

If you're anything like me, the closer to the ground the better! Some days require minimal effort and a reliable pair of flats. Thankfully, ASOS gets it and offers this square-toe style at a super low price. They're actually on sale rn!

Glowing Review: Loved them! Exactly as pictured and quality is top notch.
    If you're anything like me, the closer to the ground the better! Some days require minimal effort and a reliable pair of flats. Thankfully, ASOS gets it and offers this square-toe style at a super low price. They're actually on sale rn!

    Glowing Review: Loved them! Exactly as pictured and quality is top notch.

  $64.00

Does it get any better than this?! I mean, from the padded toe-thong and lace-up detail to the surprise hint of black and white in the heel—this shoe is the total package!
    Does it get any better than this?! I mean, from the padded toe-thong and lace-up detail to the surprise hint of black and white in the heel—this shoe is the total package!

  RAYE

$178.00

Ooh, that heel detail! A classic black shoe does not equate to boring, folks. This sleek pair is ready to pack a punch no matter what you're wearing.
    Ooh, that heel detail! A classic black shoe does not equate to boring, folks. This sleek pair is ready to pack a punch no matter what you're wearing.

  Siri Hansdotter

$165.00

A little bit of everything never hurt anyone. These sandals check just about all of the boxes on our must-have footwear checklist! They're comfy and cute with an awe-inspiring design.
    A little bit of everything never hurt anyone. These sandals check just about all of the boxes on our must-have footwear checklist! They're comfy and cute with an awe-inspiring design.

  Sam Edelman

$100.14

A palatable pop to your square-toe collection. And get this! They're available in nine different hues—including pink, yellow, purple, and more.

Glowing Review: What you see is what you get. They are very comfortable and stretch for wide feet. Classic style that everyone should have.
    A palatable pop to your square-toe collection. And get this! They're available in nine different hues—including pink, yellow, purple, and more.

    Glowing Review: What you see is what you get. They are very comfortable and stretch for wide feet. Classic style that everyone should have.

  BCBGeneration

$79.99

If you live for the drama, this glitzy moment is for you. Add a bit of fantasy to a casual denim/tee combo or pair them with a glamorous cocktail dress!

Glowing Review: Comfortable! I know I won't die if I walk in these and love the simple design and color.
    If you live for the drama, this glitzy moment is for you. Add a bit of fantasy to a casual denim/tee combo or pair them with a glamorous cocktail dress!

    Glowing Review: Comfortable! I know I won't die if I walk in these and love the simple design and color.

  $129.00

Contrary to what you might think, the gladiator era is not over. (It's never-ending, TBH.) Regardless, how can you say no to a shoe that quite literally has diamonds dancing up your legs?
    Contrary to what you might think, the gladiator era is not over. (It's never-ending, TBH.) Regardless, how can you say no to a shoe that quite literally has diamonds dancing up your legs?

  £227.00

I have never been more obsessed with a shoe. This pair is the perfect height for wearing through so many different occasions—and the pink is just so gorge.
    I have never been more obsessed with a shoe. This pair is the perfect height for wearing through so many different occasions—and the pink is just so gorge.

  $109.99

Wedges are never going out of style—full stop. Not only is this beautiful pair sturdy enough for any social setting, but it's also the ideal shoe for any color combination.

Glowing Review: These are my favorite wedges. When I first saw them, I fell in love! They are comfortable and fashionable. You can literally wear them with anything.
    Wedges are never going out of style—full stop. Not only is this beautiful pair sturdy enough for any social setting, but it's also the ideal shoe for any color combination.

    Glowing Review: These are my favorite wedges. When I first saw them, I fell in love! They are comfortable and fashionable. You can literally wear them with anything.

  Tony Bianco

$181.00

Yes, you need these classic brown mules in your life. They'll look so chic with your entire closet, and the four-inch heel is just high enough without being overwhelming.

Glowing Review: Love these heels! They are true to size and so cute! You can dress them up or wear casual with jeans.
    Yes, you need these classic brown mules in your life. They'll look so chic with your entire closet, and the four-inch heel is just high enough without being overwhelming.

    Glowing Review: Love these heels! They are true to size and so cute! You can dress them up or wear casual with jeans.

  House of Harlow 1960

$178.00

If you want to make a statement—but also wanna be subtle about it—these heels are for you. They're so cute and will look amazing alongside your vacay wardrobe (or even just a tee and shorts)!
    If you want to make a statement—but also wanna be subtle about it—these heels are for you. They're so cute and will look amazing alongside your vacay wardrobe (or even just a tee and shorts)!

