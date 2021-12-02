These Creative Gift Wrapping Ideas Will Wow Everyone on Christmas Morning

The Canadian Press

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday, putting the team in a difficult situation because of salary-cap constraints. General manager Doug Armstrong said Binnington tested positive for the coronavirus. It was not clear if Binnington had any symptoms. “You don’t like to hear that news,” coach Craig Berube said on a video call. “We just move on, boys. That’s all we can do. ... It’s just another road block, we just got to get through it.” Binnington