35 Romantic Valentine's Day Gifts for Husbands That Aren't Cheesy (Promise)

  • <p>No one knows your husband quite like you do. So, naturally, you'd think that you'd know exactly what to buy him when Valentine's Day rolls around. That is, until you realize that you're married to the guy who already has everything he could ever want or need (like you and your kids, just sayin'). If you're all out of ideas, browse through these <strong>creative Valentine's Day gifts for husband</strong><strong>s</strong> until you find something that best expresses your love.</p><p>Men are complex, so these ideas go way beyond the basics (a.k.a. there isn't a single whiskey stone in sight). Here, you'll find thoughtful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g3077/valentines-day-gifts-for-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day gifts for every kind of man" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day gifts for every kind of man</a>, whether he's the funny one in your relationship, Mr. Romantic or the guy who believes practicality reigns supreme. Most of these gifts are tailored to guys (<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g32446510/best-subscription-boxes-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the men's subscription boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the men's subscription boxes</a>, for example), but we've also included a few <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g23743369/gifts-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for couples" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifts for couples</a> to help deepen your relationship — whether it's through meaningful conversations, fun challenges or a mix fo the two. And if you really want to go the extra mile, pair any one of these gifts with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g30520110/cheap-valentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap Valentine's Day picks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cheap Valentine's Day picks</a>, many of which you can <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g26252260/amazon-valentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:buy on Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">buy on Amazon</a>. It's the time to do it, don't ya think?</p>
    No one knows your husband quite like you do. So, naturally, you'd think that you'd know exactly what to buy him when Valentine's Day rolls around. That is, until you realize that you're married to the guy who already has everything he could ever want or need (like you and your kids, just sayin'). If you're all out of ideas, browse through these creative Valentine's Day gifts for husbands until you find something that best expresses your love.

    Men are complex, so these ideas go way beyond the basics (a.k.a. there isn't a single whiskey stone in sight). Here, you'll find thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts for every kind of man, whether he's the funny one in your relationship, Mr. Romantic or the guy who believes practicality reigns supreme. Most of these gifts are tailored to guys (the men's subscription boxes, for example), but we've also included a few gifts for couples to help deepen your relationship — whether it's through meaningful conversations, fun challenges or a mix fo the two. And if you really want to go the extra mile, pair any one of these gifts with cheap Valentine's Day picks, many of which you can buy on Amazon. It's the time to do it, don't ya think?

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdate-night-bucket-list&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You may feel like you've done it all, but this gift will prove otherwise. Inside this canister, you'll find 25 out-of-the-ordinary date ideas — some more daring than others. Once you've successfully completed the date, mark the date on the back of the stick. </p>
    Date Night Bucket List

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    You may feel like you've done it all, but this gift will prove otherwise. Inside this canister, you'll find 25 out-of-the-ordinary date ideas — some more daring than others. Once you've successfully completed the date, mark the date on the back of the stick.

  • <p><strong>FLUYTCO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TN17D3F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>After a few rounds of this ask-and-answer game, you'll be speaking the language. The cards will prompt you to open up about some of the most important aspects of your life together: family, intimacy, couple, past and future. </p>
    Love Language: The Card Game

    FLUYTCO

    amazon.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    After a few rounds of this ask-and-answer game, you'll be speaking the language. The cards will prompt you to open up about some of the most important aspects of your life together: family, intimacy, couple, past and future.

  • <p><strong>Beer Greetings</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018COT3VW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In his eyes, a six-pack is the best Valentine's Day gift to receive. Sweeten it up by sticking six of his favorite cold ones in this heart-filled box, complete with a blank card for you to write a heartfelt message.</p>
    Six Pack Greeting Card Box

    Beer Greetings

    amazon.com

    $15.95

    Shop Now

    In his eyes, a six-pack is the best Valentine's Day gift to receive. Sweeten it up by sticking six of his favorite cold ones in this heart-filled box, complete with a blank card for you to write a heartfelt message.

  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00YB846KM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate your first (or 20th!) year of marriage by reflecting on the incredible life that you've built together. And if you're not the lovey-dovey type, fill it with funny or frisky notes. </p>
    Fill-in-the-Love Book

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    Celebrate your first (or 20th!) year of marriage by reflecting on the incredible life that you've built together. And if you're not the lovey-dovey type, fill it with funny or frisky notes.

  • <p><strong>The Ultimate Game for Couples</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TJ51B6W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The next time you're about to settle for watching <em>Lord of the Rings</em> for the zillionth time (his favorite), bust out this card game for a night of fun challenges and meaningful conversations. Keep it between the two of you or invite other couples to join you to see which couple comes out on top.</p>
    Fun Challenges for Date Night

    The Ultimate Game for Couples

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    The next time you're about to settle for watching Lord of the Rings for the zillionth time (his favorite), bust out this card game for a night of fun challenges and meaningful conversations. Keep it between the two of you or invite other couples to join you to see which couple comes out on top.

  • <p><strong>WAITIEE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082X6Q8T7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He's got every gadget you can think of — and all the cords to show it. Tidy up his nightstand or workspace with this three-in-one charging station, which can wirelessly charge compatible Apple devices. </p>
    Wireless 3-in-1 Charger

    WAITIEE

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    He's got every gadget you can think of — and all the cords to show it. Tidy up his nightstand or workspace with this three-in-one charging station, which can wirelessly charge compatible Apple devices.

  • <p><strong>VOBAGA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FDCTF5X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Combine his two greatest loves — coffee and tech — with this game-changing gadget. Just pop any mug on this warmer, set the temperature anywhere from 104ºF - 131ºF and sip at a comfortable pace for up to four hours.</p>
    Electric Coffee Warmer

    VOBAGA

    amazon.com

    $23.97

    Shop Now

    Combine his two greatest loves — coffee and tech — with this game-changing gadget. Just pop any mug on this warmer, set the temperature anywhere from 104ºF - 131ºF and sip at a comfortable pace for up to four hours.

  • <p><strong>PhotoDigiStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1099644860%2Fcustom-couples-love-comic-book-cover&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because a framed picture won't do. Make his dreams come true by turning one of your cutest snaps into a comic book cover, customized with your names and details about your relationship.</p>
    Custom Couples Comic Book Cover

    PhotoDigiStudio

    etsy.com

    $22.50

    Shop Now

    Because a framed picture won't do. Make his dreams come true by turning one of your cutest snaps into a comic book cover, customized with your names and details about your relationship.

  • <p><strong>MugKingdom</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$14.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1051377509%2Fhusband-gifts-yoda-best-husband-funny&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brighten up his mornings with this punny mug, personalized with his first name or nickname. Pair it with a bag of his go-to coffee, so he can put it to use ASAP.</p>
    Yoda Best Husband Mug

    MugKingdom

    etsy.com

    $14.96

    Shop Now

    Brighten up his mornings with this punny mug, personalized with his first name or nickname. Pair it with a bag of his go-to coffee, so he can put it to use ASAP.

  • <p><strong>Stance</strong></p><p>stance.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stance.com%2Fthe-office-box-set%2FA556C21BOX.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gift set will take his street style all the way to Scranton — that's a good thing, yeah? In a box featuring Dunder Mifflin's logo loud and proud, he'll get three pairs of cotton crew socks, all of which are inspired by specific moments on the show. </p>
    'The Office' Crew Socks Box Set

    Stance

    stance.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    This gift set will take his street style all the way to Scranton — that's a good thing, yeah? In a box featuring Dunder Mifflin's logo loud and proud, he'll get three pairs of cotton crew socks, all of which are inspired by specific moments on the show.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fadopt-a-maple-tree-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give him a gift that's even sweeter than it tastes: Each and every time he pours the maple syrup over his pancakes, he'll think of the maple tree in upstate New York that was adopted in his name. That's all you!</p>
    Adopt-a-Maple Tree Gift Set

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Give him a gift that's even sweeter than it tastes: Each and every time he pours the maple syrup over his pancakes, he'll think of the maple tree in upstate New York that was adopted in his name. That's all you!

  • <p><strong>Artisan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1579657885?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You have no idea where life will take you, but this coffee table book will give him some pretty great ideas. As he flips through the pages, he'll learn more about 1,000 wanderlust-inducing destinations around the globe — some well-known, others less so.</p>
    1,000 Places to See Before You Die

    Artisan

    amazon.com

    $30.72

    Shop Now

    You have no idea where life will take you, but this coffee table book will give him some pretty great ideas. As he flips through the pages, he'll learn more about 1,000 wanderlust-inducing destinations around the globe — some well-known, others less so.

  • <p><strong>seyfocnia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SPXRVBK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>At first, he may think this is a standard canvas duffel bag. When he unzips it, however, he'll learn its secret talent: The bag is full of pockets designated for shoes and ties, and it can also lay flat to be used as a garment bag.</p>
    2-in-1 Garment Bag

    seyfocnia

    amazon.com

    $41.99

    Shop Now

    At first, he may think this is a standard canvas duffel bag. When he unzips it, however, he'll learn its secret talent: The bag is full of pockets designated for shoes and ties, and it can also lay flat to be used as a garment bag.

  • <p><strong>SPGBK Watches</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fspgbk-watches-bordeaux-silicone-band-watch-44mm%2F5856222&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This beauty doesn't have all the bells and whistles like today's smart watches, but it has a timeless look that he can style for years to come. Stick with black or go for one of SPGBK's more bold options, like lime green or classic white. </p>
    Silicone Watch

    SPGBK Watches

    nordstrom.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    This beauty doesn't have all the bells and whistles like today's smart watches, but it has a timeless look that he can style for years to come. Stick with black or go for one of SPGBK's more bold options, like lime green or classic white.

  • <p><strong>Alepo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WDJLZBN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep his hands warm when he's behind the wheel (or just about anywhere else) with these cashmere-lined gloves. Amazon reviewers rave that they're the pinnacle of luxury despite the price tag: "The leather is butter soft and the quality of a very expensive leather," one says.</p>
    Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves

    Alepo

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Keep his hands warm when he's behind the wheel (or just about anywhere else) with these cashmere-lined gloves. Amazon reviewers rave that they're the pinnacle of luxury despite the price tag: "The leather is butter soft and the quality of a very expensive leather," one says.

  • <p><strong>everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-renew-fleece-bomber-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Throw on this fleece zip-up to look <em>and</em> feel good. The soft teddy fleece bomber, available in black, tan or camo, is made with recycled materials, letting him really make a statement with his style.</p>
    The ReNew Fleece Bomber

    everlane

    everlane.com

    $118.00

    Shop Now

    Throw on this fleece zip-up to look and feel good. The soft teddy fleece bomber, available in black, tan or camo, is made with recycled materials, letting him really make a statement with his style.

  • <p><strong>Pappy & Company </strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fpappy-and-company%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F55393-pappy-van-winkle-bourbon-nib-brittle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now, he can have his nightcap and eat it, too. The perfect pairing for his after-hours drink, this buttery brittle is made with cocoa beans roasted in aged bourbon barrels.</p>
    Bourbon Barrel-Aged Nib Brittle

    Pappy & Company

    huckberry.com

    $19.50

    Shop Now

    Now, he can have his nightcap and eat it, too. The perfect pairing for his after-hours drink, this buttery brittle is made with cocoa beans roasted in aged bourbon barrels.

  • <p><strong>Mirakel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SW893LW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When pain strikes, he can drape this heated massager around his shoulders to release any tension felt in his neck or upper back. So, let's face it, this means you won't have to give nearly as many shoulder rubs in the months to come (you're welcome).</p>
    Neck and Back Massager

    Mirakel

    amazon.com

    $42.99

    Shop Now

    When pain strikes, he can drape this heated massager around his shoulders to release any tension felt in his neck or upper back. So, let's face it, this means you won't have to give nearly as many shoulder rubs in the months to come (you're welcome).

  • <p><strong>EACHE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CY32Q6G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    EACHE Stainless steel Mesh watch band for Men Women Quick release Adjustable Mesh Watch Straps 18mm Silver

    EACHE

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>Craft Beer Club</strong></p><p>craftbeerclub.com</p><p><strong>$44.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcraftbeerclub.com%2Fbeer-club%2Fcraft-beer-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A high-quality craft beer is the way to his heart. In that case, sign him up for a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly subscription that'll send 12 or 24 bottles straight to his door.</p>
    Beer Subscription

    Craft Beer Club

    craftbeerclub.com

    $44.75

    Shop Now

    A high-quality craft beer is the way to his heart. In that case, sign him up for a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly subscription that'll send 12 or 24 bottles straight to his door.

  • <p><strong>Compendium, Inc.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970147024?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Carve out some time to write out your love story in this fill-in-the-blank book. Each page encourages you to think of the big and small moments that make up your relationship with prompts like "I will never get tired of the way we____________."<br></p>
    I Wrote a Book About Us

    Compendium, Inc.

    amazon.com

    $13.46

    Shop Now

    Carve out some time to write out your love story in this fill-in-the-blank book. Each page encourages you to think of the big and small moments that make up your relationship with prompts like "I will never get tired of the way we____________."

  • <p><strong>BellaGreyVintage</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F789118807%2Fvinyl-record-song-lyrics-2nd-cotton-4th&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every couple has a song that they come back to, whether it's the one that they danced to on their wedding day or the song that blared on the speakers the night that they first met. Send the soundtrack of your love story to this Etsy seller and they'll turn the lyrics into a custom print, complete with your names and anniversary date. </p>
    Vinyl Record Song Lyrics Print

    BellaGreyVintage

    etsy.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Every couple has a song that they come back to, whether it's the one that they danced to on their wedding day or the song that blared on the speakers the night that they first met. Send the soundtrack of your love story to this Etsy seller and they'll turn the lyrics into a custom print, complete with your names and anniversary date.

  • <p><strong>Southpole</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGRXLWA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since he takes comfort seriously, give him a brand-new pair of sweatpants that he can wear while running errands, pumping iron at the gym, or lounging around the house. </p>
    Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants

    Southpole

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Since he takes comfort seriously, give him a brand-new pair of sweatpants that he can wear while running errands, pumping iron at the gym, or lounging around the house.

  • <p><strong>LudicrousCreations</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F989237928%2Fmini-tv-apple-watch-charging-station&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Part practical, part novelty, this charging stand displays the time, date and battery level of his Apple Watch on the old-school silver screen. It doesn't get much cooler than that, does it?</p>
    Mini TV Apple Watch Charging Station

    LudicrousCreations

    etsy.com

    $16.80

    Shop Now

    Part practical, part novelty, this charging stand displays the time, date and battery level of his Apple Watch on the old-school silver screen. It doesn't get much cooler than that, does it?

  • <p><strong>Man Crates </strong></p><p>mancrates.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fjerky-heart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he prefers savory over sweet, a box of fancy chocolates won't do the trick for your husband. This heart-shaped box full of 10 pieces of flavored jerky, on the other hand, definitely will. </p>
    Jerky Heart

    Man Crates

    mancrates.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    If he prefers savory over sweet, a box of fancy chocolates won't do the trick for your husband. This heart-shaped box full of 10 pieces of flavored jerky, on the other hand, definitely will.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbooze-infused-hot-sauce-trio&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Booze-Infused Hot Sauce Trio

    uncommongoods.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>Maps International</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O8PNW6M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing you love more than exploring uncharted territory with your beau. With this scratch-and-reveal map, he can dream up new adventures for you to take together. </p>
    Scratch The World Travel Map

    Maps International

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    There's nothing you love more than exploring uncharted territory with your beau. With this scratch-and-reveal map, he can dream up new adventures for you to take together.

  • <p><strong>NUBARKO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0834PS3WN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He can stick this mini love note, which is the same size as a credit card, in his wallet, so he can always be reminded that he's your "best friend, soulmate, everything."</p>
    Engraved Wallet Insert

    NUBARKO

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    He can stick this mini love note, which is the same size as a credit card, in his wallet, so he can always be reminded that he's your "best friend, soulmate, everything."

  • <p><strong>Leatherology</strong></p><p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fmoney-clip&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he's the type to always have cash on hand, give him this leather money clip to keep all of his bills neat and tidy. Stick with signature leather if you're on a budget or go for the luxe look by opting for premium (prices vary).</p>
    Money Clip

    Leatherology

    leatherology.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    If he's the type to always have cash on hand, give him this leather money clip to keep all of his bills neat and tidy. Stick with signature leather if you're on a budget or go for the luxe look by opting for premium (prices vary).

  • <p><strong>AprilandKiwi</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F749094487%2Fairpod-case-that-can-be-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this leather case, he can keep his Christmas gift in mint condition all year long. Stamp his name or initials in a blind imprint or with gold or silver foil to ensure that he doesn't mistake his pair for yours. </p>
    Personalized AirPod Case

    AprilandKiwi

    etsy.com

    $22.90

    Shop Now

    With this leather case, he can keep his Christmas gift in mint condition all year long. Stamp his name or initials in a blind imprint or with gold or silver foil to ensure that he doesn't mistake his pair for yours.

  • <p><strong>CAsouls</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F616558405%2Fcustom-morse-code-men-bracelet-engrave&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of a special phrase or inside joke that your husband would appreciate — "You're my favorite" or "Forever and always" — and spell it out in morse code on the outside of this leather or silicone bracelet. </p>
    Custom Morse Code Bracelet

    CAsouls

    etsy.com

    $34.20

    Shop Now

    Think of a special phrase or inside joke that your husband would appreciate — "You're my favorite" or "Forever and always" — and spell it out in morse code on the outside of this leather or silicone bracelet.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Furban-map-glass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him enjoy his nightcap on the rocks in style. Each whiskey glass comes etched with the map of a major U.S. city, including the one where he currently lives or the place where you fell in love.</p>
    Urban Map Glass

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    Help him enjoy his nightcap on the rocks in style. Each whiskey glass comes etched with the map of a major U.S. city, including the one where he currently lives or the place where you fell in love.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmason-jar-indoor-herb-garden&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh herbs are an easy way to liven up any dish, which is why every cook — novice or pro — needs an herb garden of their own. Each mason jar planter comes with the exact amount of seeds and soil, so he just needs to add water, stick it in the sun, and let it work its magic. </p>
    Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Fresh herbs are an easy way to liven up any dish, which is why every cook — novice or pro — needs an herb garden of their own. Each mason jar planter comes with the exact amount of seeds and soil, so he just needs to add water, stick it in the sun, and let it work its magic.

  • <p><strong>Epic Adventure Maps</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J69F76F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.30382731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Epic Adventure Maps US National Parks Scratch Off Poster, National Park Posters Reveals Pine Shaped Nature Photographs, Great as a Gift for Travelers, Blue with Magnetic Frame, 24 x 17 Inches

    Epic Adventure Maps

    amazon.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-map-serving-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fvalentines-day-ideas%2Fg30382731%2Fbest-valentines-day-gifts-for-husbands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pick a spot that's particularly meaningful to you two — your favorite vacation destination, the college campus where you first met or the city you recently moved away from — and transform it into a laminate and wood statement piece.</p>
    Custom Map Serving Tray

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Pick a spot that's particularly meaningful to you two — your favorite vacation destination, the college campus where you first met or the city you recently moved away from — and transform it into a laminate and wood statement piece.

