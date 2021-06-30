These Cute, Affordable Sundresses Are All You'll Want To Wear This Summer

The transition from winter into spring and summer is usually an easy one, but if part of you is also missing the comfy vibe that your sweats and PJs were giving you on those cozy nights in, a cute, airy sundress can feel just as good—if not better. Summer dresses are the ultimate fashion hack that every lover of comfort or ease already knows.
For starters, it's an easy way to fake that "I spent hours on this outfit" look, when you likely pulled it off a hanger and on to your body in under two minutes. And, unlike a skirt, you don't have to think about putting together a full outfit. But the best part is that when it comes to really good summer dresses, they're also super comfy—especially if you're getting one with a cozy fabric or a more relaxed fit.
Plus, a lot of sundresses are versatile, so you can wear them for anything from workouts (yes, I'm taking about that Insta-viral Outdoor Voices exercise dress) to all those weddings you'll be attending this season, and the poolside cocktails in between. From silk slip dresses to floral maxis, wrap dresses, and *that* TikTok-famous ruched tank dress you've been eyeing, these will undoubtedly become the pieces in your summer wardrobe you reach for time and time again.
See below for the 16 best summer dresses in 2021 for comfort and style. Most of them are even under $40, so don't hesitate to grab a few. Get ready to say "Oh, this thing? I just threw it on," to all the compliments you'll be getting.