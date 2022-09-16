How to Create Less Waste on Christmas Morning

  • <p>There's nothing more joyful than opening presents with your family. However, all the leftover wrapping paper and decorations that go straight into the trash afterward are wreaking havoc on the environment. It's estimated that approximately <a href="https://earth911.com/home-garden/holiday-tip-dont-recycle-gift-wrap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced in the U.S. each year, and about 2.3 million pounds ends up in landfills" class="link ">4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced in the U.S. each year, and about 2.3 million pounds ends up in landfills</a>. But it doesn't have to be this way — many brands are embracing more sustainable wrapping paper options, including reusable styles and picks that are easily recycalable without sacrificing style. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> is comprised of sustainability experts who have conducted reports and extensive research on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/fashion/a39662653/fast-fashion-definition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to avoid fast fashion" class="link ">how to avoid fast fashion</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a32191077/what-is-greenwashing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decoding &quot;greenwashing&quot; claims" class="link ">decoding "greenwashing" claims</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a38760123/eco-climate-anxiety/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:addressing climate change anxiety" class="link ">addressing climate change anxiety</a> to help educate consumers on how to live more sustainably. GH sustainability pros also vet and test brands for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a17832/about-green-good-housekeeping-seal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Good Housekeeping Seal program," class="link ">Green Good Housekeeping Seal program, </a>ensuring products meet strict sustainability criteria. Using all of our sustainability expertise, we found the best eco-friendly wrapping paper options available to buy this holiday season. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>After shopping the best eco-friendly wrapping paper options vetted by GH pros, continue reading to learn more about the benefits of using sustainable wrapping paper and additional information about our vetting process. </p>
    There's nothing more joyful than opening presents with your family. However, all the leftover wrapping paper and decorations that go straight into the trash afterward are wreaking havoc on the environment. It's estimated that approximately 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced in the U.S. each year, and about 2.3 million pounds ends up in landfills. But it doesn't have to be this way — many brands are embracing more sustainable wrapping paper options, including reusable styles and picks that are easily recycalable without sacrificing style.

    The Good Housekeeping Institute is comprised of sustainability experts who have conducted reports and extensive research on how to avoid fast fashion, decoding "greenwashing" claims and addressing climate change anxiety to help educate consumers on how to live more sustainably. GH sustainability pros also vet and test brands for the Green Good Housekeeping Seal program, ensuring products meet strict sustainability criteria. Using all of our sustainability expertise, we found the best eco-friendly wrapping paper options available to buy this holiday season.

    Our top picks:

    After shopping the best eco-friendly wrapping paper options vetted by GH pros, continue reading to learn more about the benefits of using sustainable wrapping paper and additional information about our vetting process.

  • <p><strong>Hallmark</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p>With the classic holiday motifs you know and love, this Hallmark wrapping paper is recyclable for a more sustainable Christmas morning. On the reverse side, there are <strong>lines marked for perfectly straight cuts every time</strong>. This pick comes with three rolls for a total of 90 square feet of wrapping paper. </p>
    With the classic holiday motifs you know and love, this Hallmark wrapping paper is recyclable for a more sustainable Christmas morning. On the reverse side, there are lines marked for perfectly straight cuts every time. This pick comes with three rolls for a total of 90 square feet of wrapping paper.

  • <p><strong>Creative Paper Co</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.95</strong></p><p>If you're art savvy, this pick comes with 150 feet of brown paper for you to personalize your own designs. The paper is made with<strong> 100% recycled content and can then be recycled after use </strong>(as long as you only used pens and markers to decorate). With so much paper included, this pick offers excellent value as you can use it for birthdays and other holidays throughout the year. </p>
    If you're art savvy, this pick comes with 150 feet of brown paper for you to personalize your own designs. The paper is made with 100% recycled content and can then be recycled after use (as long as you only used pens and markers to decorate). With so much paper included, this pick offers excellent value as you can use it for birthdays and other holidays throughout the year.

  • <p><strong>Wrappily</strong></p><p>wrappily.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p>Don't just opt for sustainable wrapping paper, but make sure all your bows and ribbons are sustainable too. This ribbon from Wrappily is made with paper. GH pros love that it's <strong>recyclable, compostable and made with non-toxic, water-soluble dyes.</strong> Wrappily also offers other sustainable ribbons, including <a href="https://wrappily.com/products/everyday-soft-natural-cotton-curling-ribbon-bundle-5-spool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curling ribbon made from cotton." class="link ">curling ribbon made from cotton. </a></p>
    Don't just opt for sustainable wrapping paper, but make sure all your bows and ribbons are sustainable too. This ribbon from Wrappily is made with paper. GH pros love that it's recyclable, compostable and made with non-toxic, water-soluble dyes. Wrappily also offers other sustainable ribbons, including curling ribbon made from cotton.

  • <p><strong>Wrappr</strong></p><p>wrappr.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p>Fabric wraps, also known as Japanese <em>furoshiki</em>, are a sustainable way to wrap presents and then reuse the wrapping each season. These colorful fabric wraps from Wrappr are made with<strong> organic cotton with designs by an independent artist.</strong> The brand offers a ton of <a href="https://wrappr.com/collections/furoshiki-gift-wrap" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:different designs" class="link ">different designs</a>, including options made from <a href="https://wrappr.com/collections/furoshiki-gift-wrap/products/rosebud?variant=39896904663118" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk" class="link ">silk</a> and <a href="https://wrappr.com/collections/furoshiki-gift-wrap/products/tapestry-bundle-3-furoshiki-wraps-on-recycled-polyester?variant=39891719684174" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recycled polyester" class="link ">recycled polyester</a>. </p>
    Fabric wraps, also known as Japanese furoshiki, are a sustainable way to wrap presents and then reuse the wrapping each season. These colorful fabric wraps from Wrappr are made with organic cotton with designs by an independent artist. The brand offers a ton of different designs, including options made from silk and recycled polyester.

  • <p><strong>Greenease</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>Ideal wrapping paper for your loved one with a green thumb, this wrapping paper from Greenease can actually be planted in soil to produce beautiful flowers. The paper is made with<strong> 100% recycled content that's embedded with wildflower seeds</strong>. Some online reviewers note that the paper is a bit stiffer than traditional wrapping paper. </p>
    Ideal wrapping paper for your loved one with a green thumb, this wrapping paper from Greenease can actually be planted in soil to produce beautiful flowers. The paper is made with 100% recycled content that's embedded with wildflower seeds. Some online reviewers note that the paper is a bit stiffer than traditional wrapping paper.

  • <p><strong>Bee's Wrap</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p>When gifting cookies, pies and cakes, instead of wrapping them with plastic wrap, use reusable beeswax wraps instead. <strong>They stay tacky and in great condition after many uses</strong> as long as you follow the wash instructions closely. GH pros love these wraps from Bee's Wrap as well as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/g25642328/diy-beeswax-reusuable-wraps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:making our own beeswax wraps with simple instructions." class="link ">making our own beeswax wraps with simple instructions. </a></p>
    When gifting cookies, pies and cakes, instead of wrapping them with plastic wrap, use reusable beeswax wraps instead. They stay tacky and in great condition after many uses as long as you follow the wash instructions closely. GH pros love these wraps from Bee's Wrap as well as making our own beeswax wraps with simple instructions.

  • <p><strong>Stasher</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.49</strong></p><p>After a big holiday meal, you may be giving away lots of leftovers to your family and friends. Make the leftovers part of your gifting with reusable to-go bags. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/food-storage-container-reviews/a22341784/stashers-best-food-storage-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stasher bags are a favorite among GH pros" class="link ">Stasher bags are a favorite among GH pros</a> for <strong>offering an airtight seal.</strong> This style has a flat base to stand up, so it's easier to fill up and close. They're dishwasher-safe and durable for long-term use. Plus, they're available in a variety of different shades. </p>
    After a big holiday meal, you may be giving away lots of leftovers to your family and friends. Make the leftovers part of your gifting with reusable to-go bags. Stasher bags are a favorite among GH pros for offering an airtight seal. This style has a flat base to stand up, so it's easier to fill up and close. They're dishwasher-safe and durable for long-term use. Plus, they're available in a variety of different shades.

  • <p><strong>Tirrinia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p>Make the gift of wine even more special with a wine tote carrier too. This two bottle wine tote carrier from Tirrinia has a padded shoulder strap and a durable top handle for easy carrying. The <strong>interior is insulated to keep bottles chilled.</strong> Since the interior divider is removable, you can also use this bag as a small cooler to carry other beverages and snacks. </p>
    Make the gift of wine even more special with a wine tote carrier too. This two bottle wine tote carrier from Tirrinia has a padded shoulder strap and a durable top handle for easy carrying. The interior is insulated to keep bottles chilled. Since the interior divider is removable, you can also use this bag as a small cooler to carry other beverages and snacks.

  • <p><strong>Wrappily</strong></p><p>wrappily.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p>Wrappily offers a variety of recycled holiday wrapping paper, great for <a href="https://wrappily.com/collections/christmas-holiday-wrapping-paper-collection/products/festive-forest-snowflake-confetti-wrapping-paper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas" class="link ">Christmas</a>, <a href="https://wrappily.com/collections/christmas-holiday-wrapping-paper-collection/products/hanukkah-story-by-paper-pony" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hannukah" class="link ">Hannukah</a> and winter greetings. The paper is made with recycled content and is recyclable or compostable after use. It's sold as flat sheets for easy storage without a long tube. <strong>This pick also comes with adhesive gift tags. </strong></p>
    Wrappily offers a variety of recycled holiday wrapping paper, great for Christmas, Hannukah and winter greetings. The paper is made with recycled content and is recyclable or compostable after use. It's sold as flat sheets for easy storage without a long tube. This pick also comes with adhesive gift tags.

  • <p><strong>BagDream</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><strong>Made with 100% recycled paper that's entirely recyclable,</strong> this pack comes with three different sizes (25 bags included in each size) to accommodate all types of gifts. With 3,000 rave Amazon reviews, online reviewers love the sturdy handles and versatile design, great for all holidays and special occasions throughout the year. </p>
    Made with 100% recycled paper that's entirely recyclable, this pack comes with three different sizes (25 bags included in each size) to accommodate all types of gifts. With 3,000 rave Amazon reviews, online reviewers love the sturdy handles and versatile design, great for all holidays and special occasions throughout the year.

