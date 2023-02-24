These Creatine Supplements for Women Will Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

  • <p>If you’ve spent any time scrolling through social media, you may have seen fitness enthusiasts raving about the best creatine for women and how the supplement can increase your potential in the gym (or <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a38148582/remote-fitness-classes-can-improve-pain-in-older-adults/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitness classes" class="link ">fitness classes</a>). And while creatine may not be a magical solution for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/fitness-tips/a41048803/how-to-lose-arm-fat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:losing arm fat" class="link ">losing arm fat</a> instantaneously or building a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/fitness-tips/a28797884/how-many-squats-for-bigger-butt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bigger butt" class="link ">bigger butt</a> overnight, evidence suggests that it could be just the thing you need to maximize the benefits of your <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a39356525/strength-training-live-longer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strength training" class="link ">strength training</a> routine.</p><p>Since it’s a supplement, it might help to think of creatine like a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a20440938/best-protein-powders-for-smoothies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protein powder" class="link ">protein powder</a>. “According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, creatine is a non-protein amino acid that can be found in red meats and seafood,” explains <a href="https://jimwhitefit.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jim White, R.D.N., A.C.S.M. Ex-P," class="link ">Jim White, R.D.N., A.C.S.M. Ex-P,</a> owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios. “Creatine is a tasteless powder that can be mixed into liquids and taken as a dietary supplement.”</p><p class="body-tip">Meet the experts: <a href="https://jimwhitefit.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jim White, R.D.N., A.C.S.M. Ex-P," class="link ">Jim White, R.D.N., A.C.S.M. Ex-P,</a> owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/imthatdietitian/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Vetter, R.D.N., C.D.C.E.S." class="link ">Laura Vetter, R.D.N., C.D.C.E.S.</a>, outpatient dietitian at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ</p><p>Creatine is mainly used to enhance athletic performance. “The more creatine your body has, the more energy your muscles have which can improve workouts,” White explains. It can be especially useful in helping people reach their fitness goals by improving muscle performance via increased endurance and recovery, explains <a href="https://www.instagram.com/imthatdietitian/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Vetter, R.D.N., C.D.C.E.S." class="link ">Laura Vetter, R.D.N., C.D.C.E.S.</a>, outpatient dietitian at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. <br></p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>Ahead, find the best creatine for women on the market. From creatine for muscle building to creatine for <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/workouts/a25995418/hiit-training-workouts-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HIIT workouts" class="link ">HIIT workouts</a>, to those in capsule form and everything in between—we have an option here for you.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not medicines and are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. Be cautious about taking dietary supplements if you are pregnant or nursing and be sure to consult your doctor before taking new supplements (or providing them to a family member) in any situation, as they can interfere with medication.</em></p>
    These Creatine Supplements for Women Will Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

    If you’ve spent any time scrolling through social media, you may have seen fitness enthusiasts raving about the best creatine for women and how the supplement can increase your potential in the gym (or fitness classes). And while creatine may not be a magical solution for losing arm fat instantaneously or building a bigger butt overnight, evidence suggests that it could be just the thing you need to maximize the benefits of your strength training routine.

    Since it’s a supplement, it might help to think of creatine like a protein powder. “According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, creatine is a non-protein amino acid that can be found in red meats and seafood,” explains Jim White, R.D.N., A.C.S.M. Ex-P, owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios. “Creatine is a tasteless powder that can be mixed into liquids and taken as a dietary supplement.”

    Meet the experts: Jim White, R.D.N., A.C.S.M. Ex-P, owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios and Laura Vetter, R.D.N., C.D.C.E.S., outpatient dietitian at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ

    Creatine is mainly used to enhance athletic performance. “The more creatine your body has, the more energy your muscles have which can improve workouts,” White explains. It can be especially useful in helping people reach their fitness goals by improving muscle performance via increased endurance and recovery, explains Laura Vetter, R.D.N., C.D.C.E.S., outpatient dietitian at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

    Our top picks:

    Ahead, find the best creatine for women on the market. From creatine for muscle building to creatine for HIIT workouts, to those in capsule form and everything in between—we have an option here for you.

    Disclaimer: Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not medicines and are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. Be cautious about taking dietary supplements if you are pregnant or nursing and be sure to consult your doctor before taking new supplements (or providing them to a family member) in any situation, as they can interfere with medication.

  • <p><strong>Thorne</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07978VPPH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.43050079%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This creatine powder not only boasts nearly five stars on Amazon, but it comes highly recommended by both White and Vetter. It’s “approved by NSF for sport and free of major allergens,” White explains, while Vetter recommends the formula for its third party testing to be free of substances banned in sports and lack of artificial flavors. “<strong>Results from using this creatine are very noticeable within a week for me</strong>. My muscles feel more firm and have more explosiveness in my sets,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Also from my experience I feel less sore the day after a good workout. I recommend anybody try it out for themselves.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Klean ATHLETE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LYFAGXI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.43050079%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>White recommends this creatine powder by Klean Athlete because it contains no artificial flavorings or sweeteners. It is also third party certified by NSF International's NSF Certified for Sport program, and the brand states it is GMO-free and formulated without wheat or gluten. “I’ve been adding this to 8 oz of water or my protein shakes and you absolutely cannot taste this. <strong>I love how easily it dissolves without leaving undesired chunks or graininess</strong>,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.</p>
  • <p><strong>The Genius Brand</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075141SWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.43050079%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This third-party tested creatine powder comes recommended by Vetter and is formulated with beta-alanine “to boost muscle function and performance,” according to the brand. “Beta-alanine can be beneficial for high intensity training,” by reducing muscle fatigue and increasing endurance, <a href="https://www.topnutritioncoaching.com/nutritionists/jordan-hill" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Hill, M.C.D., R.D., C.S.S.D." class="link ">Jordan Hill, M.C.D., R.D., C.S.S.D.</a>, previously <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g42513048/best-pre-workouts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Prevention" class="link ">told <em>Prevention</em></a>. “This is the best health supplement I have ever bought. <strong>I noticed changes in my body, strength and performance in 2 to 3 weeks</strong>,” wrote one Amazon customer. “It was my first time trying creatine and I couldn't be happier Love this product and I will continue to buy it from here on out.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Transparent Labs</strong></p><p>transparentlabs.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.transparentlabs.com%2Fproducts%2Fstrengthseries-creapure-hmb-creatine-supplement%3Fvariant%3D40637830398045&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fhealth%2Fg43050079%2Fcreatine-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Transparent Labs Creatine HMB is <strong>“great for muscle building,”</strong> notes White. In fact, the brand calls it a “muscle and strength building formula,” likely due to the inclusion of vitamin D and other specialty ingredients. Vetter appreciates this formula as well for its flavored and unflavored options, as well as being third-party tested. “This is my favorite creatine hands down!” one five-star reviewer wrote on the brand’s website. “I definitely notice a difference in my energy while lifting when I take it and when I don’t.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Optimum Nutrition</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DLWONF2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.43050079%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Optimum Nutrition offers their creatine in both powdered form and capsules, Vetter notes, who also appreciates the product’s affordability. These capsules are a great option for those who don’t want to go through any trial and error with formulas that may have a poor taste or consistency, or for those who simply prefer drinking their water with no additives. These capsules are also highly rated on Amazon with nearly 10,000 reviews. One satisfied customer wrote: “<strong>I was looking for a nice micronized creatine to add to my drinks and this was great! Most capsules aren’t vegan, so this option was great for me.</strong>”</p>
  • <p><strong>Gnarly Nutrition</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PC5YJ1Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.43050079%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>White recommends this creatine from Gnarly Nutrition as it is “NSF certified for sport, vegan, kosher, and halal, [and] doesn’t contain heavy metals.” The brand recommends taking the supplement 30 minutes prior to exercise or immediately after, ideally supplemented with a protein powder for optimal recovery. “I bought this product to help me with my muscle gain!” one reviewer wrote. <strong>“I've been taking it for 3 weeks and I’ve been seeing the difference, and it helps me with the endurance, it has no flavor, easy to dissolve, you can see that it is good quality.”</strong></p>
