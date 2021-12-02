These Creative Gift Wrapping Ideas Will Wow Everyone on Christmas Morning

  • <p>This year, why not make your Christmas gifts shine? With the help of our favorite Christmas gift wrapping ideas, it'll be easy—and totally worth your while. After all, the way we see it, the boxes and bags beneath your tree should look just as lovely as the gifts inside. Whether you choose to embellish your presents with DIY clay gift tags, calligraphy wrapping paper, mini wreaths, DIY ornaments, or bottlebrush trees, you're bound to find inspiration here. You can even use edible garnishes, such as dried oranges, as gift toppers—a particularly fun touch for any homemade food gifts you're planning to give this year. There's really no reason to limit your creativity.<br></p>
    1/51

    These Creative Gift Wrapping Ideas Will Wow Everyone on Christmas Morning

    This year, why not make your Christmas gifts shine? With the help of our favorite Christmas gift wrapping ideas, it'll be easy—and totally worth your while. After all, the way we see it, the boxes and bags beneath your tree should look just as lovely as the gifts inside. Whether you choose to embellish your presents with DIY clay gift tags, calligraphy wrapping paper, mini wreaths, DIY ornaments, or bottlebrush trees, you're bound to find inspiration here. You can even use edible garnishes, such as dried oranges, as gift toppers—a particularly fun touch for any homemade food gifts you're planning to give this year. There's really no reason to limit your creativity.

  • <p>Why shouldn't the outside of your gift be a present in and of itself? Make the most of every inch of space by including a wearable bangle or bracelet right within the wrapping.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sarahhearts.com/creative-gift-wrapping-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Hearts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sarah Hearts</a>.</strong></p>
    2/51

    Dainty Bangles

    Why shouldn't the outside of your gift be a present in and of itself? Make the most of every inch of space by including a wearable bangle or bracelet right within the wrapping.

    Get the tutorial at Sarah Hearts.

  • <p><strong>What you'll need:</strong></p><p>● Holly leaf stamp </p><p>● Red mini</p><p>● Green ink pad pom-poms </p><p>● Hot glue gun</p><ol><li>Coat the stamp with ink and press down hard on the butcher paper. Repeat all over the paper, making clusters of two or three leaves. Let dry. </li><li>Wrap your box, then hot-glue three or four pom-poms in the center of each leaf cluster.<br></li></ol>
    3/51

    Holly Berries

    What you'll need:

    ● Holly leaf stamp

    ● Red mini

    ● Green ink pad pom-poms

    ● Hot glue gun

    1. Coat the stamp with ink and press down hard on the butcher paper. Repeat all over the paper, making clusters of two or three leaves. Let dry.
    2. Wrap your box, then hot-glue three or four pom-poms in the center of each leaf cluster.
  • <p>Turn brown paper bags into gingerbread house-inspired gifting totes with this easy-to-follow tutorial. You won't need much more than a white paint pen and baker's twine.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.craftberrybush.com/2015/12/gingerbread-house-paper-bag-gift-wrap-idea.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craftberry Bush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Craftberry Bush</a>.</strong> </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dbakers%2Btwine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAKER'S TWINE">SHOP BAKER'S TWINE</a></p>
    4/51

    Paint Pen Decorations

    Turn brown paper bags into gingerbread house-inspired gifting totes with this easy-to-follow tutorial. You won't need much more than a white paint pen and baker's twine.

    Get the tutorial at Craftberry Bush.

    SHOP BAKER'S TWINE

  • <p><strong>What you'll need:</strong></p><p>● 15mm-wide washi tape in light blue and white</p><p>● 7.5mm-wide washi tape in teal and turquoise</p><p>● String</p><p>● Paper honeycomb balls in shades of blue</p><p>● Tape</p><ol><li>Wrap your box, then place a strip of the light blue tape horizontally across the center of the box so it wraps all the way around to the back. Add a strip of white tape on either side of the blue tape, evenly spaced. </li><li>Place a strip of the teal tape on either side of the light blue tape and a strip of turquoise tape on either side of the white tape. </li><li>Repeat steps 1 and 2, but this time place the tape vertically. </li><li>Tie together three honeycomb balls and tape them to a corner of the box.<br></li></ol>
    5/51

    Washi Plaid Tape

    What you'll need:

    ● 15mm-wide washi tape in light blue and white

    ● 7.5mm-wide washi tape in teal and turquoise

    ● String

    ● Paper honeycomb balls in shades of blue

    ● Tape

    1. Wrap your box, then place a strip of the light blue tape horizontally across the center of the box so it wraps all the way around to the back. Add a strip of white tape on either side of the blue tape, evenly spaced.
    2. Place a strip of the teal tape on either side of the light blue tape and a strip of turquoise tape on either side of the white tape.
    3. Repeat steps 1 and 2, but this time place the tape vertically.
    4. Tie together three honeycomb balls and tape them to a corner of the box.
  • <p>Let your creativity soar with this open-ended idea. Use acrylic craft paint to embellish kraft paper with geometric strokes and lines—it'll look incredibly artful.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/easy-hand-painted-wrapping-paper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alice and Lois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alice and Lois</a>.</strong></p>
    6/51

    Painted Paper

    Let your creativity soar with this open-ended idea. Use acrylic craft paint to embellish kraft paper with geometric strokes and lines—it'll look incredibly artful.

    Get the tutorial at Alice and Lois.

  • <p><strong>What you'll need:</strong></p><p>● Scissors</p><p>● Butcher paper </p><p>● Paintbrush</p><p>● Red craft paint</p><p>● Popsicle stick</p><p>● Ruler</p><p>● Permanent double-sided tape </p><p>● Green ribbon</p><ol><li>Cut a piece of butcher paper that measures at least 12 inches square. Paint one side of the paper red. Let dry. </li><li>Cut the painted paper into eight large petals that each measure about 3 inches wide and 5 inches long, two medium petals that each measure about 21⁄2 inches wide and 4 inches long and four small petals that each measure about 2 inches wide and 2 inches long.</li><li>Fold the petals in half lengthwise, then unfold so you can see the crease. Make smaller creases in each leaf by pressing into the paper with the edge of a Popsicle stick (use the ruler as a guide). Tape the petals together so the larger ones are on the bottom.</li><li>Make the poinsettia’s center: Cut a strip of butcher paper about 1 inch wide and 10 inches long. Cut fringe along one edge, then roll up the strip and secure to the poinsettia with tape.</li><li>Wrap your box. Tie a green ribbon around it vertically, then tape the flower to the center of the box.</li></ol>
    7/51

    Paper Poinsettia

    What you'll need:

    ● Scissors

    ● Butcher paper

    ● Paintbrush

    ● Red craft paint

    ● Popsicle stick

    ● Ruler

    ● Permanent double-sided tape

    ● Green ribbon

    1. Cut a piece of butcher paper that measures at least 12 inches square. Paint one side of the paper red. Let dry.
    2. Cut the painted paper into eight large petals that each measure about 3 inches wide and 5 inches long, two medium petals that each measure about 21⁄2 inches wide and 4 inches long and four small petals that each measure about 2 inches wide and 2 inches long.
    3. Fold the petals in half lengthwise, then unfold so you can see the crease. Make smaller creases in each leaf by pressing into the paper with the edge of a Popsicle stick (use the ruler as a guide). Tape the petals together so the larger ones are on the bottom.
    4. Make the poinsettia’s center: Cut a strip of butcher paper about 1 inch wide and 10 inches long. Cut fringe along one edge, then roll up the strip and secure to the poinsettia with tape.
    5. Wrap your box. Tie a green ribbon around it vertically, then tape the flower to the center of the box.
  • <p><strong>What you'll need:</strong></p><p>● Pencil</p><p>● Paintbrush</p><p>● Decoupage glue</p><p>● Confetti dots in various colors</p><p>● Blue ribbon</p><ol><li>Wrap your box, then use a pencil to mark where you want the confetti band to go (this one goes across the front and two sides of the box).</li><li>Brush decoupage glue onto the paper using the markings you made as a guide. Completely cover with the confetti, pressing it into the glue. Repeat on the box sides. Wrap with the ribbon and tie into a bow.</li></ol>
    8/51

    Confetti Band

    What you'll need:

    ● Pencil

    ● Paintbrush

    ● Decoupage glue

    ● Confetti dots in various colors

    ● Blue ribbon

    1. Wrap your box, then use a pencil to mark where you want the confetti band to go (this one goes across the front and two sides of the box).
    2. Brush decoupage glue onto the paper using the markings you made as a guide. Completely cover with the confetti, pressing it into the glue. Repeat on the box sides. Wrap with the ribbon and tie into a bow.
  • <p>These miniature trees aren't just an adorable, classic addition to your Christmas mantel; they also make for pretty sweet wrapping accessories. (There's even a free car printable included with this tutorial!)</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.awwsam.com/2017/12/diy-bottle-brush-car-gift-wrap.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aww Sam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aww Sam</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Dbottlebrush%2Btrees&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOTTLEBRUSH TREES">SHOP BOTTLEBRUSH TREES</a><br></strong></p>
    9/51

    Bottlebrush Trees

    These miniature trees aren't just an adorable, classic addition to your Christmas mantel; they also make for pretty sweet wrapping accessories. (There's even a free car printable included with this tutorial!)

    Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

    SHOP BOTTLEBRUSH TREES

  • <p><strong>What you'll need:</strong></p><p>● Scissors</p><p>● Butcher paper</p><p>● Paintbrush</p><p>● Green craft paint</p><p>● Glue</p><p>● Permanent double-sided tape </p><p>● Gold star sticker</p><ol><li>Cut a piece of butcher paper that measures at least 12 by 30 inches long. Paint both sides of the paper green. Let dry.</li><li>Cut the painted paper into five trees, about 8 inches long and 6 inches wide. Fold each tree in half, then unfold so you can see the crease.</li><li>Stack the trees on top of one another, securing them with a thin line of glue down each crease.</li><li>Wrap your box. Tape the tree to the center, then add the star sticker at the top of the tree.</li></ol>
    10/51

    Pop-Up Christmas Tree

    What you'll need:

    ● Scissors

    ● Butcher paper

    ● Paintbrush

    ● Green craft paint

    ● Glue

    ● Permanent double-sided tape

    ● Gold star sticker

    1. Cut a piece of butcher paper that measures at least 12 by 30 inches long. Paint both sides of the paper green. Let dry.
    2. Cut the painted paper into five trees, about 8 inches long and 6 inches wide. Fold each tree in half, then unfold so you can see the crease.
    3. Stack the trees on top of one another, securing them with a thin line of glue down each crease.
    4. Wrap your box. Tape the tree to the center, then add the star sticker at the top of the tree.
  • <p>How easy is this? Simply layer your wrapping paper with an additional sheet of lace before adding the ribbon—it'll instantly elevate all of your gift-giving adventures.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/lace-wrapping-paper-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>. </strong></p>
    11/51

    Lace Details

    How easy is this? Simply layer your wrapping paper with an additional sheet of lace before adding the ribbon—it'll instantly elevate all of your gift-giving adventures.

    Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

  • <p>Don't have any cool, modern wrapping paper laying around? Here's an easy way to make sure your presents still stand out under the tree: Use stick-on letters to create a message of your choice, like "No Peeking" or "Happy Holidays."</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://studiodiy.com/easy-holiday-gift-wrapping-ideas-a-giveaway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Studio DIY" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Studio DIY</a>.</strong></p>
    12/51

    Letter Stickers

    Don't have any cool, modern wrapping paper laying around? Here's an easy way to make sure your presents still stand out under the tree: Use stick-on letters to create a message of your choice, like "No Peeking" or "Happy Holidays."

    Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

  • <p>Create adorable, Christmassy scenes right on top of each present with the help of bottle brush trees, dollhouse furniture, and other cute miniatures.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/holiday-gift-wrapping-idea-with-miniature-winter-scenes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovely Indeed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovely Indeed</a>.</strong></p>
    13/51

    Mini Holiday Scenes

    Create adorable, Christmassy scenes right on top of each present with the help of bottle brush trees, dollhouse furniture, and other cute miniatures.

    Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

  • <p>If you're short on time, you'll love this quick, cute hack. Affix individual doilies to the outside of plain boxes or neutral-toned wrapping paper with a glue stick, then secure using ribbon.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/paper-doily-craft-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alice and Lois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alice and Lois</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fquery%3Ddoilies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP DOILIES">SHOP DOILIES </a></p>
    14/51

    Paper Doilies

    If you're short on time, you'll love this quick, cute hack. Affix individual doilies to the outside of plain boxes or neutral-toned wrapping paper with a glue stick, then secure using ribbon.

    Get the tutorial at Alice and Lois.

    SHOP DOILIES

  • <p>If you've mastered the art of elegant handwriting, this is a fun option. Show off your calligraphy skills by writing a few holiday-ready phrases on brown kraft paper, then use it to wrap all of your presents.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.lemonthistle.com/diy-hand-lettered-holiday-wrapping-paper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon Thistle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemon Thistle</a>.</strong><em><br></em></p>
    15/51

    Hand-Lettered Paper

    If you've mastered the art of elegant handwriting, this is a fun option. Show off your calligraphy skills by writing a few holiday-ready phrases on brown kraft paper, then use it to wrap all of your presents.

    Get the tutorial at Lemon Thistle.

  • <p>We're big fans of packaging that doubles as an extra present (particularly when we happen to be the recipient!). Here, a handmade monogrammed ornament adds flair to the exterior of each present.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-monogrammed-ornament-gift-tags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Cloth</a>.</strong></p>
    16/51

    Monogram Ornament

    We're big fans of packaging that doubles as an extra present (particularly when we happen to be the recipient!). Here, a handmade monogrammed ornament adds flair to the exterior of each present.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Cloth.

  • <p>Looking for an idea that's pretty and practical all at once? This is your best bet: These stenciled patterns will spiff up gift boxes, which can then be used for year-round ornament storage.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://designimprovised.com/2018/11/how-to-make-stenciled-christmas-gift-boxes.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Improvised" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Improvised</a>.</strong></p>
    17/51

    Stencil Patterns

    Looking for an idea that's pretty and practical all at once? This is your best bet: These stenciled patterns will spiff up gift boxes, which can then be used for year-round ornament storage.

    Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

  • <p>Affix faux flowers in Christmas colors and a matching ornament to your beautifully wrapped gift. You can mimic this exact design that The Mercantile created for guests.</p>
    18/51

    Ornament Tag

    Affix faux flowers in Christmas colors and a matching ornament to your beautifully wrapped gift. You can mimic this exact design that The Mercantile created for guests.

  • <p>Anyone with an affinity for gardening will love this gift wrap covered in roses. Top the box with a beautiful faux red rose.</p>
    19/51

    Rose Garden

    Anyone with an affinity for gardening will love this gift wrap covered in roses. Top the box with a beautiful faux red rose.

  • <p>This gorgeous poinsettia wrapping paper is complemented with shiny silver bells. The sparkly wire and jingly bells can be recreated on just about any style of wrapping paper.</p>
    20/51

    Silver Bells

    This gorgeous poinsettia wrapping paper is complemented with shiny silver bells. The sparkly wire and jingly bells can be recreated on just about any style of wrapping paper.

  • <p>Wrap a thin piece of gold ribbon around your present a few times for this cool effect. Then, stick on pine branches and a little ornament for a simple, festive look.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://justdestinymag.com/diy-gift-wrap-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Just Destiny" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Just Destiny</a>.</strong> </p>
    21/51

    Criss-Cross Ribbon

    Wrap a thin piece of gold ribbon around your present a few times for this cool effect. Then, stick on pine branches and a little ornament for a simple, festive look.

    Get the tutorial at Just Destiny.

  • <p>Velvet always feels luxe and stylish, and it’s something that can up your gift wrapping game several notches. You can make these slim velvet ribbons, tuck in some greenery, and have a sophisticated-looking gift in a flash.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.harlowandthistle.com/2019/12/viral-gift-wrapping-hack-my-verdict.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harlow & Thistle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harlow & Thistle</a>. </strong> </p>
    22/51

    Elegant Velvet

    Velvet always feels luxe and stylish, and it’s something that can up your gift wrapping game several notches. You can make these slim velvet ribbons, tuck in some greenery, and have a sophisticated-looking gift in a flash.

    Get the tutorial at Harlow & Thistle.

  • <p>With a mix of winter greens, wood tags, and a brown and black color palette, you can create a whole pile of rustic-inspired gifts.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://lovecreatecelebrate.com/rustic-gift-wrap-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Create Celebrate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love Create Celebrate</a>. </strong> </p>
    23/51

    Rustic and Sweet

    With a mix of winter greens, wood tags, and a brown and black color palette, you can create a whole pile of rustic-inspired gifts.

    Get the tutorial at Love Create Celebrate.

  • <p>If you love hanging vintage chalkboards around your house, why not bring that same look to your Christmas gifts? With this tutorial, you’ll download printable chalkboard wrapping paper and tags to give your gifts an old-school feel.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.ellaclaireinspired.com/chalkboard-wrapping-paper-gift-tags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ella Claire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ella Claire</a>. </strong> </p>
    24/51

    Christmas Chalkboard

    If you love hanging vintage chalkboards around your house, why not bring that same look to your Christmas gifts? With this tutorial, you’ll download printable chalkboard wrapping paper and tags to give your gifts an old-school feel.

    Get the tutorial at Ella Claire.

  • <p>Using marbled paper, tape, and golf leaf sheets, you’ll be able to transform your gifts into modern masterpieces that look a lot like multicolored geodes. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thelovelydrawer.com/creative-gift-wrapping-with-scotch-tape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lovely Drawer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lovely Drawer</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FScotch-Magic-Tape-Refill-6-Pack-3-4-in-x-800-in-6-Boxes-Pack%2F28763749&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SCOTCH TAPE">SHOP SCOTCH TAPE</a></p>
    25/51

    Marvelous Marbling

    Using marbled paper, tape, and golf leaf sheets, you’ll be able to transform your gifts into modern masterpieces that look a lot like multicolored geodes.

    Get the tutorial at The Lovely Drawer.

    SHOP SCOTCH TAPE

  • <p>Rosemary isn’t only for your kitchen! In this case, the herb makes for a pretty perfect gift topper too.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.spoonforkbacon.com/rosemary-wreath-gift-toppers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spoon Fork Bacon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spoon Fork Bacon</a>. </strong> </p>
    26/51

    Merry Rosemary

    Rosemary isn’t only for your kitchen! In this case, the herb makes for a pretty perfect gift topper too.

    Get the tutorial at Spoon Fork Bacon.

  • <p> Turn your precious family memories into personalized gift tags with small photo prints. Fresh greens and eye-catching ribbons make everything come together.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.monikahibbs.com/diy-photo-gift-tags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monika Hibbs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monika Hibbs</a>. </strong> </p>
    27/51

    Photo Gift Tags

    Turn your precious family memories into personalized gift tags with small photo prints. Fresh greens and eye-catching ribbons make everything come together.

    Get the tutorial at Monika Hibbs.

  • <p>Even if you’re not a calligraphy pro, you can still pull off this DIY wrapping paper. All you need is a permanent marker, kraft paper, and a few sweet words to share.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://boxwoodavenue.com/diy-calligraphy-wrapping-paper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boxwood Avenue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boxwood Avenue</a>. </strong> </p>
    28/51

    Pretty Calligraphy

    Even if you’re not a calligraphy pro, you can still pull off this DIY wrapping paper. All you need is a permanent marker, kraft paper, and a few sweet words to share.

    Get the tutorial at Boxwood Avenue.

  • <p>By either seeking them out or crafting them yourself, you can make those gifts under the tree look like a magical gingerbread town in the blink of an eye.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.lizmarieblog.com/2016/12/farmhouse-style-gingerbread-house-gift-wrap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Marie Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liz Marie Blog</a>. </strong> </p>
    29/51

    Gingerbread Houses

    By either seeking them out or crafting them yourself, you can make those gifts under the tree look like a magical gingerbread town in the blink of an eye.

    Get the tutorial at Liz Marie Blog.

  • <p>It’s a fact that miniature anything is automatically adorable, and that goes for gift wrapping too. You can create a winter wonderland on top of your gifts with tiny trees, scaled-down skis, and even a teeny truck driving through the snow.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.theartofdoingstuff.com/christmas-present-dioramas-up-close/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Art of Doing Stuff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Art of Doing Stuff</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fglue-100-more-All-purpose-long-Clear-Mini-scrapbooking-diameter-Pack-Gun-Size-4-AdTech-Clear-Hot-W220-34ZIP100-crafting-sticks-Glue-28-Sticks-Crystal%2F17404370&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP HOT GLUE">SHOP HOT GLUE</a></p>
    30/51

    Darling Diorama

    It’s a fact that miniature anything is automatically adorable, and that goes for gift wrapping too. You can create a winter wonderland on top of your gifts with tiny trees, scaled-down skis, and even a teeny truck driving through the snow.

    Get the tutorial at The Art of Doing Stuff.

    SHOP HOT GLUE

  • <p>Using paper bags and greenery you can literally pick from your own backyard, add verdant little Christmas trees to your packages. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.apieceofrainbow.com/free-diy-gift-wrapping-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Piece of Rainbow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Piece of Rainbow</a>. </strong> </p>
    31/51

    Mini Trees

    Using paper bags and greenery you can literally pick from your own backyard, add verdant little Christmas trees to your packages.

    Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

  • <p>With a tag that shares the title of a classic holiday song, sparkling silver washi tape, and pink ribbon, your gift will look just as sweet as can be.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://boxwoodavenue.com/gapxdarbysmart-gift-wrap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boxwood Avenue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boxwood Avenue</a>. </strong> </p>
    32/51

    Baby, It’s Cold Outside

    With a tag that shares the title of a classic holiday song, sparkling silver washi tape, and pink ribbon, your gift will look just as sweet as can be.

    Get the tutorial at Boxwood Avenue.

  • <p>After you’re done baking Christmas cookies, use the cutters to make one-of-a-kind, vintage gift tags! Simply use some antique ephemera (you can find tons on Etsy or at flea markets) and cut away.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://bydreamsfactory.com/2017/12/adorable-cookie-cutter-christmas-tags.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dreams Factory" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dreams Factory</a>. </strong> </p>
    33/51

    Cookie Cutter Tags

    After you’re done baking Christmas cookies, use the cutters to make one-of-a-kind, vintage gift tags! Simply use some antique ephemera (you can find tons on Etsy or at flea markets) and cut away.

    Get the tutorial at Dreams Factory.

  • <p>Here’s a fun way to show off your artistic skills for the holidays. Add white paint splatters to kraft paper and finish it off with black ribbon, creating a look that’s equal parts creative and modern.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://almostmakesperfect.com/2015/12/07/four-diy-gift-wrap-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almost Makes Perfect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Almost Makes Perfect</a>. </strong> </p>
    34/51

    Art From the Heart

    Here’s a fun way to show off your artistic skills for the holidays. Add white paint splatters to kraft paper and finish it off with black ribbon, creating a look that’s equal parts creative and modern.

    Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.

  • <p>Let’s say you’d prefer to go unfussy for your holiday gift wrapping. In that case, we suggest going with monochromatic gift wrap, using black, white, and brown kraft paper to make bows and wrapping paper.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://themerrythought.com/diy/monochrome-gift-wrapping-diy-paper-gift-bows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FWestcott-All-Purpose-8-Stainless-Steel-Scissor-Black%2F14882014&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SCISSORS">SHOP SCISSORS</a></p>
    35/51

    Monochrome Chic

    Let’s say you’d prefer to go unfussy for your holiday gift wrapping. In that case, we suggest going with monochromatic gift wrap, using black, white, and brown kraft paper to make bows and wrapping paper.

    Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

    SHOP SCISSORS

  • <p>How cute are these tassels? They can be made easily with yarn and wood beads, resulting in a gift that looks handmade and heartwarming.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.purelykatie.com/diy-yarn-tassel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purely Katie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purely Katie</a>. </strong> </p>
    36/51

    Delightful Tassels

    How cute are these tassels? They can be made easily with yarn and wood beads, resulting in a gift that looks handmade and heartwarming.

    Get the tutorial at Purely Katie.

  • <p>With these printable tags, you’ll be able to share some thoughtful or funny words on your gifts. White twine emphasizes the minimalist vibe.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://almostmakesperfect.com/2017/11/06/printable-holiday-gift-tags-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almost Makes Perfect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Almost Makes Perfect</a>. </strong> </p>
    37/51

    Simple and Minimal

    With these printable tags, you’ll be able to share some thoughtful or funny words on your gifts. White twine emphasizes the minimalist vibe.

    Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.

  • <p>No DIY tricks here! Just classic Christmas green ribbon and buffalo plaid wrapping paper for a holiday color palette everyone will love.<br></p><p><strong>Learn more at <a href="http://www.designandcaroline.com/?p=223" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design & Caroline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design & Caroline</a>. </strong> </p>
    38/51

    Plaid Perfection

    No DIY tricks here! Just classic Christmas green ribbon and buffalo plaid wrapping paper for a holiday color palette everyone will love.

    Learn more at Design & Caroline.

  • <p>Using faux boxwood or fresh stems (which will smell amazing), attach the greenery to tiny grapevine wreaths for another gift the recipient can take home.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.nickandalicia.com/2015/12/mini-boxwood-wreath-tutorial.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick + Alicia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nick + Alicia</a>. </strong> </p>
    39/51

    Beautiful Boxwood

    Using faux boxwood or fresh stems (which will smell amazing), attach the greenery to tiny grapevine wreaths for another gift the recipient can take home.

    Get the tutorial at Nick + Alicia.

  • <p>Maybe this year, you want to go super glamorous for your holiday gift wrapping. Here's a dazzling idea: wrapping paper with gold stars, pink ribbon, and a glittering deer to top it all off.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.monikahibbs.com/wrap-it-up-with-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monika Hibbs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monika Hibbs</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMetallic-Gold-Star-Gold-Galaxy-Space-Wishes-Elegant-Specialty-Gift-Wrap-Wrappiing-Paper-24-x-15ft%2F344849579&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP STAR WRAPPING PAPER">SHOP STAR WRAPPING PAPER</a></p>
    40/51

    Glam Slam

    Maybe this year, you want to go super glamorous for your holiday gift wrapping. Here's a dazzling idea: wrapping paper with gold stars, pink ribbon, and a glittering deer to top it all off.

    Get the tutorial at Monika Hibbs.

    SHOP STAR WRAPPING PAPER

  • <p>For a natural look this holiday season, you can dress up your packages in wrapping paper that looks like birch bark, wood beads, and dried eucalyptus.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://ispydiy.com/diy-holiday-eucalyptus-wood-holiday-wrapping/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I SPY DIY" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I SPY DIY</a>.</strong> </p>
    41/51

    Eucalyptus and Wood

    For a natural look this holiday season, you can dress up your packages in wrapping paper that looks like birch bark, wood beads, and dried eucalyptus.

    Get the tutorial at I SPY DIY.

  • <p>These gifts would fit right in underneath a Scandinavian Christmas tree, with their six-pointed stars and neutral colors.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://yourdiyfamily.com/2019/12/minimalist-christmas-gift-wrapping-idea-with-kraft-paper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Your DIY Family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Your DIY Family</a>.</strong> </p>
    42/51

    Seeing Stars

    These gifts would fit right in underneath a Scandinavian Christmas tree, with their six-pointed stars and neutral colors.

    Get the tutorial at Your DIY Family.

  • <p>Instead of tracking down vintage postcards, you can use these free printable Christmas gift tags to add a bygone touch to your gifts this year.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.ellaclaireinspired.com/free-printable-vintage-gift-tags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ella Claire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ella Claire</a>. </strong> </p>
    43/51

    Vintage Magic

    Instead of tracking down vintage postcards, you can use these free printable Christmas gift tags to add a bygone touch to your gifts this year.

    Get the tutorial at Ella Claire.

  • <p>You'll <em>deer-ly</em> love this wrapping paper! It’s printable and you can make it look appealing and polished with a big pink bow.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.craftberrybush.com/2016/12/christmas-wrapping-paper-free-printable.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craftberry Bush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Craftberry Bush</a>. </strong> </p>
    44/51

    Oh, Deer

    You'll deer-ly love this wrapping paper! It’s printable and you can make it look appealing and polished with a big pink bow.

    Get the tutorial at Craftberry Bush.

  • <p>Featuring a mix of kraft paper, gold bows, and feathers, these gifts are the definition of bohemian chic. Bonus points for a few sparkly stars tucked in here and there.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.uglyducklinghouse.com/brown-kraft-paper-gift-wrap-with-feathers-and-gold-ribbon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ugly Duckling House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ugly Duckling House</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCreativity-Street-PACAC4512-Imitation-Eagle-Feathers-12-Pack%2F46057316&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FEATHERS">SHOP FEATHERS</a></p>
    45/51

    Fancy Feathers

    Featuring a mix of kraft paper, gold bows, and feathers, these gifts are the definition of bohemian chic. Bonus points for a few sparkly stars tucked in here and there.

    Get the tutorial at Ugly Duckling House.

    SHOP FEATHERS

  • <p>If you have a little time to spare, combine cornstarch with baking soda and warm water to make these customized gift tags.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://hellonest.co/how-to-make-diy-gift-tags-with-cornstarch-clay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hello Nest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hello Nest</a>. </strong> </p>
    46/51

    Clay Tags

    If you have a little time to spare, combine cornstarch with baking soda and warm water to make these customized gift tags.

    Get the tutorial at Hello Nest.

  • <p>Pom-poms aren't just for the top of your winter hat! You can weave that coziness into your holiday gifts with handmade pom-poms and jingling gold bells.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.modern-glam.com/pom-pom-gift-wrap-for-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Modern Glam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Modern Glam</a>. </strong> </p>
    47/51

    Cute Pom-Poms

    Pom-poms aren't just for the top of your winter hat! You can weave that coziness into your holiday gifts with handmade pom-poms and jingling gold bells.

    Get the tutorial at Modern Glam.

  • <p>Oranges are such a festive accent during the holidays, whether they're used as decorations, in recipes, or dried to use as fragrant gift toppers.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://smashedpeasandcarrots.com/how-to-make-dried-orange-slices/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smashed Peas & Carrots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smashed Peas & Carrots</a>. </strong> </p>
    48/51

    Dried Oranges

    Oranges are such a festive accent during the holidays, whether they're used as decorations, in recipes, or dried to use as fragrant gift toppers.

    Get the tutorial at Smashed Peas & Carrots.

  • <p>This DIY idea eliminates the need for bows altogether, and you can make your gifts look even more personal. With a bit of black paint, you can paint on your holiday bows—something your family and friends are sure to love.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://mycakies.com/2016/12/brown-paper-packages-with-painted-on-string/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cakies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cakies</a>. </strong> </p>
    49/51

    Painted Bows

    This DIY idea eliminates the need for bows altogether, and you can make your gifts look even more personal. With a bit of black paint, you can paint on your holiday bows—something your family and friends are sure to love.

    Get the tutorial at Cakies.

  • <p>Gold washi tape has this ability to make things look gleaming and gorgeous in an instant. Plus, it won't break the bank.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.poppytalk.com/2018/12/diy-holiday-washi-tape-leaf-gift.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poppytalk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Poppytalk</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJAM-Matte-Wrapping-Paper-25-Sq-Ft-1-Pack-White-Gift-Wrap%2F49418253&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Flife-culture%2Fentertaining%2Fg38414958%2Ftop-christmas-gift-wrapping-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WHITE WRAPPING PAPER">SHOP WHITE WRAPPING PAPER</a></p>
    50/51

    Golden Glitz

    Gold washi tape has this ability to make things look gleaming and gorgeous in an instant. Plus, it won't break the bank.

    Get the tutorial at Poppytalk.

    SHOP WHITE WRAPPING PAPER

  • <p>Wrapping gifts with fabric is eco-friendly, and the recipient can use it to wrap gifts as well. Plus, it looks quite charming for the holidays.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://hellonest.co/diy-fabric-gift-wrap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hello Nest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hello Nest</a>. </strong> </p>
    51/51

    Festive Fabric

    Wrapping gifts with fabric is eco-friendly, and the recipient can use it to wrap gifts as well. Plus, it looks quite charming for the holidays.

    Get the tutorial at Hello Nest.

